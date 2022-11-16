Del Webb Lake House Lakewood Ranch Fl 6919 Del Webb Blvd.
6919 Del Webb Blvd.
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
Popular Items
Starters
Boom Boom Shrimp
Fried shrimp topped with a spicy sauce, served with your choice of dressing.
Beer Battered Grouper Bites
Crispy golden, hand battered bites, served with remoulade sauce.
Spinach Dip
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with tortilla chips & salsa.
Chips N Queso
Mild white queso cheese served with chips & salsa.
Coconut Shrimp
Served with sweet chili sauce.
Bone-In Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce: hot, teriyaki, BBQ, garlic parmesan or Cajun rub.
Pretzel Bites
Served with beer cheese & Brew Pub mustard.
Veggie Quesadilla
Spinach, mushrooms, Monterey Jack, bell pepper, guacamole, sour cream & salsa.
Sandwiches
Asian Shrimp Wrap
Spinach, carrots & purple cabbage, tossed in a mandarin dressing.
BLT
Chicken Sandwich
Del Webb Chicken Sandwich
Dijon chicken breast grilled & smothered with sautéed mushrooms, bacon, Monterey jack cheese, topped with green onion.
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy
Cuban bun, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
Grilled cheese
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Flour tortilla, seasoned chicken with romaine, Caesar dressing, & shaved parmesan cheese.
Grouper Reuben
Grouper Sandwich
Fried, blackened, or grilled topped with remoulade slaw.
Philly
Shaved ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone on a Cuban bun.
Reuben
Corned beef or turkey, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing & sauerkraut on rye bread.
Turkey Club
Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and choice of bread.
Turkey Reuben
Salads
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, bacon, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber & balsamic glaze.
Asian Salad
Spinach, carrots, cabbage, almonds, celery, oranges, sesame seeds, green onion, bell peppers, chow mein noodles, & mandarin dressing.
Southwest Salad
Tortilla strips, romaine, black beans, corn salsa, Monterey jack & tossed chili lime dressing.
LakeHouse Salad
Romaine, strawberries, apples, feta, red onions, cranberries, candied walnuts in apple cider dressing.
House Entree
Caesar Entree
Burgers
Entrees
Grouper Dinner
Topped with garlic butter, served with rice & vegetable of the day.
Coconut Shrimp Dinner
Shrimp encrusted & battered with coconut, fried golden brown, served with rice & vegetable of the day.
Del Webb Chicken Dinner
Two grilled Dijon chicken breasts, smothered with sautéed mushrooms, bacon, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese & onions. Served with vegetable of the day & a baked potato.
Salmon Dinner
Topped with garlic butter, served with rice & vegetable of the day.
Chicken Parmesan
Served over a bed of spaghetti, served with a slice of garlic bread.
Ribeye 10 oz Hand Cut
Topped with garlic butter & served with vegetable of the day & a baked potato.
Liver & Onions
Served with vegetable of the day & a baked potato.
Spinach Fettuccine Alfredo
After 4:00pm
Sides
Fries
Sweet Fries
Onion rings
Slaw
Large Mac
Baker
Chicken
Fruit
Grouper
Rice
Jumbo shrimp
Salmon
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Soup
Tort Chips
Veg of the day
bag of chips
Burger Pattie
Small Mac
Fruit
$$$$ Xtra Sauces
Ranch
balsamic vin
mandarin
chilli lime
caesar
mayo
ketchup
mustard
blue cheese
apple cider
hot sauce
teriyakki
marinara
beer cheese
pub mustard
queso
salsa
sour cream
bourban sauce
boom boom
honey mustard
remoulade
1000
bbq
guac
thai chilli
Au Jus
vets
Tacos
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
Flour/Corn Tortillas, slaw, guacamole, sour cream, salsa & green onion.
Steak Tacos
Flour/Corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, guacamole, Monterey Jack, white queso, green onions & sour cream.
Grouper Tacos
Flour/Corn tortillas, remoulade slaw, mango salsa, guacamole, sour cream & green onions.
Chicken Tacos
Canned Beer
Angry Orchard
Big Top Conch Repiblic Key Lime
Bud
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Del Mar Black Cherry
Del Mar Watermelon
Dura Dam
Guinness
Heineken
Heineken 0/0
Heineken Light
Jai Alai
Land Shark
Michelob Ultra Can
Miller Lite
Naughty Monk Lakewood Ranch Lager
Shock Top
Stella Artois
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
Cocktails A-E
Against the Wall
Amaretto Sours
B-52
Bacardi Cocktail
Bahama Mama
Bailey's Coffee
Banana Banshee
Banana Split
Bay Breeze
Between Sheets
Black Russian
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary Premium
Bloody Mary well
Blue Eyes
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Long Island
Blue Maui
Blue Whale
Bocci Ball
Brandy Alexander
Brandy Press
Brave Bull
Butter Ball
Cali Rootbeer
Calypso Coffee
Campari n Soda
Cape Cod
Caramel Appletini
Cement Mixer
Champagne Cocktail
Chi Chi
Chocolate Martini
Citron Cosmo
Coffee Keioke
Coffee Royal
Cosmopolitan
Creamsicle
Cuba Libre
Daiquiri
Del Webb Delight
Dirty Mother
Dreamsickle
Dubonnet Cocktail
Electric Iced Tea
Cocktails F-J
Fall Harvest
Fredfudpker
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Gin Rickey
Godchild
Godfather
Godmother
Gold Cadillac
Gold Driver
Golden Dream
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Hairy Navel
Harvest Shandy
Harvey Wallbanger
Hawaiian Punch
Highball
Hurricane
Ice Pick
Irish Coffee
Island Breeze
Italian Stinger
Jack Rose
Jamaican Coffee
Joe Collins
John Collins
Cocktails K-O
Kahlua & Cream
Kahlua Coffee
Kamikaze
Keoke Coffee
King Alphons
Kir
Kir Royal
Lemon Drop
LH -Punch
LH- Blue Lagoon
LH- Cucumber Mint Martini
LH- Maple Old Fashioned
LH- Rum Runner
LH-Bloody Mary
LH-Coconut Sunrise
LH-Godiva Choc Martini
LH-Jalapeno Margarita
LH-Long Beach
LH-Old Fashioned
LH-Rasp/Lem Martini
LH-Summer Peach
LH-Tres Agave Margarita
LH-Tres Agave Straw Marg
LH-Ultimate Mule
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Makers Mint Julep
Malibu Wave
Manhattan
Maple Old Fashioned
Margarita
Melon Ball
Mexican Coffee
Mimosa
Mind Eraser
Mojito
Muddy Waters
Mudslide
Nuts & Berries
Nutty Irish
Old Fashioned
Orgasm
Cocktails P-T
Peaches & Cream
Peppermint Patty
Pina Colada
Pink Lady
Pink Squirrel
Planters Punch
Poinsettia
Power Mudslide
Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Spice
Purple Hooter
Rob Roy
Rum Runner
Russian Qualude
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Scarlet O'hara
Screaming Orgasm
Screaming Orgasm
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Singapore Sling
Sloe Gin Fizz
Slow Comfortable Screw
Slow Screw
Smith and Kearns
Snake Bite
Snow Shoe
Sombrero
Southern Blues
Spritze
Stinger
Strawberry Daiquiri
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunset
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Tootsie Roll
Cocktails U-Z
Draft Beer
Frozen Drinks
Non-Alcoholic
Arnold Palmer
Can Soda
Cherry Coke
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Fronte
Gingerale
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pellegrino
Root Beer
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic water
V8
Water
Zephyrhills Water
Single Serve Wine
Wine by the Bottle
Abadia De San Campio Aibarino Bottle
Bieler Cuvee Sabine Rose Bottle
Cavit Moscato Bottle
Chianti- Small Bottle
Coppola Chardonnay
Coppola Claret Cabernet Bottle
Crossings Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Highlands Chardonnay
Highlands Pinot Noir
House White Zif
Intrinsic Red Blend Bottle
J Vinyard CA Pinot Noir Bottle
Joel Gott Cabernet Bottle
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauv BBN BRL
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle
Kendall Jackson Red Zinfandel Bottle
Loius Martini Cabernet Sauv Bottle
Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle
Melomi Pinot Noir Bottle
Mezzacarona Pinot Grigio Bottle
Seaglass Pinot Grigio
St.Michelle Riesling Bottle
Taken Red Bottle
Talbot "Kali Hart" Chardonnay Bottle
Tamari Malbec Bottle
White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Wine by the Glass
Abadia De San Campio Aibarino Glass
Bieler Cuvee Sabine Rose Glass
Cavit Moscato Glass
Coppola Chardonnay
Coppola Claret Cabernet Glass
Crossings Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Highlands Pinot Noir
House Cabernet Glass
House Chardonnay Glass
House Merlot Glass
House Moscato Glass
House Pinot Glass
House White Zif
Intrinsic Red Blend Glass
J Vinyard CA Pinot Noir Glass
Joel Gott Cabernet Glass
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Glass
Kendall Jackson Red Zinfandel Glass
Loius Martini Cabernet Sauv Glass
Mark West Pinot Noir Glass
Melomi Pinot Noir Glass
Mezzacarona Pinot Grigio Glass
Sangria Red
Sangria White
St.Michelle Riesling Glass
Talbot "Kali Hart" Chardonnay Glass
Tamari Malbec Glass
White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Seaglass Pinot Grigio
Highlands Chardonnay
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
