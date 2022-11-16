  • Home
  • /
  • Bradenton
  • /
  • Del Webb Lake House Lakewood Ranch Fl - 6919 Del Webb Blvd.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Del Webb Lake House Lakewood Ranch Fl 6919 Del Webb Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

6919 Del Webb Blvd.

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LakeHouse Salad
Reuben
Cheese Pizza

Starters

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Fried shrimp topped with a spicy sauce, served with your choice of dressing.

Beer Battered Grouper Bites

$14.00

Crispy golden, hand battered bites, served with remoulade sauce.

Spinach Dip

$11.00

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip served with tortilla chips & salsa.

Chips N Queso

$11.00

Mild white queso cheese served with chips & salsa.

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Served with sweet chili sauce.

Bone-In Wings

$18.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce: hot, teriyaki, BBQ, garlic parmesan or Cajun rub.

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Served with beer cheese & Brew Pub mustard.

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Spinach, mushrooms, Monterey Jack, bell pepper, guacamole, sour cream & salsa.

Sandwiches

Asian Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Spinach, carrots & purple cabbage, tossed in a mandarin dressing.

BLT

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Del Webb Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Dijon chicken breast grilled & smothered with sautéed mushrooms, bacon, Monterey jack cheese, topped with green onion.

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

Cuban bun, remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.

Grilled cheese

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Flour tortilla, seasoned chicken with romaine, Caesar dressing, & shaved parmesan cheese.

Grouper Reuben

$18.00

Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

Fried, blackened, or grilled topped with remoulade slaw.

Philly

$16.00

Shaved ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone on a Cuban bun.

Reuben

$15.00

Corned beef or turkey, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing & sauerkraut on rye bread.

Turkey Club

$15.00

Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and choice of bread.

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

Salads

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg wedge, bacon, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber & balsamic glaze.

Asian Salad

$9.00

Spinach, carrots, cabbage, almonds, celery, oranges, sesame seeds, green onion, bell peppers, chow mein noodles, & mandarin dressing.

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Tortilla strips, romaine, black beans, corn salsa, Monterey jack & tossed chili lime dressing.

LakeHouse Salad

$14.00

Romaine, strawberries, apples, feta, red onions, cranberries, candied walnuts in apple cider dressing.

House Entree

$10.00

Caesar Entree

$10.00

Burgers

Angus Burger

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

portobella

$12.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Thin Crust.

Veggie Pizza (GF)

$14.00

Cauliflower crust, spinach, artichoke & black olives.

Margarita Pizza

$14.00

Entrees

Grouper Dinner

$22.00

Topped with garlic butter, served with rice & vegetable of the day.

Coconut Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Shrimp encrusted & battered with coconut, fried golden brown, served with rice & vegetable of the day.

Del Webb Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Two grilled Dijon chicken breasts, smothered with sautéed mushrooms, bacon, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese & onions. Served with vegetable of the day & a baked potato.

Salmon Dinner

$20.00

Topped with garlic butter, served with rice & vegetable of the day.

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Served over a bed of spaghetti, served with a slice of garlic bread.

Ribeye 10 oz Hand Cut

$23.00Out of stock

Topped with garlic butter & served with vegetable of the day & a baked potato.

Liver & Onions

$15.00

Served with vegetable of the day & a baked potato.

Spinach Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00Out of stock

After 4:00pm

Desserts

Chocolate Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Dairy Free Ice Cream

$5.00

Dessert of Day

$6.00

Flourless GF Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Grandmother's Cake

$7.00

Short pastry & lemon-flavored cake.

MIni Pasties (2)

$4.00

P.U.C.

$5.00

Sherbert

$3.00Out of stock

Sorbet

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Nuggies

$9.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$9.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Onion rings

$4.00

Slaw

$4.00Out of stock

Large Mac

$6.50

Baker

$3.50

Chicken

$5.00

Fruit

$5.00

Grouper

$9.00

Rice

$3.00

Jumbo shrimp

$8.00

Salmon

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Soup

$5.00

Tort Chips

$3.00

Veg of the day

$4.00

bag of chips

$2.00

Burger Pattie

$5.00

Small Mac

$2.50

Fruit

$3.50

$$$$ Xtra Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

balsamic vin

$0.50

mandarin

$0.50

chilli lime

$0.50

caesar

$0.50

mayo

$0.50

ketchup

$0.50

mustard

$0.50

blue cheese

$0.50

apple cider

$0.50

hot sauce

$0.50

teriyakki

$0.50

marinara

$1.50

beer cheese

$1.00

pub mustard

$0.50

queso

$1.50

salsa

$0.50

sour cream

$0.50

bourban sauce

$0.50

boom boom

$0.50

honey mustard

$0.50

remoulade

$0.50

1000

$0.50

bbq

$0.50

guac

$1.25

thai chilli

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

vets

breakfast

Tacos

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Flour/Corn Tortillas, slaw, guacamole, sour cream, salsa & green onion.

Steak Tacos

$17.00

Flour/Corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, guacamole, Monterey Jack, white queso, green onions & sour cream.

Grouper Tacos

$19.00

Flour/Corn tortillas, remoulade slaw, mango salsa, guacamole, sour cream & green onions.

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Canned Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Big Top Conch Repiblic Key Lime

$4.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Del Mar Black Cherry

$2.00

Del Mar Watermelon

$2.00

Dura Dam

$4.50

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken 0/0

$3.00

Heineken Light

$4.00

Jai Alai

$5.00

Land Shark

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Can

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Naughty Monk Lakewood Ranch Lager

$4.00

Shock Top

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

Cocktails A-E

Against the Wall

$7.00

Amaretto Sours

$7.00

B-52

$7.00

Bacardi Cocktail

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bailey's Coffee

$7.00

Banana Banshee

$7.00

Banana Split

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Between Sheets

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Maria

$7.00

Bloody Mary Premium

$9.00

Bloody Mary well

$7.00

Blue Eyes

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Blue Long Island

$7.00

Blue Maui

$7.00

Blue Whale

$7.00

Bocci Ball

$7.00

Brandy Alexander

$7.00

Brandy Press

$7.00

Brave Bull

$7.00

Butter Ball

$7.00

Cali Rootbeer

$7.00

Calypso Coffee

$7.00

Campari n Soda

$7.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Caramel Appletini

$7.00

Cement Mixer

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Chi Chi

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Citron Cosmo

$7.00

Coffee Keioke

$7.00

Coffee Royal

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Creamsicle

$7.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Del Webb Delight

$7.00

Dirty Mother

$7.00

Dreamsickle

$7.00

Dubonnet Cocktail

$7.00

Electric Iced Tea

$7.00

Cocktails F-J

Fall Harvest

$7.00

Fredfudpker

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gibson

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Rickey

$7.00

Godchild

$7.00

Godfather

$7.00

Godmother

$7.00

Gold Cadillac

$7.00

Gold Driver

$7.00

Golden Dream

$7.00

Grasshopper

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hairy Navel

$7.00

Harvest Shandy

$7.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$7.00

Hawaiian Punch

$7.00

Highball

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Ice Pick

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Island Breeze

$7.00

Italian Stinger

$7.00

Jack Rose

$7.00

Jamaican Coffee

$7.00

Joe Collins

$7.00

John Collins

$7.00

Cocktails K-O

Kahlua & Cream

$7.00

Kahlua Coffee

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Keoke Coffee

$7.00

King Alphons

$7.00

Kir

$7.00

Kir Royal

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

LH -Punch

$5.00

LH- Blue Lagoon

$7.00

LH- Cucumber Mint Martini

$9.00

LH- Maple Old Fashioned

$8.00

LH- Rum Runner

$8.00

LH-Bloody Mary

$9.00

LH-Coconut Sunrise

$7.00

LH-Godiva Choc Martini

$9.00

LH-Jalapeno Margarita

$7.00Out of stock

LH-Long Beach

$9.00

LH-Old Fashioned

$8.00

LH-Rasp/Lem Martini

$9.00

LH-Summer Peach

$7.00

LH-Tres Agave Margarita

$7.00

LH-Tres Agave Straw Marg

$7.00

LH-Ultimate Mule

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Makers Mint Julep

$7.00

Malibu Wave

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Melon Ball

Mexican Coffee

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mind Eraser

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Muddy Waters

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Nuts & Berries

$7.00

Nutty Irish

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Orgasm

$7.00

Cocktails P-T

Peaches & Cream

$7.00

Peppermint Patty

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Pink Lady

$7.00

Pink Squirrel

$7.00

Planters Punch

$7.00

Poinsettia

$7.00

Power Mudslide

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice

$7.00

Purple Hooter

$7.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Russian Qualude

$7.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Scarlet O'hara

$7.00

Screaming Orgasm

$7.00

Screaming Orgasm

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Singapore Sling

$7.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$7.00

Slow Comfortable Screw

$7.00

Slow Screw

$7.00

Smith and Kearns

$7.00

Snake Bite

$7.00

Snow Shoe

$7.00

Sombrero

$7.00

Southern Blues

$7.00

Spritze

$7.00

Stinger

$7.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tequila Sunset

$7.00

Toasted Almond

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Tootsie Roll

$7.00

Cocktails U-Z

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Vodka Collins

$7.00

Vodka Press

$7.00

Vodka Sunrise

$7.00

Whiskey Sours

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Zombie

$7.00

Draft Beer

Islamorada Ale Draft

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Naughty Monk Tropical Albus Draft

$6.00

Yeungling Traditional Lager Draft

$4.00

Frozen Drinks

Strawberry Daq

$7.00

Banana Daq

$7.00

Straw/Ban Daq

$7.00

Mango

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Margarita Frozen

$7.00

Virgin

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Fronte

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic water

$3.00

V8

$3.00

Water

Zephyrhills Water

$2.00

Single Serve Wine

Pomelo Rose

$6.00

La Marca Prosecco Split

$8.00

Mionette Prestige Gran Rose

$8.00

Yulupa Cuvee Brut Sparkling Wine Split

$7.00

Wine by the Bottle

Abadia De San Campio Aibarino Bottle

$36.00

Bieler Cuvee Sabine Rose Bottle

$28.00

Cavit Moscato Bottle

$25.00

Chianti- Small Bottle

$20.00

Coppola Chardonnay

$36.00

Coppola Claret Cabernet Bottle

$36.00

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$28.00

Highlands Chardonnay

$38.00

Highlands Pinot Noir

$36.00

House White Zif

$20.00

Intrinsic Red Blend Bottle

$29.00

J Vinyard CA Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

Joel Gott Cabernet Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$29.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauv BBN BRL

$40.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Kendall Jackson Red Zinfandel Bottle

$32.00

Loius Martini Cabernet Sauv Bottle

$38.00

Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle

$28.00

Melomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00

Mezzacarona Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00

Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$30.00

St.Michelle Riesling Bottle

$24.00

Taken Red Bottle

$45.00

Talbot "Kali Hart" Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Tamari Malbec Bottle

$24.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$38.00

Wine by the Glass

Abadia De San Campio Aibarino Glass

$10.00

Bieler Cuvee Sabine Rose Glass

$8.00

Cavit Moscato Glass

$7.00

Coppola Chardonnay

$10.00

Coppola Claret Cabernet Glass

$10.00

Crossings Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$8.00

Highlands Pinot Noir

$10.00

House Cabernet Glass

$6.00

House Chardonnay Glass

$6.00

House Merlot Glass

$6.00

House Moscato Glass

$6.00

House Pinot Glass

$6.00

House White Zif

$6.00

Intrinsic Red Blend Glass

$9.00

J Vinyard CA Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Joel Gott Cabernet Glass

$9.00Out of stock

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Kendall Jackson Red Zinfandel Glass

$9.00

Loius Martini Cabernet Sauv Glass

$10.00

Mark West Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Melomi Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Mezzacarona Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

Sangria Red

$8.00

Sangria White

$8.00

St.Michelle Riesling Glass

$7.00

Talbot "Kali Hart" Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Tamari Malbec Glass

$7.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$10.00

Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Highlands Chardonnay

$10.00

Fastbar

House Pinot Glass

$6.00

House Chardonnay Glass

$6.00

House Merlot Glass

$6.00

House Cabernet Glass

$6.00

House Moscato Glass

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Islamorada Ale Draft

$6.00

Yeungling Traditional Lager Draft

$4.00

Naughty Monk Tropical Albus Draft

$6.00

Well Made Vodka

$6.00

Well Made Rum (House)

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Well Bourban

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Drink Specials

Mai Thai

$5.00

Blue Hawaiian

$5.00

halloween

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Neighbors Become Friends

Location

6919 Del Webb Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nancy's BBQ Lorraine Corners
orange starNo Reviews
14475 Sr 70 E Bradenton, FL 34202
View restaurantnext
Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
orange star4.5 • 1,803
11517 Palmbrush Trail Bradenton, FL 34202
View restaurantnext
Urban Taco - Lakewood Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
11161 E SR70 Bradenton, FL 34202
View restaurantnext
Truman's Tap & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
11161 State Road 70 East Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
View restaurantnext
B&B Chophouse & Market
orange starNo Reviews
8205 Natures Way Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
View restaurantnext
Grove - Lakewood Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
10670 Boardwalk Loop Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lakewood Ranch

Michelangelo Pizzeria Cucina
orange star4.5 • 1,803
11517 Palmbrush Trail Bradenton, FL 34202
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Bradenton FL (Lockwood Ridge)
orange star4.2 • 1,758
4286 53rd Ave E Bradenton, FL 34203
View restaurantnext
Motorworks Brewing - Bradenton
orange star4.1 • 1,690
1014 9th St W Bradenton, FL 34205
View restaurantnext
Casa Di Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,469
4658 E State Road 64 Bradenton, FL 34208
View restaurantnext
South Philly Cheesesteaks - 34th
orange star4.6 • 1,103
5942 34th St West Bradenton, FL 34210
View restaurantnext
Poppo's Taqueria Manatee - Manatee
orange star4.4 • 986
6777 Manatee Ave Bradenton, FL 34209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakewood Ranch
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Bradenton Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Sarasota
review star
Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston