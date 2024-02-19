Mo Stratisfaction

$18.00

This modern West Coast IPA is built upon a base of Canadian Pilsner Malt. We hit it on the hotside with a small amount of hops to give it a slight bitterness and then dry hopped with copious amounts of Strata and Mosaic. You will get huge aromatics of Melon and Citrus, and then as you start to drink, this flavorful but easy drinking IPA will leave you satisfied and wanting more. 7% ABV.