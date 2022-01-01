Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Delaney Oyster House

2,285 Reviews

$

115 Calhoun Street

Charleston, SC 29401

Order Again

Popular Items

Delaney House Caesar
Crispy Fish Platter
Cheddar Bay Hushpuppies

TO GO UTENSILS

TO GO UTENSILS

We are happy to provide you with disposable utensils, just let us know how many sets you need.

ON ICE

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$21.00

115 Seasoning, White BBQ Sauce

Hackleback Caviar

Hackleback Caviar

$55.00

Cornmeal Blini, Cultured Cream, Chives

Amber Ossetra Caviar

Amber Ossetra Caviar

$85.00

Cornmeal Blini, Cultured Cream, Chives

Belgian Ossetra Caviar

Belgian Ossetra Caviar

$105.00Out of stock

Cornmeal Blini, Cultured Cream, Chives

COLD

Delaney House Caesar

Delaney House Caesar

$16.00

Brioche, Parmesan, Lemon Zest

NOT COLD

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Potato, Celery Root, Bacon, Shrimp Oil

Cheddar Bay Hushpuppies

Cheddar Bay Hushpuppies

$10.00

Caramelized Onion Butter, Lemon

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Pomegranate, Coriander Yogurt, Pistachio

Caribbean Empanadas

Caribbean Empanadas

$18.00

Delaney Hot Sauce, Mojo Mayo, Lime

Spanish Octopus

$20.00

Fall Vegetable Giardiniera, Hazelnuts, Orange

Spicy Shrimp Ajillo

Spicy Shrimp Ajillo

$23.00

Garlic, Chile de Árbol, Torn Bread

Crispy Fish Platter

Crispy Fish Platter

$28.00

House Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinegar Fries

Blue Crab Rice

Blue Crab Rice

$30.00

Sofrito, Cilantro, Bacon

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$34.00

Mace Mayo, Celery, Old Bay Chips

New Bedford Scallops

$37.00

Field Peas, Sweet Potato, Arugula, Country Ham

Daily Catch

$38.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash Curry, Kale, Shiitakes

Pepper Crusted Steak

$39.00

Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Broccolini, Black Garlic Beef Jus

SWEET TREATS

Flan de Abuela

Flan de Abuela

$9.00

Nut Brittle, Pomegranate, Lime Zest

LIL SHUCKERS

Fish Nuggets

Fish Nuggets

$7.00

Fries, Lemon Duke's

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Fries, House Ranch

Buttered Shrimp

Buttered Shrimp

$7.00

Carolina Gold Rice

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

NA Beverages

Mountain Valley

Mountain Valley

$7.00
Jack Rudy Tonic

Jack Rudy Tonic

$5.00
Regatta Ginger Beer

Regatta Ginger Beer

$5.00
Coke

Coke

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$5.00
Sprite

Sprite

$5.00

RETAIL

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Koozie!

Koozie!

$2.00
Oyster Book

Oyster Book

$5.00

Delaney Hat

$30.00
Engraved Professional Edition Oyster Knife

Engraved Professional Edition Oyster Knife

$48.00
Engraved Put Em' Back Oyster Knife

Engraved Put Em' Back Oyster Knife

$48.00

Delaney Shirt SM

$25.00

Delaney Shirt MED

$25.00

Delaney Shirt LG

$25.00

Delaney Shirt XL

$25.00

Delaney Shirt XXL

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCozy
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Delaney Oyster House is a seafood-focused restaurant and raw bar by The Neighborhood Dining Group located in the heart of Charleston’s downtown peninsula. Featuring fresh, sustainable seafood within a casual-chic atmosphere in a historic Charleston Single home.

Location

115 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

