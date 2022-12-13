Restaurant header imageView gallery

De La Terre

47 W Lancaster Avenue

Downingtown, PA 19335

Order Again

Hors D'Oeuvres

Oeuffs Mimosa

$17.00

deviled eggs, osetra caviar, dill

Pommes Frites

$10.00

mimolette & truffle

Crudites

$15.00

raw and winter picked winter vegetables, herbed yogurt

Salades

Nicoise

$25.00

ahi tuna, nicoise olives, capers, haricot verts, six minute egg, anchovy basil vinaigrette

Laitue

$17.00

bibb lettuce, honeycrisp apple, pomegranate, roquefort bleu cheese, tarragon, candied walnut, cider vinaigrette

Beetroot

$19.00

red, golden, and candy striped beets, goat cheese ice cream, winter citrus, pistachio, beet vinaigrette, herbs from the garden.

Petite salade

$8.00

Small Plates

Soupe A L'Oignon

$13.00

sweet carmelized onions, beef jus, sherry, country bread, gruyere and comte

Fromage

$24.00

local and french cheeses, honeycomb, jams, mustards, jambon de bayonne, housemade crackers.

Escargot

$22.00

petite gris snails, garlic herb butter, fresno chiles, brioche gremolata

Foie Gras Mousse

$22.00

hudson valley foie gras, toasted brioche, quince preserve

Large Plates

Gnocchi a la Parisienne

$30.00

pate choux style gnocchi, delicata squash fricassée, pine nut butter, sage, black trumpet mushrooms

King Saumon

$40.00

big glory bay king salmon, maitake brown butter, roasted cauliflower, brussel sprouts, pearl onion, butternut squash

Croque Madame

$20.00

grilled ham & gruyere cheese, brioche, fried farm egg, sauce mornay frites OR petite salade

Moulard Magret

$48.00

seed crusted duck breast, rutabaga, hakurei turnips, sorrel, beetroot and huckleberry gastrique.

Porcelet

$44.00

milk-fed pecan crusted pork loin, parsnip, rosemary powder, fuyu persimmon, calvados pork jus.

Steak Frites

$42.00

pan seared bavette steak, maître d'Hôtel butter, pommes frites

Royale with Cheese

$22.00

grass fed american wagyu beef, brioche roll, raclette, crispy onions, bibb lettuce, tomato bacon aioli pommes frites OR petite salade

Souris d'Agneau

$50.00

elysian fields farm braised lamb shank, celeriac soubise, pomegranate, mint, vadouvan spiced lamb jus

DESSERT

Creme Brulee

$12.00

La Bete Noir

$15.00

flourless chocolat cake, pistachio, passionfruit sorbet

Sorbet

$6.00

BEVERAGES

Saratoga Bottled Water

$4.00

Sparkling or Still

Soda

$1.50

Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Babas Kombucha

$4.50

Bees Knees, Rosy Apple, Flower Power

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00

COFFEE & TEA

Coffee - French Press

$4.00

Espresso - Single

$3.00

Espresso - Double

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

French American BYOB

Location

47 W Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

