Delbar Middle Eastern Inman Park

870 Inman Vlg Pkwy NE Suite 1

Atlanta, GA 30307

Order Again

Popular Items

Joojeh Kabob
Sabzi Polo
Adas Polo

Mazze

Raw Vegetables

$6.00

selection of raw cut vegetables

Smoked Bass

$27.00

saffron honey marinated smoked Chilean seabass, fresno peppers, pickles

Falafel Plate

$15.00

fried garbanzo & fresh herbs, hummus, spicy tahina, kale salad with tomato, quinoa, red onions, citrus vinaigrette, pickled beets

Omani Shrimp

$17.00

black tiger shrimp, Persian dried lime, sour orange, labneh

Adana Bite

$14.00

minced braised brisket & lamb shoulder kabob, taftoun bread, zhoug, spicy tahina

Wings

$12.00

char-grilled chicken wings, za'atar, garlic, wing sauce

Zeytoun Parvardeh

$7.00

castelvetrano olives, walnut, pomegranate

5 Piece Falafel

$9.00

Spreads

Raw Vegetables

$6.00

selection of raw cut vegetables

Labneh

$11.00

strained yogurt, za'atar EVOO

Kashk Bademjoon

$13.00

fried eggplant, onion, mint, cream of whey

Dill Labneh

$13.00

strained yogurt, dill, walnuts, garlic, citrus

Hummus

$10.00

chickpeas, tahina, citrus, EVOO

Mast Khiyar

$7.00

cucumber, mint, yogurt

Small Labneh

$6.00

Small Kashk Bademjoon

$7.00

Small Dill Labneh

$7.00

Small Hummus

$5.50

Small Mast Khiyar

$4.00

Greens & Grains

Adas Polo

$10.00

tahdig, lentil, raisin, saffron, basmati rice, crispy onions

Sabzi Polo

$12.00

tahdig, scallions, parsley, cilantro, fenugreek, basmati ric

Polo Sefid

$7.00

tahdig, saffron, butter, basmati rice

Lubia Polo

$16.00

potato tahdig, beef tips, tomato, green beans, basmati rice

Grilled Vegetables

$8.00

grilled cauliflower, endive, onion, bell pepper with a saffron and onion marinade

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$14.00

cucumber, red onion, watermelon radish, mint, tartoun bread croutons

Smoked Endive & Lentil Salad

$13.00

black lentil, smoked celeriac, charred endive, candied walnut, bulgarian feta, pickled onion, herbs, cucumber, EVOO, sea salt

Beet Carpaccio

$12.00

red beets, whipped feta, burnt honey, sour orange, pistachio and almond dukkah

Za'atar Fries

$7.00

hand-cut potato, za'atar, served with spicy tahina

Endive Citrus Salad

$16.00Out of stock

fresh green & red endive, orange & grapefruit supremes, sumac red onions, Aleppo pepper, candied walnuts tossed with preserved lemon vinaigrette

Meats

Chinjeh

$31.00

prime beef sirloin, saffron, onion, yogurt marinade

Koobideh Kabob

$22.00

in-house ground braised brisket & lamb shoulder, onion, saffron

Adana Kabob

$26.00

Chicken Kofta

$18.00

minced chicken, fresno pepper, onion, parsley, tomato

Joojeh Kabob

$23.00

chicken breast, saffron, onion, citrus

Lamb Loin

$42.00

yogurt, citrus, saffron marinade, garlic

Lamb Neck

$26.00Out of stock

onion, saffron, cinnamon, garlic

Salmon Kabob

$29.00

skin-on salmon fillets, saffron, onion

Seabass

$46.00

wild caught Chilean seabass fillets, onion, saffron

Whole Stuffed Branzino

$33.00

fresh herbs, pomegranate, walnut sallot, citrus

Gheimeh Bademjoon

$29.00

slow cooked lamb shank with eggplant, yellow split peas, tomato stew

Vegan Gheimeh Bademjoon

$18.00

1 Skewer Koobideh

$11.00

1 Skewer Adana

$13.00

1 Skewer Kofta

$9.00

Condiments & Sides

Harissa

$5.00

fresno pepper, garlic, parsley, tomato

Green Zhoug

$4.00

garlic, peppers, parsley

Red Zhoug

$4.00

fresno, peppers, cilantro, paprika

Torshi

$4.00

in-house pickled vegetables

Spicy Tahina

$3.00

cayenne pepper, tahina, garlic

Garlic Toum

$5.00

garlic, lemon

Omani Sauce

$5.00

Wings Sauce

$5.00

Extra Bread

$2.50

Extra Sabzi Plate

$5.00

5 Piece Falafel

$9.00

Grilled Pepper

$2.00

Grilled Tomato

$2.00

Side Cucumber

$2.50

Side Walnuts

$3.00

Side Radish

$2.00

Side Shredded Lamb

$6.00

Side Feta

$3.00

Side Onion

Side Olive Oil

Side Butter

Side Za'atar

$1.00

Side Tomato

$2.00

Desserts

Faloude

$7.00

Bastani Irani

$8.00

Baklava Ice Cream

$8.00

Bastani Nooni

$9.00

Baklava Ice Cream Sandwich

$10.00

Baklava

$12.00

Shokolati

$12.00

Dessert Fee

$15.00

1 Scoop Baklava IC

$3.00

1 Scoop Faloude

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Join us at Delbar for an unforgettable journey to the middle east. Translating to "heart, captured" in Farsi, Delbar is a love letter to the influential dishes that shaped Fares Kargar’s youth and the women in his life who instilled his deep appreciation for Middle Eastern cooking.

870 Inman Vlg Pkwy NE Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30307

