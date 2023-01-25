Delbar Middle Eastern Inman Park
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Join us at Delbar for an unforgettable journey to the middle east. Translating to "heart, captured" in Farsi, Delbar is a love letter to the influential dishes that shaped Fares Kargar’s youth and the women in his life who instilled his deep appreciation for Middle Eastern cooking.
Location
870 Inman Vlg Pkwy NE Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30307
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MF Sushi - Inman Park - 299 N. Highland Ave NE
No Reviews
299 N. Highland Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Kevin Rathbun Steak - 154 Krog Street Northeast
No Reviews
154 Krog Street Northeast Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant