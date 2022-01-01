Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Delco Steaks Broomall 2567 W Chester Pk

52 Reviews

$$

2567 W Chester Pk

Broomall, PA 19008

Popular Items

12" Classic Cheesesteak
Fries
8" Delco Cheesesteak

Steaks

8" Delco Cheesesteak

$10.00

8 inch roll w/ 100% black angus ribeye seasoned & your choice of cheese

8" Delco Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

8 inch roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese

8" Delco Plain Steak

$9.00

8 inch roll w/ 100% black angus ribeye seasoned & no cheese

8" Delco Chicken Steak

$9.00

8 inch roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ no cheese

8" Delco Portobello Cheesesteak (Vegetarian)

$10.00

8 inch roll w/ fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms seasoned & your choice of cheese

12" Classic Cheesesteak

$14.00

Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll

12" Classic Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll

12" Classic Plain Steak

$13.00

Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ no cheese on a 12" roll

12" Classic Chicken Steak

$13.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ no cheese on a 12" roll

12" Classic Portobello Cheesesteak (Vegetarian)

$14.00

Fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms & your choice of cheese on a 12" roll

24" King Cheesesteak

$27.00

2 ft roll w/ 100% black angus ribeye seasoned & your choice of cheese

24" King Chicken Cheesesteak

$27.00

2 ft roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese

24" King Plain Steak

$25.00

2 ft roll w/ 100% black angus ribeye seasoned & no cheese

24" King Chicken Steak

$25.00

2 ft roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ no cheese

24" King Portobello Cheesesteak (Vegetarian)

$27.00

2 ft roll w/ fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms seasoned & your choice of cheese

8" Delco Portobello Steak (Vegetarian)

$9.00

8 inch roll w/ fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms seasoned & no cheese

12" Classic Portobello Steak (Vegetarian)

$13.00

Fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms & no cheese on a 12" roll

24" King Portobello Steak (Vegetarian)

$25.00

2 ft roll w/ fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms seasoned & no cheese

8" Delco Welshie's Barnyard

$10.00

A Sea Isle City favorite. Our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese

12" Classic Welshie's Barnyard

$14.00

A Sea Isle City favorite. Our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese

24" King Welshie's Barnyard

$27.00

A Sea Isle City favorite. Our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese

Delcodelphia Phillies Cheesesteak

$25.00

Delcodelphia Phillies Chicken Cheesesteak

$25.00

Burgers & Dogs

4oz Prime Cheeseburger

$7.50

Our PA Farm Raised Prime Beef w/ your choice of cheese on a potato bun

6oz Prime Cheeseburger

$9.50

Our PA Farm Raised Prime Beef w/ your choice of cheese on a potato bun

Delco Burger

$13.00

Our PA Farm Raised 6oz Prime Beef topped with our famous ribeye, cooper & fried onions

Hotdog

$4.50

PA produced Berks all beef hotdog on a potato bun

Delco Dog

$8.50

PA produced Berks all beef hotdog on a 8" Delco roll topped w/ our famous riebeye, Kraft cheese whiz & fried onions

4oz Prime Burger

$6.50

Our PA Farm Raised Prime Beef w/ no cheese on a potato bun

6oz Prime Burger

$8.50

Our PA Farm Raised Prime Beef w/ no cheese on a potato bun

Comeback Burger

$13.00

Our PA Farm Raised 6oz Prime Beef topped with cooper, bacon, onion rings & comeback sauce

Delco Tommy

$7.50

PA produced Berks all beef hotdog wrapped in bacon on a 8" Delco roll & topped w/ Kraft cheese whiz

Fries & Delc-O-Rings

Cheesesteak Fries

$13.00

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries topped with our 100% blank angus ribeye & your choice of cheese

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$13.00

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries topped with marinated chicken, buffalo sauce, house made ranch & your choice of cheese

Onion Rings

$7.50

Thick cut, battered onion rings with our signature comeback sauce

Fries

$5.00

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries with our Delco seasoning

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries with our Delco seasoning & Kraft's cheese whiz

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$13.00

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries topped with marinated chicken, thick cut bacon, housemade BBQ & ranch & your choice of cheese

Welshie's Barnyard Fries

$13.00

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries topped w/ our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese

Delco Nuggz

8 Piece Delco Nuggz

$8.00

Plain, Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Nuggets served with your choice of sauce

16 Piece Delco Nuggz

$16.00

Plain, Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Nuggets served with your choice of sauce

25 Piece Delco Nuggz

$25.00

Plain, Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Nuggets served with your choice of sauce

50 Piece Delco Nuggz

$50.00

Plain, Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Nuggets served with your choice of sauce

Kid's Meal

Kid's Cheesesteak Meal

$9.00

4 inch roll w/ 100% black angus ribeye seasoned & your choice of cheese. Served in a lunch box with fries, a treat & a drink

Kid's Chicken Cheesesteak Meal

$9.00

4 inch roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese. Served in a lunch box with fries, a treat & a drink

Kid's Burger Meal

$9.00

Our PA Farm Raised 4oz Prime Beef w/ your choice of cheese on a potato bun. Served in a lunch box with fries, a treat & a drink

Kid's Hotdog Meal

$9.00

PA produced Berks all beef hotdog on a potato bun. Served in a lunch box with fries, a treat & a drink

Kid's Chicken Nugget Meal

$9.00

5 chicken nuggets with your choice of sauce. Served in a lunch box with fries, a treat & a drink

Delco Dips

Small Cheesesteak Dip

$20.00

Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned mixed with your choice of cheese & a side of cut rolls. Feeds up to 3 people

Medium Cheesesteak Dip

$45.00

Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned mixed with your choice of cheese & a side of cut rolls. Feeds up to 7 people

Large Cheesesteak Dip

$70.00

Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned mixed with your choice of cheese & a side of cut rolls. Feeds up to 12 people

Small Buffalo Chicken Dip

$20.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese, buffalo sauce, our housemade ranch & a side of cut rolls. Feeds up to 3 people

Medium Buffalo Chicken Dip

$45.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese, buffalo sauce, our housemade ranch & a side of cut rolls. Feeds up to 7 people

Large Buffalo Chicken Dip

$70.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese, buffalo sauce, our housemade ranch & a side of cut rolls. Feeds up to 12 people

Small BBQ Chicken Dip

$20.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese, housemade BBQ sauce & a side of cut rolls. Feeds up to 3 people

Medium BBQ Chicken Dip

$45.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese, housemade BBQ sauce & a side of cut rolls. Feeds up to 7 people

Large BBQ Chicken Dip

$70.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese, housemade BBQ sauce & a side of cut rolls. Feeds up to 12 people

Small Welshie's Barnyard Dip

$20.00

A Sea Isle City favorite. Our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese. Feeds up to 3 people

Medium Welshie's Barnyard Dip

$45.00

A Sea Isle City favorite. Our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese. Feeds up to 7 people

Large Welshie's Barnyard Dip

$70.00

A Sea Isle City favorite. Our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese. Feeds up to 12 people

Delco Bowls

Cheesesteak Bowl

$13.00

Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese & toppings

Chicken Cheesesteak Bowl

$13.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese & toppings

Cheeseburger Bowl

$9.50

Our PA Farm Raised 6oz Prime Beef served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles.

Portobello Cheesesteak Bowl (Vegetarian)

$13.00

Fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms & your choice of cheese & toppings.

Welshie's Barnyard Bowl

$13.00

A Sea Isle City favorite. Our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese.

Steak Bowl

$12.00

Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ no cheese & toppings

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ no cheese & toppings

Burger Bowl

$8.50

Our PA Farm Raised 6oz Prime Beef served with no cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles

Portobello Steak Bowl (Vegetarian)

$12.00

Fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms & no cheese & toppings

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$6.00

Philadelphia's own Bassetts Ice Cream

Breakfast Sandwiches

8" Delco Egg & Cheese

$7.00

2 eggs with your choice of cheese on a 8” roll

8" Delco Steak, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

2 eggs & our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 8” roll

8" Delco Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$8.00

2 eggs & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese on a 8" roll

12" Classic Egg & Cheese

$9.00

3 eggs with your choice of cheese on a 12" roll

12" Classic Steak, Egg & Cheese

$11.00

3 eggs & our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll

12" Classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$10.00

3 eggs & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll

Bun Egg & Cheese

$5.00

2 eggs with your choice of cheese on a bun

Bun Steak, Egg & Cheese

$7.00

2 eggs & our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a bun

Bun Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.00

2 eggs & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese on a bun

24" King Egg & Cheese

$17.00

6 eggs with your choice of cheese on a 2 ft roll

24" King Steak, Egg & Cheese

$21.00

6 eggs & our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 2 ft roll

24" King Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$19.00

6 eggs & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese on a 2 ft roll

Breakfast Bowls

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

3 scrambled eggs served with your choice of 2 meats/vegetables

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Best of DELCO - Burgers and Cheesesteaks - PA Farm Raised USDA PRIME Black Angus Beef

