A map showing the location of Delco Steaks University City 3401 Walnut StView gallery

Delco Steaks University City 3401 Walnut St

review star

No reviews yet

3401 Walnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Steaks

8" Delco Cheesesteak

$10.00

8 inch roll w/ 100% black angus ribeye seasoned & your choice of cheese

8" Delco Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

8 inch roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese

8" Delco Plain Steak

$9.00

8 inch roll w/ 100% black angus ribeye seasoned & no cheese

8" Delco Chicken Steak

$9.00

8 inch roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ no cheese

8" Delco Portobello Cheesesteak (Vegetarian)

$10.00

8 inch roll w/ fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms seasoned & your choice of cheese

12" Classic Cheesesteak

$14.00

Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll

12" Classic Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese on a 12" roll

12" Classic Plain Steak

$13.00

Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ no cheese on a 12" roll

12" Classic Chicken Steak

$13.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ no cheese on a 12" roll

12" Classic Portobello Cheesesteak (Vegetarian)

$14.00

Fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms & your choice of cheese on a 12" roll

24" King Cheesesteak

$27.00

2 ft roll w/ 100% black angus ribeye seasoned & your choice of cheese

24" King Chicken Cheesesteak

$27.00

2 ft roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese

24" King Plain Steak

$25.00

2 ft roll w/ 100% black angus ribeye seasoned & no cheese

24" King Chicken Steak

$25.00

2 ft roll w/ marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ no cheese

24" King Portobello Cheesesteak (Vegetarian)

$27.00

2 ft roll w/ fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms seasoned & your choice of cheese

8" Delco Portobello Steak (Vegetarian)

$9.00

8 inch roll w/ fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms seasoned & no cheese

12" Classic Portobello Steak (Vegetarian)

$13.00

Fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms & no cheese on a 12" roll

24" King Portobello Steak (Vegetarian)

$25.00

2 ft roll w/ fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms seasoned & no cheese

8" Delco Welshie's Barnyard

$10.00

A Sea Isle City favorite. Our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese

12" Classic Welshie's Barnyard

$14.00

A Sea Isle City favorite. Our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese

24" King Welshie's Barnyard

$27.00

A Sea Isle City favorite. Our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese

Delcodelphia Phillies Cheesesteak

$25.00

Delcodelphia Phillies Chicken Cheesesteak

$25.00

Burgers

6oz Prime Cheeseburger

$9.50

Our PA Farm Raised Prime Beef w/ your choice of cheese on a potato bun

6oz Prime Burger

$8.50

Our PA Farm Raised Prime Beef w/ no cheese on a potato bun

Delco Burger

$13.00

Our PA Farm Raised 6oz Prime Beef topped with our famous ribeye, cooper & fried onions

Comeback Burger

$13.00

Our PA Farm Raised 6oz Prime Beef topped with cooper, bacon, onion rings & comeback sauce

Fries & Delc-O-Rings

Fries

$5.00

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries with our Delco seasoning

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries with our Delco seasoning & Kraft's cheese whiz

Onion Rings

$7.50

Thick cut, battered onion rings with our signature comeback sauce

Cheesesteak Fries

$13.00

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries topped with our 100% blank angus ribeye & your choice of cheese

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$13.00

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries topped with marinated chicken, buffalo sauce, house made ranch & your choice of cheese

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$13.00

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries topped with marinated chicken, thick cut bacon, housemade BBQ & ranch & your choice of cheese

Welshie's Barnyard Fries

$13.00

Thin crispy crinkle cut fries topped w/ our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese

Delco Nuggz

8 Piece Delco Nuggz

$8.00

Plain, Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Nuggets served with your choice of sauce

16 Piece Delco Nuggz

$16.00

Plain, Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Nuggets served with your choice of sauce

25 Piece Delco Nuggz

$25.00

Plain, Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Nuggets served with your choice of sauce

Delco Bowls

Cheesesteak Bowl

$13.00

Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ your choice of cheese & toppings

Chicken Cheesesteak Bowl

$13.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ your choice of cheese & toppings

Cheeseburger Bowl

$9.50

Our PA Farm Raised 6oz Prime Beef served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles.

Portobello Cheesesteak Bowl (Vegetarian)

$13.00

Fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms & your choice of cheese & toppings.

Welshie's Barnyard Bowl

$13.00

A Sea Isle City favorite. Our famous 100% black angus ribeye, marinated chicken & thick cut bacon w/ your choice of cheese.

Steak Bowl

$12.00

Our famous 100% black angus ribeye seasoned w/ no cheese & toppings

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Marinated chicken chopped & seasoned w/ no cheese & toppings

Burger Bowl

$8.50

Our PA Farm Raised 6oz Prime Beef served with no cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles

Portobello Steak Bowl (Vegetarian)

$12.00

Fresh Kennet Square portobello mushrooms & no cheese & toppings

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Root Beer Can

$2.00

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

High Street Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
orange star4.5 • 95
3200 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table
orange star4.7 • 48
3401 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Root & Sprig - Philadelphia
orange starNo Reviews
1 CONVENTION AVENUE PHILADELPHIA, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Boba King
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Chestnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - Drexel PISB
orange starNo Reviews
3245 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston