De La Tierra Vegan Food

328 Commercial Street

San Jose, CA 95112

Popular Items

Street Taco

Evening

Street Taco

Street Taco

$3.50

your choice of filling in a corn tortilla topped w/ onions, cilantro, green salsa

Crunchy Chile Con Papas

Crunchy Chile Con Papas

$4.00

crunchy chile con papas taco topped with vegan cheese, lettuce, and green salsa

Burrito

Burrito

$13.50Out of stock

your choice of filling, pinto beans, rice, pico, and green salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00Out of stock

chips, your choice of filling, in house vegan cheese, beans, pico, green salsa, vegan crema, guac, jalapenos

Vegan Asada Fries

Vegan Asada Fries

$15.00Out of stock

fries, vegan asada, in house vegan cheese, beans, pico, green salsa, vegan crema, guac, jalapenos

Vegan Tamal Plate

Vegan Tamal Plate

$14.00Out of stock

One Tamal your choice of filling and a side of beans and rice

Tamal

Tamal

$6.00

one tamal your choice of filling

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

beyond patty, vegan spread, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles

Street Dawg

Street Dawg

$8.00Out of stock

lightlife plant dawg, ketchup, mustard

Fries

Fries

$5.00
Vegan Candy Bars

Vegan Candy Bars

$3.50

Go Max Go Vegan Candy Bars

Agua Fresca of the Day (strawberry)

Agua Fresca of the Day (strawberry)

$3.50
Canned Drinks

Canned Drinks

$2.50

Choose your 12 oz canned drink

Jumex Mango Nectar

Jumex Mango Nectar

$3.00

16 oz Jumex Mango Nectar

water

water

$2.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.50Out of stock

your choice of filling in a 10" flour tortilla, vegan cheese, pico (tomatoes, onions, cilantro, light jalapeno), and green salsa

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Eat De La Tierra!

Website

Location

328 Commercial Street, San Jose, CA 95112

Directions

