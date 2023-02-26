Restaurant header imageView gallery

Delectable Delights by Andie

review star

No reviews yet

8610 Roswell Rd Ste 730

Sandy Spgs, GA 30350

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DESSERTS

COOKIES

Chy-Chy Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.65+

Royal Icing Sugar Cookie

$3.10+

CUPCAKES

Birthday Cupcake

$3.99+

Vanilla flavored, blue colored vanilla frosting, topped with sprinkles and a cherry

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.99+

Chocolate flavor, cookies and cream filling, whip cream-buttercream frosting, topped with pieces Oreo cookies

Cookies and Cream Cupcake

$3.99+

Key Lime Cupcake

$3.99+

Key lime flavored, cream cheese-butter cream frosting, topped with a piece of key lime pie drizzled with white chocolate

Lemon Cupcake

$3.99+

Lemon flavored, yellow colored cream cheese-butter cream frosting, topped with a piece of lemon bar

Maple-Bacon Cupcake

$3.99+

Maple-bacon flavored, maple icing, topped with a miniature waffle, maple syrup, and a piece of bacon

Midnight Cup Cake

$3.99+

Chocolate flavored, dipped in chocolate ganache

Ooey Gooey Cupcake

$3.99+

Strawberry flavored, filled with ooey gooey filling and an ooey gooey topping

Pecan Pie Cupcake

$3.99+

Pecan flavor, buttercream icing, topped with a slice of pecan pie and brown sugar

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$3.99+

Pineapple flavored; topped with a brown sugar sauce, a slice of pineapple, and a cherry

Pumpkin Spice Cupcake

$3.99+

Pumpkin flavored, whip cream-buttercream frosting, topped with a piece of pumpkin pie

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.99+

Salted Caramel Cupcake

$3.99+

Vanilla, caramel and buttercream frosting, topped with a pretzel and white chocolate drizzle

Strawberry Cupcake

$3.99+

Strawberry flavored, whip cream cheese icing, topped with white chocolate drizzle and a slice of strawberry

Superhero Cupcake

$3.99+

Red velvet and lemon flavored; blue buttercream icing; topped with red, blue, and yellow sprinkles

Sweet Potato Cupcake

$3.99+

Sweet potato flavored, whip cream-buttercream frosting, topped with a piece of sweet potato pie

Tiramisu Cupcake

$3.99+

Coffee flavored, with Mascarpone whip cream cheese and cocoa powder, topped with a Ladyfinger, mint, and berries

Turtle Cupcake

$5.50+

Vegan Cupcake

$5.99+

SPECIALTIES

Charleston Chewy with Nuts

$5.89+

Charleston Chewy

$5.09+

Charleston Chewy with Nuts (Vegan)

$6.99+

Charleston Chewy (Vegan)

$6.49+

Apple Crumble

$7.99

Banana Pudding

$5.99

CAKE POPS

CAKE POPS

$1.79

CAKES

Carrot Cake

$5.50+

Master at Midnight Chocolate Cake

$5.50+

Pineapple-Coconut Cake

$5.50+

Red Velvet Cake

$5.50+

Superhero Cake

$5.50+

Birthday Cake

$5.50+

Strawberry-Lemon Cake

$5.50+

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$5.50+

SAVORY

FILLERS

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$14.99

Mini 6" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Mini Charcuterie Board

$17.99+

Sandwich Combo

$14.99

BEVERAGES

Bottled Water

$2.99

Coffee

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Pepsi

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

SIP & CAKE

CAKE CLASSES

ADULT CLASS

$59.99

CHLDREN CLASS

$39.99

CAKE ONLY

$25.99
Restaurant info

Bakery and Cafe

Website

Location

8610 Roswell Rd Ste 730, Sandy Spgs, GA 30350

Directions

