Delectable Eats
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a global cuisine food business. And we are here to serve up food options that represent various cultures and tastes from around the world. At the same time, to provide educational experiences through food. Delectable EATS offers awesome programs/services such as Food Trucks, Catering, Culinary Classes, Community Outreach, and a Restaurant.
32 Cambridge Street, Charlestown, MA 02129
