Delectable Eats

32 Cambridge Street

Charlestown, MA 02129

Order Again

Popular Items

Mixed Green Salad
Strawberry Vanilla
Chicken Wings 3Ways

Brunch Entrees (Sat & Sun 9am-2pm)

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

$20.00

Steel Cut Oatmeal with Nuts, Berries, Bananas, Crunchy Peanut Butter, Drizzled with Maple Syrup (V) (GF) (DF)

Plantain Hash

$20.00

Black Bean & Plantain Hash Bowl with Peppers & Onions (V) (GF) (DF)

Waffle & Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

Belgian Waffle with Sauteed Chicken, Maple Butter Sauce & Cilantro Garnish

Vegetable Pancake

$20.00

Korean Vegetable Pancakes with Sweet Sesame Soy Dipping Sauce (VT)

Smoothie Bowl

$20.00Out of stock

Banana & Cacao Smoothie Bowl Topped with Freshly Sliced Bananas & Trail Mix

Soup & Salad (Tue-Sun 4pm-10pm)

Tasty Thai Soup

$10.00

Tofu, Cilantro, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Coconut Milk (V)(GF)(DF)

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Mixed Green Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette (V)(GF)(DF) or Creamy Italian Dressing (VT)(GF)

Sandwich (Tue-Sun 4pm-10pm)

Hummus Sandwich

$15.00

Hummus, Tomato, Pesto & Avocado Sandwich with Beet Chips (V)(DF)

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla with Mango Salsa & Sour Cream

Dinner Entree (Tue-Sun 4pm-10pm)

Chicken Wings 3Ways

$20.00

Roasted Chicken Wings 3 Ways (Teriyaki, Buffalo, Honey BBQ) with Vegetable Medley Rice Jambalaya

Mongolian Beef Noodle Bowl (DF)

$20.00

Beef Stir Fry & Rice Noodles with Sesame Seeds.

Sweet & Sour Shrimp (DF) (GF)

$20.00

Sweet & Sour Shrimp with Basmati Rice

Gado Gado Bowl (V) (GF) (DF)

$20.00

Quinoa, Green Beans, Mung Bean Sprouts, Red Peppers, Carrots, Cabbage, & Spicy Peanut Sauce (V)(GF)(DF)

Dessert (Tue-Sun 4pm-10pm)

Banana Cake

$8.00

Banana Cake with Icing (VT)

Tropical Fruit Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Pineapple, Watermelon, Cantaloupe, Honeydew Melon (V)(GF)(DF)

Water

Poland Springs 16.9oz Bottle

Bottle of Water

$1.00

16.9oz bottle of Poland Spring water

Sparkling Water

Black Cherry

$2.50

12oz can of Black Cherry Polar Seltzer

Cranberry Lime

$2.50

12oz can of Cranberry Lime Polar Seltzer

Sparkling Lemon

$2.50

12oz can of Lemon Polar Seltzer

Sparkling Lime

$2.50

12oz can of Lime Polar Seltzer

Wellness Soda

Cherry Cola

$3.50

12oz can of Olipop Cherry Cola

Classic Grape

$3.50

12oz can of Olipop Classic Grape

Classic Root Beer

$3.50

12oz can of Olipop Classic Root Beer

Cream Soda

$3.50

12oz can of Olipop Cream Soda

Crisp Apple

$3.50

12oz can of Olipop Crisp Apple

Doctor Goodwin

$3.50

12oz can of Olipop Doctor Goodwin

Ginger Lemon

$3.50

12oz can of Olipop Ginger Lemon

Orange Squeeze

$3.50

12oz can of Olipop Orange Squeeze

Strawberry Vanilla

$3.50

12oz can of Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

Tropical Punch

$3.50Out of stock

12oz can of Olipop Tropical Punch

Vintage Cola

$3.50

12oz can of Olipop Vintage Cola

Assorted Juices

Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

10oz bottle of Tropicana Apple juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

10oz bottle of Tropicana Cranberry juice

Orange Juice

$2.00

10oz bottle of Tropicana Orange juice

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a global cuisine food business. And we are here to serve up food options that represent various cultures and tastes from around the world. At the same time, to provide educational experiences through food. Delectable EATS offers awesome programs/services such as Food Trucks, Catering, Culinary Classes, Community Outreach, and a Restaurant.

32 Cambridge Street, Charlestown, MA 02129

