Pizza
Italian

Delenio

941 Reviews

$$

357 Seventh Street

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Small Margarita Pizza
Med White Pizza
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Lunch Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$15.50

Chicken Francaise

$15.50

Chicken Milanese

$15.50

Chicken Piccata

$15.50

Chicken Parmesan

$15.50

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.50

Jimmy

$10.00

Baked Ziti

$14.50

Cavatelli

$15.50

Bolognese

$15.50

Dinners

Chicken Marsala

$9.50

Chicken Francaise

$9.50

Chicken Milanese

$9.50

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.50

Chicken Piccata

$9.50

Chicken Parmesan

$9.50

Jimmy

$10.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.50

Jimmy

$10.00

Baked Ziti

$11.00

Cavatelli

$9.50

Bolognese

$9.50

Small Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Small White Pizza

$16.00

Small Grandma Pizza

$16.00

Small Vegetable Pizza

$17.00

Small Margarita Pizza

$16.00

Small Chicken Parm Pizza

$17.00

Small Frankie 5

$17.00

Small Meat Lovers

$17.00

Sicilian 18 inch

$19.00

Bento Box

$12.00

Medium Pizza

Med Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Med Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Med White Pizza

$18.00

Med Grandma Pizza

$17.00

Med Vegetable Pizza

$18.00

Med Margarita Pizza

$17.00

Med Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.00

Med Frankie 5

$19.00

Med Meat Lovers

$20.00

Sicilian 18 inch

$19.00

Large Pizza

Lg Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Lg White Pizza

$20.00

Lg Grandma Pizza

$19.00

Lg Vegetable Pizza

$24.00

Lg Margarita Pizza

$19.00

Lg Chicken Parm Pizza

$24.00

Lg Frankie 5

$24.00

Lg Meat Lovers

$24.00

Sicilian 18 inch

$22.00

Slices

Slice

$3.00

Slice with Topping

$3.50

Extra added topping

$0.50

Sicilian Slice $4.50

$4.50

Sicilian

Sicilan Slice

$4.50

Sicilian w Topping

$4.50

Tailgate Special

Tailgate Special

$40.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottle water

$1.00

Bottle Garorade

$2.00

Snapple

$2.00

Can Soda

$1.00

2 liter

$3.00

Bottle Soda 20oz

$2.00Out of stock

coffee

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Americana

$10.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Penne Pasta

$10.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Extra side sauces

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Caesar

$0.50

Extra Balsamic

$0.50

Extra White Balsamic

$0.05

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Honey mustard

$0.50

Side of Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

Desserts

NY Style Cheese Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Cannolis (2)

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.25
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

357 Seventh Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302

