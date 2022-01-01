Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Italian

DeLeo Bros. Pizza 123 East Broadway Bloomington, MN 55425

review star

No reviews yet

123 East Broadway

Bloomington, MN 55425

Order Again

New York Slices

♠︎NY Chz♠︎

$4.50

♥︎NY 1 Top♥︎

$5.00

♣︎NY 2 Top♣︎

$5.50

♦︎Meat/Vegi♦︎

$6.00

Meat Stromboli 🂡

$6.00

Veggie Stromboli🂡

$6.00

Extra Topping

$1.00

Side of Sauce

$0.47

S Fountain🂡

$2.30

M Fountain🂡

$2.90

L Foutnain🂡

$3.30

Water

20oz Soda🂡

$2.49

Bubly 16oz

$1.99

Water-Tea-Lemonade🂡

$2.49

20oz Gatorade🂡

$2.49

Side of Knots🂡

$3.00

Garlic Bread🂡

$4.00

Side of Meaballs (3)🂡

$7.00

Chicken Tenders (3)🂡

$4.00

1/2 Dozen Wings🂡

$9.00

Dozen Wings🂡

$14.00

Side of Mac N' Cheese🂡

$5.00

Side of Sauce

$0.47

Side Salad🂡

$3.99

Side Chicken Salad🂡

$5.99

Side Caesar🂡

$3.99

Side Chicken Caesar🂡

$5.99

Side Mac'n'Cheese

$4.99

T-REX COOKIE

$5.99

Side of Cinna Knots🂡

$2.99

Side of Sauce

$0.47

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Mac N' Cheese

$5.99

Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.99

Noodles N' Butter

$4.99

S Fountain

$2.39

Kids Juice

$1.99

Kids Milk

$2.39

Side of Sauce

$0.47

Small 10"

Small 10" NY Cheese

$10.99

Small 10" Super DeLeo Bros.

$15.99

Small 10" Legend of Veggie

$13.99

Small 10" Taco Time

$15.99

Small 10" Bacon Mac

$15.99

Small 10" Chicken Carbonara

$15.99

Small 10" BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Small 10" Pepperoni & Four Cheese

$15.99

Small 10" Five Cheese

$15.99

Small 10" Mega Meat

$15.99

Small 10" Mediterranean

$15.99

Small 10" Garlic Chicken

$15.99

Small 10" Buffalo Chicken

$15.99

Small 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Small 10" Margarita Ricotta

$14.99

Small 10" Hawaiian Island

$14.49

XXL 18"

XXL 18" BYO Cheese

$23.99

XXL 18" Super DeLeo Bros.

$33.99

XXL 18" Legend of Veggie

$28.49

XXL 18" Mega Meat

$33.99

XXL 18" Hawaiian Island

$29.99

XXL 18" Margarita Ricotta

$30.99

XXL 18" Mediterranean

$33.99

XXL 18" Bacon Mac

$29.99

XXL 18" Five Cheese

$30.99

XXL 18" Pepperoni & Four Cheese

$30.99

XXL 18" Taco Time

$33.99

XXL 18" BurgerTime

$33.99

XXL 18" Garlic Chicken

$30.99

XXL 18" Chicken Carbonara

$33.99

XXL 18" Buffalo Chicken

$31.99

XXL 18" BBQ Chicken

$30.99

XXL 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$31.99

Small 10" Gluten Free

Small 10" Gluten Free BYO Cheese

$12.99

Small 10" Gluten Free Super DeLeo Bros.

$16.99

Small 10" Gluten Free Legend of Veggie

$15.99

Small 10" Gluten Free Mega Meat

$16.99

Small 10" Gluten Free Hawaiian Island

$15.49

Small 10" Gluten Free Margarita Ricotta

$15.99

Small 10" Gluten Free Mediterranean

$16.99

Small 10" Gluten Free Five Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Small 10" Gluten Free Pepperoni & Four Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Small 10" Gluten Free Taco Time

$16.99

Small 10" Gluten Free Burger Time

$16.99

Small 10" Gluten Free Garlic Chicken

$16.99

Small 10" Gluten Free Chicken Carbonara

$16.99

Small 10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Small 10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Small 10" Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

Baked Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$9.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Cheese Ravioli

$10.99

Mac N' Cheese

$8.99

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

$9.99

Canadian Meatball Calzone

$13.99

Vegetarian Calzone

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.99

Appetizers & Sides

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.99

Garlic Knots (12)

$6.99

1/2 Garlic Bread

$4.99

Galric Bread

$6.99

1/2 Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

Chicken Tenders (3)🂡

$4.00

Traditional Wings (6)

$8.99

Traditional Wings (12)

$13.99

Meatballs (3)

$6.99

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Salads

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Greek Salad

$9.49

Spinach Salad

$9.49

Chef Salad

$10.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Knots (6)

$3.49

Cinnamon Knots (12)

$5.99

T-REX COOKIE

$5.99

Drinks

S Fountain

$2.29

M Fountain

$2.69

L Fountain

$3.29

20oz Soda

20oz Tea/Lemonade

20oz Gatorade

20oz Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 East Broadway, Bloomington, MN 55425

Directions

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
