Delfinos Chicago Style Pizza
2631 Northeast University Village Street
Seattle, WA 98105
Appetizers
- Buffalo Wings$15.50
8 wings. Served with carrots and celery and your choice of house-made Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping Sauce.
- Stuffed Mushrooms$13.50
Signature Sausage – Stuffed with our signature sausage, garlic, onion, Romano, and fresh mozzarella cheese. Spinach – Stuffed with our signature blend of spinach, herbs, spices, Parmesan and freshly shredded mozzarella.
- Garlic Bread$9.00
Toasted fresh garlic butter
- Garlic Cheese Bread$10.00
Choice of fresh mozzarella or parmesan, toasted garlic and a touch of oregano.
- Spinach Tomato Bread$12.00
Our signature spinach blend topped with freshly sliced tomatoes and mozzarella.
- Pizza Bread$10.00
Fresh melted mozzarella cheese with marinara sauce and your choice of toppings.
- Meatball Appetizer$11.50
Classic blend of premium beef, pork, Parmesan and Romano cheese simmered in our all natural, house made tomato sauce. (5)
- Chicken Tenderbites$11.00
Premium boneless chicken breasts baked and served in golden-brown bite sized portions. (8)
- Veggie Dippers$9.00
Fresh celery, carrots and cucumbers with house made Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
- Bread & Butter Appetizer$8.00
Salad
- Side Caesar$12.00
Romaine with our house made Caesar dressing and garlic croutons, topped with freshly shaved parmesan cheese.
- Entree Caesar$15.00
- Side Garden Salad$12.00
Romaine tossed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, black olives, and radishes. Served with our house made garlic croutons and your choice of dressing.
- Entree Garden Salad$15.00
- Delfino's Chop - Side Salad$14.00
Romaine with salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese, garbanzo beans, chopped tomato and our house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Delfino's Chop - Entree Salad$17.00
- Chicken BLT - Side Salad$14.00
Romaine topped with grilled chicken breast, bacon, and chopped tomato with our house made ranch dressing.
- Chicken BLT - Entree Salad$17.00
Chicago-Style Stuffed Pizzas
- Stuffed Cheese (Build Your Own)
- Stuffed Spinach
The pizza that made us famous! Spinach, herbs, spices, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house-made tomato sauce.
- Stuffed Traditional Vegetarian
Fresh mushrooms, sautéed onions, green peppers, black olives, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Stuffed Vegetarian Moderno
Sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Stuffed Perfect Pesto
*Tomato Sauce Base* Our special blend of parsley pesto, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan and freshly shredded whole milk mozzarella with our all natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Stuffed Greek White
Spinach, feta and freshly shredded mozzarella cheese with a garlic and virgin olive oil base.
- Stuffed Delfino's Special
Signature sausage, fresh mushrooms, sautéed onions, green peppers, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Stuffed Delfino's Deluxe
Signature sausage , pepperoni, mixed peppers, black olives, freshly shredded whole milk mozzarella with our all natural house made tomato sauce.
- Stuffed Chicago Firehouse
Signature sausage, bacon, sautéed onions, jalapeño, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural,house made tomato sauce.
- Stuffed Chicago Blues
Signature sausage, crunchy bacon, tangy blue cheese, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all natural house made tomato sauce.
- Stuffed CBR
The Chicken-Bacon-Ranch is a unique combination of tender chicken, crunchy bacon, freshly shredded mozzarella and our house made ranch.
- Stuffed Eric's Meaty Masterpiece
Signature sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, sautéed onions, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
Deep Pan Pizzas
- Deep Pan Cheese (Build Your Own)
- Deep Spinach
Spinach, herbs, spices, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house-made tomato sauce.
- Deep Traditional Vegetarian
Fresh mushrooms, sautéed onions, green peppers, black olives, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Deep Vegetarian Moderno
Sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Deep Perfect Pesto
*Tomato Sauce Base* Our special blend of parsley pesto, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan and freshly shredded whole milk mozzarella with our all natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Deep Greek White
Spinach, feta and freshly shredded mozzarella cheese with a garlic and virgin olive oil base.
- Deep Delfino's Special
Signature sausage, fresh mushrooms, sautéed onions, green peppers, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Deep Delfino's Deluxe
Signature sausage , pepperoni, mixed peppers, black olives, freshly shredded whole milk mozzarella with our all natural house made tomato sauce.
- Deep Chicago Firehouse
Signature sausage, bacon, sautéed onions, jalapeño, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural,house made tomato sauce.
- Deep Chicago Blues
Signature sausage, crunchy bacon, tangy blue cheese, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all natural house made tomato sauce.
- Deep CBR
The Chicken-Bacon-Ranch is a unique combination of tender chicken, crunchy bacon, freshly shredded mozzarella and our house made ranch.
- Deep Eric's Meaty Masterpiece
Signature sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, sautéed onions, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
Thin Crust Pizzas
- Thin Cheese (Build Your Own)
- Thin Spinach
Spinach, herbs, spices, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house-made tomato sauce.
- Thin Traditional Vegetarian
Fresh mushrooms, sautéed onions, green peppers, black olives, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Thin Vegetarian Moderno
Sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Thin Perfect Pesto
*Tomato Sauce Base* Our special blend of parsley pesto, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan and freshly shredded whole milk mozzarella with our all natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Thin Greek White
Spinach, feta and freshly shredded mozzarella cheese with a garlic and virgin olive oil base.
- Thin Delfino's Special
Signature sausage, fresh mushrooms, sautéed onions, green peppers, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Thin Delfino's Deluxe
Signature sausage , pepperoni, mixed peppers, black olives, freshly shredded whole milk mozzarella with our all natural house made tomato sauce.
- Thin Chicago Firehouse
Signature sausage, bacon, sautéed onions, jalapeño, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural,house made tomato sauce.
- Thin Chicago Blues
Signature sausage, crunchy bacon, tangy blue cheese, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all natural house made tomato sauce.
- Thin CBR
The Chicken-Bacon-Ranch is a unique combination of tender chicken, crunchy bacon, freshly shredded mozzarella and our house made ranch.
- Thin Eric's Meaty Masterpiece
Signature sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, sautéed onions, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural,house made tomato sauce.
- 10" Thin Half & Half Specialty
- 12" Thin Half & Half Specialty
- 14" Thin Half & Half Specialty
12" Medium Gluten-Free Pizza
Frozen Take-Home Pizzas
- Medium Stuffed Cheese$26.00
- Medium Stuffed Pepperoni$29.70
Pepperoni, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Medium Stuffed Spinach$36.20
The pizza that made us famous! Spinach, herbs, spices, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house-made tomato sauce.
- Medium Stuffed Firehouse$38.00
Signature sausage, bacon, sautéed onions, jalapeño, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural,house made tomato sauce.
- Medium Deep Dish Delfino's Special$36.00
Signature sausage, fresh mushrooms, sautéed onions, green peppers, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
- Medium Deep Dish Hawaiian$30.50
- Medium Deep Dish Chicken Bacon Ranch$36.00
The Chicken-Bacon-Ranch is a unique combination of tender chicken, crunchy bacon, freshly shredded mozzarella and our house made ranch.
- Medium Deep Dish Eric's Meaty Masterpiece$36.00
Signature sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, sautéed onions, freshly shredded mozzarella and our all-natural, house made tomato sauce.
Pastas
- Linguini Marinara$13.75
With our house made Marinara using our special blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with bread and butter.
- Fettuccini Alfredo$14.50
Our own rich creamy sauce with a special blend of cheeses. Served with bread and butter.
- Rainbow Cheese Tortellini$14.50
Imported romano and ricotta, with our marinara or alfredo sauce. Served with bread and butter. Served with bread and butter.
Sandwiches
- Italian Beef$14.00
This Chicago classic made with 1⁄4 pound oven-roasted, thin-sliced Italian beef, topped with green peppers and our special Au Jus. Served with Tom's Cascade Potato Chips and a dill pickle.
- Italian Meatball Sandwich$14.00
Meatballs smothered in our house made marinara with plenty of parmesan and mozzarella cheese on a demi baguette. Served with Tom's Cascade Potato Chips and a dill pickle.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, smoky bacon and house made ranch, topped with plenty of melted parmesan and mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato on a ciabatta roll. Served with Tom's Cascade Potato Chips and a dill pickle.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
Tender grilled chicken breast covered with our house made marinara sauce and topped with plenty of melted parmesan and mozzarella cheese on a demi baguette. Served with Tom's Cascade Potato Chips and a dill pickle.
- Italian Combo$14.00
Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, basil mayo on a ciabatta roll. Served with Tom's Cascade Potato Chips and a dill pickle.
Soups
Desserts
- 6-inch Deep Dish Apple Pizza$10.00
Our 6-inch deep dish apple pie
- 10-inch Deep Dish Apple Pizza$16.00
Our special recipe with Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, caramel and brown sugar.
- 6-inch Deep Dish Chocolate Chip Cookie$9.00
A rich chocolate chip cookie, freshly baked and served hot. Cooked in a deep dish pan just like our pizzas!
- 10-inch Deep Dish Chocolate Chip Cookie$15.00
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Seattle's favorite Chicago-style pizza!
2631 Northeast University Village Street, Seattle, WA 98105