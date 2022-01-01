- Home
Del Fuego Nola
No reviews yet
4518 Magazine St.
New Orleans, LA 70115
Popular Items
Pay It Forward Meal
By Request
Hot Sauce
Housemade habanero carrot agave hot sauce. If you need more than a serving, hit up the bulk salsas tab.
Cutlery
Please select the # of cutlery sets you need. We are an eco-friendly restaurant, so if you're eating at home, please reduce, reuse & recycle.
None Needed
Please select if you do not need cutlery or hot sauce. Thanks!
Beer for the Kitchen
Buy the Del Fuego kitchen peeps a cold beer for after work! It's hot in there!
For the Fam
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Enchilada casserole baked w/ layers of chicken tinga, corn tortillas, cheese & roasted poblano mezcal cream sauce. Served w/ 3 salsas, tostadas, beans & rice & a Caesar salad. Great for the FAM!
Shrimp Enchilada Casserole
Enchilada casserole baked w/ layers of grilled shrimp, corn tortillas, cheese & roasted poblano mezcal cream sauce. Served w/ 3 salsas, tostadas, beans & rice & a Caesar salad. Great for the FAM!
Cheese Enchilada Casserole
Enchilada casserole baked w/ layers of corn tortillas, cheese & roasted poblano mezcal cream sauce. Served w/ 3 salsas, tostadas, beans & rice & a Caesar salad. Great for the FAM!
Starters
Three Salsas w/ Tostadas
Choose 3 of our fresh made salsas. Served w/ housemade crunchy corn tostadas. If you would like 2 or 3 of the same salsa, please note in special requests. Thanks!
All Salsas w/ Tostadas
Try all of our fresh made salsas. Served w/ crunchy corn tostadas. If you would like 2 or 3 of the same salsa, please make note of the 8 you would like in special requests.
One Salsa w/ Tostadas
Choose one of our fresh salsas. Served w/ homemade corn tostadas.
Loaded Guacamole w/ All Toppings
Loaded w/ all the toppings. Served w/ salsa fresca & crunchy corn tostadas. If VEGETARIAN, please select NO Chicharrones (Pork Skins) & NO Bacon. If VEGAN, also remove the Cotija cheese.
Straight Up Guacamole
ADD individual toppings for .50 cents each. Served w/ salsa fresca & crunchy tostadas.
Queso Dip
Liquid cheese w/ tomatoes & green chiles. Served w/ salsa fresca & crunchy corn tostadas. (Contains Gluten)
Elotes
Roasted Corn on the Cob brushed w/ chipotle mayo, ancho chile powder & cotija cheese.
Salads
D.F. Green Salad
Mixed greens, spicy roasted peanuts, tomatoes, radish, cucumbers, red onion, pickled jalapeños, seasonal vinaigrette dressing. Vegan
Side D.F. Green Salad
Small salad. Mixed greens, spicy roasted nuts, tomatoes, radish, cucumbers, red onion, pickled jalapeños, seasonal vinaigrette dressing.
Burritos & Taco Bowls
Mission
14" tortilla stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, crema, guacamole, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro & cheese. Choose your protein. Make your own tacos at home with the Ryanne’s taco bowl add tortillas on the side.
Tres Hermanos
14" tortilla stuffed w/ the Brother's Three - Chicken Tinga, Carnitas & GROUND BEEF PICADILLO (little different than usual but delicious!) Stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, crema, guacamole, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro & cheese. Make your own tacos at home with the Ryanne’s taco bowl, add tortillas on the side.
Shanimal Fish
14" tortilla w/ fried Gulf Fish OR choose grilled option. Stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, cabbage, chipotle mayo, crema, guacamole, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro & cheese. Make your own tacos at home with the Ryanne’s taco bowl, add tortillas on the side.
Shanimal Shrimp
14" tortilla w/ fried Gulf Shrimp OR choose grilled option. Stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, cabbage, chipotle mayo, crema, guacamole, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro & cheese. Make your own tacos at home with the Ryanne’s taco bowl, add tortillas on the side.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla
12" Tortilla grilled & folded w/ melted cheese. Add your choice of protein. Served w/ a side of beans & rice, guacamole, crema & salsa fresca.
The Whole Pot Hole Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla folded w/ chicken tinga, spinach, local grilled veggies, pickled onion, jalapeños & salsa Mexicana. Served w/ beans & rice, sour cream, guacamole & salsa fresca
Plates
N.M. Style Stacked Chicken Enchiladas
Baked w/ layers of soft corn tortillas, chicken tinga, melted cheese & roasted poblano mezcal cream sauce. Topped w/ cotija cheese, onions & cilantro. Served w/ a side of refried beans & rice.
Ensenada Fish Platter
Ensenada style fried Gulf fish filet. For Grilled choose option. Served w/ cabbage, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, refried beans, rice & soft corn tortillas. Everything you need to make FISH TACOS!
Ensenada Shrimp Platter
Ensenada style fried Gulf shrimp. For Grilled choose option. Served w/ cabbage, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, refried beans, rice & soft corn tortillas. Everything you need to make SHRIMP TACOS!
Extras
Elotes
Roasted Corn on the Cob brushed w/ chipotle mayo, ancho chile powder & cotija cheese.
Side Guacamole
Small side of guacamole. Option to choose 1oz, 3oz OR 3oz w/ tostadas & salsa fresca.
Side Queso Dip
Small 3 oz side of liquid cheese w/ tomatoes & green chiles. Option to choose it served w/ salsa fresca & crunchy corn tostadas. (Contains Gluten)
Side Crema
Side Chipotle Mayo
Housemade chipotle mayonesa
Chicharrones w/ chipotle mayo
Crispy fried porks skins dusted in ancho chile powder. Served w/ a side of chipotle mayo.
Beans & Rice
Mexican Rice & Choice of Refried or whole pinto beans. Topped w/ cotija cheese. (Vegetarian) (For VEGAN choose NO cheese option.)
Side Rice
Side of Mexican Rice
Side Beans
Side of Refried Pinto Peans. For whole beans choose option.
Extra Tostadas (X6)
Extra Tostadas (X12)
Kids
Kids Quesadilla
Choose your protein & drink. Served w/ refried beans & rice.
Kids Taco
1 Taco served deconstructed so it doesn't get soggy, dressed w/ cheese & your choice of protein. Choose your drink. Served w/ refried beans & rice.
Kids Burrito
12" Tortilla stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, cheese & your choice of protein. Choose your drink.
Kids Tostada
1 Crunchy Tostada served deconstructed so it doesn't get soggy w/ your choice of protein & cheese. Choose your drink. Served w/ refried beans & rice.
Dessert
DRINKS
1/2 Gal Margaritas
No Delivery! Makes 8 of our 16 oz fresh-squeezed margaritas. Just add the rocks & shake!
Quart Margaritas
No Delivery! 32 oz. Makes 4 of our 16 oz fresh-squeezed margaritas. Just add the rocks & shake!
House Margarita
No Delivery! Made w/ top shelf ingredients. Cimarron Blanco tequila, homemade roasted orange triple sec, fresh lime & orange. 16 oz on the rocks w/ salt.
D.F. Margarita
No Delivery! Made w/ top shelf ingredients. Cimarron Blanco tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh lime & orange. 16 oz on the rocks w/ salt.
Mezcal Margarita
No Delivery! Made w/ top shelf ingredients. Peloton de la Muerte mezcal, homemade roasted orange triple sec, fresh lime & orange. 16 oz on the rocks w/ ancho salt.
D.F. Mezcal Margarita
No Delivery! Made w/ top shelf ingredients. Peloton de la Muerte mezcal, Grand Marnier, fresh lime & orange. 16 oz on the rocks w/ ancho salt
Juan Daly
No Delivery! Cimarron Blanco tequila, hibiscus tea & fresh-squeezed limonada. 16 oz on the rocks.
Sangria
No Delivery! Red wine, Grand Marnier, brandy, strawberry, lime, orange & pineapple juice. 16 oz on the rocks.
The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
No Delivery! Mezcal, tamarind agua fresca, triple sec. 16 oz on the rocks w/ ancho salt.
Ojos de Fuego
No Delivery! The Fire Starter - Cimarron jalapeno reposado tequila, cilantro, triple sec, lime & agave. 16 oz on the rocks w/ cilantro salt.
Iced Tea | Fountain Drinks | Iced Coffee
Agua Frescas
Fresh-squeezed seasonal juices. Choose flat or sparkling.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Locally owned & operated Mexican inspired cooking & cocktails. Uptown New Orleans, one block from Napoleon Ave.
4518 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115