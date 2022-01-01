Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Del Fuego Nola

review star

No reviews yet

4518 Magazine St.

New Orleans, LA 70115

Popular Items

Mission
Quesadilla
Tres Hermanos

Pay It Forward Meal

Pay It Forward

Pay It Forward

$5.00

$5.00

Pay it Forward! We deliver prepared meals to the Greater New Orleans area unhoused community. Every $5 feeds a person in need. Thanks for supporting! Much love from the Del Fuego Fam

By Request

Please Select in order to complete your order. We are an eco-friendly restaurant, so if you are dining at home, please reduce, reuse & recycle.
Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$1.00+

Housemade habanero carrot agave hot sauce. If you need more than a serving, hit up the bulk salsas tab.

Cutlery

Please select the # of cutlery sets you need. We are an eco-friendly restaurant, so if you're eating at home, please reduce, reuse & recycle.

None Needed

Please select if you do not need cutlery or hot sauce. Thanks!

Beer for the Kitchen

$1.00

$1.00

Buy the Del Fuego kitchen peeps a cold beer for after work! It's hot in there!

For the Fam

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

$36.00+

$36.00+

Enchilada casserole baked w/ layers of chicken tinga, corn tortillas, cheese & roasted poblano mezcal cream sauce. Served w/ 3 salsas, tostadas, beans & rice & a Caesar salad. Great for the FAM!

Shrimp Enchilada Casserole

Shrimp Enchilada Casserole

$40.00+

$40.00+

Enchilada casserole baked w/ layers of grilled shrimp, corn tortillas, cheese & roasted poblano mezcal cream sauce. Served w/ 3 salsas, tostadas, beans & rice & a Caesar salad. Great for the FAM!

Cheese Enchilada Casserole

Cheese Enchilada Casserole

$30.00+

$30.00+

Enchilada casserole baked w/ layers of corn tortillas, cheese & roasted poblano mezcal cream sauce. Served w/ 3 salsas, tostadas, beans & rice & a Caesar salad. Great for the FAM!

Starters

Three Salsas w/ Tostadas

Three Salsas w/ Tostadas

$6.25

$6.25

Choose 3 of our fresh made salsas. Served w/ housemade crunchy corn tostadas. If you would like 2 or 3 of the same salsa, please note in special requests. Thanks!

All Salsas w/ Tostadas

All Salsas w/ Tostadas

$9.25

$9.25

Try all of our fresh made salsas. Served w/ crunchy corn tostadas. If you would like 2 or 3 of the same salsa, please make note of the 8 you would like in special requests.

One Salsa w/ Tostadas

One Salsa w/ Tostadas

$2.75

$2.75

Choose one of our fresh salsas. Served w/ homemade corn tostadas.

Loaded Guacamole w/ All Toppings

Loaded Guacamole w/ All Toppings

$13.25

$13.25

Loaded w/ all the toppings. Served w/ salsa fresca & crunchy corn tostadas. If VEGETARIAN, please select NO Chicharrones (Pork Skins) & NO Bacon. If VEGAN, also remove the Cotija cheese.

Straight Up Guacamole

Straight Up Guacamole

$10.25

$10.25

ADD individual toppings for .50 cents each. Served w/ salsa fresca & crunchy tostadas.

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$8.25

$8.25

Liquid cheese w/ tomatoes & green chiles. Served w/ salsa fresca & crunchy corn tostadas. (Contains Gluten)

Elotes

Elotes

$4.00

$4.00

Roasted Corn on the Cob brushed w/ chipotle mayo, ancho chile powder & cotija cheese.

Salads

D.F. Green Salad

D.F. Green Salad

$12.25

$12.25

Mixed greens, spicy roasted peanuts, tomatoes, radish, cucumbers, red onion, pickled jalapeños, seasonal vinaigrette dressing. Vegan

Side D.F. Green Salad

Side D.F. Green Salad

$6.25

$6.25

Small salad. Mixed greens, spicy roasted nuts, tomatoes, radish, cucumbers, red onion, pickled jalapeños, seasonal vinaigrette dressing.

Burritos & Taco Bowls

Mission

Mission

$8.00

$8.00

14" tortilla stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, crema, guacamole, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro & cheese. Choose your protein. Make your own tacos at home with the Ryanne's taco bowl add tortillas on the side.

Tres Hermanos

Tres Hermanos

$12.00

$12.00

14" tortilla stuffed w/ the Brother's Three - Chicken Tinga, Carnitas & GROUND BEEF PICADILLO (little different than usual but delicious!) Stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, crema, guacamole, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro & cheese. Make your own tacos at home with the Ryanne's taco bowl, add tortillas on the side.

Shanimal Fish

Shanimal Fish

$15.00

$15.00

14" tortilla w/ fried Gulf Fish OR choose grilled option. Stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, cabbage, chipotle mayo, crema, guacamole, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro & cheese. Make your own tacos at home with the Ryanne's taco bowl, add tortillas on the side.

Shanimal Shrimp

Shanimal Shrimp

$15.00

$15.00

14" tortilla w/ fried Gulf Shrimp OR choose grilled option. Stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, cabbage, chipotle mayo, crema, guacamole, salsa fresca, onions, cilantro & cheese. Make your own tacos at home with the Ryanne's taco bowl, add tortillas on the side.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

12" Tortilla grilled & folded w/ melted cheese & your choice of protein. Served w/ a side of beans & rice, guacamole, crema & salsa fresca.
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.25

$8.25

12" Tortilla grilled & folded w/ melted cheese. Add your choice of protein. Served w/ a side of beans & rice, guacamole, crema & salsa fresca.

The Whole Pot Hole Quesadilla

The Whole Pot Hole Quesadilla

$16.25

$16.25

Grilled flour tortilla folded w/ chicken tinga, spinach, local grilled veggies, pickled onion, jalapeños & salsa Mexicana. Served w/ beans & rice, sour cream, guacamole & salsa fresca

Plates

N.M. Style Stacked Chicken Enchiladas

N.M. Style Stacked Chicken Enchiladas

$18.25

$18.25

Baked w/ layers of soft corn tortillas, chicken tinga, melted cheese & roasted poblano mezcal cream sauce. Topped w/ cotija cheese, onions & cilantro. Served w/ a side of refried beans & rice.

Ensenada Fish Platter

Ensenada Fish Platter

$16.25

$16.25

Ensenada style fried Gulf fish filet. For Grilled choose option. Served w/ cabbage, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, refried beans, rice & soft corn tortillas. Everything you need to make FISH TACOS!

Ensenada Shrimp Platter

Ensenada Shrimp Platter

$16.25

$16.25

Ensenada style fried Gulf shrimp. For Grilled choose option. Served w/ cabbage, chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro, refried beans, rice & soft corn tortillas. Everything you need to make SHRIMP TACOS!

Extras

Elotes

Elotes

$4.00

$4.00

Roasted Corn on the Cob brushed w/ chipotle mayo, ancho chile powder & cotija cheese.

Side Guacamole

$1.00+

$1.00+

Small side of guacamole. Option to choose 1oz, 3oz OR 3oz w/ tostadas & salsa fresca.

Side Queso Dip

$3.00+

$3.00+

Small 3 oz side of liquid cheese w/ tomatoes & green chiles. Option to choose it served w/ salsa fresca & crunchy corn tostadas. (Contains Gluten)

Side Crema

$0.50+

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50+

$0.50+

Housemade chipotle mayonesa

Chicharrones w/ chipotle mayo

Chicharrones w/ chipotle mayo

$4.25

$4.25

Crispy fried porks skins dusted in ancho chile powder. Served w/ a side of chipotle mayo.

Beans & Rice

Beans & Rice

$3.25

$3.25

Mexican Rice & Choice of Refried or whole pinto beans. Topped w/ cotija cheese. (Vegetarian) (For VEGAN choose NO cheese option.)

Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.25

$3.25

Side of Mexican Rice

Side Beans

Side Beans

$3.25

$3.25

Side of Refried Pinto Peans. For whole beans choose option.

Extra Tostadas (X6)

$1.50

Extra Tostadas (X12)

$2.50

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$7.25

Choose your protein & drink. Served w/ refried beans & rice.

Kids Taco

$7.25

$7.25

1 Taco served deconstructed so it doesn't get soggy, dressed w/ cheese & your choice of protein. Choose your drink. Served w/ refried beans & rice.

Kids Burrito

$7.25

$7.25

12" Tortilla stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, cheese & your choice of protein. Choose your drink.

Kids Tostada

$7.25

$7.25

1 Crunchy Tostada served deconstructed so it doesn't get soggy w/ your choice of protein & cheese. Choose your drink. Served w/ refried beans & rice.

Dessert

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.25

$7.25

Peanut Butter Ice Box Pie

Churros

Churros

$7.25Out of stock

Chocolate cinnamon sugar churros

DRINKS

1/2 Gal Margaritas

1/2 Gal Margaritas

$64.00

$64.00

No Delivery! Makes 8 of our 16 oz fresh-squeezed margaritas. Just add the rocks & shake!

Quart Margaritas

Quart Margaritas

$36.00

$36.00

No Delivery! 32 oz. Makes 4 of our 16 oz fresh-squeezed margaritas. Just add the rocks & shake!

House Margarita

House Margarita

$10.00

$10.00

No Delivery! Made w/ top shelf ingredients. Cimarron Blanco tequila, homemade roasted orange triple sec, fresh lime & orange. 16 oz on the rocks w/ salt.

D.F. Margarita

$15.00

No Delivery! Made w/ top shelf ingredients. Cimarron Blanco tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh lime & orange. 16 oz on the rocks w/ salt.

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

No Delivery! Made w/ top shelf ingredients. Peloton de la Muerte mezcal, homemade roasted orange triple sec, fresh lime & orange. 16 oz on the rocks w/ ancho salt.

D.F. Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

No Delivery! Made w/ top shelf ingredients. Peloton de la Muerte mezcal, Grand Marnier, fresh lime & orange. 16 oz on the rocks w/ ancho salt

Juan Daly

Juan Daly

$9.00

$9.00

No Delivery! Cimarron Blanco tequila, hibiscus tea & fresh-squeezed limonada. 16 oz on the rocks.

Sangria

$10.00

No Delivery! Red wine, Grand Marnier, brandy, strawberry, lime, orange & pineapple juice. 16 oz on the rocks.

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

$10.00

No Delivery! Mezcal, tamarind agua fresca, triple sec. 16 oz on the rocks w/ ancho salt.

Ojos de Fuego

$12.00

No Delivery! The Fire Starter - Cimarron jalapeno reposado tequila, cilantro, triple sec, lime & agave. 16 oz on the rocks w/ cilantro salt.

Iced Tea | Fountain Drinks | Iced Coffee

Iced Tea | Fountain Drinks | Iced Coffee

Agua Frescas

Agua Frescas

$5.00

$5.00

Fresh-squeezed seasonal juices. Choose flat or sparkling.

All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned & operated Mexican inspired cooking & cocktails. Uptown New Orleans, one block from Napoleon Ave.

Website

Location

4518 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
Del Fuego image
Del Fuego image
Del Fuego image
Del Fuego image

Map
