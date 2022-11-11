- Home
- /
- Carpinteria
- /
- Delgado's Mexican Restaurant
Delgado's Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
4401 Carpinteria Avenue
Carpinteria, CA 93013
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Antojitos
Taquitos
Three crispy beef or chicken taquitos, with avocado salsa, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Seafood Cocktail
mix of shrimp, octopus, tomato broth, cucumber onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and avocado.
Chile Verde Bean Dip
refried beans, pork chile verde sauce and melted jack cheese.
Queso Fundido
Jack cheese melted with spicy chorizo poblanos and served with tortillas.
Cholula Chicken Wings
Eight chicken wings covered in our house cholula sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and ranch dressing.
Fiesta Platter
a large platter of cholula chicken wings, bean nachos, mini quesadillas, taquitos, bacon wrapped jalapeños, guacamole, sourcream and tomatoes
Pepe's Nachos
corn tortilla chips topped with black beans or refried beans, cheese, avocado salsa, mexican crema, guacamole, jalapeños, and pico de gallo.
Guacamole Dip
Local fresh avocados blended with diced tomato, onion, and cilantro
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño
A jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.
Sopas
Ensaladas
Chicken Avocado Salad
crisp salad greens layered with grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomatoes, and jack cheese in a large flour tortilla shell.
Grilled Fajita Salad
a grande tostada shell layered with beans, crisp salad greens, sautéed bell pepper, onion, steak or chicken breast topped with jack cheese and tomatoes. served with guacamole and sour cream.
Tostada Grande
a grande tostada shell layered with beans, crisp salad greens, tomatoes, shredded cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or shredded beef. served with guacamole and sour cream. choice of whole pinto or black beans
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce dressed with our house caesar dressing, croutons, and topped with parmesan cheese.
Primavera Salad
Fresh spring mix lettuce, tossed with cranberries, walnuts, pepitas, orange slices, cherry tomatoes, and mango slices.
Garden Salad
fresh greens or spring mix tossed with shredded cheese, sliced tomatoes, croutons
Sandwiches
Torta
your choice of carne asada, grilled chicken, tri-tip, or al pastor served on a french roll with melted jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapeño.
Bacon Wrapped Hotdog
1/4 Pound beef Hotdog served on a sesame bun with all the fixings and wrapped in bacon.
El Burger
Nothing Mexican here! two grilled beef patties on a sesame seed bun topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Soft Tacos
Dos Tacos
two tacos filled with your choice of meat (tri-tip, chicken, al pastor, rajas or veggie), cilantro, onion and salsa.
Baja Fish Tacos
two tacos with your choice of grilled or “baja” fried cod, pico de gallo salsa, cabbage and chipotle dressing.
Queso Fresco Tacos
two tacos filled with queso fresco and avocado.
Delgado's Street Tacos
Plater of small street style tacos.
3 Guac Cheese Crispy Tacos
Ala Guac Chesse Crispy Taco
Especialidades
Chile Verde
tender chunks of pork simmered in a deliciously spicy sauce made with tomato, green and yellow chiles.
Rajas Con Pollo
sauteed chicken breast, pasilla chiles, onion, tomatoes and melted jack cheese. served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Salmon Combo
Fresh salmon served grilled with spanish rice, roasted veggies, and a chile relleno coated in our michoacán sauce.
Carne Asada
a thin prime top sirloin steak grilled over an open flame and served with roasted green onions and green salsa.
Steak Ranchero
Flame broiled prime top sirloin steak cooked to your specifications then sizzled in your choice of spicy, extra spicy or “Ay caramba” spicy ranchero salsa.
Camaron Al Mojo De Ajo
shrimp sauteed in fresh garlic and butter. served with green salsa, guacamole and sour cream.
Flautas
two crispy flautas stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. topped with parmesan cheese, guacamole and tomatoes. served with rice and beans.
Chingadera!
a soft corn tortilla topped with beans and pork chile verde, melted jack cheese, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Chicken Fillet
a tender marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and served with fresh vegetables, avocado slices, green salsa
Relleno Michoacano
A roasted pasilla chile stuffed with tri-tip grilled chicken breast, onions and cilantro. topped with jack cheese and a delicious spicy cream sauce.
Steak Combo
a carne asada steak served with your choice of cheese enchilada or relleno con crema.
Molcajete
A large molcajete filled with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, nopales, onions, queso fresco, and a hot, spicy salsa.
Relleno Con Crema
Two pasilla chiles stuffed with queso fresco and topped with a delicious spicy cream sauce.
Quesadilla
A grilled flour torilla stuffed with melted jack cheese, tomatoes, and mild green chiles. served with grilled vegetables pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Quesadilla
A grilled flour torilla stuffed with garlic shrimp, jack cheese, pico de gallo. served with grilled vegetables, guacamole and sour cream.
Carnitas
tender chunks of fried pork topped with onions and salsa.
Burritos
Pepe Delgado Burrito
A large grilled burrito filled with your choice of meat, or veggies rice, beans, jack cheese, cilantro, onion and salsa.
Garden Burrito Wrap
Your choice of meat, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with cool crisp lettuce, tomatoes and a tangy cholula dressing.
Chimichanga
A deep fried burrito filled with your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beans and cheese. served with sour cream, guacamole and green salsa.
Pobrecito
a burrito stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans and cheese. topped with enchilada sauce, melted jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Burrito
A large grillled burrito filled with your choice of sauteed top sirloin or chicken breast, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Traditional
A burrito filled with pork chile verde and beans then smothered in pork chile verde sauce. topped with melted jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Bowl
bowl of rice topped with grilled chicken breast, black beans, cilantro, pico de gallo salsa, onions , cheddar cheese and avocado slices
Burrito Ranchero
A burrito filled with rice and pinto beans, pico de gallo salsa and your choice of grilled chicken, tri-tip or top sirloin. topped with ranchero salsa and jack cheese.
Super Veggie Burrito
A burrito filled with rice, black beans, zucchini and corn. topped with your choice of ranchero salsa or a mild green sauce.
Sopes
Sopes
Our family has been cooking and grinding corn masa since the 1940s, passing down the tradition from generation to generation to bring you the most authentic and flavorful masa possible this side of the border. Three small sopes with your choice of filling. topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and a side of ranchero salsa.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Suizas De Pollo
two chicken enchiladas topped with a mild green chile sauce, melted jack cheese and sour cream.
Super Enchilada
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or shredded beef and topped with red enchilada sauce and cheese. served with guacamole and sour cream.
El Patron
Two enchiladas filled with sauteed garlic shrimp and pico de gallo salsa. topped with a tasty mild green chile sauce and melted jack cheese.
Tres Amigos
a trio of delicious enchiladas; cheese with pork chile verde sauce, chicken with a mild green chile sauce and ground beef with red enchilada sauce. served with sour cream.
Chipotle Seafood Enchiladas
Two enchiladas with a delicious blend of shrimp and fish in a creamy chipotle sauce with jack cheese, and topped with mango. served with a mixed green salad and spanish rice.
Queso Fresco Enchiladas
two queso fresco enchiladas covered with pork chile verde sauce. served with rice and beans.
Fajitas
Combinations
Macho Combo #1
taco, enchilada, pork tamale
Macho Combo #2
taco, enchilada, tostada
Macho Combo #3
taco, enchilada, chile relleno
Macho Combo #4
taco, enchilada, burrito
Los Creativos One Item
make your own one item combination. served with rice and beans.
Los Creativos Two Item
make your own two item combination. served with rice and beans.
Huevos
Breakfast Burrito
Your choice of Bacon, Chorizo, or Avocado mixed with eggs, potatoes, and jack cheese. Salsa available upon request.
Chorizo Con Huevos
A spicy Mexican pork sausage mixed in eggs and served with beans, tortillas, and your choice of rice or home potatoes.
Machaca Burrito
our machaca wrapped in a flour tortilla and served grilled.
Steak & Eggs
A thin top sirloin steak grilled over an open flame. Served with two eggs over easy, beans, tortillas, and your choice of rice or home potatoes.
Chile Verde & Eggs
Two eggs made to order, served with pork chile verde. Served with beans, tortillas, and your choice of rice or home potatoes.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs served over easy on top of a soft corn tortilla then covered with ranchero salsa. Served with beans, tortillas, and your choice of rice or home potatoes.
Machaca
Scrambled eggs mixed with shredded beef, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños. Served with beans, tortillas, and your choice of rice or home potatoes
Chilaquiles
A La Carte
Cheese Enchilada
Ground Beef Enchilada
Shredded Beef Enchilada
Chicken Enchilada
Pork Chile Verde Enchilada
Suiza De Pollo Enchilada Ala
Cheese w/ Pork CV Sauce Enchilada
Pork Chile Verde Burrito
Pork Chile Verde & Beans Burrito
Beans & Cheese Burrito
Chicken, Beans & Cheese Burrito
Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito
Pork Chile Verde, Rice & Beans Burrito
Ground beef, Bean & Cheese Burrito
Regular (Bean) Tostada
Ground Beef Tostada
Guacamole Tostada
Chicken Tostada Ala
Pork Chile Verde Tostada
Shredded Beef Tostada
Ground Beef Taco
Shredded Beef Taco
Chicken Taco
Pork Tamale
Chicken Tamale
Chile Relleno
Side of Chile Verde
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Extra Cheese
Side of Tortillas
Side of Sour Cream
Side of French Fries
Scoop of Guacamole
Avocado Slices
Side Garden Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Chile Toreado
Add Egg
Flauta Ala Chicken
Side of Veggies
Side of Potatoes
Flauta Ala Shreded Beef
Dessert
Churros y Helado
four churros served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with a blend of caramel, sweet cream, and strawberry sauces
Brownie Sundae
A warm chocolate brownie served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
Flan
A delicious custard dessert. Served with whipped cream.
Deep Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream rolled in a crunchy crust. Topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream.
Ice Cream
vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry
Bebidas
Catering/To Go
Rice Quart
Rice Pint
Rice 1/2 Pint
Refried Beans Quart
Refried Beans Pint
Refried Beans 1/2 Pint
Black Beans Quart
Black Beans Pint
Black Beans 1/2 Pint
Pork Chile Verde Quart
Pork Chile Verde Pint
Guacamole Quart
Guacamole Pint
Guacamole 1/2 Pint
Red Salsa Quart
Red Salsa Pint
Red Salsa 1/2 Pint
Green Salsa Quart
Green Salsa Pint
Green Salsa 1/2 Pint
Avocado Salsa Quart
Avocado Salsa Pint
Avocado Salsa 1/2 Pint
Chile Roja Quart
Chile Roja Pint
Chile Roja 1/2 Pint
Chile Verde Bean Dip Quart
Chile Verde Bean Dip Pint
Chile Verde Bean Dip 1/2 Pint
Seafood Cocktail Quart
Steak Quart
Pastor Quart
Chicken Quart
Birria Quart
Veggie Quart
Veggie Pint
Small Chips (comes with 1/2 pint red salsa)
Medium Chips
Large Chips
XL Chips
Menudo Quart
Menudo Pint
Pozole Quart
Pozole Pint
Albondigas Quart
Albondigas Pint
Chile Relleno Bake (10)
Chile Relleno Bake (20)
Chicken Taquitos
Shredded Beef Taquitos
BBQ Chicken (20)
BBQ Chicken (40)
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños
Cholula Chicken Wings (12)
Mini Chimichangas
Cheese Enchilada Full Tray
Cheese Enchilada Half Tray
Chicken Red Sauce Enchilada Full Tray
Chicken Red Sauce Enchilada Half Tray
Chicken Green Sauce Enchilada Full Tray
Chicken Green Sauce Enchilada Half Tray
Ground Beef Enchilada Full Tray
Ground Beef Enchilada Half Tray
Shredded Beef Enchilada Full Tray
Shredded Beef Enchilada Half Tray
Chile Verde Enchilada Full Tray
Chile Verde Enchilada Half Tray
Cheese Enchilada w/ CV Sauce Full Tray
Cheese Enchilada w/ CV Sauce Half Tray
Patron Enchilada Full Tray
Patron Enchilada Half Tray
Chile Rellenos Full Tray
Chile Rellenos Half Tray
Michoacano Full Tray
Michoacano Half Tray
Relleno Con Crema Full Tray
Relleno Con Crema Half Tray
Chicken Tamale Full Tray
Chicken Tamale Half Tray
Pork Tamale Full Tray
Pork Tamale Half Tray
20 Crispy Tacos
10 Crispy Tacos
Quesa Birria Tray
Soft Taco Kit
Trompo Kit
Carnitas by pound
Masa Regular
Masa Fina
Masa Prepared
Chicharrones
Quesa Birria
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Delgado's has been serving delicious food to the Carpinteria community since opening its doors in 1965.
4401 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria, CA 93013