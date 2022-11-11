Restaurant header imageView gallery

Delgado's Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4401 Carpinteria Avenue

Carpinteria, CA 93013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pobrecito
Los Creativos Two Item
Small Chips (comes with 1/2 pint red salsa)

Antojitos

Taquitos

$11.45

Three crispy beef or chicken taquitos, with avocado salsa, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

Seafood Cocktail

$19.50

mix of shrimp, octopus, tomato broth, cucumber onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and avocado.

Chile Verde Bean Dip

$5.50

refried beans, pork chile verde sauce and melted jack cheese.

Queso Fundido

$11.25

Jack cheese melted with spicy chorizo poblanos and served with tortillas.

Cholula Chicken Wings

$13.95

Eight chicken wings covered in our house cholula sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and ranch dressing.

Fiesta Platter

$21.85

a large platter of cholula chicken wings, bean nachos, mini quesadillas, taquitos, bacon wrapped jalapeños, guacamole, sourcream and tomatoes

Pepe's Nachos

$13.50

corn tortilla chips topped with black beans or refried beans, cheese, avocado salsa, mexican crema, guacamole, jalapeños, and pico de gallo.

Guacamole Dip

$5.15

Local fresh avocados blended with diced tomato, onion, and cilantro

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño

$3.05

A jalapeño stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon.

Sopas

Albondigas

$7.25

a delicious mexican meatball soup, made homestyle with fresh vegetables. served with a side of spanish rice and tortillas.

Pozole

$7.25

a spicy red broth with tender pork and hominy.

Menudo

$7.25

the “breakfast of champions!” beef tripe and hominy in a spicy red broth.

Ensaladas

Chicken Avocado Salad

$18.25

crisp salad greens layered with grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomatoes, and jack cheese in a large flour tortilla shell.

Grilled Fajita Salad

$18.95

a grande tostada shell layered with beans, crisp salad greens, sautéed bell pepper, onion, steak or chicken breast topped with jack cheese and tomatoes. served with guacamole and sour cream.

Tostada Grande

$17.95

a grande tostada shell layered with beans, crisp salad greens, tomatoes, shredded cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or shredded beef. served with guacamole and sour cream. choice of whole pinto or black beans

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Crisp romaine lettuce dressed with our house caesar dressing, croutons, and topped with parmesan cheese.

Primavera Salad

$12.95

Fresh spring mix lettuce, tossed with cranberries, walnuts, pepitas, orange slices, cherry tomatoes, and mango slices.

Garden Salad

$9.95

fresh greens or spring mix tossed with shredded cheese, sliced tomatoes, croutons

Sandwiches

Torta

$15.65

your choice of carne asada, grilled chicken, tri-tip, or al pastor served on a french roll with melted jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapeño.

Bacon Wrapped Hotdog

$9.75

1/4 Pound beef Hotdog served on a sesame bun with all the fixings and wrapped in bacon.

El Burger

$14.25

Nothing Mexican here! two grilled beef patties on a sesame seed bun topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Soft Tacos

Dos Tacos

$16.15

two tacos filled with your choice of meat (tri-tip, chicken, al pastor, rajas or veggie), cilantro, onion and salsa.

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.50

two tacos with your choice of grilled or “baja” fried cod, pico de gallo salsa, cabbage and chipotle dressing.

Queso Fresco Tacos

$16.15

two tacos filled with queso fresco and avocado.

Delgado's Street Tacos

$9.50

Plater of small street style tacos.

3 Guac Cheese Crispy Tacos

$12.95

Ala Guac Chesse Crispy Taco

$5.50

Especialidades

Chile Verde

$19.95

tender chunks of pork simmered in a deliciously spicy sauce made with tomato, green and yellow chiles.

Rajas Con Pollo

$17.25

sauteed chicken breast, pasilla chiles, onion, tomatoes and melted jack cheese. served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Salmon Combo

$21.75

Fresh salmon served grilled with spanish rice, roasted veggies, and a chile relleno coated in our michoacán sauce.

Carne Asada

$23.75

a thin prime top sirloin steak grilled over an open flame and served with roasted green onions and green salsa.

Steak Ranchero

$23.85

Flame broiled prime top sirloin steak cooked to your specifications then sizzled in your choice of spicy, extra spicy or “Ay caramba” spicy ranchero salsa.

Camaron Al Mojo De Ajo

$25.50

shrimp sauteed in fresh garlic and butter. served with green salsa, guacamole and sour cream.

Flautas

$16.95

two crispy flautas stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. topped with parmesan cheese, guacamole and tomatoes. served with rice and beans.

Chingadera!

$14.50

a soft corn tortilla topped with beans and pork chile verde, melted jack cheese, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole.

Grilled Chicken Fillet

$17.75

a tender marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and served with fresh vegetables, avocado slices, green salsa

Relleno Michoacano

$19.75

A roasted pasilla chile stuffed with tri-tip grilled chicken breast, onions and cilantro. topped with jack cheese and a delicious spicy cream sauce.

Steak Combo

$21.75

a carne asada steak served with your choice of cheese enchilada or relleno con crema.

Molcajete

$32.25

A large molcajete filled with grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, nopales, onions, queso fresco, and a hot, spicy salsa.

Relleno Con Crema

$18.50

Two pasilla chiles stuffed with queso fresco and topped with a delicious spicy cream sauce.

Quesadilla

$12.50

A grilled flour torilla stuffed with melted jack cheese, tomatoes, and mild green chiles. served with grilled vegetables pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.95

A grilled flour torilla stuffed with garlic shrimp, jack cheese, pico de gallo. served with grilled vegetables, guacamole and sour cream.

Carnitas

$20.25

tender chunks of fried pork topped with onions and salsa.

Burritos

Pepe Delgado Burrito

$13.75

A large grilled burrito filled with your choice of meat, or veggies rice, beans, jack cheese, cilantro, onion and salsa.

Garden Burrito Wrap

$12.50

Your choice of meat, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with cool crisp lettuce, tomatoes and a tangy cholula dressing.

Chimichanga

$13.50

A deep fried burrito filled with your choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, or beans and cheese. served with sour cream, guacamole and green salsa.

Pobrecito

$14.50

a burrito stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans and cheese. topped with enchilada sauce, melted jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Burrito

$15.95

A large grillled burrito filled with your choice of sauteed top sirloin or chicken breast, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, rice and beans. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito Traditional

$16.95

A burrito filled with pork chile verde and beans then smothered in pork chile verde sauce. topped with melted jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito Bowl

$15.95

bowl of rice topped with grilled chicken breast, black beans, cilantro, pico de gallo salsa, onions , cheddar cheese and avocado slices

Burrito Ranchero

$17.25

A burrito filled with rice and pinto beans, pico de gallo salsa and your choice of grilled chicken, tri-tip or top sirloin. topped with ranchero salsa and jack cheese.

Super Veggie Burrito

$13.50

A burrito filled with rice, black beans, zucchini and corn. topped with your choice of ranchero salsa or a mild green sauce.

Sopes

Sopes

$13.50

Our family has been cooking and grinding corn masa since the 1940s, passing down the tradition from generation to generation to bring you the most authentic and flavorful masa possible this side of the border. Three small sopes with your choice of filling. topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and a side of ranchero salsa.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas De Pollo

$18.95

two chicken enchiladas topped with a mild green chile sauce, melted jack cheese and sour cream.

Super Enchilada

$17.25

A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken or shredded beef and topped with red enchilada sauce and cheese. served with guacamole and sour cream.

El Patron

$19.25

Two enchiladas filled with sauteed garlic shrimp and pico de gallo salsa. topped with a tasty mild green chile sauce and melted jack cheese.

Tres Amigos

$19.50

a trio of delicious enchiladas; cheese with pork chile verde sauce, chicken with a mild green chile sauce and ground beef with red enchilada sauce. served with sour cream.

Chipotle Seafood Enchiladas

$19.25

Two enchiladas with a delicious blend of shrimp and fish in a creamy chipotle sauce with jack cheese, and topped with mango. served with a mixed green salad and spanish rice.

Queso Fresco Enchiladas

$16.95

two queso fresco enchiladas covered with pork chile verde sauce. served with rice and beans.

Fajitas

Steak Fajita

$21.75

Chicken Fajita

$18.65

Veggie Fajita

$17.65

Shrimp Fajita

$22.75

Steak and Chicken Combo Fajita

$18.95

Shrimp Combo Fajita

$22.50

Combinations

Macho Combo #1

$16.95

taco, enchilada, pork tamale

Macho Combo #2

$16.50

taco, enchilada, tostada

Macho Combo #3

$17.50

taco, enchilada, chile relleno

Macho Combo #4

$17.50

taco, enchilada, burrito

Los Creativos One Item

$10.75

make your own one item combination. served with rice and beans.

Los Creativos Two Item

$15.25

make your own two item combination. served with rice and beans.

Huevos

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Your choice of Bacon, Chorizo, or Avocado mixed with eggs, potatoes, and jack cheese. Salsa available upon request.

Chorizo Con Huevos

$15.50

A spicy Mexican pork sausage mixed in eggs and served with beans, tortillas, and your choice of rice or home potatoes.

Machaca Burrito

$10.95

our machaca wrapped in a flour tortilla and served grilled.

Steak & Eggs

$20.85

A thin top sirloin steak grilled over an open flame. Served with two eggs over easy, beans, tortillas, and your choice of rice or home potatoes.

Chile Verde & Eggs

$16.95

Two eggs made to order, served with pork chile verde. Served with beans, tortillas, and your choice of rice or home potatoes.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.50

Two eggs served over easy on top of a soft corn tortilla then covered with ranchero salsa. Served with beans, tortillas, and your choice of rice or home potatoes.

Machaca

$15.95

Scrambled eggs mixed with shredded beef, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños. Served with beans, tortillas, and your choice of rice or home potatoes

Chilaquiles

$15.95

A La Carte

Cheese Enchilada

$6.00

Ground Beef Enchilada

$6.00

Shredded Beef Enchilada

$7.00

Chicken Enchilada

$6.00

Pork Chile Verde Enchilada

$7.00

Suiza De Pollo Enchilada Ala

$6.85

Cheese w/ Pork CV Sauce Enchilada

$6.15

Pork Chile Verde Burrito

$9.15

Pork Chile Verde & Beans Burrito

$8.25

Beans & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Chicken, Beans & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Beans, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$6.95

Pork Chile Verde, Rice & Beans Burrito

$8.65

Ground beef, Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.95

Regular (Bean) Tostada

$6.75

Ground Beef Tostada

$8.85

Guacamole Tostada

$8.85

Chicken Tostada Ala

$8.85

Pork Chile Verde Tostada

$9.95

Shredded Beef Tostada

$9.65

Ground Beef Taco

$5.25

Shredded Beef Taco

$5.75

Chicken Taco

$5.75

Pork Tamale

$5.75

Chicken Tamale

$5.75

Chile Relleno

$6.75

Side of Chile Verde

$12.50

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Side of Tortillas

$2.50

Side of Sour Cream

$1.95

Side of French Fries

$5.75

Scoop of Guacamole

$2.65

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.95

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Chile Toreado

$1.65

Add Egg

$1.85

Flauta Ala Chicken

$5.50

Side of Veggies

$4.50

Side of Potatoes

$4.50

Flauta Ala Shreded Beef

$5.50

Dessert

Churros y Helado

$8.50

four churros served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with a blend of caramel, sweet cream, and strawberry sauces

Brownie Sundae

$8.25

A warm chocolate brownie served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cream.

Flan

$7.50

A delicious custard dessert. Served with whipped cream.

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$8.25

Vanilla ice cream rolled in a crunchy crust. Topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream.

Ice Cream

$6.50

vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry

Bebidas

Fountain Drink

$3.95

Lemonade/Ice Tea

$3.95

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

Coffee

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Agua Frescas

$4.50

Jarritos

$4.00

Mexican Bottled Soda

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mexican Chocolate

$5.00

Catering/To Go

Rice Quart

$6.25

Rice Pint

$3.95

Rice 1/2 Pint

$2.95

Refried Beans Quart

$6.25

Refried Beans Pint

$3.95

Refried Beans 1/2 Pint

$2.95

Black Beans Quart

$6.25

Black Beans Pint

$3.95

Black Beans 1/2 Pint

$2.95

Pork Chile Verde Quart

$22.50

Pork Chile Verde Pint

$13.95

Guacamole Quart

$23.45

Guacamole Pint

$14.25

Guacamole 1/2 Pint

$7.50

Red Salsa Quart

$9.75

Red Salsa Pint

$6.50

Red Salsa 1/2 Pint

$3.75

Green Salsa Quart

$10.75

Green Salsa Pint

$6.75

Green Salsa 1/2 Pint

$3.85

Avocado Salsa Quart

$13.50

Avocado Salsa Pint

$7.65

Avocado Salsa 1/2 Pint

$5.00

Chile Roja Quart

$13.50

Chile Roja Pint

$7.65

Chile Roja 1/2 Pint

$5.00

Chile Verde Bean Dip Quart

$9.75

Chile Verde Bean Dip Pint

$5.95

Chile Verde Bean Dip 1/2 Pint

$3.50

Seafood Cocktail Quart

$19.50

Steak Quart

$29.95

Pastor Quart

$23.95

Chicken Quart

$19.95

Birria Quart

$15.75

Veggie Quart

$16.75

Veggie Pint

$9.25

Small Chips (comes with 1/2 pint red salsa)

$5.00

Medium Chips

$6.00

Large Chips

$9.00

XL Chips

$14.00

Menudo Quart

$13.75

Menudo Pint

$8.75

Pozole Quart

$13.75

Pozole Pint

$8.75

Albondigas Quart

$13.75

Albondigas Pint

$8.75

Chile Relleno Bake (10)

$23.15

Chile Relleno Bake (20)

$42.95

Chicken Taquitos

$2.35

Shredded Beef Taquitos

$2.65

BBQ Chicken (20)

$57.75

BBQ Chicken (40)

$105.00

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños

$2.60

Cholula Chicken Wings (12)

$13.15

Mini Chimichangas

$3.35

Cheese Enchilada Full Tray

$48.25

Cheese Enchilada Half Tray

$21.15

Chicken Red Sauce Enchilada Full Tray

$52.45

Chicken Red Sauce Enchilada Half Tray

$23.35

Chicken Green Sauce Enchilada Full Tray

$62.95

Chicken Green Sauce Enchilada Half Tray

$28.35

Ground Beef Enchilada Full Tray

$52.45

Ground Beef Enchilada Half Tray

$23.65

Shredded Beef Enchilada Full Tray

$58.75

Shredded Beef Enchilada Half Tray

$26.85

Chile Verde Enchilada Full Tray

$62.95

Chile Verde Enchilada Half Tray

$26.50

Cheese Enchilada w/ CV Sauce Full Tray

$50.95

Cheese Enchilada w/ CV Sauce Half Tray

$21.15

Patron Enchilada Full Tray

$81.85

Patron Enchilada Half Tray

$33.95

Chile Rellenos Full Tray

$55.50

Chile Rellenos Half Tray

$29.65

Michoacano Full Tray

$60.85

Michoacano Half Tray

$33.15

Relleno Con Crema Full Tray

$55.50

Relleno Con Crema Half Tray

$29.65

Chicken Tamale Full Tray

$84.75

Chicken Tamale Half Tray

$45.05

Pork Tamale Full Tray

$84.75

Pork Tamale Half Tray

$45.05

20 Crispy Tacos

$76.50

10 Crispy Tacos

$46.15

Quesa Birria Tray

$31.75

Soft Taco Kit

$62.95

Trompo Kit

$62.95

Carnitas by pound

$13.50

Masa Regular

$1.75

Masa Fina

$1.75

Masa Prepared

$2.25

Chicharrones

$13.50

Trompo Tacos

Original Taco

$3.95

Dirty Lalo

$4.95

Mr Papa Delgado

$13.95

Quesa Birria

Quesa Birria

Kid's Menu

Kids Ground Beef Taco

$7.50

KidsBean and Cheese Burrito

$7.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$7.50

Kids Hamburger

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Delgado's has been serving delicious food to the Carpinteria community since opening its doors in 1965.

Website

Location

4401 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Corktree Cellars
orange starNo Reviews
910 Linden Avenue Carpinteria, CA 93013
View restaurantnext
Teddy's By the Sea
orange starNo Reviews
5096 Carpinteria Ave Carpinteria, CA 93013
View restaurantnext
Carp Kitchen & Grocery - 4945 A Carpinteria Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4945 A Carpinteria Ave Carpinteria, CA 93013
View restaurantnext
Little Dom's Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
686 Linden Ave Carpinteria, CA 93013
View restaurantnext
Brass Bird Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
4835 Carpinteria Ave Carpinteria, CA 93013
View restaurantnext
VIA VAI
orange star3.5 • 137
1483 East Valley Road #20 Santa Barbara, CA 93108
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Carpinteria
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Ventura
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Goleta
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Solvang
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston