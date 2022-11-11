Restaurant header imageView gallery

DELHICACY

921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150

Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Naan

Napkins and Silverware

In order to avoid wastage, we do not add napkins & silverware to take-out orders. If you need some, please add this to your order.
Add Napkins and Silverware

Add Napkins and Silverware

$0.01

In order to avoid wastage, we do not add napkins & silverware to take-out orders. If you need some, please add this to your order.

Appetizers & Chaat

Pakora

Pakora

$6.99

Chickpea battered fritters served with mint & tamarind chutney.

Vegetable Spring Rolls (5 Pcs)

$7.50

Crispy vegetable rolls served with sweet & sour sauce.

Yum Dumplings

Yum Dumplings

$10.99

Vegetable dumplings served with spicy mayo and chilli garlic sauce.

Poutine Chaat

Poutine Chaat

$11.50

Seasoned fries, butter masala gravy, ketchup, mint chutney, sour cream, herbs & seasonings.

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$10.50

!! Chef recommended ! Must try !! Vegetable Samosa | chickpea curry | Mint-tamarind chutney | onions | herbs & seasonings

Vada Paav

Vada Paav

$9.99

Spiced potato dumplings, buttery dinner rolls, onions, tamarind chutney, seasoning.

Mango Chicken Satay

Mango Chicken Satay

$14.99Out of stock

Mango Chicken Satay with Mango-peanut chilly sauce

Pesto Cheese Naan

$10.99

Pesto-Layered Naan topped with onions, cheese, red chilli powder & fresh cilantro.

Soups & Sides

Veg. Manchurian Soup

$5.99

Lentil-Tomato-Squash Soup

$7.99

Fries

$5.99

Butter Buns (Pao) - 3 Pcs

$3.99

Raita (Yogurt sauce)

$2.99

Yogurt Sauce

Papadum

$3.50

Masala Papadum

$5.99

Basmati Rice

$1.99

Mint-Cilantro chutney

$1.99

Tamarind chutney

$2.99

Lunch Specials

Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl

$14.50

Roasted onions & tomatoes cream based curry with Delhicacy special spice blend. Served over basmati rice.

Butter Chicken Bowl

$14.50

Mildly sweet cream tomato-base curry. Served over basmati rice.

Saag Chicken Bowl

$14.50

Spinach & Mustard leaves blend, cooked with roasted ginger-garlic, onions & tomatoes. Served over basmati rice.

Traditional Chicken Curry bowl

$14.50

Home-style chicken curry stew cooked with onions, peppers, tomatoes, ginger-garlic & spices

Paneer Tikka Masala Bowl

$14.50

Roasted onions & tomatoes cream based curry with Delhicacy special spice blend. Served over basmati rice.

Butter Paneer Bowl

$14.50

Mildly sweet cream tomato-base curry. Served over basmati rice.

Saag Paneer Bowl

$14.50

Spinach & Mustard leaves blend, cooked with roasted ginger-garlic, onions & tomatoes. Served over basmati rice.

(Yellow) Dal Tadka Bowl (Vegan)

$12.99

Slow cooked black lentils rich curry saute with ginger, onions, tomatoes and cumin.

Chana Masala Bowl (Vegan)

$12.99

Chickpea curry made with roasted ginger garlic, onions & tomatoes.

(Yellow) Daal-Chawal bowl

$12.99

homestyle yellow lentils stew saute with ginger, onions, tomatoes and cumin

Wraps & Tacos

Kathi Roll

Kathi Roll

$13.99

Street style tortilla wrap with house-made slaw, cucumbers, onions, peppers, house-made sauces & seasonings. Protein choice available.

Currito

Currito

$13.99

Street style tortilla wrap butter masala curry, rice, cucumbers, onions, peppers, house-made sauces & seasonings. Protein choice available. Delhicacy's home-style paratha bread | curry | rice | cucumbers | onions | peppers | sauces & seasonings Protein choice available.

Indian Street Tacos

Indian Street Tacos

$13.99

3 toasted tacos topped with onions, cucumbers, house-made slaw, curry sauce, chutneys & sour cream Protein choice available.

Lunch Platters

Lunch Thaali

Lunch Thaali

$18.50

A complete lunch meal - choice of 2 curries, naan, rice, pakora, salad and dessert.

Kebab Platter

Kebab Platter

$21.99

Indian Grill Platter - Chicken tikka kebabs, yellow (turmeric rice), raita (yogurt sauce), naan bites, salad, Indian hummus.

Street Platters

Choley-Bhature Platter

$15.99

Chickpea curry, bhatura (leavened fried bread), rice pudding, onion salad

Pav Bhaaji

Pav Bhaaji

$14.50

Mumbai's favorite street meal! Slow cooked roasted & mashed vegetable gravy | buttery buns | onion salad

Homemade Breads

Butter Naan

$3.99

Garlic Naan

$4.50

Chilly Cheese Naan

$5.99

Onion Chilli Naan

$5.99

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Whole wheat bread cooked in the oven for a flaky crust.

Tawa Prantha

$4.99

whole wheat bread toasted on a griddle

Bhatura

$3.99

Leavened deep fried bread

Tandoori Roti (Vegan)

$3.99

Whole wheat bread cooked in the oven for a flaky crust.

Tawa Prantha (Vegan)

$4.99

Whole wheat bread toasted on a griddle for a crispy and flaky crust.

Vegan Items

Note: We take every care to provide gluten-free and vegan meal options. However, we are not a Gluten-free or vegan establishment. Items are marked gluten-free if they have ingredients not including gluten.
Pakora (Vegan)

Pakora (Vegan)

$6.99

Chickpea battered deep fried fritters.

Samosa Chaat (Vegan)

Samosa Chaat (Vegan)

$10.50

!! Chef recommended ! Must try !! Vegetable Samosa | chickpea curry | Mint-tamarind chutney | onions | herbs & seasonings

(Yellow) Dal Tadka Bowl (Vegan)

$12.99

Slow cooked black lentils rich curry saute with ginger, onions, tomatoes and cumin.

Chana Masala Bowl (Vegan)

$12.99

Chickpea curry made with roasted ginger garlic, onions & tomatoes.

Currito (Vegan)

$13.99

Street style tortilla wrap butter masala curry, rice, cucumbers, onions, peppers, house-made sauces & seasonings. Protein choice available.

Vegan Tikka Masala

$17.99

Potatoes, cauliflower, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, in a coconut cream based curry with Delhicacy special spice blend.

Vegan Butter Masala

$17.99

Tandoori Roti (Vegan)

$3.99

Whole wheat bread cooked in the oven for a flaky crust.

Tawa Prantha (Vegan)

$4.99

Whole wheat bread toasted on a griddle for a crispy and flaky crust.

Drinks

Masala Chai

$3.99
Bottled Mango Lassi

Bottled Mango Lassi

$7.99

Delhicacy's own mango lassi, bottled in an easy carry out bottle (16 oz)

Bottled Rose Milk

Bottled Rose Milk

$7.49

Delhicacy's own Rose milk, bottled in an easy carry out bottle (16 oz)

Delhicacy Iced Chai

$5.50

Choco-Date Shake

$7.99
Lychee Maazaa

Lychee Maazaa

$3.99

Fruity Lychee drink

Guava Maazaa

Guava Maazaa

$3.99

Fruity Guava drink

Rose Sharbat (Rose Water)

$2.99

Pure Leaf Iced Tea (Bottle)

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Desserts

Rabri Kheer (Rice Pudding)

Rabri Kheer (Rice Pudding)

$5.99

Chef's Special! Must Try! Rice pudding slow cooked for 4 hours. Topped with nuts. Served cold.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.25

Milk dumplings deep fried and soaked in sugar syrup. Served hot. Contains nuts.

Gajar Halwa (Carrot Pudding)

$5.50

Carrot pudding topped with nuts. Served hot.

Mango Kulfi Medley

$5.99

Homemade Mango Kulfi icecream made with milk and nuts.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
DELHICACY is an Indian Street Fusion restaurant in Cedar Rapids, IA. The menu is an inspired mix of the fresh and made-from-scratch street food and the traditional Curries and Kebabs.

Location

921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402

Directions

