DELHICACY
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
DELHICACY is an Indian Street Fusion restaurant in Cedar Rapids, IA. The menu is an inspired mix of the fresh and made-from-scratch street food and the traditional Curries and Kebabs.
Location
921 BLAIRS FERRY RD NE, STE 150, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vivian’s Express Grill - Fountains
No Reviews
5300 Fountains Dr NE #104 Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cedar Rapids
PepperJax Grill - 21 - Cedar Rapids
4.3 • 2,662
5200 Fountains Dr NE Cedar Rapids, IA 52411
View restaurant
Parlor City Pub and Eatery - Cedar Rapids - NewBo
4.1 • 1,042
1125 3rd St SE Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
View restaurant
More near Cedar Rapids