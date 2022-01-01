Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Chicken

Deli 52 5120 13th Ave

No reviews yet

5120 13th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11219

Popular Items

Brooklyn Nuggets 6 pcs
Sesame
Chicken Soup

Starters

Crispy BBQ Chicken Wings

Crispy BBQ Chicken Wings

$14.99

Super Crispy Chicken Wings Tossed in Our House BBQ Sauce.

Texas Buffalo Chicken Wings

Texas Buffalo Chicken Wings

$14.99

Coated and Fried in a Wok, With Our Special Texas Buffalo Sauce.

Crispy Jalapeno Wings

Crispy Jalapeno Wings

$14.99

Fried with jalapeno, served with buffalo sauce

Crispy Fried Wontons

Crispy Fried Wontons

$14.99

Stuffed w/gyoza beef filling served w/ duck sauce

Garlic Sauce Wontons

Garlic Sauce Wontons

$14.99

Steamed Dumplings in a Savory Garlic Sauce.

Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)

Vegetable Egg Rolls (2)

$11.99
Beef Egg Rolls (2)

Beef Egg Rolls (2)

$12.99
Pastrami Egg Rolls (2)

Pastrami Egg Rolls (2)

$12.99
Beef N' Amsterdam Fries

Beef N' Amsterdam Fries

$16.99

Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef

Champion Mushrooms (4)

Champion Mushrooms (4)

$16.99

Oven baked, stuffed with assorted deli

Chicken Pastrami (2)

Chicken Pastrami (2)

$14.99Out of stock

Mustard glazed pastrami, wrapped in schnitzel

Mushroom Poppers (7)

Mushroom Poppers (7)

$11.99

Fresh panko mushrooms tossed in pesto aioli

Pastrami Sizzlers (4)

Pastrami Sizzlers (4)

$18.99

Served with a sprinkle of thousand island

Pulled Beef Taco (3)

Pulled Beef Taco (3)

$17.99

Soft mini tacos with pulled BBQ beef, cubed salad and guacamole

Breaded Cauliflower

Breaded Cauliflower

$10.99

Crispy Cauliflower in a panko batter topped with our house dressing

Sandwiches

Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich

Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich

$19.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.99

Grilled with mushrooms and onions, lettuce, tomatoes, honey mustard, mayo

Baby Chicken Sandwich

Baby Chicken Sandwich

$21.99

Grilled with mixed peppers and fried onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, chili-mustard, thousand island

Baby Shawarma Sandwich

Baby Shawarma Sandwich

$21.99

Sauteed onions, seasoned with our secret spices, cucumber, tomatoes, tehina, spicy relish

Deli Crunch Sandwich

Deli Crunch Sandwich

$22.99

Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce

Grilled Pastrami Sandwich

Grilled Pastrami Sandwich

$22.99

Fine strips of grilled pastrami with fried onions, lettuce, tomatoes, BBQ sauce, pesto

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$22.99

Tomatoes, onions, cole slaw, honey mustard

The B52 Sandwich

The B52 Sandwich

$23.99

BBQ chicken breast, pastrami, salami, sauteed onions, lettuce, honey mustard, caeser

BBQ Steak Sandwich

BBQ Steak Sandwich

$23.99

Tender BBQ steak strips, grilled peppers, and onions, lettuce, tomatoes, BBQ sauce

Prime Brisket Sandwich

Prime Brisket Sandwich

$24.99

Tender brisket, roasted tomatoes, fried onions, lettuce, cole slaw, thousand island

Homemade Traditional Tongue

Homemade Traditional Tongue

$34.99

Steamed and prepard to perfection - A true taste of paradise

Deli Pastrami Sandwich

Deli Pastrami Sandwich

$24.99

Old school pastrami, mustard

3 Tone Panini

3 Tone Panini

$24.99

Pastrami assortment of turkey, peppers, onions, pesto, honey, mustard in a toasted panini

Toasted Pastrami Crunch

Toasted Pastrami Crunch

$24.99

Tomatoes, sauteed onions, sweet chili, garlic mayo, in a toasted panini

Toasted Brisket Crunch

$24.99

Beef brisket, tomatoes, sauteed onions, thousand island, in a toasted panini

Salads

Classic Schnitzel Salad

Classic Schnitzel Salad

$19.99

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sweet potato, roasted peppers, classic schnitzel, caeser dressing

Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad

Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad

$19.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, roasted mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, crispy bissli bites, grilled chicken strips, balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Pastrami Salad

Grilled Pastrami Salad

$20.99

Romaine, roasted peppers, baked mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled pastrami, BBQ dressing

Baby Chicken Salad

Baby Chicken Salad

$20.99

Mixed greens, fresh broccoli, cherry tomatoes,cucumber, fried onions, red onions, baby corn, soft baby chicken and orange honey mustard

BBQ Steak Salad

BBQ Steak Salad

$20.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, shredded carrots, red onions, roasted peppers, fried onions topped with tender soft steak, BBQ sesame dressing

Healthy Quinoa Salad

Healthy Quinoa Salad

$17.99

Mixed greens, sweet potatoes, portobello mushrooms, shredded carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cranberries, topped with avocado in italian dressing

Pulled Beef Salad

Pulled Beef Salad

$21.99

Well seasoned tender pulled beef on a bed of romaine, cherry tomatoes, guacamole, in a special dressing

Chicken Faves

Brooklyn Nuggets 6 pcs

Brooklyn Nuggets 6 pcs

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Nuggets Coated in Cornflake Crumbs.

Sesame Nuggets 6 pcs

Sesame Nuggets 6 pcs

$13.99Out of stock

Super Soft Chicken Nuggets Coated With Cornflake Crumbs and Sesame Seeds. (KIDS FAVORITE).

Southern Fried Chicken 3 pcs + fries

Southern Fried Chicken 3 pcs + fries

$17.99

Crispy Coated Chicken, Pressure Fried and Served With Ranch Dressing. Served With Fries

Southern Fried Chicken 5 pcs

Southern Fried Chicken 5 pcs

$21.99

Crispy Coated Chicken, Pressure Fried and Served With Ranch Dressing.

Southern Fried Chicken 9 pcs

Southern Fried Chicken 9 pcs

$35.99

Crispy Coated Chicken, Pressure Fried, served with Ranch Dressing

Soups

Hot N' Sour

Hot N' Sour

$9.99
Wonton

Wonton

$9.99
Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$9.99

Matzoh Ball and Noodles.

Chicken Vegetable

Chicken Vegetable

$10.99
Cream of Mushroom

Cream of Mushroom

$11.99

Mains

Classic Schnitzel Platter

Classic Schnitzel Platter

$24.99

Classic Crispy Fried Schnitzel Coated With Our Golden Crumbs. Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$24.99

Soft Chicken Breast, Impeccably Seasoned and Grilled.Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Platter

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Platter

$24.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Marinated in a Special Teriyaki Sauce. Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Baby Chicken Platter

Baby Chicken Platter

$25.99

Melt in Your Mouth Baby Chicken on the Grill Topped With Fried Onions and Mixed Peppers. Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Rib Steak

Rib Steak

$48.99

16 oz. bone in, American style rib steak grilled to your liking served with fried onions. Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Tender Brisket Platter

Tender Brisket Platter

$30.99

Marinated in a savory wine stock. Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Homestyle Corned Beef Platter

Homestyle Corned Beef Platter

$26.99

Cooked in a sweet pepper gravy. Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Schwarma Plate

Schwarma Plate

$25.99

Juicy baby schwarma, sauteed onions, peppers, secret spices. Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Hunan Baby Plate

Hunan Baby Plate

$25.99

Baby chicken, stir fried vegetables and cashews in a spicy hunan seasoning, served with fried rice. Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Burgers & Hotdogs

Supreme Burger

Supreme Burger

$18.99

Classic beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, thousand island

Pastrami Burger

Pastrami Burger

$19.99

Beef patty with pastrami lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions in BBQ sauce

Classic NYC Burger

Classic NYC Burger

$19.99

Extre large beef burger, corned beef, fried onions, sauteed mushrooms, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, thousand island on a pretzel bun

Pulled Beef Burger

Pulled Beef Burger

$21.99

Beef patty, Tender pulled beef, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, in BBQ sauce

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.49

Topped Your Way. (Ketchup, Mustard, Sauerkraut, Cole Slaw)

Pastrami Hot Dog

Pastrami Hot Dog

$14.99

Topped with grilled pastrami , fried, onions, BBQ sauce

The Latino

The Latino

$17.99

Oversized chipotle hot dog in a pretzel bun, fried onions, sauerkraut, secret spicy relish, garlic mayo, mustard

The European

The European

$17.99

Large hot dog in a pretzel bun, fried onions, sauteed mushrooms, roasted peppers, cole slaw, thousand island

Chinese Food

Broccoli

Broccoli

$24.99
Baby Corn

Baby Corn

$24.99

Baby Corn, Carrots & Onions

Lemon

Lemon

$24.99
Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$24.99
Sesame

Sesame

$24.99
Zucchini

Zucchini

$24.99
Curry

Curry

$24.99

Spicy - Assorted Vegetables

Sweet & Pungent

Sweet & Pungent

$24.99
General Tzo's

General Tzo's

$24.99

Spicy - Contains Snow Peas, Mushrooms & Baby Corn

Garlic Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$24.99

Carrots & Celery

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$24.99
Snow Peas

Snow Peas

$24.99

Snow Peas, Onions & Carrots

Orange

Orange

$24.99
Sauteed Vegetables

Sauteed Vegetables

$24.99
Moo Goo

Moo Goo

$24.99

Contains Mushrooms, Onions & Snow-peas

Jalepeno Poppers

Jalepeno Poppers

$24.99
Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$24.99

Contains Onions & Peppers

Crispy Beef

Crispy Beef

$24.99
Hot Poppers

Hot Poppers

$24.99

Chinese Diet

Diet Broccoli Chinese

Diet Broccoli Chinese

$25.99

Made With No Sugar, No Oil, No Carbs.

Diet Baby Corn Chinese

Diet Baby Corn Chinese

$25.99
Diet Zucchini Chinese

Diet Zucchini Chinese

$25.99
Diet Curry Chinese

Diet Curry Chinese

$25.99
Diet Garlic Sauce Chinese

Diet Garlic Sauce Chinese

$25.99
Diet Snow Peas Chinese

Diet Snow Peas Chinese

$25.99
Diet Sauteed Vegetables Chinese

Diet Sauteed Vegetables Chinese

$25.99
Diet Moo Goo Chinese

Diet Moo Goo Chinese

$25.99

Sides

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$7.69
White Rice

White Rice

$7.69
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$7.69
Crispy French Fries

Crispy French Fries

$6.99
Guacamole

Guacamole

$7.49
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$8.99
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$7.69
Vegetable Stir Fry

Vegetable Stir Fry

$6.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99
Corn On The Cob

Corn On The Cob

$4.99

Kids Special

Nuggets n' Fries

Nuggets n' Fries

$14.99
Hot Dog, Fries

Hot Dog, Fries

$10.99

Drinks

Can of Soda

Can of Soda

$2.50
Bottle of Water

Bottle of Water

$2.50
Snapple

Snapple

$2.99
Sunday 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday 12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219

