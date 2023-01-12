Restaurant header imageView gallery

Deli Antojos

review star

No reviews yet

10914 Laurel Ave.

Whittier, CA 90605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cold Drinks

Natural Lemonade (Limonada natural)

$7.00+

Cherry Lemonade (Limonada de cereza)

$7.00+

Panela Lemonade (Limonada de panela)

$7.00+

Natural Juices (Jugos naturales)

$9.00+

Smoothies (Batidos)

$0.00+

Frozen (Granizados)

$0.00+

Ice Coffee (Cafe Frio)

$0.00+

Cold Oatmeal (Avena Fria)

$0.00+

Sodas (Gaseosas)

$0.00+

Cold Milo (Milo Frio)

$0.00+

Hot Milo (Milo Caliente)

$0.00+

Hot Drinks

Coffee with milk (Cafe con leche)

Hot Milo (Milo caliente)

Hot Chocolate

Breakfast

Delidesayuno

Caletado Tipico

Tostadas con aguacate

Pancakes

Tostadas Francesas

Sandwich

Migas de arepa

Ensalada de Frutas

Lunch

Pechuga a la plancha

Salmon

Churrasco

Lomo Salteado

Mar y Tierra

Bistec Encebollado

Bandeja Paisa

Pechuga Empanizada

Pechuga a la Hawaiana

Lomo a la Hawaiana

Almuerzo del Dia

Pollo en Crema Blanca

Pasta

PENNE A LA VODKA

ALFREDO PASTA

LASAGNA

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS (Espagheti con albondigas)

Salad

CESAR SALAD (Ensalada cesar)

CESAR SALAD (Ensalada cesar)

AVOCADO SALAD (Ensalada de aguacate)

DELIANTOJOS SALAD (Deliantojos ensalada)

QUINOA SALAD (Ensalada de quinoa)

POTATO SALAD (Ensalada de papa)

PASTA SALAD (Ensalada de pasta)

GREEK SALAD (Ensalada griega)

Burgers

DELIBURGUER

$18.00

CLASSIC BURGUER (Hamburguesa clasica)

CHEESE BURGUER ( Hamburguesa de queso)

MEXICAN BURGUER (Hamburguesa mexicana)

COLOMBIAN BURGUER (Hamburguesa Colombiana)

AREPABURGUER (Hamburguesa de arepa)

ITALIAN BURGUER (Hamburguesa Italiana)

SHRIMPS BURGUER (Hamburguesa de camarones)

PATACON BURGUER (Hamburguesa de Patacón)

Hot dogs

DELI HOTDOG (Deliperro)

CLASIC HOT DOG (Perro caliente clásico)

MEXICAN HOT DOG (Perro caliente mexicano)

CAMPESINO HOT DOG (Perro Caliente Campesino

Patacones

DELIPATACON

MIX PATACON (Patron mixto)

SHRIMPS PATACON (Patacón de camarones)

Arepas

DELIAREPA

FULL AREPA (Arepa Rellena)

SHRIMPS AREPA (Arepa con camarones)

CHEESE AREPA (Arepa de queso)

Others

TACOS

QUESADILLAS

BURRITOS

NACHOS

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10914 Laurel Ave., Whittier, CA 90605

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Movita Juice Bar- Norwalk
orange starNo Reviews
12417 Norwalk Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
HANAMI TEPPANYAKI GRILL - 11770 Firestone Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
11770 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Alondra Hot Wings - A04 - Whittier
orange starNo Reviews
13205 Whittier Blvd Ste A Whittier, CA 90602
View restaurantnext
Yoshiharu Ramen - Whittier
orange star4.5 • 2,476
8426 LAUREL AVE WHITTIER, CA 90605
View restaurantnext
Yoshiharu Ramen - La Mirada
orange starNo Reviews
12806 La Mirada Blvd La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurantnext
zPieology 8030 - La Mirada
orange starNo Reviews
12259 La Mirada Blvd. La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Whittier

Yoshiharu Ramen - Whittier
orange star4.5 • 2,476
8426 LAUREL AVE WHITTIER, CA 90605
View restaurantnext
California Grill - Whittier, Ca
orange star4.7 • 1,322
6751 Painter Ave Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext
MODERN SHAMAN - Uptown Whittier
orange star4.8 • 1,136
6744 Greenleaf Ave Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext
Tacos N Miches - First Ave
orange star4.1 • 924
11125 S First Ave Whittier, CA 90603
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Greenleaf Ave
orange star4.4 • 827
6502 Greenleaf Ave Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext
The 6740
orange star4.3 • 795
6740 Greenleaf Ave Whittier, CA 90601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Whittier
Pico Rivera
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)
Montebello
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Downey
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston