Deli at Dwell

5 Reviews

1300 N. 2nd

Philadelphia, PA 19122

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet
Italian
Chicken Cutlet Club

LUNCH

Ricotta Meatball Bruschetta Sandwich

Ricotta Meatball Bruschetta Sandwich

$12.89

Liscios roll, our signature beef meatballs and sauce, topped with ricotta cheese and spices and baked to perfection. Finished with fresh tomato bruschetta and shaved Parmesan.

Cubano de Dweli

Cubano de Dweli

$12.89

Your choice of bread, honey mustard, roast pork, melted Swiss, smoked ham and pickles toasted to perfection.

Maple Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$9.99
Monte Cristo Melt

Monte Cristo Melt

$9.99

Smoked Ham, melted Swiss and Eggs between two honey buns. Smoky and Savory delight!

Italian

Italian

$7.99

Smoked Ham, Hot Capacollo, Prosciutto.

Roasted Turkey

Roasted Turkey

$8.99

House roasted turkey, sliced thin, served fresh.

Mesquite Smoked Turkey

$7.49

Dietz and Watson Mesquite Smoked Turkey

Tavern Ham

Tavern Ham

$7.49
Pastrami

Pastrami

$9.49

Bruschetta Hoagie

$7.49

Plum Tomatoes, chopped garlic, basil, balsamic glaze, Romano cheese, served on a toasted roll

Salami

Salami

$7.89

Fresh sliced Dietz and Watson Genoa Salami

Three Cheese

$7.49

Sharp Provolone, Provolone and Swiss Cheese

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$8.99

Tender chicken breast, walnuts, craisins, mayo and celery make up this classic combination

Cold Roast Beef

$9.49Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet

$11.89

Crispy chicken cutlet, homemade buffalo, choice of cheese and spread of ranch or blue cheese

Chicken Cutlet and Rabe

Chicken Cutlet and Rabe

$11.89

Crispy chicken cutlet, house roasted broccoli rabe and you choice of cheese.

Chicken Cutlet Bruscetta

Chicken Cutlet Bruscetta

$11.89

Crispy chicken cutlet, tomatoes, garlic, basil and balsamic glaze with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese

Chicken Cutlet Caeser

$11.89

Crispy chicken cutlet, Caesar dressing and fresh romaine lettuce with a sprinkle of Romano cheese.

Chicken Cutlet Club

Chicken Cutlet Club

$11.89

Crispy chicken cutlet and bacon with your choice of cheese. We suggest adding shredded lettuce and tomato!

Chicken Cutlet Cordon Bleu

$11.89

Crispy chicken cutlet and ham. We suggest swiss cheese and honey mustard to go along!

Chicken Parm

$11.89

Chicken cutlet, housemade marinara and your choice of cheese, melted to perfection.

Chicken Pesto Melt

$11.89

Crispy chicken cutlet with basil pesto your choice of cheese and toasted to perfection

Hot Roast Beef

$12.89Out of stock
Italian Roast Pork

Italian Roast Pork

$11.49

House Roasted Pork Shoulder, Gravy, Choice of Cheese

Meatball Melt

Meatball Melt

$12.49

Home made beef meatballs in marinara, choose your cheese and any additions

Create Your Own Salad

$9.99

Choice of Greens, 5 toppings and dressing

Citrus Medley Salad

$10.89

Mangoes, orange slices, almonds, feta with coffee of lettuce and dressing

Berry Party Salad

$10.89

Raspberries, Strawberries, Blueberries, Feta Cheese, Sliced Almonds

Antipasto Salad

$10.89

Ham, Provolone, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Artichokes, Sliced cherry peppers

Greek Salad

$10.89

Feta, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olive, Artichokes

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.89

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Onions and Cherry Peppers

Chicken Cutlet Caesar Salad

$11.89

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan

Bruschetta Salad

$10.89

Fresh Bruschetta of Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil, Olive Oil. Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and Balsamic Glaze.

Half Toasted Roll with Butter

$1.59

Turkey And Rice Soup

$5.49

Minestrone Soup

$5.29

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$4.39

Side Mac and Cheese

$4.89

Tater Tots

$4.49
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$2.89
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$3.50
Tortellini Pesto Salad

Tortellini Pesto Salad

$4.89

Mixed Fruit

$4.49
French Toast Sticks w/ Maple Butter

French Toast Sticks w/ Maple Butter

$5.99
Honey Garlic Roasted Carrots

Honey Garlic Roasted Carrots

$4.49
VEGAN CHICKEN CUTLET PARM

VEGAN CHICKEN CUTLET PARM

$12.89

2 vegan soy cutlets, homemade marinara and melted Daiya vegan mozzarella cheese

VEGAN ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS CHEESESTEAK

$10.89

VEGAN BRUSCETTA ON A ROLL

$10.89

VEGAN CHICKEN CUTLET BRUSCHETTA

$13.49

DINNER

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.49Out of stock
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Shredded chicken in a creamy base with homemade ranch and buffalo sauce. Baked to perfection and served with toast points or substitute corn chips for no additional charge.

Italian Style Nacho Platter

$13.99
Baked Meatballs And Ricotta App

Baked Meatballs And Ricotta App

$10.99

Three all beef meatballs with toasted Italian bread

Tomato Bruschetta Appetizer

$8.49
Wings

Wings

$11.99+

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$11.99

Loaded Tater Tots

$8.99

Marinara and Cheese Pizza

$10.99
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Italian Roast Pork Pizza

$12.99

Pesto Bruschetta Pizza

$11.99
Bourbon Glazed Meatloaf and Side

Bourbon Glazed Meatloaf and Side

$12.49

Chicken Parm Entree

$13.99

Baked Meatballs and Ricotta

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese Entree

$13.99

VEGAN Chicken Parm Entree

$13.99

BEVERAGES

Green Scene Smoothie

$5.00+

Mango, baby spinach, banana and a splash of OJ with your choice of base

Berry Noise Smoothie

$5.00+

Raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, splash of cranberry and your choice of base

Tropical Smoothie

$5.00+

Mango, banana, pineapple, splash of OJ and your choice of base

Citrus Mix Smoothie

$5.00+

Pineapple, fresh squeezed lemon, lime and orange and a splash of OJ with your choice of base.

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00+

Frozen Raspberry Lemonade

$5.00+

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00+

Frozen Mango Lemonade

$5.00+

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

$5.00+

Frozen Pineapple Lemonade

$5.00+

Juice & Lemonade

$2.89

Soda Pop

$2.49

Valley Forge Nitro Coffee

$6.00+

Lacas Fresh Brew Hot Coffee

$1.89+

BAKED GOODS AND DESSERT

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.79

Crumb Cake

$3.49

Soft Pretzel

$0.99

Brownie

$2.89

DIETZ AND WATSON

Imported Prosciutto

$7.49

Abrusseze

$6.99

Dietz Snack Pack

$4.89

Proscutto And Cheese Rolls

$5.99

Pepperoni And Cheese Rolls

$5.99

Meatbites

$1.99

Pepperoni

$4.50

GROCERIES

Half Gallon MILK

$3.89

Coleslaw

$2.89

Redskin Potato Salad

$3.50

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

New York Cheesecake

$6.49

Carrot Cake

$5.29

Tortellini Pesto Salad

$4.89

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.29

Dozen Eggs

$4.29

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.29Out of stock

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$7.00

SNACKS

HERR'S Assorted Chips

$2.29

Fig Bar

$1.49

Herrs Large

$4.59

Herrs Cookies

$1.29

Planters Nuts

$0.99

Small Snack Stick

$0.79

Beef and Cheese Stick

$1.79

Peanut Chew

$1.00

Fruit Snacks

$1.29

JUICES

Naked Juice

$4.39

Tropicana Apple

$2.59

Tropicana Cranberry

$2.39

Tropicana OJ

$2.59

Dole Juice

$2.79

GATORADE

GATORADE 28oz

$3.59

Gator-Lyte

$4.89

Gatorade 20 oz

$2.89

SELTZER

BUBLY 16 oz

$1.99

Liquid Death

$2.49

BOTTLED WATER

Aquafina 20oz

$1.99

16oz Pure Life

$1.79

BOTTLED COFFEE

STARBUCKS Frap BOTTLE

$4.79

STARBUCKS Double Shot CAN

$4.79

ENERGY DRINKS

ROCKSTARR

$3.89

MONSTER

$3.89

Redbull 8 Oz

$3.79

Redbull 12 Oz

$4.62

Ghost 16 Oz

$4.19

Celcius Can 12oz

$2.99

BOTTLED TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.49

KEVITA KOMBUCHA

$4.39

BOTTLED SODA

20oz SODA

$2.59
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia, PA 19122

