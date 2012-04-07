Deli Boys Cleveland
2538 Keith St
Suite 7
Cleveland, TN 37312
Classic Sandwich
BBQ Sandwich
Cajun Club Sandwich
Caribbean Sandwich
Parm Sandwich
Club Sandwich
French Dip Sandwich
Rachael Sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey Fajita Sandwich
Sriracha Bourbon
Hot Veggie
Pepper and Pesto
Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
Italian
Mediterranean
Pimento
The Deli
Chicken and Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Hot Tomato
Vegan grilled cheese
Cuban
Tex Mex
spicy patty
Fiesta Chicken Salad
Turkey Bacon Ranch
Beef, pepper jack, lettuce, Verde ranch
BLT
Bruschetta, mozzarella cheese grilled
Asian Sand
Hoffs
Pepperjelly
Salmon Sammy
Mardi Gras
Salads
Build your own Salad
Build your own salad starting with the greens. Then choose from a large selection of our fresh veggies and toppings. Try our Cleveland's favorite house dressing that is a balsamic base. Maybe not today, how about one of our other dressings we make in house. Creamy Buttermilk Ranch, Honey Mustard or Tzaziki. We also offer several others to choose from.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, creamy Caesar dressing and Parmesan with toast. Add on roasted chicken or bacon for $1.50
Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, cheddar, mixed lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrot, toast and your choice of dressing. Try our house made buttermilk ranch.
Frito Pie
Start with Fritos corn chips and we pour our chili over the top. Then load up with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeños and sour cream.
Greek Salad
Romaine, feta, to,auto, cucumber, artichokes, and black olives with our house dressing.
Italian Salad
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, romaine, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives with house dressing.
Chopped Salad
Blood Orange Salad
Quinoa
Hot Dogs
Mashed Bowls
Kids Menu
Sides
Chip
5 oz Cole Slaw
Creamy southern style
5 oz Hot Slaw
We take our cole Slaw and kick it up a notch with our jalapeño and cayenne mix
5 oz Macaroni Salad
5 Oz Mustard Potato
Beet Salad
Cucumber and Tomato Salad
Sliced tomatoes and cucumbers tossed in red wine dressing
Fruit Salad
Mac & Cheese
Nothing says comfort like Mac n Cheese! Our creamy Cheese blend of cheeses melted together starting with a mild cheddar base to create a creamy masterpiece on elbow noodles.
Side Garden Salad
romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot
Clif Chew
Small Clif Energy Bar
Corn salsa
Clif Protein
Clif Chew
1 2 Sweet Onion
1 2 Bbq
1 2 Sweet Potatoes
1 2 Pepperr Salt
1 2 Hawaiin
extra dressing
Clif Protein
Pesto Pasta
Apple
Chix Salad 8oz
Chix Salad 16 Oz
Pimento 8 Oz
Pimento 16 Oz
Clif Pumpkin
Clif Choc
Desserts
Cookies
Brownies
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
Scoop of Ice Cream
Brownie Sundae
Doohickey Blk Forest
Cluster Bday
Cluster Blonde
Cluster Sink
Cluster Smore
Cluster Doh
Doohickey Choc Brownie
Doohickey Orange
Coconut Pie
Pecan Pie
Cluster Peanut
Cluster Nana
Cluster Devil
Cluster Mound
Cluster Magnet
Blk/whit Cookie
Gf Cookie
Cluster Krispie
Big Choc Cookie
Pineapple Krispie
Apple Krispie
Choc Krispie
Toast Krispie
Cluster Original
Cluster No Nuts
Peanut Krispie
Mochacluster
Pumpkincluster
Bw Cookie
Choc Rugelach
Cin Rugelach
Muffin
Pretzel Cluster
Cake Pops
Build your own Sandwich
Classic Sandwiches
BBQ Sandwich
Roasted chicken, mild cheddar, Mayo, red onion, green pepper, pineapple, BBQ sauce, Benton's Bacon grilled
Cajun Sandwich
Cajun turkey, Cajun roast beef, capicola, pepper jack, Cajun remoulade grilled
Caribbean Sandwich
Jerk Chicken, Pineapple, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, mayo, mustard
Chicken & Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of chicken and cheese steamed to give a warm sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Roasted chicken Salad in a creamy dressing with house seasoning. Mix add-ins cranberries, pineapples, sweet relish or (walnuts $.50)
Turkey Club Sandwich
Oven roasted turkey, Benton's Bacon, Mayo, lettuce, tomato, toasted and served on sourdough
French Dip Sandwich
Roast beef, provolone, Mayo, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, steamed and served with side of au jus
Hot Veggie Sandwich
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers with havarti grilled
Italian Sandwich
Pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, Mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, green peppers, Parmesan, oregano
Parm Sandwich
Meatballs, steak,chicken or pepperoni served with marinara, mozzarella, oregano pressed and sprinkled with Parmesan
Pepper and Pesto Sandwich
Chicken or roast beef, roasted red pepper, pesto, Mayo, mozzarella, spinach recommended on the focaccia bread
Rachael Sandwich
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey with Swiss cheese, thousand island and cole Slaw served on marble rye and side of horseradish sauce
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut, served on marble rye and horseradish sauce
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Roast beef, provolone, green peppers, onions, mushrooms
Tuna Salad Sandwich
All white meat albacore tuna in Mayo with lettuce, tomato
Turkey Fajita Sandwich
Saulsalito turkey, pepper jack Cheese, Cajun Mayo, lettuce, to,ago, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, steamed and served with hot pepper relish
Hot Tomato Sandwich
Mediterranean Sandwich
Pimento Sandwich
Vegan grilled cheese
Fiesta chicken salad
Chicken salad mixed with corn salsa on a toasted hoagie with Cajun mayo
Frito Pie
Quinoa
Create your own Quinoa
Create your own quinoa bowl. Choose from your choice of veggies and dressing choice.
Mediterranean bowl
Mediterranean flavors of quinoa grains. Our house made tzatziki dressing, artichokes, black olives, tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers.
Ole' bowl
Ole' bowl with quinoa. Full of Mexican flavors over healthy quinoa. Black beans, corn salsa, avocado slices, cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Pesto Bowl
Quinoa bowl with pesto, roasted chicken, roasted red peppers and feta.
Beet bowl
Healthy options over quinoa grains for a lighter meal. Fresh beets, avocado slices, almond slivers, spinach and carrots with your choice of dressing or try our housemade honey vinegarette that pairs deliciously with the beets.
Mashed Bowls
Just a Mashed Bowl
Butter and sour cream
Chili Mashed
Cheddar cheese, onion, sour cream, and jalapeno.
BBQ Mashed
Roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar, cilantro and sour cream
Roasted Mashed
Chicken, red pepper, feta cheese, butter, and sour cream.
Ole Mashed
Corn salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos with chicken or beef.
Create your Own Mashed
Hot Dogs
Kids Menu
Drinks
Extras
Extra dressing
Specifiy the dressing/condiment you would like
Corn Salsa & Avocado
Pretzel
Edamame
Meat Board
Summer Toast
Chili Mac
Open Face Roast Beef
Open Face Roast Turkey
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
We don't serve fast food....we serve food as fast as we can. Our food is made fresh daily and meals are prepared when ordered. Please allow us time during busy hours. Serving Sandwiches, Salads, Quinoa Bowls, Poke, Mashed Bowls, Hot Dogs, Sides, Kids Meals ***Gluten-Free, Vegetarian and Vegan Options available***
2538 Keith St, Suite 7, Cleveland, TN 37312