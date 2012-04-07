Deli Boys Cleveland

Build your own Salad

$6.50 +

Build your own salad starting with the greens. Then choose from a large selection of our fresh veggies and toppings. Try our Cleveland's favorite house dressing that is a balsamic base. Maybe not today, how about one of our other dressings we make in house. Creamy Buttermilk Ranch, Honey Mustard or Tzaziki. We also offer several others to choose from.