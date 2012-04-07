Restaurant header imageView gallery

Deli Boys Cleveland

review star

No reviews yet

2538 Keith St

Suite 7

Cleveland, TN 37312

Order Again

Build your own Sandwich

Custom Sandwich

$5.00+

Classic Sandwiches

***Please select the options you want on your sandwich**

BBQ Sandwich

$5.00+

Roasted chicken, mild cheddar, Mayo, red onion, green pepper, pineapple, BBQ sauce, Benton's Bacon grilled

Cajun Sandwich

$5.00+

Cajun turkey, Cajun roast beef, capicola, pepper jack, Cajun remoulade grilled

Caribbean Sandwich

$5.00+

Jerk Chicken, Pineapple, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, mayo, mustard

Chicken & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00+

Your choice of chicken and cheese steamed to give a warm sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.00+

Roasted chicken Salad in a creamy dressing with house seasoning. Mix add-ins cranberries, pineapples, sweet relish or (walnuts $.50)

Turkey Club Sandwich

$5.00+

Oven roasted turkey, Benton's Bacon, Mayo, lettuce, tomato, toasted and served on sourdough

French Dip Sandwich

$5.00+

Roast beef, provolone, Mayo, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, steamed and served with side of au jus

Hot Veggie Sandwich

$5.00+

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers with havarti grilled

Italian Sandwich

$5.00+

Pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, Mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, green peppers, Parmesan, oregano

Parm Sandwich

$5.00+

Meatballs, steak,chicken or pepperoni served with marinara, mozzarella, oregano pressed and sprinkled with Parmesan

Pepper and Pesto Sandwich

$5.00+

Chicken or roast beef, roasted red pepper, pesto, Mayo, mozzarella, spinach recommended on the focaccia bread

Rachael Sandwich

$5.00+

Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey with Swiss cheese, thousand island and cole Slaw served on marble rye and side of horseradish sauce

Reuben Sandwich

$5.00+

Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut, served on marble rye and horseradish sauce

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00+

Roast beef, provolone, green peppers, onions, mushrooms

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.00+

All white meat albacore tuna in Mayo with lettuce, tomato

Turkey Fajita Sandwich

$5.00+

Saulsalito turkey, pepper jack Cheese, Cajun Mayo, lettuce, to,ago, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, steamed and served with hot pepper relish

Hot Tomato Sandwich

$5.00+

Mediterranean Sandwich

$5.00+

Pimento Sandwich

$5.00+

Vegan grilled cheese

$5.00+

Fiesta chicken salad

$5.00+

Chicken salad mixed with corn salsa on a toasted hoagie with Cajun mayo

Salads

Build your own Salad

$6.50+

Build your own salad starting with the greens. Then choose from a large selection of our fresh veggies and toppings. Try our Cleveland's favorite house dressing that is a balsamic base. Maybe not today, how about one of our other dressings we make in house. Creamy Buttermilk Ranch, Honey Mustard or Tzaziki. We also offer several others to choose from.

Italian Salad

$6.50+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, romaine, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives with house dressing.

Chef Salad

$6.50+

Turkey, ham, cheddar, mixed lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrot, toast and your choice of dressing. Try our house made buttermilk ranch.

Greek Salad

$6.50+

Romaine, feta, to,auto, cucumber, artichokes, and black olives with our house dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.50+

Romaine, creamy Caesar dressing and Parmesan with toast. Add on roasted chicken or bacon for $1.50

Frito Pie

$6.50+

Quinoa

Create your own Quinoa

$7.00

Create your own quinoa bowl. Choose from your choice of veggies and dressing choice.

Mediterranean bowl

$7.00

Mediterranean flavors of quinoa grains. Our house made tzatziki dressing, artichokes, black olives, tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers.

Ole' bowl

$7.00

Ole' bowl with quinoa. Full of Mexican flavors over healthy quinoa. Black beans, corn salsa, avocado slices, cheddar cheese and sour cream.

Pesto Bowl

$7.00

Quinoa bowl with pesto, roasted chicken, roasted red peppers and feta.

Beet bowl

$7.00

Healthy options over quinoa grains for a lighter meal. Fresh beets, avocado slices, almond slivers, spinach and carrots with your choice of dressing or try our housemade honey vinegarette that pairs deliciously with the beets.

Mashed Bowls

Smashed and loaded potato bowls

Just a Mashed Bowl

$6.00

Butter and sour cream

Chili Mashed

$7.00

Cheddar cheese, onion, sour cream, and jalapeno.

BBQ Mashed

$7.00

Roasted chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar, cilantro and sour cream

Roasted Mashed

$7.00

Chicken, red pepper, feta cheese, butter, and sour cream.

Ole Mashed

$7.00

Corn salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos with chicken or beef.

Create your Own Mashed

$7.00

Hot Dogs

Standard Dog

$5.50

Create your own Hot Dog

$6.00

Chili Dog

$4.00

Reuben Dog

$4.00

Slaw Dog

$4.00

Mediterranean Dog

$4.00

Italian Dog

$4.00

BLT Dog

$4.00

Ole Dog

$4.00

Spicy Pineapple Dog

$4.00

Asian Dog

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Create Your Own Sandwich

$5.00

Kid's Roll Ups

$5.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid's PB & J Sandwich

$4.00

Kid's Parm

$5.00

Kid's Pizza

$5.00

Kid's Mash Bowl

$4.00

Drinks

20oz Fountain

$2.00

32oz Fountain

$2.50

Bottle water

$1.25

Bottled soda

$2.00

Coke,diet coke, Dr Pepper

Kids drink

$1.50

Drinks by the Gallon

$5.00

Bag of ice

$4.00

Extras

Ice blanket

$4.00

Sides

5 oz Cole Slaw

$2.00

Creamy southern style

5 oz Hot Slaw

$2.00

We take our cole Slaw and kick it up a notch with our jalapeño and cayenne mix

5 oz Macaroni Salad

$2.00

5 oz Potato Salad

$2.00

Mustard and egg southern style

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$4.00

We marinate beets and red onions in our house made red wine vinaigrette sweeten with honey and topped with feta cheese

Chips

$1.25

Choose from our selection of Deep River and Route 11 Chips

Cucumber and Tomato Salad

$2.50

Sliced tomatoes and cucumbers tossed in red wine dressing

Fruit Salad

$3.00

Seasonal- grapes and/or oranges

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Nothing says comfort like Mac n Cheese! Our creamy Cheese blend of cheeses melted together starting with a mild cheddar base to create a creamy masterpiece on elbow noodles.

Side Garden Salad

$3.00

romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot

Extra dressing

$0.50

Specifiy the dressing/condiment you would like

Corn Salsa & Avocado

$4.00

Soups

Cup

$4.00

Bowl

$5.50

Desserts

Brownies

$2.50Out of stock

Cookies

$2.00

Macarons

$4.00

Pretzel

Pretzel w/ mustard

$8.00

Pretzel w/ cheese

$10.00

Pretzel mozz/marinara

$10.00

Pretzel PJ cheese/ranch

$10.00

Pretzel hot pimento

$10.00

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Meat Board

Meat board

$10.00

Summer Toast

Summer toast

$7.00

Chili Mac

Chili mac

$8.50

Open Face Roast Beef

Open face roast beef

$10.00Out of stock

Open Face Roast Turkey

Open face turkey

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We don't serve fast food....we serve food as fast as we can. Our food is made fresh daily and meals are prepared when ordered. Please allow us time during busy hours. Serving Sandwiches, Salads, Quinoa Bowls, Poke, Mashed Bowls, Hot Dogs, Sides, Kids Meals ***Gluten-Free, Vegetarian and Vegan Options available***

Website

Location

2538 Keith St, Suite 7, Cleveland, TN 37312

Directions

Gallery
Deli Boys image
Deli Boys image
Deli Boys image

