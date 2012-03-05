A map showing the location of Deli Concept LLC 1122 53rd St Apt 318View gallery

Deli Concept LLC 1122 53rd St Apt 318

review star

No reviews yet

1122 53rd St Apt 318

North Bergen, NJ 07047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Arepa

Classic Arepa

$2.00

Wood fired corn pattie

Cheesy Arepa

$4.00

wood fired corn patties stuffed with melted cheese

Proteins

Picanha

$8.00

Slow cooked top sirloin cap on charcoal and wood

Chicken

$6.00

Slow cooked chicken breast on charcoal and wood

Extra Toppings

Grilled cheese

$2.50

Melted Thick Mozzarella slice on charcoal and wood logs

Fried Egg

$1.50

Fried egg

Guacamole

$2.00

Smashed fresh avocado mixed with fine chopped onions and tomatoes

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1122 53rd St Apt 318, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tropical Juice Bar 5406 Bergenline Ave
orange star4.6 • 301
5406 Bergenline Ave West New York, NJ 07093
View restaurantnext
El Fenix Bakery - 2nd Location
orange starNo Reviews
6132 Bergenline Ave West New York, NJ 07093
View restaurantnext
Cortaditos - 4501 Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4501 Park Ave Union City, NJ 07087
View restaurantnext
El Fenix Bakery
orange star3.5 • 12
4211 Bergenline Ave Union City, NJ 07087
View restaurantnext
Magdas Restaurant - 5207 Palisade Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5207 Palisade Ave West New York, NJ 07093
View restaurantnext
Asian Fusion Sushi & Bar - 7827 Bergenline Ave
orange star4.5 • 238
7827 Bergenline Ave North Bergen, NJ 07047
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Bergen

Sweets & Cortaditos - North Bergen
orange star4.4 • 424
7700 Bergenline Ave North Bergen, NJ 07047
View restaurantnext
Asian Fusion Sushi & Bar - 7827 Bergenline Ave
orange star4.5 • 238
7827 Bergenline Ave North Bergen, NJ 07047
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Bergen
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston