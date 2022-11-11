Restaurant header imageView gallery

Deli Edison 630 Weaver Dairy Rd Chapel Hill NC

No reviews yet

630 Weaver Dairy Rd

Durham, NC 27514

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg and Cheese
Lox Smith
Egg and Cheese

JUST BAGELS

House Made Boiled and Baked Bagels
1 Dozen Bagels

1 Dozen Bagels

$15.00

New York Style Boiled and Baked Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$8.00

New York Style Boiled and Baked Bagels

Bagel

Bagel

$1.75

New York Style Boiled and Baked Bagels

Day Old Bagels

Day Old Bagels

$6.00

SCHMEAR

Bacon Scallion

Bacon Scallion

$5.00

8oz Cream Cheese Container

Chili Crisps

Chili Crisps

$5.00

8oz Cream Cheese Container

Flavor of the Week

Flavor of the Week

$5.00

8oz Cream Cheese Container

Herb & Garlic

Herb & Garlic

$4.50

8oz Cream Cheese Container

Lox & Dill

Lox & Dill

$5.00

8oz Cream Cheese Container

Plain

Plain

$4.00

8oz Cream Cheese Container

Salsa Jalapeno

Salsa Jalapeno

$4.50

8oz Cream Cheese Container

Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.50

8oz Cream Cheese Container

Vegetable

Vegetable

$4.50

8oz Cream Cheese Container

BREAKFAST

Deli Classics
1Bagel and Schmear

1Bagel and Schmear

$3.00
Bacon Egg and Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Choice of egg style, cheese and bread

Bodega Roll

Bodega Roll

$9.00

Sausage, Bacon Egg and Cheese on a Hard Roll

Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Choice of egg style, cheese and bread

Jersey Roll

Jersey Roll

$7.00

Taylor Ham, Fried Egg and Cheese on a Hard Roll

Lala Land

Lala Land

$11.00

Smoke Salmon, Avocado, Egg and Cream Cheese

Lox Smith

Lox Smith

$11.00

Smoke Salmon, Red Onion, Cucumber, Capers Tomato

Queens Roll

Queens Roll

$9.00

Bacon, Egg and Cheese with a Hashbrown on a Hard Roll

Sausage Egg and Cheese

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$8.00

Choice of egg style, cheese and bread

YOUR WAY BREAKFAST

YOUR WAY BREAKFAST

$6.00

BREAKFAST SIDE

Small Cream Cheese side

Cream Cheese - 2oz Small

$1.50
Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$1.50

Hash Brown Patty

LUNCH

Beef Pastrami

Beef Pastrami

$14.00

House Pastrami , Spicy brown mustard, Marble rye

BLT

BLT

$9.00

1/4lb bacon, Arcadia Greens, Vine Ripe Tomato, Duke's Mayo

Classic Corned Beef

Classic Corned Beef

$13.00

Slice pickles, Sauerkraut, Spicy brown mustard, Marble rye

Deli Burger

Deli Burger

$10.00

beef, choice of cheese, LTO, Duke Mayo

Deli Classic - Chicken Salad

Deli Classic - Chicken Salad

$10.00

chicken salad, LTO, choice of bread

Deli Classic - Egg Salad

Deli Classic - Egg Salad

$9.00

egg salad, LTO, choice of bread

Deli Classic - Tuna Salad

Deli Classic - Tuna Salad

$11.00

tuna salad, LTO, choice of bread

Deli Dog

Deli Dog

$7.00

1/4 lb hot dog, potato bun

Garden Wheat

Garden Wheat

$10.00

hummus, cucumber, olives LTO, sweet pickles

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$10.00

1/2 lb ham, swiss cheese, LTO

Hot Italian

Hot Italian

$13.00

salami, coppa, ham, provolone, banana peppers

Italian Hero

Italian Hero

$13.00

salami, coppa, ham, provolone, mayo

Katz Meow

Katz Meow

$15.00

pastrami, corned beef, swiss cheese, spicy mustard , Marble Rye

Pastrami Smoked Salmon

Pastrami Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Pastrami crusted salmon, cucumbers, LTO and herb garlic cream cheese

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

pastrami, corned beef, swiss cheese, spicy mustard , Marble Rye

Roast Beef Melt

Roast Beef Melt

$14.00

Shaved Roast Beef, red onions, 1000 Island dressing , Marble rye

Tuna Club

Tuna Club

$11.00

Tuna salad, bacon, swiss cheese LTO

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$10.00
Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$13.00

Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Arcadia Greens, Vine Ripe Tomato, Duke's Mayo

YOUR WAY LUNCH

YOUR WAY LUNCH

$6.00

COFFEE

Americano

Americano

$3.00

Espresso with Hot Water

Capuccino

Capuccino

$3.50
Chai

Chai

$4.00
Coffee Brew Large

Coffee Brew Large

$2.50
Coffee Brew Medium

Coffee Brew Medium

$2.00
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.65
Espresso Dopio

Espresso Dopio

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.75
Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$2.65
Latte Large

Latte Large

$4.00
Latte Medium

Latte Medium

$3.00

SPECIALTY RETAIL

Asheville Tea

Asheville Tea

$15.00
Beyu Coffee 12oz Retail Bag

Beyu Coffee 12oz Retail Bag

$15.00

Beyu Coffee is a Durham Base Coffee Company that roast, pack and brew their own Blends Heart and Soul Say It Loud Rise Up Carolina

Emily G Peach Marmalade

Emily G Peach Marmalade

$10.00

From Georgia. At Emily G’s our mission is simple – “We do everything for the love of food. We believe that what we eat should be prepared simply and naturally with the best ingredients available.” Crafted from seasonal and locally harvested ingredients, Emily G’s Jam of Love is guaranteed to satisfy any jam lover.

Fancy Mustard

Fancy Mustard

$6.00

Deli Style – Pastrami Essence. Fermented whole brown seeds infused with pastrami seasonings. Deli Style has the flavors of cured meats, but is vegetarian. Slight spicy with the ground mustard. Cleveland Caviar. Made in United States

Smoking Goose Nduja

Smoking Goose Nduja

$15.00

6 oz. Pronounced kinda like in-do-yha, allow this pork salame to come to room temp and schmear on crusty bread while still hot from the toaster. Add spoonfuls to a warm pan as the cooking medium for veg, soups, braises. Blend into stuffing for porchetta or whole fish.

TBJ Bacon Jam

TBJ Bacon Jam

$10.00

Bacon spread bursting with sweet and salty bacon goodness, this flavor pairs well with foods at any meal. Go traditional and try it on a burger or with breakfast foods, or take party hors d’oeuvres like crackers with goat cheese or brie from ordinary to exceptional.

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Part neighborhood eatery and part gourmet food destination, Deli Edison serves house-made bagels and cream cheese, deli sandwiches featuring artisan meats and cheeses, fresh made deli salads, locally roasted Carrboro Coffee and so much more for breakfast and lunch

630 Weaver Dairy Rd, Durham, NC 27514

