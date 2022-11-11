Deli Edison 630 Weaver Dairy Rd Chapel Hill NC
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Part neighborhood eatery and part gourmet food destination, Deli Edison serves house-made bagels and cream cheese, deli sandwiches featuring artisan meats and cheeses, fresh made deli salads, locally roasted Carrboro Coffee and so much more for breakfast and lunch
Location
630 Weaver Dairy Rd, Durham, NC 27514
