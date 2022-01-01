A map showing the location of Deli Express FactoryView gallery

Deli Express Factory

review star

No reviews yet

6800 Oxon Hill Rd STE 700

National Harbor, MD 20745

Popular Items

DELI WINGS
Kids Chicken Fingers
Ceasar wrap

Breakfast Omelettes

Vegetarian omelette

$6.99

tomato,onion,mushroom,bell pepper,cheddar cheese includes a toast and fruit

Meat lovers omelette

$7.99

choice of chicken or steak,bacon,onion,mushroom,swuiss cheese includes a toast and fruit

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast sandwhich

$4.99

egg,cheddar cheese,choice of white wheat,sourdough,rye

Breakfast burrito

$5.99

egg,tomato,cheddar cheese,avocado on tortilla

Breakfast Sides

breakfast potatoes

$2.49

Fresh fruit

$3.99

Starters

POTATO SALAD

$4.99

COLESLAW

$4.49

ONION RING

$5.99

FRIES

$4.99

SWEET POTATO

$5.49

FRIED OKRA

$4.99

CHEESE FRIES

$5.49

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$6.29

HUSHPUPPIES

$5.49

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.29

Salads

CEASAR SALAD

$10.49

romaine lettuce, parmesan,crouton,choice of protein(grill chix, fried chicx,turkey,beef,tuna,chix salad) choice of dressing(ranch,blue cheese,balsamic,honey mustard,french,ceasar,poppyseed,greek,ittalian,olive oil vinaigrette

GREEK SALAD

$10.49

romain lettuce,tomato,cucumber,onion,olives,feta cheese( all the salades the same options with the protein and thr dressings)

PECAN & BERRY SALAD

$10.49

mix greens,tomato,dried cranberries,apple,pecan,mozzarella (same choice pf options)

COBB SALAD

$10.49

mix greens,tomato,cucumber,egg,bacon,crumble blue cheese( same choice of options)

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$10.49

mixed greens,tomato,onion,red pepper,beans,corn,tortilla strips,(same choice of options)

SQUASH SALAD

$10.99

Cold sandwiches

LOADED SUB

$8.99

1 choice of bread (white,wheat) choice of protein(turkey beef tuna,chix salad) choice of cheeses(american,mozzarella,swiss,procelone,cheddar, jack) all the subs loaded with lettuce tomato,onion mayo

Wraps

CHIPOTLE TURKEY WRAP

$8.49

SOUTHWEST VEGGIE WRAP

$8.49

Ceasar wrap

$8.49

Hot subs and sandwiches

CRISPY CHICKEN

$8.99

fried chix,lettuce,tomato,pickles,mayo on bun

CATFISH

$8.99

fish,coleslow,taetar sauce on bun

SPICY CHICKEN

$9.99

grilled chix,lettuce tomato,jalapeno,jack cheese,spicy mayo

BLT

$6.99

bacon,lettuce,tomato,mayo,choice of bread(white,wheat,sourdough,rye)

PHILLY STEAK

$9.99

choice of chicken or steak,green pepper,grilled onion,mushroom,provelone cheese,;ettuce,tomato,mayo,on philly roll

HOT DOG

$6.99

hot dog,choice of onion,ketchup,mustard,sauerkraut on hot dog bun

GYRO

$8.49

Gyro,tomato,onion,taziki sauce,on flat bread

DELI CHEESE BURGER

$10.49

CHICKEN PHILLY

$9.99

Black Bean Burger

$8.99

CLASSIC BURGER

$9.49

BYOBurger

$9.99

CHIPOTLE BURGER

$10.49

MUSHROOM BURGER

$10.49

GRANDPA'S STYLE CLUB

$9.99

CHOPPED CHEESE

$9.99

CHILI DOG

$7.99

Paninis and melts

BBQ CHICKEN PANINI

$8.99

chicken,bacon,grilled onion,cheddar cheese,BBQ,on panini bread

TURKEY PESTO PANINI

$8.99

turkey,red pepper,tomato,provolone,pesto mayo on panini bread

BEEF RUEBEN

$8.99

beef,swiss cheese,thousands island sauce,sauerkraut on rye bread

PATTY MELT

$8.99

Fan Favorites

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.49

chicken tenders choice of sauce bbq,tartar,honey mustard,blue cheese,ranch,chipotle,deli special sauce

DELI WINGS

$9.99+

chicken wings, 6 pc (plain,buffalo,chipotle lime,bbq,old bay,sweet chili)

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.99

Shakes & Floats

Milkshakes

$5.79+

vanilla,chocolate,kitkat,oreo,black&white,cherry,strawberry,chocolate mint,m&m,banana,coffee,mocha,black forest,cherry lemon drop,orange dreamcicle

Soda pop float

$3.99+

ice cream and soda flavor(coke,diet coke,gingeral,orange,sprite,rootbeer,club soda

Ice cream

Hand dipped ice cream 1 scoop

$2.99

vanilla,chocolate,strawberry,butter pecan,oreo,chocolate mint,chocolate chip cookie dough

Hand dipped ice cream 2 scoops

$5.49

same

Hand dipped ice cream 3 scoops

$6.79

same

Desserts

Apple pie

$4.49

pice pf apple pice

Ala mode

$2.99

add scoup of ice cream

Brownie

$3.29

add scoup of ice cream

cookies

$2.99

1 cookie

Cheese cake

$4.99

Cheese cake with topping

$5.49

Cake

$5.29

Pie

$5.99

Cupcake

$4.99

Kids meal

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Grilled cheese with american cheese, choice of white or wheat bread includes a fries and soda pop sub for a small shake for extra $1.49

Kids Sliders

$7.49

Mac & Cheese include a fries and soda pop sub for a small shake for extra $1.49

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.49

chicken fingers, includes fries and soda pop sub for a shake for extra $1.49 choice of(bbq,tartar,honey mustard,blues cheese,ranch,deli special sauce,chipotle

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.49

chicken nugets, includes fries and soda pop sub for a small shake for extra $1.49 choice of the same sauces as chicken fingers

Add ons sides

Green Peppers

$1.00

Fried egg

$1.00

boiled egg

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Grilled onion

$1.00

Avocado

$1.00

Roasted Red peppers

$1.00

Corn

$1.00

Beans

$1.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Bacon

$1.49

Cheese

$1.19

Chips

$1.99

ONION RING SIDE

$3.49

SWEET POTATO SIDE

$3.49

OKRA SIDE

$3.29

FRIES SIDE

$2.99

HUSHPUPPIES

$3.49

XTRA SAUCE

$0.50

ICE WATER

$1.00

Vegetarian options

Southwest Veggie Wrap

$8.49

Cauliflower Wrap

$8.49

Chipotle Veggie Panini

$8.49

Black Bean Burger

$8.99

Soup

Chicken noodle

$5.45

Chili Bowl

$5.45

Beverages

Small Soda pop

$2.79

small 20 oz

Medium Soda pop

$2.99

medium 24 oz

Large Soda pop

$3.59

large 32 oz

Coffee

$2.29

Hot tea

$2.29

Hot chocolate

$2.29

Juices

$2.49

Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
