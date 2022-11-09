Restaurant header imageView gallery

DELI NEWS FRISCO

3685 Preston Rd #185

Frisco, TX 75034

DELI NEWS FAVORITES

THE REUBEN

$15.99

N.Y. Corned Beef on grilled New York rye bread with hot sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and a side of Russian dressing

PASTRAMI REUBEN

$15.99

N.Y. Pastrami on grilled New York rye bread with hot sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and a side of Russian dressing

TURKEY REUBEN

$15.99

Roasted Turkey Breast on grilled N.Y. rye bread with sauerkraut or coleslaw, melted Swiss cheese and side of Russian dressing

NEW YORK GIANT

$28.99

One full pound of Corned Beef, N.Y. Pastrami or roasted Turkey on our grilled New York rye bread

CLUB SANDWICH

$15.99

Fresh Roast Turkey, Bacon and Swiss cheese on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo

ABC

$15.99

Corned Beef, N.Y. Pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on N.Y. rye bread

$15.99

N.Y. Roast Beef, Corned Beef, Chopped Liver and Bermuda onions on New York rye bread

CNN

$15.99

Fresh Roasted Turkey, Corned Beef, N.Y. Pastrami and melted Provolone cheese on N.Y. rye bread

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$14.99

Philly steak topped with grilled onions, peppers and melted Provolone on a fresh hoagie roll

PHILLY CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$14.99
TUNA MELT