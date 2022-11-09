DELI NEWS FRISCO
3685 Preston Rd #185
Frisco, TX 75034
Popular Items
DELI NEWS FAVORITES
THE REUBEN
N.Y. Corned Beef on grilled New York rye bread with hot sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and a side of Russian dressing
PASTRAMI REUBEN
N.Y. Pastrami on grilled New York rye bread with hot sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and a side of Russian dressing
TURKEY REUBEN
Roasted Turkey Breast on grilled N.Y. rye bread with sauerkraut or coleslaw, melted Swiss cheese and side of Russian dressing
NEW YORK GIANT
One full pound of Corned Beef, N.Y. Pastrami or roasted Turkey on our grilled New York rye bread
CLUB SANDWICH
Fresh Roast Turkey, Bacon and Swiss cheese on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo
ABC
Corned Beef, N.Y. Pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on N.Y. rye bread
NBC
N.Y. Roast Beef, Corned Beef, Chopped Liver and Bermuda onions on New York rye bread
CNN
Fresh Roasted Turkey, Corned Beef, N.Y. Pastrami and melted Provolone cheese on N.Y. rye bread
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Philly steak topped with grilled onions, peppers and melted Provolone on a fresh hoagie roll