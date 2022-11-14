Restaurant header imageView gallery

Deli on 4th

400 Reviews

$

326 Fayette St

Conshohocken, PA 19428

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Porkroll, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$6.60

$6.60
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$6.60

$6.60
Porkroll, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Porkroll, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$6.60

$6.60
Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$6.60

$6.60
Scrapple, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Scrapple, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$6.60

$6.60
Bacon, and Egg Sandwich

Bacon, and Egg Sandwich
$5.50

$5.50
Sausage, and Egg Sandwich

Sausage, and Egg Sandwich
$5.50

$5.50
Porkroll, and Egg Sandwich

Porkroll, and Egg Sandwich
$5.50

$5.50
Turkey Bacon, and Egg Sandwich

Turkey Bacon, and Egg Sandwich
$5.50

$5.50

Scrapple, and Egg Sandwich

$5.50
Breakfast Hoagie

Breakfast Hoagie
$9.43

$9.43

3 Eggs with Meat, Provolone Cheese, Fried Peppers and Onions with a Hashbrown on a 12" Roll

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Just Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Just Meat Sandwich

$5.00
Meat and Cheese Sandwich

Meat and Cheese Sandwich
$5.00

$5.00
Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$6.60

$6.60

Just Egg White Sandwich

$4.75
Avocado, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Avocado, Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$6.60

$6.60

Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.60

Spinach, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.60

Turkey Sausage, and Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Egg White and Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Avocado and Egg

$5.50

Ham, and Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Spinach and Egg

$5.50

Steak, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Steak and Egg

$6.95

Peppers/Onions, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.60

Peppers/Onions, and Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Omelettes / Platter

Create Your Own Omelette

$4.50
Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette
$8.75

$8.75

Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes and Mozzerella Cheese

Western Omelette

Western Omelette
$9.75

$9.75

Ham, American Cheese, Peppers and Onions

Cheesesteak Omelette

Cheesesteak Omelette
$10.50

$10.50

8oz Cheesesteak Meat with American Cheese

Greek Omelette

Greek Omelette
$8.75

$8.75

Spinach, Tomatoes, Raw Onions, Kalamata Olives and Feta Cheese

Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter
$9.43

$9.43

3 Eggs any Style, Meat, Hashbrowns or Tater Tots with Toast

Breakfast Sides

French Toast Sticks

French Toast Sticks
$5.95

$5.95
Hashbrowns (2)

Hashbrowns (2)
$3.25

$3.25
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.50

Side of Breakfast Meat

$3.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast
$4.99

$4.99

Avocado Rye Toast with Everything Bagel Seasoning and Feta Cheese

Bagel

Bagel

$1.75
Bagel with Cream Cheese, Bacon, Cucumber and Tomato

Bagel with Cream Cheese, Bacon, Cucumber and Tomato
$5.50

$5.50

Toast

$1.25

Side of Egg (1)

$1.25

1 Egg

Hoagies

Create Your Own Hoagie

Create Your Own Hoagie
$8.25

$8.25

Create your own Hoagie or Sandwich customized at your choice

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie
$8.75

$8.75

Provolone, Cappicola, Salami topped with Lettuce, tomato, and onion

Godfather Hoagie

Godfather Hoagie
$10.75

$10.75

Sharp Provolone, Cappicola, Salami, Roasted Red Peppers, Proscuitto, Soppressata topped with lettuce, tomato and onion

Turkey Hoagie

Turkey Hoagie
$8.25

$8.25

Turkey hoagie topped with lettuce, tomato and onion

Roast Beef Hoagie

Roast Beef Hoagie
$8.25

$8.25

Roast Beef hoagie topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Ham Hoagie

Ham Hoagie

$8.25

Ham hoagie topped with lettuce, tomato and onion

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie
$8.25

$8.25

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion.

Buffalo Chicken Explosion

Buffalo Chicken Explosion
$10.75

$10.75

Sharp Provolone, Buffalo Chicken, Long Hots and Bleu Cheese Dressing topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Tuna Hoagie

Tuna Hoagie

$8.75

Tuna Hoagie Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Chicken Salad Hoagie

Chicken Salad Hoagie
$8.75

$8.75

Chicken Salad Hoagie Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Hoagie

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Hoagie
$9.25

$9.25

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Hoagie Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Mixed Cheese Hoagie

Mixed Cheese Hoagie
$7.75

$7.75

Provolone, American and Swiss Cheese Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Corned Beef Special Hoagie

Corned Beef Special Hoagie
$10.75

$10.75

Corned Beef, Swiss, Russian Dressing, Cole Slaw and Pickles Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

American Hoagie

American Hoagie
$8.75

$8.75

Ham, American and Spicy Mustard Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Veggie Hoagie

Veggie Hoagie
$7.25

$7.25

Spring Mix, Tomato, Carrots, Cucumbers, Peppers with Ranch Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Prosciutto Hoagie

Prosciutto Hoagie
$10.75

$10.75

Prosciutto Hoagie Topped With Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Bologna Hoagie

$8.25

Bologna Hoagie Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Cold Sandwiches

Create your Own Cold Sandwich or Wrap

Create your Own Cold Sandwich or Wrap
$8.25

$8.25
BLT

BLT

$7.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo

ALT

ALT

$6.50

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo

Club

Club

$8.75

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo

Special

Special

$8.75

Corned beef, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing with Cole Slaw on Rye Bread

Zep

Zep

$7.75

Cooked Salami, Provolone, Tomatoes, Oil, Oregano on a Kaiser Roll

Pastrami Swiss

Pastrami Swiss
$7.75

$7.75

Pastrami and Swiss with Hot Mustard on Rye

Liverwurst and Onion

Liverwurst and Onion
$7.75

$7.75

Liverwurst, Onion on Rye Bread with Spicy Mustard

Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$10.95

Premium Steak Meat with American Cheese

Cheesesteak Hoagie

Cheesesteak Hoagie
$12.95

$12.95

Premium Steak Meat with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo and Oregano

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
$10.95

$10.95

Premium Chicken Steak Meat with Provolone, Franks Red Hot Sauce and Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Chicken Cheesesteak Primavera

Chicken Cheesesteak Primavera
$12.95

$12.95

Premium Chicken Steak Meat with Sharp Provolone, Spinach and Roasted Red Peppers

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak
$9.95

$9.95

Premium Chicken Steak Meat with American Cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.95

Premium Chicken Steak Meat with American Cheese

Philly Wiz Steak

Philly Wiz Steak
$10.95

$10.95

Premium Steak Meat with Wiz Cheese

Plain Steak (No Cheese)

Plain Steak (No Cheese)
$9.95

$9.95

Premium Steak Meat

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$10.95

Premium Steak Meat with Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce

Black & White Cheesesteak

Black & White Cheesesteak
$10.95

$10.95

1/2 Beef Steak & 1/2 Chicken Steak with American Cheese

Hot Sandwiches

Create your Own Hot Sandwich

Create your Own Hot Sandwich
$8.95

$8.95

Create your own

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese
$3.95

$3.95

Grilled Cheese with American Cheese on Texas Toast

Reuben

Reuben

$8.95

Corned Beef with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$8.95

Tuna Salad with Swiss Cheese, Tomato on Grilled Rye

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$9.95

Oven Roasted Turkey with American Cheese, Tomato, Bacon on Texas Toast

Hot Roast Beef

Hot Roast Beef
$7.95

$7.95

Roast Beef with Au Jus on a Kaiser Roll

Hot Roast Pork

Hot Roast Pork
$7.95

$7.95

Roast Pork with Au Jus on a Kaiser Roll

Paisano

Paisano

$9.95

Chicken with Roasted Red Peppers and Sharp Provolone

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana
$9.95

$9.95

Chicken with Marinara Sauce and Parmasen Cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana
$8.95

$8.95

Breaded Eggplant with Marinara Sauce and Parmasen Cheese

Sharp and Hot Chicken

Sharp and Hot Chicken
$9.95

$9.95

Grilled Chicken with Sharp Provolone and Long Hots

Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad
$7.25

$7.25

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Peppers, Cucumbers, Carrots with Croutons

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad
$7.95

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce, Parmasen Cheese, Seasoning with Croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Hard Boiled Egg with Croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$9.95

$9.95

Mixed Greens with Buffalo Chicken, Tomatoes, Peppers, Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Croutons

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.95

Our Tossed Salad with Turkey, Ham, American Cheese and a Hard Boiled Egg with Croutongs

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad
$9.95

$9.95

Mixed Greens with Italian Meat and Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers with Croutons

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.95

Mixed Greens with Tomato, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Kalamata Olives and Feta Cheese with Croutons

Turkey Club Salad

Turkey Club Salad
$9.95

$9.95

Our Tossed Salad with Turkey and Bacon with Croutons

Hot Wraps

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.95

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Mayo on a Wrap

Chicken Spinach Wrap

Chicken Spinach Wrap
$8.95

$8.95

Chicken, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzerella Cheese with Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard Wrap

Honey Mustard Wrap
$8.95

$8.95

Chicken, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato with Honey Mustard

Buffalo Wrap

$8.95

Chicken, Franks Red Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce and Tomato

BBQ Wrap

BBQ Wrap

$8.95

Chicken, Onion Rings, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, and Lettuce

Cordon Bleu Wrap

$8.95

Chicken, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Tomato with Honey Mustard

Ranch Wrap

Ranch Wrap

$8.95

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with Ranch

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Ceasar Dressing

Greek Wrap

$8.95

Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Raw Onion, Tomato and Balsamic Dressing

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.95

Eggplant, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzerella Cheese and Balsamic Dressing

Avocado Chicken Wrap

Avocado Chicken Wrap
$8.95

$8.95

Chicken, Avocado, Lettuce and Tomato

Hot Sides

French Fries

French Fries
$4.95

$4.95
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers
$7.95

$7.95
Fried Pickles with Ranch

Fried Pickles with Ranch
$5.95

$5.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95

Cheese Fries

$5.95
Chicken Fingers and Fries

Chicken Fingers and Fries
$10.50

$10.50
Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce
$5.95Out of stock

$5.95Out of stock
Spicy Chicken Fingers

Spicy Chicken Fingers
$7.95

$7.95

Spicy Chicken Fingers and Fries

$10.50

SPECIALS!

Cheesesteak Eggrolls (2)

$14.99Out of stock

Dietz & Watson Sliced Cheese

By the Pound
1 lb American Cheese

1 lb American Cheese
$6.99

$6.99

1 lb Provolone Cheese

$7.99

1 lb Cooper

$9.99
1 lb Cheddar

1 lb Cheddar
$7.99

$7.99
1 lb Mozzarella

1 lb Mozzarella
$7.99

$7.99
1 lb Pepperjack

1 lb Pepperjack
$7.99

$7.99
1 lb Swiss

1 lb Swiss

$8.49
1 lb Extra Sharp Provolone

1 lb Extra Sharp Provolone
$10.99

$10.99

Dietz & Watson Sliced Lunch Meat

By the Pound
1 lb Oven Roasted Turkey Breast

1 lb Oven Roasted Turkey Breast
$9.99

$9.99
1 lb Bologna

1 lb Bologna
$5.99

$5.99
1 lb Buffalo Chicken

1 lb Buffalo Chicken
$8.99

$8.99
1 lb Cappicola

1 lb Cappicola
$7.99

$7.99
1 lb Cooked Salami

1 lb Cooked Salami
$5.99

$5.99
1 lb Corned Beef

1 lb Corned Beef
$10.99

$10.99
1 lb Ham off the Bone

1 lb Ham off the Bone
$7.99

$7.99
1 lb Liverwurst

1 lb Liverwurst
$4.99

$4.99
1 lb Pastrami

1 lb Pastrami

$10.99
1 lb Proscuitto

1 lb Proscuitto
$12.99

$12.99

1 lb Roast Pork

$8.99
1 lb Soppressata

1 lb Soppressata
$10.99

$10.99
1 lb Genoa Salami

1 lb Genoa Salami
$7.99

$7.99
1 lb London Broil Roast Beef

1 lb London Broil Roast Beef
$10.99

$10.99

Side Salads

Macaroni Salad (1LB)

$4.99

Dietz & Watson

Potato Salad (1LB)

$4.99

Dietz & Watson

Tuna Salad (1LB)

Tuna Salad (1LB)
$9.99

$9.99
Cole Slaw (1LB)

Cole Slaw (1LB)
$4.99

$4.99

Dietz & Watson

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad (1LB)

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad (1LB)
$12.99

$12.99

Dietz & Watson

Chicken Salad (1LB)

Chicken Salad (1LB)
$12.99

$12.99

Dietz & Watson

Long Hots (1LB)

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:45 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Italian corner Deli

Location

326 Fayette St, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

Gallery
Deli on 4th image
Deli on 4th image
Deli on 4th image

Map
