Four Corners Eatery 505 New Jersey St
505 New Jersey St
Redlands, CA 92373
FOOD
FULL SIZE SALADS
- Full Size Custom Salad
Please select all topping for your custom salad below.$9.95
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing$13.95
- Garden Salad
Baby field greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, red bell pepper, red onion, croutons, cilantro, ranch$13.95
- Cobb Salad
Iceberg, chicken, ham, blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, corn, egg, ranch dressing$14.95
- Asian Chicken Salad
Cabbage slaw, chicken, carrots, almonds, mandarins, edamame, wontons, Asian dressing$14.95
- Summer Salad
Baby field greens, mixed berries, mango, glazed pecans, cranberries, goat cheese, orange balsamic$14.95
- Roasted Beat Salad
Beets, arugula, goat cheese, candied pecans, red onion, mandarins, balsamic vinegar$14.95
- The Greek Salad
Spinach, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, greek dressing$13.95
- Kale Avocado Salad
Kale, chicken, carrots, red onion, cilantro , avocado, tomatoes, ranch dressing$14.95
- Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, salami, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, onions, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, italian dressing$14.95
- Kale Caesar Salad
Kale, chicken, tomatoes, avocado, shredded parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing$14.95
- Quinoa Salad
Spinach, quinoa, garbanzo beans, bell peppers, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, Italian dressing$13.95
- Salad With Tuna
Baby Greens, tuna salad (mayonnaise based), tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, ranch dressing$14.95
- Cali Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, onions, pepperjack cheese Served with ranch dressing$14.95
- Spring Salad
Baby greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, golden raisins, sunflower seeds, raspberry vinaigrette$13.95
- BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, black beans, corn, cheddar, fried onions, BBQ ranch dressing$14.95
- Medterranean Hummus Salad
Spinach, hummus, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, red bell pepper, mint, carrots, cucumber, feta cheese, balsamic vinegar$14.95
WRAPS
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing$13.95
- Medterranean Hummus Wrap
Hummus, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, red bell pepper, mint, carrots, spinach, cucumber, feta cheese, balsamic vinegar$13.95
- Asian Chicken Wrap
Cabbage slaw, chicken, carrots, almonds, mandarins, edamame, wontons, asian dressing$14.95
- BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, shredded cheddar cheese, fried onions, BBQ Ranch Dressing$14.95
- California Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado butter, green leaf, tomatoes ,red onions pepper jack cheese, served with ranch dressing on the side$14.95
SANDWICHES
- The Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, monterey jack, green leaf, tomato, red onion, mayo on toasted white bread$14.95
- Sicillian
Mortadella, salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta bun$14.95
- Turkey Avocado
Turkey, cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, avocado butter, arugula, mayo, mustard, on a croissant$14.95
- Roast Beef$14.95
- Ham & Swiss$13.95
- Turkey Cranberry$14.95
- Vegetarian$13.95
- California Chicken$14.95
- Tuna$13.95
- Classic Sub$14.95
- Italian Sub$14.95
- Turkey Bacon Sub$14.95
- Spicy Egg Salad Sandwich$13.95
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.95
- Kids Turkey$8.95
- Kids Ham$8.95
- Kids PB&J$8.95
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.95
PANINIS
ACAI BOWLS
SIDES
HALF SIZE SALAD
- HALF Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing$9.25
- HALF Garden Salad
Baby field greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, red bell pepper, red onion, croutons, cilantro, ranch$9.25
- HALF Cobb Salad
Iceberg, chicken, ham, blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, corn, egg, ranch dressing$9.95
- HALF BBQ Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, shredded cheddar cheese, fried onions, BBQ Ranch Dressing$9.95
- HALF Spring Salad
Baby greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, golden raisins, sunflower seeds, raspberry vinaigrette$9.25
- HALF Cali Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, onions, pepperjack cheese Served with ranch dressing on the side$9.95
- HALF Salad With Tuna
Baby Greens, tuna salad (mayonnaise based), tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, ranch dressing$9.95
- HALF Quinoa Salad
Spinach, quinoa, garbanzo beans, bell peppers, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, Italian dressing$9.25
- HALF Kale Caesar Salad
Kale, chicken, tomatoes, avocado, shredded parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing$9.95
- HALF Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, salami, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, italian dressing$9.95
- HALF Kale Avocado Salad
Kale, chicken, carrots, red onion, cilantro , avocado, tomatoes, ranch dressing$9.95
- HALF The Greek Salad
Spinach, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, greek dressing$9.25
- HALF Roasted Beat Salad
Beets, arugula, goat cheese, candied pecans, red onion, mandarins, balsamic vinegar$9.95
- HALF Summer Salad$9.95
- HALF Mediterranean Hummus Salad
Spinach, Hummus, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, red bell pepper, mint, carrots, cucumber, feta cheese, balsamic vinegar$9.95
- HALF Asian Salad$9.95
DRINKS
HOT COFFEES
ICED COFFEES
ICED TEAS
ICE BLENDED DRINKS
OTHER DRINK OPTIONS
FRESH JUICE
Grab N Go
Salads
Pastries
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
