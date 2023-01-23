Main picView gallery

The Deli 211 South 5th Street

211 South 5th Street

Louisville, KY 40202

Grab and Go

Hummus Tray

$6.00

Benedictine Tray

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Benedictine Sandwich

$7.00

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Vegan Club Sandwich

$8.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$9.00

Ham, Turkey or Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

BLT Sandwich

$7.00

Meal Deal

Meal Deal

$3.95

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.25+

Cole Slaw

$2.95+

Broccoli Salad

$2.95+

Caprese Salad

$3.50+

Chips

$2.00

Extra Pickle Spear

$0.50

Bacon

$2.00

Beverages

Hot Coffee/Hot Tea

$2.25+

Latte

$3.75+

Capuccino

$3.75+

Falvor

$1.25Out of stock

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

Kambucha

$4.50

Juice

$4.00

Thai Tea

$4.75

Thai Coffee

$4.75

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Dessert

Cookies

$1.50

Cakes/Muffins

$3.50Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.00

Box (6 person minimum)

Basic (Sandwich, Cookie, Chips)

$9.50

Basic Plus (Sandwich, Side, Cookie or Fruit cup)

$10.25

Fill Up (Sandwich, Side, Cookie or Fruit Cup, Chips)

$11.75

Tray (10 person Minimum)

Price is per person

Basic Tray (price is per person)

$11.25

Tray w/ Veggie & Dip Tray (price is per person)

$13.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good Ol' American Deli.

Location

211 South 5th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

