Delia's Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza

Delia's Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza Alexandria

review star

No reviews yet

209 Swamp Fox Rd

Alexandria, VA 22314

Popular Items

Tiramisu
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI SANDWICH
DELIA’S CHIPS


BRICK OVEN PIZZA

MEDI - SMALL

$17.00

Red Onion, Green Pepper, Sliced Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Parsley, Greek Vinaigrette Drizzle

MEDI - LARGE

$22.00

Red Onion, Green Pepper, Sliced Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Parsley, Greek Vinaigrette Drizzle

PROSCIUTTO WHITE - SMALL

$18.00

Ricotta, Prosciutto, Pine Nuts, Fresh Micro Greens, Fig Balsamic Drizzle

PROSCIUTTO WHITE - LARGE

$23.00

Ricotta, Prosciutto, Pine Nuts, Fresh Micro Greens, Fig Balsamic Drizzle

CHORO - SMALL

$18.00

Spicy Chorizo, Prosciutto Cotto (Ham), Hand-Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Red Onion, Basil

CHORO - LARGE

$23.00

Spicy Chorizo, Prosciutto Cotto (Ham), Hand-Crushed San Marzano Tomatoes, Buffalo Mozzarella, Red Onion, Basil

DELIA'S - SMALL

$12.00

Traditional Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

DELIA'S - LARGE

$16.00

Traditional Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

PESTO - SMALL

$18.00

Basil Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Mascarpone, Spinach, Crushed Tomato

PESTO - LARGE

$23.00

Basil Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Mascarpone, Spinach, Crushed Tomato

DELUXE - SMALL

$18.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground beef, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Italian Style Ham, Sliced Tomatoes

DELUXE - LARGE

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground beef, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Italian Style Ham, Sliced Tomatoes

SKALA - SMALL

$18.00

San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Prosciutto Cotto (Ham), Tiny Sweet Drops

SKALA - LARGE

$23.00

San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Prosciutto Cotto (Ham), Tiny Sweet Drops

CLASSICO - SMALL

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, Blend of Grated Parmesan, Oregano & Red Hot Pepper Flakes

CLASSICO - LARGE

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, Blend of Grated Parmesan, Oregano & Red Hot Pepper Flakes

MARGARITA - SMALL

$15.00

MARGARITA - LARGE

$21.00

PIZZA FAMILY MEAL

$65.00

DESSERTS

Cream Brulee

$7.00

Baklava

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Chocolate Molten Cake

$9.00

Banana Creme Brulee

Glass Tiramisu

ENTREES

SALMON TRICOLORE

$24.00

Grilled Herb Crusted Salmon, Tricolore Orzo, Sauteed Spinach, Ricotta, Lemon Caper Sauce

GRILLED LAMB CHOPS

$43.00

Sliced Potato, Eggplant, Spiced Ground Beef, Bechamel cream

LAMB KAPAMA

$34.00

Braised Lamb Shank, Fingerling Potatoes, Kale, Mzithra Cheese

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI ENTREE

$21.00

Chicken Skewers, Lemon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Greek Potatoes, Flatbread

GYRO ENTREE

$20.00

Shaved Gyro, Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Greek Potatoes, Flatbread

GYRO SANDWICH

$16.00

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI SANDWICH

$16.00

LAMB BURGER

$19.00

DELIA'S BURGER

$16.00

SPICY BRAISED LAMB

$19.00

FALAFEL

$15.00

Fish Market

$28.00

Bisteca Toscana

$42.00

Gyro Family Meal

$72.00

Souvlaki Family Meal

$72.00

Braised Short Rib

$29.00

PASTAS

GAMBERETTI ALLA MONTESE

$28.00

House Made Linguine, Shrimp, Fresh Jumbo Lumb Crabmeat, Rose Sauce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese

POLLO FRANCESE

$23.00

Chicken Breast Dipped in Egg and Sautéed, Lemon & White Wine Sauce, Capers, w/ Side Of Penne Marinara

SEAFOOD ASPARAGI

$28.00

Penne Pasta, Shrimp, Scallops, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Asparagus, Rosé Sauce

PROSCIUTTO E VODKA

$19.00

Penne Pasta, Shaved Prosciutto, Tomato Cream Sauce, Vodka

RICOTTA & HERB RAVIOLI

$19.00

Butternut Squash, Caramelized Fennel, Leak Confit, Brown Butter Sauce

BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB & HOUSEMADE GNOCCHI

$22.00

Smoked Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Peas, Basil, Whipped Ricotta Cheese

LASAGNA

$19.00

Beef Bolognese, Ricotta Cheese, Bechamel, Mozzarella

WILD MUSHROOM AGNOLOTTI

$19.00

Wild Mushroom, Marsala Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Crated Parmigiano Reggiano, Parsley, Baked

PAPPADELLE BOLOGNESE

$19.00

Ziti Pasta, Meat Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Grated Parmigiano Reggiano, Parsley, Baked

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$22.00

Breaded Cutlet, Tomato Sauce, Side of Spaghetti

LINGUINI

$17.00

SPAGETTI & MEATBALL

$19.00

CHICK PARM FAMILY MEAL

$72.00

POLLO BRUNELO

$22.00

SALADS

BEET & GOAT CHEESE

$10.00

Roasted Organic Red & Golden Baby Beets, Watercress, Red Leaf Kale, Baby Spinach, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Pomegranate

CAESAR

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

TAVERNA GREEK - SMALL

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Local Tomatoes, Cucumber, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Pepperoncini

TAVERNA GREEK - ENTREE

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, Local Tomatoes, Cucumber, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Pepperoncini

ROASTED WALNUT & GORGONZOLA

$10.00

Organic Baby Spinach, Gorgonzola, Grape Tomato, Spiced Roasted Walnuts, Cranberry Vinaigrette

RIVIERA

$21.00

Mixed Greens, Sautéed Shrimp, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Foccacia Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Greek Vinaigrette

TUSCAN CHOPPED

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, Tomato, kalamata Olive, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Greek Vinaigrette

Winter Mixed Green

$10.00

Mix Green Salad

$7.00

SIDES

Crispy Peewee Potatoes

$6.00

Garlic Bread (2PC)

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Sauteed Broccolini

$8.00

Shoestring French Fries

$6.00

Roasted Greek Potatoes

$6.00

Togo Bread & Butter

$3.00

Homemade Meatballs

$9.00

Side Pita

$1.50

Truffle French Fries

$9.00

SMALL PLATES & STARTERS

DELIA’S CHIPS

$11.00

Thinly Sliced Zucchini, Tzatziki

SAGANAKI

$13.00

Kefalograviera Cheese, Lemon, Brandy. Flambéed

CALAMARI FRITTI

$15.00

Lemon Wedges, Lemon Aioli, Marinara Sauce

PIZZA KNUCKLES

$14.00

Brick Oven Pizza Rolls with Cheese & Pepperoni

HALLOUMI CROSTINI

$12.00

Grilled Cypriot Halloumi Cheese, Crostini, Apricot Preserves, Fresh Mint

GRILLED SPANISH OCTOPUS

$20.00

Tender Spanish Baby Octopus grilled, Lemon, Olive Oil, Oragano

GYRITOS

$12.00

Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, White Corn Tortillas, Tzatziki, Balsamic Reduction, Fried

HERBED GRILLED WINGS

$14.00

Chipotle Honey Sauce, Greek Vinaigrette, Sweet Parsley Cucumber Ranch

TOMATO MASCARPONE SOUP

$8.00

Three Cheese Ravioli

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

Charcuterie & Cheese

$25.00

SPREADS

MEDITERRANEAN TRIO

$18.00

Choose any three of our spreads

Hummus

$8.00

Chickpeas, Tahini, Citrus, Garlic, EVOO

ROASTED EGGPLANT

$8.00

Preserved Lemon, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Sumac, Herbs, EVOO

SPICY HUMMUS

$8.00

Harissa, Chickpeas, Tahini, Citrus, Garlic, EVOO

Tzatziki

$8.00

Greek Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic, Dill

Harissa

$8.00

17 Mediterranean Spices, Roasted Red Pepper, Tomato

KIDS MENU

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Kids Spagetti

$7.00

Kids Hamburger (NO CHEESE)

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti With Meatballs

$10.00

Kids Spaghetti /with Meat Sauce

$10.00

BOWLS

GREEKTOWN BOWL

$11.00

MEDI BOWL

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Delia’s, we offer creative, elevated food in a relaxed neighborhood setting. Our seasonal menu utilizes local farms and includes brick oven pizza, house made pastas, and Greek and Italian dishes made from scratch with an American twist. Serving Lunch & Dinner We offer seasonal craft cocktails, an expertly-curated wine list, and an extensive range of craft and local beers! Happy Hour is 7 days week at our cozy bar and our extensive large patio

Location

209 Swamp Fox Rd, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Delia's Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza image

