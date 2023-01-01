Delia's Mediterranean Grill & Brick Oven Pizza Alexandria
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
At Delia’s, we offer creative, elevated food in a relaxed neighborhood setting. Our seasonal menu utilizes local farms and includes brick oven pizza, house made pastas, and Greek and Italian dishes made from scratch with an American twist. Serving Lunch & Dinner We offer seasonal craft cocktails, an expertly-curated wine list, and an extensive range of craft and local beers! Happy Hour is 7 days week at our cozy bar and our extensive large patio
209 Swamp Fox Rd, Alexandria, VA 22314
