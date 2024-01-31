Restaurant info

Baking fresh bread daily for 3 generations. 100% Family owned and operated since 1955. Come visit us and see why people love, love, love our high quality grinder sandwiches, salads, burgers and sides. For more than 60 years, D'Elia's Grinders has d'efined the original SoCal grinder sandwich. Customers say that our original, light, crusty, Italian-style grinder roll - which we bake from scratch daily - is what sets us apart! We have recently added our house-made Agave Wheat bread for those who prefer a softer crust alternative. All of our grinders are prepared to order, as d'escribed on our menu. If you prefer any additional (or fewer) toppings, just ask our friendly staff to customize it for you...and enjoy!

