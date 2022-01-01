The Deli Buzz imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Deli Buzz

4 Reviews

$$

6450 Lusk Blvd E110

San Diego, CA 92121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

California Chicken
#13 Turkey & Swiss
#2 California Chicken Club

Salads & Soup

Antipasto

$10.95

Ham, Salami, Swiss, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Peperoncini, & Red Onion

Garden

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar, Swiss, Olives & Cucumbers

Chef

$10.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar, Provolone, Olives & Red Onions

Albacore Tuna

$10.95

2 Scoops of Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Cucumbers

California Chicken

$10.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Chicken Breast, Avocado, Red Onion & Cucumbers

Soup Of The Day

$5.95

Bowl (8oz)

Sandwiches

#1 Meatball Sub

$11.95

Toasted French Roll with Homemade Marinara Sauce, Meatballs & Provolone Cheese

#2 California Chicken Club

$12.95

Toasted French Roll with Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Bacon, Avocado & Swiss Cheese

#3 BBQ Chicken Sub

$12.95

Toasted French Roll with Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Provolone Cheese

#4 Chipotle Chicken Sub

$12.95

Toasted French Roll with Chicken Breast, Chipotle Sauce, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Provolone Cheese

#5 Teriyaki Chicken Sub

$12.95

French Roll with Chicken Breast, Teriyaki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Swiss Cheese

#6 BLT

$10.95

Served on Toasted Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

#7 Italian Sub

$11.95

French Roll with Ham, Salami, Mayo, Mustard, House Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Provolone

#8 Deli Buzz Sub

$12.95

French Roll with Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Aioli Sauce, House Dressing

#9 Albacore Tuna Melt

$12.95

Albacore Tuna, Bacon, Avocado, Provolone Cheese

#10 Cold Albacore Tuna

$11.95

Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo

#11 Ham & Swiss

$11.95

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Red Onion

#12 Roast Beef & Cheddar

$12.95

Roast Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Red Onion

#13 Turkey & Swiss

$11.95

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Mustard

#14 Veggie

$11.95

Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Sprouts, Mayo, Mustard, Avocado

#15 Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.95

Peanut Butter with Choice of Grape or Strawberry Jelly

Breakfast Sandwiches

#16 Cream Cheese Bagel

$5.00

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

#17 Ultimate Bagel

$6.00

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese, Bacon & Tomato

#18 Bacon B-Fast Bagel

$7.00

Toasted Bagel with Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, & Bacon

#19 Ham B-Fast Bagel

$7.00

Toasted Bagel With Scrambled Eggs, Swiss Cheese, & Ham

#20 Avocado Toast

$5.95

Two Slices of Toast with Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Chips

$2.50

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Desserts

3 Freshly Baked Cookies

$4.00

Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Freshly Baked Cookie

$2.00

Muffin

$3.50

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Energy Drink

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.50Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock

Gatorade

$3.00

Coffee Specialty Drinks

Delicious and Locally roasted in Encinitas

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Flat White

$5.00

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Southern Espresso (Topo Chico & Espresso Shot)

$5.50

12oz Bag of Locally Roasted Coffee (Whole Beans)

$16.00Out of stock

Boxed Lunch

Please allow 24 hours advanced notice on all catering orders

Boxed Lunch

$12.99

Please allow 24 hours advanced notice on all catering orders

Sandwich Trays

Please allow 24 hours advanced notice on all catering orders

Small Sandwich Tray

$50.00

Please allow 24 hours advanced notice on all catering orders

Large Sandwich Tray

$70.00

Please allow 24 hours advanced notice on all catering orders

Salad Bowls

Please allow 24 hours advanced notice on all catering orders

Potato Salad Bowl

$25.00

Please allow 24 hours advanced notice on all catering orders

Garden Salad Bowl

$25.00

Please allow 24 hours advanced notice on all catering orders

Homemade Pasta Salad Bowl

$25.00

Please allow 24 hours advanced notice on all catering orders

Specialty Salad Bowls

Please allow 24 hours advanced notice on all catering orders

Chef Salad Bowl

$40.00

Please allow 24 hours advanced notice on all catering orders

Antipasto Bowl

$40.00

Please allow 24 hours advanced notice on all catering orders

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The Deli Buzz is a fast casual delicatessen that specializes in homemade specialty sandwiches & salads that are the perfect balance between hearty and delicious! We also locally roast our coffee and deliciously craft our espresso drinks one cup at a time! Come on over and enjoy!

Location

6450 Lusk Blvd E110, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

Gallery
The Deli Buzz image

Similar restaurants in your area

0050 - San Diego (UTC)
orange starNo Reviews
4313 La Jolla Village Drive Ste 2275 San Diego, CA 92122
View restaurantnext
Farmer & The Seahorse
orange star4.3 • 2,101
10996 Torreyana Road San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Rubicon Deli
orange star4.9 • 464
4130 La Jolla Village Dr La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Toast Cafe - San Diego
orange star4.9 • 102
11455 El Camino Real San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurantnext
NOSTALGIA COFFEE
orange starNo Reviews
8680 Miralani Drive San Diego, CA 92126
View restaurantnext
Caroline's Seaside Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
8610 Kennel Way La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106
orange star4.5 • 382
10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106 San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
North Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Barrio Logan
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston