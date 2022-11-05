- Home
- Delice Breton - 31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103
Delice Breton 31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103
164 Reviews
$$
31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Viennoiserie
Raspberry Kouign Amann
Kouign Amann made with organic raspberry!
Blueberry Kouign Amann
Kouign Amann made with organic Blueberry!
Kouign Amann "Queen"
This muffin-shaped, caramelized butter cake, has a surprising croissant texture. Crispy and caramelized on the outside, soft on the inside, this specialty from Britanny is the perfect treat!
Pineapple Kouign Amann
Kouign Amann made with organic pineapple and coconut!
Pumpkin Pie Kouign Amann
Beignets (Sugar)
Beignets Chocolate Trio
Beignets (Chocolate Hazelnut)
Beignets (Red Fruits)
Beignets Large (Choc)
Raspberry Almond Croissant
Raspberry Chocolate Croissant
Large Butter Croissant
THE Classic French butter croissant
Multigrain Butter Croissant
Multigrain French butter croissant.
Almond Croissant
Butter croissant with a luscious almond cream filling, topped with sliced almonds
Almond-Chocolate Croissant
The BEST new thing after our almond croissants.
Chocolate croissant
Mini Butter Croissant
Mini Chocolate croissant
Mini Almond Croissant
Mini Almond-Chocolate Croissant
The BEST new thing after our almond croissants.
Assortment of Macarons
Mini Raspberry Chocolate Croissant
The BEST new thing after our almond croissants.
Raisin Swirl (Mini)
Avocado Toast
Salads
Omelets
Plain omelet
Simple omelette made with four organic eggs
Cheese omelet
Tomato Omelet
Onion*, tomato* & Cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Ham & Cheese
Lardons, Onion & Cheese Omelet
Mushroom Omelet
Creamed mushrooms* & Cheese
Creamed Spinach Omelet
Creamed spinach* & Cheese
Smoked Salmon Omelet
Smoked salmon, creme fraiche, capers & dill*
Quiches
Savory Crêpes
Cheese Crepe
Egg & Cheese Crepe
Egg* & Cheese
Egg, Ham & Cheese Crepe
Ham, egg* & Cheese
Tomato & Cheese Crepe
Onion*, tomato* & Cheese
Egg, Lardons, Onion and & Cheese NEW!
Lardons (Pancetta from Italy), Onion*, egg* & Cheese
Mushroom & Cheese Crepe
Creamed mushrooms*, egg* & Cheese
Smoked Salmon Crepe
Hickory wood smoked salmon, egg*, creme fraîche, capers, dill* & lemon*
Creamed Spinach Crepe
Creamed spinach*, egg* & Cheese
Croque Sandwich
Baguettes Sandwich
Signature Sandwich
Lettuce*, tomatoes*, carrots*, avocado*, ham, cheese, hard-boiled egg*, homemade sweet Dijon sauce
Ham & Butter Sandwich
Ham & French butter
Salami Sandwich
Salami, French butter & cornichons
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, Emmental cheese, lettuce* & French butter
Ham & Egg Sandwich
Ham, hard boiled egg, organic tomatoes, organic lettuce, Mayonnaise & Dijon mustard.
Ham & Brie Sandwich
Ham, French Brie, lettuce*, & French butter
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey, Emmental cheese, tomatoes*, lettuce*, mayonnaise & Dijon mustard
Apple & Brie Sandwich
French Brie, granny smith apples*, honey & walnut
Vegan Sandwich
Avocado*, lettuce*, tomatoes*, carrots*, homemade Sweet Dijon sauce
Salmon Sandwich
Cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber*, capers, pickled red onion*, & dill*
Tuna Sandwich
Homemade tuna spread, hard boiled egg*, lettuce*, cornichons
Vegetarian Sandwich
Cucumber*, tomatoes*, carrots*, hard-boiled egg*, lettuce* & homemade sauce
Hot Croissant Sandwiches
(Hot) Ham & Cheese Croissant
Ham, cheese & white sauce
(Hot) Turkey & Cheese Croissant
Turkey, cheese, Dijon mustard & honey
(Hot) Mushroom Croissant
Mushroom à la crème & cheese
(Hot) Monte Cristo Croissant
Ham, Brie, raspberry jam, topped with powdered sugar
(Hot) Spinach Croissant
Creamed spinach & cheese
Cold Croissant Sandwiches
(Cold) Tuna Croissant Sandwich
Homemade tuna spread, hard boiled egg, cornichons, organic lettuce
(Cold) Vegetarian Croissant Sandwich
Organic cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, hard-boiled egg & lettuce, homemade sauce.
(Cold) Turkey & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
Turkey, emmental cheese, organic tomatoes, organic lettuce, mayonnaise & Dijon mustard
Sweet Crêpes
Butter & Sugar
Butter & sugar
Cinnamon, Butter & Sugar
Butter, Sugar & Coconut*
Butter, sugar & organic coconut
Lemon* & Sugar
Lemon* & sugar
Chocolate Ganache
Chocolate ganache
Strawberry Jam*
Organic strawberry jam
Maple Syrup*
Organic maple syrup
Salted Butter Caramel
Salted butter caramel sauce
Nutella
Nutella™
Banana Coconut Chocolate
Banana*, coconut*, whipped cream & chocolate ganache.
Strawberry Chocolate
Strawberry*, sugar, whipped cream & chocolate ganache
Coffee
House Coffee
Latte
Our latte are made with organic milk and the best coffee beans roasted by our friends French coffee roasters.
Cappuccino
Espresso
Double Espresso
Americano
Mocha
Hot Chocolate
Red Eye
Mint Julep
Cafe Au Lait
Le Capistrano Mocha (Seasonal)
2 shots of espresso, frothed organic milk, 2 pumps of chocolate syrup, cinnamon & cayenne.
Polar Bear Paw
2 shots of espresso, frothed organic milk, 2 pumps of white chocolate syrup, topped with a caramel drizzle and walnut crumb.
Tea
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai Latte
Our dirty Chai Latte is made with one shot of espresso, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. NEW!
Green Tea Matcha Latte
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Passion Iced Tea
Peach Passion Iced Tea
Strawberry Matcha Latte
Jasmine Green Tea
Bombay Chai Tea
Beer
Special / Cocktail
By The Glass
Kystin | Ice Cider, Glass
La Belle Citadelle | Cabernet Sauvignon, Glass
Les Jolies Filles | Rose, Glass
DA | Sauvignon Blanc, Glass
DA | Rose, Glass
La Belle Citadelle | Chardonnay, Glass
Pavillion de Trianon | Rose, Glass
Sparkling Wine
Lemonade
Water
Abatille | Sparkling Mineral Water
Still or exquisitely sparkling Abatilles Water in a bordelaise glass bottle is a great favourite at restaurants and for special occasions. The shape of its bottle is reminiscent of the great Bordeaux wine bottle, “la bordelaise”. Soft and neutral, exquisitely sparkling if you wish, it enhances all the flavours of your dishes and wines. It is a favourite with wine connoisseurs and foodies.
Abatille | Still Mineral Water
Still or exquisitely sparkling Abatilles Water in a bordelaise glass bottle is a great favourite at restaurants and for special occasions. The shape of its bottle is reminiscent of the great Bordeaux wine bottle, “la bordelaise”. Soft and neutral, exquisitely sparkling if you wish, it enhances all the flavours of your dishes and wines. It is a favourite with wine connoisseurs and foodies.
Perrier | Sparkling Mineral Water
Premium Fruit Juice
Alain Milliat | Orange Juice
This Premium pure juice is pressed from Sicilian Oranges selected for their zest aromas. 25% discount for a limited time!
Alain Milliat | Strawberry Nectar
Discover this candy red Senga Sengana strawberry nectar, its pulpy texture, freshness, strength and subtle stewed-fruit flavours
Alain Milliat | Pineapple Juice
Discover this yellow green coloured juice, its pulpy and rich texture, freshness and strength, vivid aromas, fine balance between acidity and sugar, and neat finish.
Alain Milliat | Cox’s Apple Juice
Discover this non filtered creamy white Orange Cox's juice, its fluid yet slightly pulpy texture, its freshness, strength and beautiful length of aromas.
Alain Milliat | Mango Nectar
Discover this bright yellow orange coloured nectar, its freshness, strength, and beautiful length of aromas.
Alain Milliat l White Peach Nectar
Discover this chalk colored nectar, its pulpy texture, freshness, strength, and fruit flesh aromas.
Retail | Food
Americannery | Lobster
Americannery | Sardine
Americannery | Scallop
Americannery | Sea Bream
Americannery | Smoked Mackerel
Americannery | Smoked Salmon
Americannery | Trout
Americannery | Tuna
Barral | Olive Oil
Barral | Olives De Nice
Belin | Chipster Biscuits
Chipsters are petal shaped chips... irresistible snack!
Belin | Croustilles Emmental
Belin | Monaco Crackers
Benedicta | Mayonaise
Biscuiterie de Provence | Almond & Chocolate
Biscuiterie de Provence | Almond & Hazelnut
Biscuiterie de Provence | Almond & Lemon
BN | Choco BN, 295g (10.4oz)
BN | Hazelnut BN, 295g (10.4oz)
BN | Strawberry BN, 295g (10.4oz)
BN | Vanilla BN, 295g (10.4oz)
Brioche Pasquier | Mini Toasts
Brossard | Savanes
Carambar | Caramel Candy
Carambar | Caramel Candy Bag, 130g
Chabert & Guillot | White Nougat
Chocolaterie de Margaux | Dark Raspberry
Colavita | Balsamic Glaze
Connetable | Sardine Organic Oil
Curly | Peanut flavored snack
Cémoi | Ourson Marshallow Chocolate Bag
Delice Breton | Espresso Coffee Beans
Delice Breton | House Blend Coffee Beans
Delices du Luberon | Eggplant Caviar
Delices du Luberon | Green Tapenade
Delices du Luberon | Red Pepper
Delices du Luberon | Sundried Tomato
Distillerie Du Perigord | Babas au Limoncello
Distillerie Du Perigord | Babas Au Rhum des Caraibes
Distillerie Du Perigord | Cannelés Au Cognac Et À Orange
Distillerie Du Perigord | Cannelés Au Rhum Des Caraibes
Fabrique Delices | Cornichons
Fabrique Delices | Organic Flatbread
Ferrero | Hanuta Waffles
Filet Bleu | Chocolate Chips Cookies, 200g (7.1oz)
Filet Bleu | Petit Beurre
Filet Bleu | Petit Beurre Dark Choc, 150g (5.3oz)
Filet Bleu | Petit Beurre Milk Choc, 150g (5.3oz)
Filet Bleu | Quimper Galets, 115g (4.1oz)
Flufa | Au Fromage
Folies Fromage | White Fig Fruit, 120g (4.23oz)
Fonteneau | Braided Brioche, (21.16oz)
Fossier | Pink biscuits with raspberry and chocolate, 170g (6oz)
Goulibeur | Pure Butter Shortbreads
Haribo | Tagada 120g (4.2oz)
Henaff | Pork Liver Confit 3.20oz (90g)
Hénaff | Pork Pate de campagne, 90g (3.2oz)
Hénaff | Pork Pâté
Hénaff | Pork Rillettes, 127g (4.5oz)
Karine & Jeff | Zucchini & Basil Gazpacho
Kinder | Bar
Kinder | Happy Hippo
Kinder | Kinder Bueno
Krema | Batna Licorice Candy, 150g (5.3oz)
Loc Maria | Gavottes Dark Choc
Loc Maria | Gavottes Milk Choc
Loc Maria | Gavottes Plain
Loc Maria | Savory Gavotte Boursin
Loc Maria | Savory Gavotte Laughing Cow
Lu | Barquettes Apricot 120g (4.2oz)
Lu | Barquettes Strawberry 120g (4.2oz)
Lu | Chamonix Orange
Lu | Mikado Dark 39g (1.4oz)
Lu | Mikado Milk 39g (1.4oz)
Lu | Paille d'Or | Raspberry
Lu | Pepito
Lu | Petit Beurre 200g (7oz)
Lu | Petit Coeur 125g (4.4oz)
Lu | Prince Chocolate 300g (10.4oz)
Lu | Prince Mini 160g (5.6oz)
Lutti | Arlequin, 100g (3.5oz)
Lutti | Bubblizz
Maffren | Mini Calissous
Maffren | Mini Calissous Pastel Kiss
Maison Peltier | Butter Galettes Quimper Tin
Malabar | Bubble Gum 214g (7.6oz)
Mata | Fried Tomato Sauce
Monin - Mint Syrup 750 mL
Monin - Premium Peach Syrup 750 mL
Premium syrup Monin, since 1912. This syrup provides a quick and easy way to add the popular flavor to a variety of your hot or cold coffee beverages, mochas, lattes, milkshakes, and dessert cocktails.
Monin | Premium Dark Chocolate Syrup, 750ml
Monin | Premium Hazelnut Syrup, 750ml
Monin | Premium Pumpkin Spice Syrup, 750ml
Monin | Premium White Peach Syrup, 750ml
Mouettes D'arvor | Rillettes De Noix De Saint-Jacques
Mouettes D'arvor | Rillettes De Thon Blanc Aux Tomates
Orangina, 250ml
Panzani | Coquillettes
Panzani | Spaghetti
Pasquier | Whole Wheat Bread Toasted Slices
The perfect toast for breakfast or appetizers.
Poulain | Grand Arôme Chocolate, 450g (15.9oz)
With this 32% of cocoa, this mix is a gourmet Breakfast for all chocolate lovers !
Sal De Ibiza | Flor De Sal 125g
Sal De Ibiza | Flor De Sal 45g
Salumi | Black Truffle Salami
Salumi | Duck Salami
Sibell | Camargue Sea Salt
Sibell | Campagnardes
St Michel | Chocolate Cookies
St Michel | Cookie Sea Salt Galette
St Michel | Galette Caramel
St Michel | Madeleine Plain
St Michel | Mini Madeleine Choc
Thomas Le Prince | Raspberry Jam
Torres | Black Truffle Chips (125g)
Torres | Black Truffle Potato Chips, 40g (1.41oz)
Torres all-natural potato chips made with Spanish black summer truffles, sunflower oil and sea salt – that's it! Light, crispy and addictive!
Torres | Iberian Ham Potato Chips, 125g (4.4oz)
Torres all-natural potato chips made with Spanish black summer truffles, sunflower oil and sea salt – that's it! Light, crispy and addictive!
Torres | Iberian Ham Potato Chips, 50g (1.76oz)
Torres all-natural potato chips made with Spanish black summer truffles, sunflower oil and sea salt – that's it! Light, crispy and addictive!
Torres | Olive Oil Potato Chips, 150g (5.29oz)
Torres | Olive Oil Potato Chips, 50g (1.76oz)
Traou Mad | Galettes De Pont-Aven
Traou Mad | Palets
Treblec | Buckwheat Flour
Tuc | Crackers, Original, 100g (3.5oz)
Monin | Premium French Vanilla
Delices du Luberon | Artichoke Spread
Delices du Luberon | Black Tapenade
Thomas Le Prince | Strawberry Jam
Thomas Le Prince | Blackcurrent Jam
Tissage De France | Dish Towel
Vilux | Capers
Amora | Mustard
Benedicta | Burgundi Sauce
Alpina Savoie | Crozets Pasta
Alpina Savoie | Chanterelle Trumpets Pasta
Panzani | Penne Rigate
Sabarot | Dried Ceps
Sabarot | Dried Chanterelles
Sabarot | Dried Mixed Forest Mushrooms
Delacre | Delichoc Milk
Le Petit Duc | Checkerboard Of Calissons
Le Petit Duc | Lavender Calissons
Sabarot | Giant White Beans
Benedicta | Peppercorn Sauce
Isigny Ste Mere | Salted Butter
Nestle | Lion Choco Bar
Biscuiterie de Provence | Almond & Orange
Biscuiterie de Provence | Almond & Valrhona
Pommery | Red Wine Vinegar 50CL
Lion Chocalate | Nestle
Pommery | Red Wine Vinegar
Bounty l Chocolate Bar
Delacre | Delichoc Dark Chocolate
Maison Peltier Galettes St Michel Vintage Tin 150g
Maison Peltier Galettes St Michel Vintage Tin 300g
Biscuiterie de Provence | Almond w/Figs Gluten free 240g
Andres Gavino | Sweet Orange Torta Biscuits
Maggi Mousline Mashed Potato Mix
Bonne Maman Tartlet | Chocolate Caramel
Bonne Maman Tartlet | Lemon
Bonne Maman Tartlet | Raspberry
Bonne Maman Quince Jelly
Thomas Le Prince | Blackberry
Bonne Maman | Individual Chocolate Caramel
Bonne Maman | Individual Raspberry
Bonne Maman | Individual Lemon
St Michel | Madeleines
St Michel | Madeleines Individual
Le Petit Duc | Checkerboard Of Calissons - (115g/4.06oz)
Festive Candy Bag
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
