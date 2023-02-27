Restaurant header imageView gallery

Delicias Peruvian Foodtruck

review star

No reviews yet

3297s John Young Parkway

Kissimmee, FL 34746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

POLLO BROASTHER / Best in Town
EL CUBANITO DE RAFA
CHICKEN SALTADO / Best in Town


PERUVIAN STREET FOOD

SALCHIPAPAS

SALCHIPAPAS

$12.00

Hot dog slices accompanied by our crispy artisan fries and your favorite sauces.

POLLO BROASTHER / Best in Town

POLLO BROASTHER / Best in Town

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken accompanied by our artisan fries, salad, limedressing, and your favorite sauces. Deliciosa comida callejera del Perú.

HAMBURGUESA A LO POBRE / Best in Town

HAMBURGUESA A LO POBRE / Best in Town

$13.00

Our signature grilled hamburger served with sweet plantains, fried eggs, and crunchy fries. Deliciosa comida callejera del Perú.

EL CUBANITO DE RAFA

$13.00

White rice with sweet plantains and fried eggs.

ALITAS DE POLLADA

$13.00

Aji panca marinated chicken wings accompanied by crunchy fries, peruvian pico de gallo and bluecheese acholado.

THE CHEF SPECIALITY

CHICKEN SALTADO / Best in Town

$15.00

Marinated chicken with sautéed red onions and tomatoes in our fiery wok, accompanied by crunchy french fries and white rice.

LOMO SALTADO / Best in Town

LOMO SALTADO / Best in Town

$16.00

One of our favorite dishes made it of palomilla steak. Served with our crispy artisan fries, tomatoes, and onions accompanied with white rice. Los mejores platos de nuestros restaurantes.

SHRIMP SALTADO / Simply Delicious :)

SHRIMP SALTADO / Simply Delicious :)

$17.00

Capecod shrimps. Served with our crispy artisan fries, tomatoes, and onions accompanied with white rice. Los mejores platos de nuestros restaurantes.

CASTIGAME LUCHO / Best in Town

CASTIGAME LUCHO / Best in Town

$18.00

Capecod shrimps, palomilla steak served with our crispy artisan fries, tomatoes, onions accompanied with white rice. Los mejores platos de nuestros restaurantes.

VEGGIE SALTADO

$14.00

Marinated mushrooms, red onions and tomatoes in our fiery wok, accompanied by crunchy french fries and white rice.

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$15.00

Grilled chicken served with crunchy fries and rice or salad.

DESSERT

Delicioso tres leches con un delicioso toque de dulce de guayaba.

TRES LECHES TROPICAL

$6.00

DRINKS

VOSS WATER BOTTLE

VOSS WATER BOTTLE

$2.00

WATER BOTTLE

INCA KOLA DIET 12oz

INCA KOLA DIET 12oz

$2.00

COCA KOLA CAN

INKA KOLA 12oz

INKA KOLA 12oz

$2.00

INCA KOLA CAN

CHICHA MORADA BOTTLE

CHICHA MORADA BOTTLE

$3.00

PURPLE CORN DRINK

PASSION FRUIT BOTTLE

PASSION FRUIT BOTTLE

$3.00

PASSION FRUIT BOTTLE

SIDES

WHITE RICE / SMALL

$3.50

ARROZ BLANCO

FRENCH FRIES / SMALL

$3.50

Papas fritas

SALAD / SMALL

$4.00

Ensalada con dressing de limón.

FRIED EGGS

$4.00

Huevos fritos.

SWEET PLANTAINS / SMALL

$4.00

Maduros.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3297s John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

