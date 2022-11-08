Restaurant header imageView gallery

Delicias Del Jireh Peruvian Kitchen

No reviews yet

206 Mamaroneck Ave

White Plains, NY 10601

Order Again

Popular Items

LOMO SALTADO (Best in Town)
CHAUFA DE POLLO (Best in Town)
SWEET PLANTAINS

SALTADOS

LOMO SALTADO (Best in Town)

LOMO SALTADO (Best in Town)

$20.00

marinated steak with sautéed red onions and tomatoes in our fiery wok, accompanied by fresh cut, crunchy french fries and white rice.

POLLO SALTADO

POLLO SALTADO

$18.00

marinated chicken with sautéed red onions and tomatoes in our fiery wok, accompanied by fresh cut, crunchy french fries and white rice.

SHRIMP SALTADO

SHRIMP SALTADO

$22.00

marinated shrimp with sautéed red onions and tomatoes in our fiery wok, accompanied by fresh cut, crunchy french fries and white rice.

SALTADO MIXTO JIREH (Best in Town)

SALTADO MIXTO JIREH (Best in Town)

$27.00

marinated steak, chicken and shrimp with sautéed red onions and tomatoes in our fiery wok, accompanied by fresh cut, crunchy french fries and white rice.

SALTADO DE VEGETALES

$16.00

TALLARIN SALTADO DE VEGETALES

$16.00

CHAUFAS

CHAUFA DE CARNE

CHAUFA DE CARNE

$20.00

It’s a Peruvian’s version of the Chinese fried rice which consists of rice, scallions, ginger, red peppers, soy sauce and beef.

CHAUFA DE POLLO (Best in Town)

CHAUFA DE POLLO (Best in Town)

$18.00

It’s a Peruvian’s version of the Chinese fried rice which consists of rice, scallions, ginger, red peppers, soy sauce and chicken.

CHAUFA DE SHRIMP

CHAUFA DE SHRIMP

$22.00

It’s a Peruvian’s version of the Chinese fried rice which consists of rice, scallions, ginger, red peppers, soy sauce and shrimp.

CHAUFA MIXTO JIREH (Best in Town)

CHAUFA MIXTO JIREH (Best in Town)

$27.00

It’s a Peruvian’s version of the Chinese fried rice which consists of rice, scallions, ginger, red peppers, soy sauce and beef, chicken and shrimp.

CHAUFA DE VEGETALES

$16.00

CHEF SPECIALITY

LA RICA VICKY (Best in Town)

$27.00

Seafood rice, leche de tigre and crispy fried fish.

TACU TACU A LO POBRE (Best in Town)

TACU TACU A LO POBRE (Best in Town)

$22.00

Pan fried rice and beans served with steak, fried eggs, sweet plantains and salsa criolla.

TALLARIN VERDE CON BISTECK

TALLARIN VERDE CON BISTECK

$21.00

Our Palomilla steak placed on a bed of our own homemade Peruvian pesto sauced spaguetti with a twist!

MILANESA DE POLLO A LO POBRE (Best in Town)

MILANESA DE POLLO A LO POBRE (Best in Town)

$22.00

Peruvian chicken cutlet served with a side of sweet plantains, crispy fries, white rice topped with two fried eggs.

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$25.00

A flavored mixture of flambeed seafood mixed with rice marinated with our famous homestyle sauce.

JALEA Pa' PICAR (Best in Town)

JALEA Pa' PICAR (Best in Town)

$28.00+

A wonderful selection of seafood deep fried in our own special batter served on a platter accompanied by fried yuca and Peruvian tartar sauce.

GRILL CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

APPETIZERS

ANTICUCHOS CLASICOS

ANTICUCHOS CLASICOS

$14.00

Sliced marinated beef hearts, paired with potatoes and huancaina sauce accompanied by rocoto carretillero.

YUQUITAS A LA HUANCAINA (Best in Town)

YUQUITAS A LA HUANCAINA (Best in Town)

$11.00

Fried yuca smothered by huancaina sauce accompanied by boiled egg, and black olive sauce.

LECHE DE TIGRE (Best in Town)

LECHE DE TIGRE (Best in Town)

$14.00

Energy peruvian dish made it from our concentrated juices of our ceviche.

CHORITOS A LA CHALACA

CHORITOS A LA CHALACA

$15.00+

A gorgeous display of New Zealand green shell mussels with traditional Peruvian chalaca salsa.

WINGS A LA LIMEÑA (Best in Town)

WINGS A LA LIMEÑA (Best in Town)

$15.00+

Aji panca marinated chicken wings served with blue cheese acholado.

CEVICHES

CLASSIC FISH CEVICHE (Best in Town)

CLASSIC FISH CEVICHE (Best in Town)

$18.00

Fresh catch of the day cubed and marinated in our aji limo leche de tigre.

SHRIMP CEVICHE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$20.00

Chilled shrimp ceviche marinated in our aji limo leche de tigre accompanied with choclos peruanos and sweet potatoes.

CEVICHE DE BARRIO 2 in 1 (Best in Town)

CEVICHE DE BARRIO 2 in 1 (Best in Town)

$22.00

If you’re trying to recover from a crazy night you’re gonna want to eat this. This dish contains clssic fish ceviche topped with Peruvian style fried calamari.

CEVICHE MIXTO

CEVICHE MIXTO

$22.00

Fresh catch of the day cubed mixed with shrimp, squid, octopus, and mussels in the aji limo leche de tigre.

PERUVIAN STREET FOOD

POLLO BROASTHER (Best in Town)

POLLO BROASTHER (Best in Town)

$15.00

Our classic fried chicken accompanied by crunchy fries, lettuce salad, rice and all the sauces.

SALCHIPAPAS

SALCHIPAPAS

$11.00

Crunchy fries served with hot-dog slices

HAMBURGUESA A LO POBRE (Best in Town)

HAMBURGUESA A LO POBRE (Best in Town)

$13.00

Our signature grilled hamburger served with sweet plantains, fried eggs and crunchy french fries.

SANDWICH DE POLLO

SANDWICH DE POLLO

$11.00

Shredded chicken sandwich.

SIDES

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$4.00+
FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$5.00+
YELLOW RICE

YELLOW RICE

$4.00+
SWEET PLANTAINS

SWEET PLANTAINS

$5.00+
BEANS

BEANS

$5.00+
AVOCADO SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$5.00+
CRUNCHY FRIES

CRUNCHY FRIES

$5.00+
YUCA FRIES

YUCA FRIES

$5.00+
STEAM VEGETABLES

STEAM VEGETABLES

$5.00+
SALSA CRIOLLA

SALSA CRIOLLA

$4.00+
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$3.00+
CANCHITA

CANCHITA

$3.00+

AVOCADO SIDE

$1.00+

DESSERTS

Cachitos

Cachitos

$3.79
Orange Pound Cake

Orange Pound Cake

$4.16
Pineapple Cake

Pineapple Cake

$4.50
Chocolate cake

Chocolate cake

$5.83
Churros

Churros

$6.00Out of stock

Churros con helado de lucuma

$8.00Out of stock

Helado de lucuma

$5.50Out of stock
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$5.25

Gelatina

$3.00Out of stock

Crema Volteada

$5.50

Torta Helada

$4.50Out of stock

CHICHARRONES

CHICHARRON DE POLLO SMALL

$9.00

CHICHARRON DE POLLO LARGE

$15.00

CHICHARRON DE PESCADO

$17.00

CHICHARRON DE CALAMAR

$15.00

SOUPS

PARIHUELA (Best in Town)

$18.00

A restoring and aphrodisiacal soup from the sea that will win you with its addictive flavor and the essence of mixed seafood smothered with our famous homestyle sauce with a shot of leche de tigre.

SUSTANCIA DE POLLO

$13.00

Homemade Peruvian style chicken diet soup with a kick!

CHUPE DE CAMARONES

$18.00

Shrimp rice soup.

SOPA A LA MINUTA DE CARNE

$14.00

EMPANADAS

Baked chicken or beef empanadas.

CHICKEN EMPANADA

$4.08

BAKED CHICKEN EMPANADA

DRINKS

PASSION FRUIT DRINK 16oz

$5.00

Fresh passion fruit drink

INCA KOLA DIET CAN

$1.50Out of stock

COCA KOLA CAN

$1.50

COCA COLA DIET CAN

$1.50Out of stock

SPRITE CAN

$1.50

FANTA CAN

$1.50

ICE TEA CAN

$1.50

GINGER ALE CAN

$1.50

SELTZER WATER CAN

$1.50

AGUA

$1.25

GUARANA BOT

$2.50

KOLA INGLESA BOT

$2.50Out of stock

INCA KOLA BOT

$2.50

MARACUYA BOT

$2.50

CHICHA MORADA BOT

$2.50

SNAPPLE

$2.50

LINAZA

$3.00Out of stock

INCA KOLA 2 LTRS

$4.50

SPRITE 2 LTRS

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our Kitchen Is The Combination Of Two Diferents Peruvian Flavors In Just One Place, We Have Real Street Taste With High Quality Peruvian Ingredients, Come in and enjoy!

206 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 10601

Banner pic
Main pic

