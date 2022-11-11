  • Home
  • Kissimmee
  • Delicias Del Jireh White Plains Foodtruck - 206 Mamaroneck Ave
A map showing the location of Delicias Del Jireh White Plains Foodtruck 206 Mamaroneck AveView gallery

Delicias Del Jireh White Plains Foodtruck 206 Mamaroneck Ave

No reviews yet

206 Mamaroneck Ave

White Plains, NY 34741

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZRES

WINGS A LA LIMEÑA

$13.00

Salsa a la huancaina made from 100% Peruvian yellow pepper

YUCA FRIES

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

PERUVIAN STREET FOOD

SALCHIPAPAS

$11.00

Hot dog slices accompanied by our crispy artisan fries and your favorite sauces.

SALCHIYUCA

$12.00

Hot dog slices accompanied by our crispy artisan fries, white rice and your favorite sauces.

POLLO BROASTHER

$15.00

Hot dog slices, fried eggs, sweet plantains accompanied by our crispy artisan fries and your favorite sauces

HAMBURGUESA A LO POBRE

$13.00

THE CHEF SPECIALITY

LOMO SALTADO

$15.00

White rice served with fried eggs and sweet plantains.

SHRIMP SALTADO

$16.00

One of our favorite dishes made it of palomilla steak, served with our crispy artisan fries, tomatoes, onions accompanied with white rice.

SALTADO MIXTO

$17.00

Capecod Shrimps, served with our crispy artisan fries, tomatoes, onions accompanied with white rice.

VEGGIE SALTADO

$14.00

DRINKS

AGUA

$1.25

Passion Fruit Drink. 100% fresh.

COKE CAN

$1.50

Purple corn juice, 100% fresh

INKA KOLA CAN

$2.00

KOLA INGLESA

$3.00

CHICHA MORADA BOT

$3.00

MARACUYA BOT

$3.00

SPRITE CAN

$1.50

DESSERT

TRES LECHES

$5.00

CHURROS

$5.00

CATERING

Giuliana Gonzales

$1,750.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

206 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY 34741

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

