Delicias Factory

3705 W 76 County Blvd Suite D

Branson, MO 65616

Main Menu

Street Food

Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla, meat choice, rice and beans, cheese, pico, guac, and soiur cream

Burrito Califas

$14.99

Flour tortilla, meat choice, fries, lettuce, cheese sour cream, guacamole, pico

Ceviche Tostada

$5.99

Tilapia cooked in lime, mixed with pico de gallo

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo

$12.00

Flautas

$10.99

Guiso

$11.99

Hamburgesa

$10.99

Mexican hot Dog

$8.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Street Taco

$2.99

Taco dorado

$9.99

Tamale

$2.99

Tamale .5 Dozen

$13.99

Torta

$11.99

Kids

Hot Dog Kids

$6.00

Quesadilla Kids

$8.00

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Antojitos

Bionico

$8.99

Chicharron con Guacamole

$8.99

Chilindrina

$6.99

Churros

$2.99

Cocktail de Fruta

$6.99

Elote

$3.99

Elote Chorreado

$7.99

Esquite

$4.99

Fresas Con Crema

$7.99

Gelatina Mosaico

$4.99

Mango Entero

$5.99

Platano Frito

$5.99

Tosti Elote

$5.99

Tostilocos

$6.99

Tostinacho

$5.99

Chilindrina~RUEDAS

$6.99

Bag Of Chips

$3.50

Extra Queso Nachos

$1.50

Popote Tamarindo

$0.99

Fresas Solas

$7.50

Chicharron Botanero

$3.99

Sides

Fries

$2.50

Side Aguacate

$1.50

Side Crema

$1.50

Chips y Salsa

$3.99

Side Arroz y Frijoles

$3.99

Side Arroz o Frijoles

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

FRESA/KIWI Agua Fresca

$3.50

MANGO Agua Fresca

$3.50

GUAVA Agua Fresca

$3.50

BLUEBERRY/MINT Agua Fresca

$3.50

MELON Agua Fresca

$3.50

SANDIA Agua Fresca

$3.50

PINA Agua Fresca

$3.50

FRESA Agua Fresca

$3.50

LIMON/CUCUMBER Agua Fresca

$3.50

TAMARINDO Agua Fresca

$3.50

HORCHATA Agua Fresca

$3.50

JAMAICA Agua Fresca

$3.50

REFILL

$1.50+

Smoothies

Mango Madness

$8.99

Pina Colada

$8.99

Berry delight

$8.99

Strawberry Peanut twist

$8.99

Straw Beet Bowl

$9.99

Straw Oats Bowl

$9.99

Choco Banana Bowl

$9.99

Juices

Vampiro

$8.50

Sunrise

$8.50

green garden

$8.50

Orange Juice

$8.50

Coffee

Macchiato

$5.49

Americano

$3.49

Capuchino

$4.99

Latte

$5.49

Frapuchino

$5.75

Expresso

$2.75

Expresso doble

$3.75

Chocolate Hot

$3.99

Steamed Milk

$3.99

Orange Espresso

$4.99

Pepsi Products

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Pepsi Diet

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Limonade

$2.99

Crush

$2.99

Mug

$2.99

Juice Box

$1.99

Water

Jarritos

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos Mango

$3.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.50

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.50

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.50

Jarritos Guava

$3.50

Jarritos Fruit-Punch

$3.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50

Jarritos Lime

$3.50

Coca Mexicana

Coca Mexicana

$3.50

Sidral Mundet

$3.50

Sangria

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your cravings are here! Come in and enjoy!

Location

3705 W 76 County Blvd Suite D, Branson, MO 65616

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

