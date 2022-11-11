  • Home
  • Pensacola
  Delicias Latin Food and Bar - 1741 EAST NINE MILE ROAD, SUITE 1
Delicias Latin Food and Bar 1741 EAST NINE MILE ROAD, SUITE 1

No reviews yet

1741 EAST NINE MILE ROAD, SUITE 1

Pensacola, FL 32514

APPETIZERS

CROQUETAS DE POLLO

CROQUETAS DE POLLO

$6.50

Croqueta (croquette, in English) is the name for a type of fritter made of a soft base (roux, mashed potato, rice, etc.) it's mixed with a savory ingredient (chicken, fish, minced beef, etc.), coated in bread, and fried. They are typically shaped like a corkscrew, but they can also be found as a flattened circle.

PASTELITOS

PASTELITOS

$6.90

Pastelitos is a dough filled with meats, vegetables or fruits baked or fried in oil or fat. Its name comes from the Castilian empanar, whose first meaning is "to enclose something in dough or bread to cook it in the oven".

Bollitos de Yuca

Bollitos de Yuca

$6.90

These bollitos de yuca (cheese-stuffed cassava balls) are crispy outside, soft and cheesy inside. Perfect as appetizers, for parties and family gatherings.

CANASTAS DE PLATANO

CANASTAS DE PLATANO

$9.47+

It consists of fried green banana or plantain, molded in the form of a basket, we fill it with chicken cream, shrimp, or grilled meat.

SANDWICH & WRAPS

FRiki Taki Sandwich

FRiki Taki Sandwich

$9.60

Delicious toast bread stuffed with fried egg, salami, cheddar cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, ketchup and mayonnaise, an explosion of flavor to your palate.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.50

The most complete of all: ham, cheese, bacon, chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and french fries.

CHIMI DE PIERNA

CHIMI DE PIERNA

$10.50

Delicious pernil sandwich (pork leg), with cheddar cheese, cabbage, onion, tomatoes, fresh bread, ketchup and mayonnaise.

SALADS

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.50
TROPICAL SALAD

TROPICAL SALAD

$12.90

SPECIALTY OF THE HOUSE

JARABACOA MOFONGO CHICKEN CREAM

JARABACOA MOFONGO CHICKEN CREAM

$18.55
LA ROMANA CAMARONES AL AJILLO

LA ROMANA CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$20.90

Camarones al Ajillo (garlic shrimp) is shrimp that’s cooked with a generous amount of garlic in olive oil.

LA VEGA BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

LA VEGA BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$18.90+

Bistec encebollado is the flavorful dish of Dominican-style beef steak, topped with Dominican-style sauted onions,

PESCADO BOCA CHICA

PESCADO BOCA CHICA

$21.90

Some foods are synonymous with fun, lazy days. Pescado frito (fried fish a la Dominicana), is one of them, an uncomplicated dish of fried whole snapper that is crispy and flavorful. Learn how to fry fish the Boca Chica Beach way, and enjoy this marvelous Caribbean treasure.

PESCADO SAMANA

PESCADO SAMANA

$22.90

Bring the beauty of the stunning Samana Bay to your kitchen with this Pescado con coco recipe. This fish with coconut milk sauce is a mix of fresh fish, vegetables, and herbs in a hearty sauce with all the spices and tastes that we love. It's a recipe that won't disappoint.

COCIDO DOMINICANO

COCIDO DOMINICANO

Dominican pork leg soup is one of the traditional broths of our country, and is prepared with cow's foot or pork's foot. Each cook has his own combination, from simplest broths, to the most complicated bones that carry more vegetables and ingredients, helps to recover collagen in our body, especially women.

FRITURA COMBINADA 2 PAX

FRITURA COMBINADA 2 PAX

$13.90+
MOFONGO CAMARONES

MOFONGO CAMARONES

$19.55

MOFONGO STEAK

$19.55

SIDES

TOSTONES

TOSTONES

$5.00

The patacón, toston, or fried is a meal based on fried flattened pieces of green plantain, traditional in the cuisine of the Dominican Republic, mainly from the Caribbean basin.

YUCCA FRITA

YUCCA FRITA

$4.00

Yuca, also known as “cassava” is a food commonly served in North America, South America, Central America, Africa and Caribbean It is a root vegetable that grows long, tubular with a barky skin and fleshly white interior.

FRIED MADUROS

FRIED MADUROS

$5.00

Maduros are sweet plantains made from ripe green plantains that are sliced then fried until tender in the middle and crisp on the edges. Plantains are so versatile in Dominican Republic cuisine and make the best side dish for just about any meal!

CARIBBEAN RICE

CARIBBEAN RICE

$3.00

Arroz con Gandules, otherwise known as Dominican Republic Rice with Pigeon Peas is a great addition to any holiday table. This rice is bursting with flavor & will transport you to the island of Dominican Republic

WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$3.00

This Arroz Blanco recipe (White Rice) is the base of Dominican lunch menus, one of the components of La Bandera Dominicana. The perfect Arroz Blanco is proof of expertise for any Dominican cook.

SALAD

SALAD

$4.00
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

About French Fries Recipe: One of the most loved finger food by kids and adults alike! French fries make snacking look good. They are easy to eat as well as easy to cook. Thinly sliced potatoes are deep-fried till they're crisp on all sides and then sprinkled with salt, pepper or really any seasoning of your choice. The best part about french fries is that you can pair them with just anything

MASH POTATO

MASH POTATO

$4.00

If you love good, old-fashioned mashed potatoes, this is the perfect recipe. Made with Idaho potatoes, milk, butter, and optional garlic, this go-to recipe for simple, homemade mashed potatoes is a classic holiday dish. Learn how to make mashed potatoes that come out smooth, creamy, and delicious every time. Serve with gravy or extra butter on top.

YUCCA MASH

YUCCA MASH

$4.00
HABICHUELAS

HABICHUELAS

$3.00+
MOFONGO SIDE

MOFONGO SIDE

$6.90

Mangu dominicano

$4.00+

HUEVOS

$1.00+

SALAMI

$1.00+

QUESO FRITO

$1.00+

DESSERTS

ARROZ CON LECHE

ARROZ CON LECHE

$7.50

Rice pudding is a typical dessert of the gastronomy of many countries made by slowly cooking rice with milk and sugar. It is served hot or cold. It is usually sprinkled with cinnamon, vanilla or lemon peel to flavor it.

FLAN

FLAN

$7.50

Save Shop Share Keep Screen On Can't decide whether to serve chocolate cake or flan for dessert? Have your cake and eat your flan, too, with a recipe that combines two distinctive flavors in one crowd-pleasing recipe.

DOMINICAN CAKE

DOMINICAN CAKE

No other recipe on our site is as popular or elicits as many questions as our Dominican cake. For those who have not tried it, it is hard to understand the fascination with this cake. What makes Dominican cake so special? Well, you won't know until you try it, but let me give you a spoiler: it may possibly be the best cake you'll ever try.

FRUITS SALAD

FRUITS SALAD

TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$7.50

MENU DEL DIA

DELI CHICKEN WINGS

LUNCH MENU

$9.90

ALMUERZO COMPLETO

$12.15
MANGU LOS 3 GOLPES

MANGU LOS 3 GOLPES

$11.90

LECHON ASADO

$14.90

DOMINICAN PASTA

$6.90

CHICHARRON SERVICIO

$13.00

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$13.90

MENU DE APERTURA

CROQUETAS DE POLLO

CROQUETAS DE POLLO

$6.50

DELICIOSAS CROQUETAS DE POLLO.

PASTELITOS CARNE, POLLO, JAMON Y QUESO.

PASTELITOS CARNE, POLLO, JAMON Y QUESO.

$6.90
BOLLITOS DE YUCA CON QUESO

BOLLITOS DE YUCA CON QUESO

$6.90
CANASTAS DE CAMARONES A LA CRIOLLA

CANASTAS DE CAMARONES A LA CRIOLLA

$10.47
CANASTAS POLLO A LA CREMA

CANASTAS POLLO A LA CREMA

$9.47
CANASTA DE STEAK CON CHIMICHURRI

CANASTA DE STEAK CON CHIMICHURRI

$10.47
CHIMI DE PIERNA

CHIMI DE PIERNA

$10.50
TROPICAL SALAD

TROPICAL SALAD

$12.90
LA VEGA CHURRASCO ENCEBOLLADO

LA VEGA CHURRASCO ENCEBOLLADO

$18.90+
LA ROMANA DELICIOSO SHRIMP

LA ROMANA DELICIOSO SHRIMP

$20.90
JARABACOA MOFONGO CHICKEN CREAM

JARABACOA MOFONGO CHICKEN CREAM

$18.55

PESCADO BOCA CHICA

$21.90

CARGO EXTRA

$100.00

PESCADO SAMANA

$22.90

SOUPS

SANCOCHO DOMINICANO CON ARROZ

SANCOCHO DOMINICANO CON ARROZ

$9.90+
MONDONGO

MONDONGO

$14.90

SOPA DE POLLO/ CHICKEN SOUP

$11.90

OFERTAS Y PROMOCIONES

Club Sandwich COMBO

Club Sandwich COMBO

$14.90

FRESH JUICES

TROPICAL SMILE

$6.00

MELON, FRESA Y PINA

CARIBBEAN MIX

$6.00

LIMON, FRESA Y PIñA

STRAWBERRY JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

MORIR SONANDO

$6.00

OUT FAT JUICE

SHAKES

$6.00

MELON

$5.00

WATERMELON

$5.00

JUGO GUANABANA

$5.00

HOT BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$3.00

COFFEE WITH MILK

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HONEY TEA

$2.00

COLD BEVERAGES

SODAS

$2.00+

REDBULL

$4.00

WATER

$2.00

ICE TEA

VINOS

PINOT GRIGIO DELI HOUSE

$5.00

CABERNET DELI HOUSE

$5.00

CHARDONNAI DELI HOUSE

$5.00

VODKA

TITO'S VODKA

$6.00+

WHISKEY

J WALKER SWING

$12.00+

J WALKER CELEBRATORY

$20.00+

CROWN ROYAL

$6.00+

CHIVAS 18

$18.00+

FAMOUS GROUSE SCOTCH

$5.00+

TEQUILA

DON JULIO 70

$15.00+

DON JULIO 1942

$35.00+

CODIGO 1530 EXTRA ANEJO

$50.00+

ESPOLON ANEJO

$18.00+

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$12.00+

WELL TEQUILA

$5.00

GIN

BOMBAY

$5.00+

COGNAC

HENNESSY VS

$10.00+

RUM

MALUBU COCONUT

$6.00+

BACARDI

$5.00+

CAPITAN MORGAN

$4.00+

BARCELO

$5.00

BEER

MODELO

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

PRESIDENTE

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

cocktail

MOJITO

$9.00

PASION TROPICAL

$9.00

PAPI NO TE VAYAS

$8.00

LIME MARGARITA

$8.50

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$10.00

cuba libre

$7.60
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
1741 EAST NINE MILE ROAD, SUITE 1, Pensacola, FL 32514

