Delicias Peruvian Foodtruck

2479 Central Park Avenue

Yonkers, NY 10710

PERUVIAN STREET FOOD

SALCHIPAPAS

SALCHIPAPAS

$11.00

Hot dog slices accompanied by our crispy artisan fries and your favorite sauces.

SALCHI-YUCCA / Best in Town

SALCHI-YUCCA / Best in Town

$12.00

Hot dog slices accompanied by our crispy yucca fries and your favorite sauces.

POLLO BROASTHER / Best in Town

POLLO BROASTHER / Best in Town

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken accompanied by our artisan fries, salad, limedressing, and your favorite sauces. Deliciosa comida callejera del Perú.

HAMBURGUESA A LO POBRE / Best in Town

HAMBURGUESA A LO POBRE / Best in Town

$13.00

Our signature grilled hamburger served with sweet plantains, fried eggs, and crunchy fries. Deliciosa comida callejera del Perú.

THE CHEF SPECIALITY

LOMO SALTADO / Best in Town

LOMO SALTADO / Best in Town

$15.00

One of our favorite dishes made it of palomilla steak. Served with our crispy artisan fries, tomatoes, and onions accompanied with white rice. Los mejores platos de nuestros restaurantes.

SHRIMP SALTADO / Simply Delicious :)

SHRIMP SALTADO / Simply Delicious :)

$16.00

Capecod shrimps. Served with our crispy artisan fries, tomatoes, and onions accompanied with white rice. Los mejores platos de nuestros restaurantes.

SALTADO MIXTO / Best in Town

SALTADO MIXTO / Best in Town

$17.00

Capecod shrimps, palomilla steak served with our crispy artisan fries, tomatoes, onions accompanied with white rice. Los mejores platos de nuestros restaurantes.

VEGGIE SALTADO

$14.00

DESSERT

TRES LECHES CAKE / Best in Town

TRES LECHES CAKE / Best in Town

$5.00

TRES LECHES CAKE / Best in Town

CHURROS / Best in Town

CHURROS / Best in Town

$5.00

Churros with cajeta filling

DRINKS

WATER BOTTLE

WATER BOTTLE

$1.25

WATER BOTTLE

COCA KOLA CAN

COCA KOLA CAN

$1.50

COCA KOLA CAN

INKA KOLA CAN

INKA KOLA CAN

$2.00

INCA KOLA CAN

KOLA INGLESA BOTTLE

$3.00
CHICHA MORADA BOTTLE

CHICHA MORADA BOTTLE

$3.00

PURPLE CORN DRINK

PASSION FRUIT BOTTLE

PASSION FRUIT BOTTLE

$3.00

PASSION FRUIT BOTTLE

SPRITE CAN

SPRITE CAN

$1.50

SPRITE CAN

COFFEE

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
We present, our new concept inspired and dedicated to all our "Delilovers", who love Peruvian Street Food.

