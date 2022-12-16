Delicias Peruvian Foodtruck
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We present, our new concept inspired and dedicated to all our "Delilovers", who love Peruvian Street Food.
Location
2479 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710
