Delicioso Cupcakery & Coffee Shop
29 Reviews
1001 w main st
Clarksville, AR 72830
Chocolate Chip
Sugar Sprinkles
Sugar w/out Sprinkles
White Choc Macademia
Choc Chip w/ Nuts
Oatmeal Raisin
Mexican Wedding
Coconut Macaroon
Doggy bone
Large Muffin
Lemon Blueberry
Chocolate
Cinnamon Apple
Banana Nut
White chocolate raspberry
White chocolate blackberry
Red Velvet
Carrot
Strawberry
Pineapple
Coconut
Vanilla
Pistachio
Pecan
Chocolate
German chocolate
1$ cupcakes
Blueberry Cheesecake
Key Lime Cheesecake
Strawb Swirl Cheesecake
Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake
Plain Cheesecake
Cheesecake crumble
Cheesecake brownie
Cheesecake cupcake
Flan
Cinnamon Roll
Bottled Soft Drinks
Tea
Reg Tea
$3.00
Reg Chai Team
$3.00
Herbal Life Tea (Energy)
$3.00
Herbal RNG Tea (Energy)
$3.00
Herbal Life Chai Tea (Energy)
$3.00
Extra Umph Orange (Energy)
$6.00
Extra Umph Pomegranite (Energy)
$6.00
Levanta Muertos (energy)
$10.00
Vitamin C Shot
$3.00
Earl gray
$1.99
Boba tea
$6.00
Chai Latte
$5.25
Dirty Chai Latte
$5.25
Milk Tea
$4.25
Coffee
Drip Coffee
$1.69+
Espresso Shot
$2.89
Americano
$2.89
Classic Latte\Cappucino
$5.75
Vanilla Latte
$5.75
Chocolate Latte
$5.75
White Choc Latte
$5.75
Hazelnut Latte
$5.75
Irish Cream Latte
$5.75
Caramel Latte
$5.75
Dulce de Leche
$5.75
Cappuccino
$5.75
Cinnamon Chocolate Cappucino
$5.75
White Chocolate Cappucino
$5.75
Frappe
$6.50
Ice Coffee
$6.50
White Chocolate Raspberry
$5.75
Cold Brew
$6.50
Half And Half\brevee
$1.00
Coffee Special
$4.00
Special Frappe\iced
$5.00
Delivery
$5.00
Seasonal
$5.75
Happy Hr Drinks
$5.00
Almond/Oat
$1.00
Hot chocolate
Smoothies
Espresso and cinnamon rolls
Iced/Frappe coffee and cinnamon roll
Soup and soft drink
Soup and side salad
Broccoli cheddar
Potato
Regular brownie
Cheesecake brownie
Chef salad
Simple salad
Breakfast burritos
Biscuits and gravy
Tamales
Vanilla filled
Lemon filled
Chocolate filled
Strawberry filled
Chocolate covered strawberries
Cake truffles
Macarones
Heart shape brownie
Heart cookie cake
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1001 w main st, Clarksville, AR 72830
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
