Delicioso Cupcakery & Coffee Shop



Order Again

Chocolate Chip

Single Chocolate Chp

$2.99

6ct Chocolate Chip

$10.74

12ct Chocolate Chip

$19.69

24ct Chocolate Chip

$39.38

Loaded Cookie

$3.49

Small Loaded

$2.99

Small

$1.49

Sugar Sprinkles

Single Sugar Sprinkles

$2.99

6ct Sugar Sprinkles

$10.74

12ct Sugar Sprinkles

$19.69

24ct Sugar Sprinkles

$39.38

Loaded Cookie

$3.49

Small

$1.49

Sugar w/out Sprinkles

6ct Sugar w/Out Sprinkles

$9.04

12ct Sugar w/Out Sprinkles

$19.69

24ct Sugar w/Out Sprinkles

$39.38

Small

$1.49

Snickerdoodle

6ct Snickerdoodle

$10.74

12ct Snickerdoodle

$18.08

24ct Snickerdoodle

$36.66

Macarone

6ct Macarones

$10.74

12ct Macarones

$19.69

24ct Macarones

$39.38

Single Macarone

$1.99

White Choc Macademia

6ct White Choc Macademia

$9.65

12ct White Choc Macademia

$19.28

24ct White Choc Macademia

$39.06

Single White Choc Macademia

$2.99

Small W/choc W/ Srinkle

$1.49

Choc Chip w/ Nuts

6ct Choc Chip w/ Nuts

$10.74

12ct Choc Chip w/ Nuts

$19.69

24ct Choc Chip w/ Nuts

$39.38

Single Choc Chip w/pecans

$1.79

Small

$1.49

Oatmeal Raisin

6ct Oatmeal Raisin

$10.74

12ct Oatmeal Raisin

$19.69

24ct Oatmeal Raisin

$39.38

Single Oatmeal Rasin

$1.25

Mexican Wedding

3 Wedding Cookies

$2.49

Single Cookie

$0.99

Double Chocolate

6ct Double Chocolate

$10.74

12ct Double Chocolate

$19.69

24ct Double Chocolate

$39.38

Coconut Macaroon

Single macaroon

$0.99

Doggy bone

Doggy bone

$1.00

Large Muffin

Large Muffin

$3.49

6ct Poppy Seed Muffin

$16.94

12ct Poppy Seed Muffin

$33.88

24ct Poppy Seed Muffin

$68.76

Lemon Blueberry

Single Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

6ct Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$16.94

12ct Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$33.88

24ct Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$68.76

Small

$1.99

Half Price

$1.25

Chocolate

Single Chocolate Muffin

$2.99

6ct Chocolate Muffin

$16.94

12ct Chocolate Muffin

$33.88

24ct Chocolate Muffin

$68.76

Small

$1.99

Half Price

$1.25

Cinnamon Apple

Single Cinnamon Apple Muffin

$2.99

6ct Cinnamon Apple Muffin

$16.94

12ct Cinnamon Apple Muffin

$33.88

24ct Cinnamon Apple Muffin

$68.76

Banana Nut

Single Banana Nut Muffin\small

$2.25

6ct Banana Nut Muffin

$16.94

12ct Banana Nut Muffin

$33.88

24ct Banana Nut Muffin

$68.76

Half Price

$1.25

Banana Nut Reg

$2.99

White chocolate raspberry

Single muffin

$2.99

Six count

$16.94

12 count

$33.88

Half Price

$1.25

White chocolate blackberry

Single muffin

$2.99

6 count

$16.94

12 count

$33.88

Half Price

$1.24

Red Velvet

Red Velvet Individual Classic Cupcakes

$2.29

Red Velvet 6 Classic Cupcakes

$13.74

Red Velvet 12 Classic Cupcakes

$25.19

Red Velvet 24 Classic Cupcakes

$21.89

Red Velvet Lg Loaded Cupcake

$3.49

Carrot

Carrot Individual Classic Cupcakes

$1.79

Carrot 6 Classic Cupcakes

$10.74

Carrot 12 Classic Cupcakes

$19.69

Carrot 24 Classic Cupcakes

$39.99

Carrot Large Cupcake

$2.59

Carrot Sm Loaded Cupcake

$2.59

Carrot Lg Loaded Cupcake

$3.59

Strawberry

Strawberry Individual Classic Cupcakes

$2.29

Strawberry 12 Classic Cupcakes

$25.19

Strawberry 24 Classic Cupcakes

$43.78

Strawberry Lg Loaded Cupcake

$3.99

Pineapple

Pineapple Individual Classic Cupcakes

$1.99

Pineapple 6 Classic Cupcakes

$11.94

Pineapple 12 Classic Cupcakes

$21.89

Pineapple 24 Classic Cupcakes

$43.78

Pineapple Large Cupcake

Pineapple Sm Loaded Cupcake

Pineapple Lg Loaded Cupcake

$3.49

Coconut

Coconut Orange Individual Classic Cupcakes

$1.99

Coconut Orange 6 Classic Cupcakes

$11.94

Coconut Orange 12 Classic Cupcakes

$21.89

Coconut Orange 24 Classic Cupcakes

$43.78

Coconut Orange Lg Loaded Cupcake

$3.49

Vanilla

Vanilla Individual Classic Cupcakes

$2.29

Vanilla 6 Classic Cupcakes

$13.74

Vanilla 12 Classic Cupcakes

$25.19

Vanilla 24 Classic Cupcakes

$43.78

Vanilla Lg Loaded Cupcake

$3.49

$1.00 Cupcake

$1.00

Tres Leches

$2.29

Filled

$2.50

Special

$1.25

Pistachio

Pistachio Individual Classic Cupcakes

$1.79

Pistachio 6 Classic Cupcakes

$10.74

Pistachio 12 Classic Cupcakes

$19.99

Pistachio 24 Classic Cupcakes

$39.99

Pistachio Large Cupcake

$2.59

Pistachio Sm Loaded Cupcake

$2.59

Pistachio Lg Loaded Cupcake

$3.59

Pecan

Pecan Individual Classic Cupcakes

$1.99

Pecan 6 Classic Cupcakes

$11.94

Pecan 12 Classic Cupcakes

$21.89

Pecan 24 Classic Cupcakes

$43.78

Pecan Lg Loaded Cupcake

$3.49

Chocolate

Chocolate Individual Classic Cupcakes

$2.29

Chocolate 6 Classic Cupcakes

$13.74

Chocolate 12 Classic Cupcakes

$25.19

Chocolate 24 Classic Cupcakes

$43.78

Chocolate Lg Loaded Cupcake

$3.49

With Strawberry

$2.25

Pumkin

Pumkin single

$1.79

Pumpkin 12

$19.69

German chocolate

Single German Chocolate

$1.79

Large Loaded

$3.49

Lemon

Single

$1.99

Lrg Loaded

$3.49

$1.50

6 pack

$11.94

12 pack

$21.89

24 pack

$43.78

Lemon Bar

$2.99

Variety

Six Pack

$13.74

Twelve Pack

$25.19

24 pack

$43.78

1$ cupcakes

1$ cupcakes

$1.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

Slice Blueberry Cheesecake

$9.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Key Lime Cheesecake

Slice Key Lime Cheesecake

$9.99

Whole Key Lime Cheesecake

$32.99

Strawb Swirl Cheesecake

Slice Strawb Swirl Cheesecake

$9.99

Whole Strawb Swirl Cheesecake

$32.99

Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake

Slice Choc Swirl Cheesecake

$9.99

Whole Choc Swirl Cheesecake

$32.99

Plain Cheesecake

Slice Plain Cheesecake

$9.99

Whole Plain Cheesecake

$32.99

Cheesecake crumble

Strawberry

$3.25

Blueberry

$3.25

Cheesecake brownie

Strawberry

$2.99

Raspberry

$2.99

Chocolate

$2.99

Cheesecake cupcake

Regular single

$2.29

Large single

$3.50

Flan

Choco Flan Whole

$35.00

Chocoflan Slice

$2.99

Pecan Flan Whole

$29.99

Pecan Flan Slice

$4.99

Regular Flan

$21.99

Flan Slice

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.59

Sticky Bun

$3.59

Cinnamon Roll - 6 Pan (Pre Order)

$19.49

Sticky Bun - 6 Pan (Pre Order)

$19.49

Speciality Bread

Cinnamon Rolls Half Price

$1.75

Turn overs

Strawberry

$2.99

Apple

$2.99

Lemon

$2.99

Raspberry

$2.99

Chocolate

$2.99

Bottled Soft Drinks

Coke Bottle

$1.89+

Sprite Bottle

$0.99+

Mr Pibb\dr Pepper

$0.99+

Diet Coke

$1.99+

Bottled Water

$1.50

Yoohoo

$1.50

Nesquick

$1.50

Capri Sun

$0.99

Gatorade

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.25

Monster

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.00

Tea

Reg Tea

$3.00

Reg Chai Team

$3.00

Herbal Life Tea (Energy)

$3.00

Herbal RNG Tea (Energy)

$3.00

Herbal Life Chai Tea (Energy)

$3.00

Extra Umph Orange (Energy)

$6.00

Extra Umph Pomegranite (Energy)

$6.00

Levanta Muertos (energy)

$10.00

Vitamin C Shot

$3.00

Earl gray

$1.99

Boba tea

$6.00

Chai Latte

$5.25

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.25

Milk Tea

$4.25

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$1.69+

Espresso Shot

$2.89

Americano

$2.89

Classic Latte\Cappucino

$5.75

Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Chocolate Latte

$5.75

White Choc Latte

$5.75

Hazelnut Latte

$5.75

Irish Cream Latte

$5.75

Caramel Latte

$5.75

Dulce de Leche

$5.75

Cappuccino

$5.75

Cinnamon Chocolate Cappucino

$5.75

White Chocolate Cappucino

$5.75

Frappe

$6.50

Ice Coffee

$6.50

White Chocolate Raspberry

$5.75

Cold Brew

$6.50

Half And Half\brevee

$1.00

Coffee Special

$4.00

Special Frappe\iced

$5.00

Delivery

$5.00

Seasonal

$5.75

Happy Hr Drinks

$5.00

Almond/Oat

$1.00

Hot chocolate

hot chocolate

$3.25

Peppermint chocolate

$3.25

W/coffee

$5.25

Baby Chino

$3.25

Hot Coco Bombs

$6.00

Spritzers

Water melon

$4.00

Cantaloupe

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Cherry lime

$4.00

Smoothies

Strawberry

$5.75

Tropcal

$5.00

Banana Pinapple

$5.00

Strawberry Banana Orange

$5.00

Mango peach

$5.00

Mixed berry

$5.00

Espresso and cinnamon rolls

Latte

$8.09

Cappuccino

$7.49

Iced/Frappe coffee and cinnamon roll

Iced

$7.99

Frappe

$7.99

Soup and soft drink

Soup and 32oz drink

$7.99

Soup and side salad

Soup and small salad

$9.49

Broccoli cheddar

Broccoli Chedder

$6.99

Potato

Potato

$6.99

Simple

Simple

$1.59

Gourmet

$1.99

Creamcheese Filled

$1.99

Petit

$0.99

Regular brownie

Single brownie

$2.29

Cheesecake brownie

Single

$3.99

Chef salad

Small Chicken chef salad

$4.99

Large chicken chef salad

$7.99

Small ham chef salad

$4.99

Large ham chef salad

$7.99

Simple salad

Side salad

$2.99

Breakfast burritos

Chorizo

$4.99

Spam

$4.99

Ham

$4.99

Simple

$4.99

Bacon

$4.99

Biscuits and gravy

Biscuits and gravy

$3.49

Double b/g

$5.49

Biscuit

$1.99

Gravy

$1.99

Tamales

Red chillie

$3.39

White bread

Loaf

$5.00

Slice

$1.00

Parfait

Strawberry blueberry

$3.99

Strawberry banana

$3.99

Peach

$3.99

Vanilla filled

Strawberry

$2.25

Raspberry

$2.25

Vanilla Curd

$2.25

Lemon filled

Lemon curd

$2.25

Raspberry

$2.25

Blueberry

$2.25

Chocolate filled

Strawberry

$2.25

Chocolate

$2.25

Vanilla curd

$2.25

Raspberry

$2.25

Strawberry filled

Strawberry

$2.25

Vanilla curd

$2.25

Chocolate covered strawberries

Half dozen drizzle

$14.00

One Dozen drizzle

$25.98

Half dozen gourmet

$15.99

One dozen gourmet

$29.99

Cake truffles

Half dozen

$11.94

One dozen

$23.88

Macarones

Half dozen

$11.94

One dozen

$23.88

Cupcake

Half dozen Classic

$15.99

Half dozen Jumbo

$24.99

Individual classic

$2.66

Individual jumbo

$4.50

Heart shape brownie

Regular

$21.48

Cheesecake

$29.99

Heart cookie cake

Vanilla

$12.24

Chocolate

$12.24

Entremet

Regular

$5.99

Entremet and macarone combo

$11.99

Entremet With Gift Box

$7.99

Whole Pie

Pie Slice

$3.25

Whole Pecan Pie

$19.50

Whole Possum Pie

$15.00

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$15.00

6in

Strawberry

$24.99

Chocolate

$24.99

Vanilla

$24.99

Carrot

$30.00

Italian cream

$30.00

8in

Strawberry

$55.00

Chocolate

$55.00

Vanilla

$55.00

Italian cream

$60.00

Carrot

$60.00

10in

Strawberry

$75.00

Chocolate

$75.00

Vanilla

$75.00

Italian cream

$85.00

Carrot

$85.00

Redvelvet

$85.00

Small Slice

Chocolate

$3.99

Strawberry

$3.99

Vanilla

$3.99

Italian cream

$4.99

Carrot

$4.99

Humming bird

$4.99

Large slice

Strawberry

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.99

Vanilla

$5.99

Italian cream

$6.99

Carrot

$6.99

Humming bird

$6.99

Coconut

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1001 w main st, Clarksville, AR 72830

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

