  Irvine
  Delicious Food Corner Irvine - 13110 Yale Avenue Irvine CA 92620
Delicious Food Corner Irvine 13110 Yale Avenue Irvine CA 92620

No reviews yet

13110 Yale Avenue Irvine CA 92620

Irvine, CA 92620

Popular Items

幹炒牛河 BEEF CHOW FUN
豬排茄子煲 PORK CHOP AND EGGPLANT
燒臘雙拼（例牌）

港式小食 APPETIZERS

椒盐鸡翅 FRIED CHICKEN WING

$15.95

椒盐鲜鱿 FRIED SQUID

$18.95

椒盐双拼 FRIED CHICKEN WING AND SQUID

$18.95

咖喱鱼蛋 CURRY FISH BALL

$12.95

蜜汁叉烧 HONEY BBQ PORK

$13.95

手拍黄瓜 CUCUMBER SALAD

$9.95Out of stock

麻辣凉拌海蜇 JELLYFISH SALAD

$13.95

白雲鳳爪 CHICKEN FEET

$8.95

椒鹽豆腐 FRIED TOFU

$13.95

懷舊點心 DIM SUM

原味港式燒賣 PORK SHIU MAI

$7.95

水晶蝦餃皇 SHRIMP HAR GOW

$8.95

鮮蝦韭菜餃 SHRIMP AND CHIVE

$8.95

鼓椒排骨 GARLIC SPARE RIBS

$7.95

鮑汁鳳爪 CHICKEN FEET

$7.95

荷香珍珠糯米雞 STICKY RICE W CK

$10.95

蜜汁叉燒包 BBQ PORK BUN

$7.95

黃金流沙包 CUSTARD FILLING BUN

$8.95

蠔皇鮮竹卷 BEAN CURDW RAPPED MEAT

$8.95Out of stock

鮮竹牛肉球 BEEF BALL

$8.95

薑蔥牛百葉 BEEFTRIPE

$7.95

安蝦鹹水角 HAIM SUI GOK

$7.95

脆炸蝦春卷 SHRIMP EGG ROLL

$7.95

特色芝麻球 SEAME BALL

$8.95

原味炸虾球 FRIED SHRIMP BALL

$9.95

羅白糕

$8.95

港式烧腊 HK BBQ

脆皮烤鸭 ROAST DUCK

$25.95+

古法鼓油鸡 SOY SAUCE CK

$22.95+

澳門烧腩仔 ROAST PORK

$18.95Out of stock

烧味饭 BBQ RICE

$18.95

烧味双拼饭 BBQ DOUBLE DELICACY RICE

$20.50

烧味三拼饭 BBQ TRIIPLE DELICACY RICE

$21.95

北京片皮鸭 PEKING DUCK

$37.95+

另加鴨包 BUN

$10.00

燒臘雙拼（例牌）

$20.50

燒臘三拼（例牌）

$21.95

貴妃雞

$22.96+

原味汤羮 SOUP

蟹肉鱼肚羮 CRAB MEAT SOUP

$19.95

西湖牛肉羮 MINCED BEEF SOUP

$18.95

鸡蓉粟米羮 MINCED CK SOUP

$18.95

海鲜豆腐羮 SEAFOOD TOFU SOUP

$18.95

香茜皮蛋鱼片汤 FISH SOUP

$19.95

原味酸辣汤 HOT SOUR SOUP

$18.95

时令小炒 ENTREE

法式牛柳粒 FRENCH STYLE FILET CUBES

$25.95

中式牛柳 CHINESE STYLE FILET CUBES

$25.95

蘿蔔牛腩 BEEF STEW W DAIKON

$21.95

爆炒辣子雞 SPCIY CHICKEN

$22.95

梅菜扣肉 BRAISED PORK

$21.95

港式生炒骨 STIR-FRIED SPARE RIBS

$21.95

京都排骨 PEKING STYLE SAPRE RIBS

$21.95

椒鹽豬排 SALT & PEPPER PORK CHOP

$21.95

豬排茄子煲 PORK CHOP AND EGGPLANT

$21.95

滑蛋蝦仁 SHRIMP SCRAMBLED EGGS

$22.95

X.O醬爆蝦球 SHRIMO W X.O SAUCE

$25.95

西汁核桃蝦 HONEY WALNUT SHRIMP

$25.95

金沙蝦 SHRIMP W SALTED EGG YOLK

$25.95

咕嚕蝦 SWEET AND SOUR SHRIMP

$24.95

X.O醬爆魚片 FISH FILLET W X.O SAUCE

$21.95

姜蔥蒸魚片 STEAM FISH FILLET

$21.95

麻婆豆腐 MAPO TUFU

$15.95

四季豆炒腩仔 PORK BELLY W GREEN BEAN

$19.95

臘味炒藕片 PRESERVED MEAT W LOTUS ROOT

$22.95

水煮兩樣 SPICY BOILED BEEF AND FISH

$25.95

鹹魚雞粒豆腐煲 salt fish tofu

$17.95

海鮮豆腐煲 SF TOFU

$22.95

魚香茄子 SPCIY EGGPLANT

$15.95

黑椒牛仔骨

$29.95

公保雞丁

$22.95

牛仔骨茄子煲

$29.95

蔬菜/豆腐 VEG/TUFU

通心菜 WATER SPINACH

$18.95Out of stock

芥蘭 CHINESE BROCCOLI

$16.95

白菜苗 BABY BOK CHOY

$16.95

荷塘炒鮮蔬 LOTS ROO W BLACK FUNGUS

$18.95

玉子豆腐炒鮮菌 EGG TOFU W ASSORTED MUSHROOM

$18.95

紅燒豆腐 BRAISED TOFU

$15.95

乾煸四季豆 HS STRING BEAN

$15.95

臘味炒台山椰菜花 TAISHAN BROCCOLI

$19.95

醋溜土豆絲 SHREDDED POTATO

$15.95

豆苗 Pea Leaves

$18.95

开阳白菜

$16.95

炒粉/炒麵 FRIED NOODLE/RICE

特色炒米 HOUSE SP BERMICELLI

$16.95

星洲炒米粉 SINGAPORE STYLE VERMICELLI

$18.95

海鮮炒麵 SEAFOOD CHOW MEIN

$16.95

牛腩炒麵 BEEF STEW CHOW MEIN

$16.95

牛肉炒麵 BEEF CHOW MIAN

$16.95

幹炒牛河 BEEF CHOW FUN

$16.95

滑蛋牛肉炒粉 BEEF EGG CHOW FUN

$16.95

黑椒牛肉炒烏冬 BEEF UDON

$18.95

黑椒海鮮烏冬 SEAFOOD UDON

$18.95

揚州炒飯 YEUNG CHOW FR

$16.95

鹹魚雞粒炒飯 SALTY FISH CK FR

$18.95

招牌炒飯 HOUSE SP FR

$18.95

瑤柱蛋白海鮮炒飯 EGG WHITE SF FR

$16.95

原味肉碎飯 MINCED PORK RICE

$16.95

辣味肉碎煎蛋飯 SP MINCED PORK RICE

$16.95

滑蛋牛肉燴飯 BEEF AND EGG ON RICE

$16.95

滑蛋下仁燴飯 SHRIMP AND EGG ON RICE

$18.95

番茄牛肉燴飯 TMA BEEF ON RICE

$16.95

蔬菜炒 VEG CHOW

$15.95

雞炒麵 Chicken Noodles

$15.95

午餐盒

$12.95

豉油王炒面

$16.95

To Go Box

$11.13

特色咖喱 CURRY

咖喱牛肉 CURRY BF

$18.95

咖喱雞 CURRY CK

$18.95

咖喱豬排 CURRY PK

$21.95

咖喱牛腩 CURRY BFS

$21.95

咖喱海鮮 CURRY SF

$21.95

廚師推薦 HOUSE SP

龍蝦伊麵

$35.95

龍蝦粉絲煲

$37.95

沙窩雲吞雞煲

$44.95

炒蜆

$25.95

日本和牛串

$79.95

辣炒辣

$25.95

燒臘拼盤

$49.95

原味燒味拼盤

$79.95

感恩火鸡套餐（含糯米饭）

$89.95

飲品 DRINK

中國茗茶 CHINESE TEA

$2.95

凍檸檬茶 ICE L TEA

$4.95

港式凍奶茶 ICE M TEA

$4.95

芒果忌廉梳打 MANGO SODA

$7.95

可樂 COKE

$3.50

7 up

$3.50

減肥可樂 D.COKE

$3.50

熱水 HOT WATER

水 WATER

冰水 ICE WATER

溫水 WARM WATER

菊花茶 chrysanthemum tea

$5.95

凍咖啡 Ice Coffe

$4.95

凍鴛鴦 ICE MIKE TEA MIX COFFEE

$4.95

加料 side

白飯 White Rice

$2.00

煎蛋

$1.50

煎雙旦

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We welcome all to come indulge in a culinary experience truly unique to Hong Kong. Try our congee, noodle and rice dishes, milk tea and special entrees!

Website

Location

13110 Yale Avenue Irvine CA 92620, Irvine, CA 92620

Directions

