Delicious Food Corner- Montery Park 2325 S. Garfield Ave.

2325 S. Garfield Ave.

Monterey Park, CA 91754

Plain Congee 明火白粥
Pork congee 淨瘦肉粥
柱候牛腩燴飯 Beef Stew on Rice

Appetizers 港式小食/三文治

港式菠蘿油 Hong Kong Style Pineapple w/ Butter (2)

$6.50

薄多士 Toast w/ Condensed Milk & Butter or Condensed Milk & Peanut Butter

$4.95+

厚多士 Thick Toast w/ Condensed Milk & Peanut Butter

$5.95+

豬仔包 Baguette w/ Condensed Milk & Butter or Condensed Milk & Peanut Butter

$7.95+

西多士 French Toast

$7.95

咖哩魚蛋 Curry Fish Balls

$9.50

咖哩墨魚丸 Curry Squid Balls

$9.95

咖哩雙丸 Curry Fish (6) & Squid (4) Balls

$9.95

椒鹽雞翼 Fried Chicken Wings w/ Spicy Salt

$15.95

椒鹽鮮魷 Fried Squid w/ Spicy Salt

$16.95

椒鹽雙拼(雞翼/鮮魷) Fried Chicken Wings & Squid w/ Spicy Salt

$16.95

澳門豬扒包 Macau Style Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.50

特色魚扒包 Fish Steak Burger

$12.50

三文治 Spam/Ham/Corned Beef w/ Egg Sandwich

$8.50

吞拿魚三明治 Tuna Sandwich

$8.50

雞肉沙拉三明治 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

小炒面

$4.50

小米通

$5.95

Steamed Rice Flour Roll 腸粉

油條Chinese Donut

$3.50+

齋腸 Steamed Plain Flour Roll

$4.95

蝦米腸 Steamed Flour Rolls w/ Dried Shrimp

$5.50

小混丈腸粉 Steamed House Special Flour Roll (S)

$4.95

大混丈腸粉 Steamed House Special Flour Roll (L)

$7.50

炸兩 Steamed Flour Roll w/ Chinese Donut

$7.50

牛肉腸粉 Steamed Beef Flour Roll

$7.50

叉燒腸粉 Steamed BBQ Pork Flour Roll

$7.50

鮮蝦腸粉 Steamed Shrimp Flour Roll

$8.95

蝦米大混醬

$7.95

Congee 生滾靚粥

Pork & Preserved Egg Congee 皮蛋瘦肉粥

$12.50

Special Meatball Congee 秘制肉丸粥

$12.95

Dried Vegetable & Pork Rib Congee 菜干排骨粥

$13.50Out of stock

Fresh Chicken Congee 生滾滑雞粥

$12.50

Fresh Chicken w/ Bone Congee 黃毛雞粥(帶骨)

$13.95

Fish Filet Congee 魚片粥

$12.50

House Special Fish Paste & Lettuce Congee 生菜魚肉粥

$13.95

Seafood Congee 海鮮粥

$13.95

鮑魚雞粥

$15.95

Minced Beef Congee 免治牛肉粥

$12.50

Fresh Beef Congee 生滾牛肉粥

$12.50

Pig's Offal Congee 及第粥

$13.95

豬肚粥

$13.95

Pig's Kidney & Liver Congee 腰肝粥

$13.95

Pork Blood Congee 豬紅粥

$12.50

Pork Blood & Intestine w/ Chives Congee 豬紅大腸韮菜粥

$14.95

Liver Congee 淨肝粥

$14.95

Kidney Congee 淨腰粥

$14.95

Pork congee 淨瘦肉粥

$12.50

Preserved Egg Congee 淨皮蛋粥

$12.50

Plain Congee 明火白粥

$7.95

Soup Noodles 湯粉麵

餐肉蛋湯 Spam & Egg Noodle Soup

$12.50

火腿蛋湯 Ham & Eggs Noodle Soup

$12.50

腸仔蛋湯 Sausage & Egg Noodle Soup

$12.50

辣腸蛋湯 Spicy Sausage & Egg Noodle Soup

$14.95

牛肉湯 Fresh Beef Noodle Soup

$14.95

柱候牛腩湯 Beef Stew in Brown Sauce Noodle Sou

$14.95

紫菜雙魚蛋湯 Seaweed/Egg & Fish Balls Noodle Sou

$14.95

紫菜墨魚丸湯 Seaweed/ Egg & Squid Balls Noodle Soup

$14.95

清湯蘿蔔魚蛋湯Fish Balls & Radish Noodle Soup

$13.50

豬紅大腸韮菜湯 Pork Blood, Intestine & Chives Noodle Soup

$14.95

原味生菜魚肉湯 House Special Fish Paste & Lettuce Soup Noodle

$14.95

牛腩雲吞湯 Beef Stew Wonton Noodle Soup

$15.50

豬扒湯 Pork Chop Noodle Soup

$14.95

原味清湯牛腩 House Special Beef Stew Noodle Soup

$15.95

沙嗲牛肉湯出前一丁 Spicy Beef Instant Noodle Soup

$14.95

港式炸醬撈麵 Spicy Shredded Pork Lo Mein in Special Sauce

$14.95

柱候牛腩撈麵 Beef Stew in Brown Sauce Lo Mein

$14.95

港式雲吞HK Style Wonton Noodle Soup (5 pcs

$14.95

鮮蝦雲吞湯 Shrimp Wonton Soup (8pcs)

$14.95

香茜免治牛肉湯 Minced Beef Rice Noodle Soup w/ Cilantro

$14.95

淨湯麵

$6.50

雙魚蛋湯

$13.50

墨魚丸湯

$13.50

牛肉蛋湯

$14.95

雪菜肉絲湯

$14.95

榨菜肉絲湯

$14.95

Soup 湯/燉湯

西湖牛肉羹 Minced Beef & Egg White Soup

$14.95

紫菜豆腐肉片湯 Seaweed, Tofu & Sliced Pork Soup

$14.95

香茜皮蛋魚片湯 Parsley, Preserved Egg & Fish Filet Soup

$14.95

海鮮豆腐羹 Seaweed Tofu Soup

$15.95

雞茸粟米羹 Sweet Corn & Minced Chicken Soup

$14.95

蟹肉魚肚羹 Crab Meat & Fish Maw Soup

$17.95

花旗參炖竹絲雞 Silkie Chicken w/ Ginseng Soup

$13.50

陳腎炖西洋菜湯 Aged Duck Kidney w/ Watercress Soup

$13.50

蟲草花炖雞湯 Chicken w/ Denrobium Nobile Soup

$13.50

Curry 特色咖哩

Curry Mixed Vegetable 咖哩雜菜

$14.95

Curry Sliced Beef 咖喱牛肉

$15.95

Curry Chicken 咖喱雞

$15.95

Curry Pork Chop 咖喱豬扒

$15.95

Curry Fish Steak 咖喱魚柳

$15.95

Curry Beef Stew 咖喱牛腩

$17.95

Curry Seafood 咖喱海鮮

$16.95

Curry Shrimp 咖喱蝦

$17.95

咖喱魚蛋飯

$14.95

咖喱墨魚丸飯

$14.95

House Specialty 原味私房菜

虎皮尖椒炒爽肉 Fried Pork with Tiger-Skin Pepper

$21.50

原味梅皇蝦 Fried Shrimp w/ Preserved Veg.

$26.50

原味賽螃蟹 Stir Fried Crab Meat w/ Egg White

$21.95

原味薑蔥爆炒海參 Braised Sea Cucumber with Scallions

$38.50

薑蔥霸王雞 Ranch Chicken with Ginger Scallion

$21.50

原味泰式炒蝦 Thai Style Seafood Shrimp

$26.50

豉汁蒸鱈魚 Steamed Cod in Black Bean Sauce

$23.95

德国脆皮咸猪手 German Style Pork Knuckle

$22.95

叉燒（例牌）

$14.95

清湯牛腩煲

$19.95

蜜汁黑椒牛仔骨

$23.95

避风塘小排骨

$15.95

感恩火鸡套餐（含糯米饭）

$89.95

Clay Pot Rice 煲仔飯

咸魚肉餅煲仔飯 Salted Fish & Pork Patty Clay Pot Rice

$19.50

臘味煲仔飯 Preserved Meat Clay Pot Rice

$21.50

冬菇滑雞煲仔飯 Chicken & Mushroom Pot Rice

$19.50

豉汁排骨煲仔飯 Sparerib in Black Bean Sauce Clay Pot Rice

$19.50

原味田雞煲仔飯 House Special Frog Clay Pot Rice

$23.50

House Entree 時令小炒

牛肉

$15.95

魚片

$15.95

雞肉

$15.95

排骨

$15.95

豬肉

$15.95

炒大腸

$15.95+

法式牛柳粒 House Special Filet Mignon Cubes

$20.50

燒汁什菌牛柳粒 Filet Mignon Cubes and Assorted Mushroom w/ Teriyaki Sauce

$20.50

原味水煮 Sliced Beef/Fish (or both) in Chili Oil

$17.95

魚鬆炒四季豆 Pan Fried Fish Cake w/ String Bean

$16.95

梅菜扣肉 Braised Pork w/ Preserved Vegetable

$15.95

味蒜龍利球 Sautéed Filet w/ Garlic

$15.95

XO醬炒蝦仁 Pan Fried Shrimp w/ X.O. Sauce XO醬炒蝦仁

$17.95

西芹炒蝦仁 Pan Fried Shrimp w/ Celery

$16.95

西汁核桃蝦 Honey Walnut Shrimp w/ Mayonnaise Sauce

$20.50

滑蛋蝦仁 Shrimp w/ Scrambled Eggs

$17.95

叉燒炒蛋 BBQ Pork w/ Scrambled Eggs

$15.95

炒蜆 Stir-Fried Clams/Basil or Black Bean Sauce

$15.95

臘味炒藕片 Pan Fried Preserved Meat w/ Lotus Root

$17.95

XO醬炒海哲花 Sautéed Jelly Fish w/ XO Sauce

$19.50

原味金沙蝦 Shrimp w/ Salted Egg Yolk

$19.95

魚鬆海哲花炒什菌 Stir-Fried Jelly Fish, Fish Cake & Assorted Mushroom

$19.95

避風塘豬手

$16.95

椒鹽中蝦

$19.95

腰肝

$16.95

Hot Pot 煲仔小菜

海鮮豆腐煲 Seafood Tofu Hot Pot

$19.50

魚滑瑤柱什菜煲 House Special Fish Paste and Assorted Vegetable Hot Pot

$19.50

豬扒茄子煲 Pork Chop and Eggplant Hot Pot

$17.95

魚香茄子煲 Spicy Eggplant Hot Pot

$15.95

鹹魚雞粒豆腐煲 Salted Fish and Chicken Tofu Hot Pot

$15.95

啫啫滑雞煲 Sizzling Chicken Hot Pot

$17.95

柱候蘿蔔牛腩煲 Beef Stew Hot Pot

$19.50

中山鱈魚煲 Cod Filet Hot Pot

$21.50

香茜辣酒蚬 Clam with Cilantro in Wine Casserole

$21.50

清湯蘿蔔腩煲

$19.95

原味羊腩煲

$25.95

Vegetables and Tofu 蔬菜/豆腐

生菜

$15.95

菜心

$15.95

芥蘭

$15.95

四季豆

$15.95

菠菜

$15.95

西蘭花

$15.95

豆苗

$18.95

A 菜

$16.95

白菜苗

$15.95

大豆苗

$17.95Out of stock

通心菜

$16.95Out of stock

台山椰菜花 Sautéed Taishan Broccoli Flower

$19.50

豆腐

$13.95

荷塘炒鮮蔬 Stir-Fried Sliced Lotus Root w/ Black Fungus & Vegetable

$17.95

原味雙菇白菜苗（靈芝菇/冬菇） Sautéed Baby Bok Choy w/ Marmoreal Mushroom/Shiitake

$17.95

三鮮燴脆皮豆腐 Braised Crispy Tofu w/ Three Delights

$17.95

玉子豆腐炒鮮菌 Egg Tofu w/ Assorted Mushroom

$17.95

瑤柱什菌扒脆皮豆腐 Braised Crispy Tofu w/ Dried Scallop & Enoki Mushroom

$17.95

Fried Noodle 炒粉/麵

豉油皇Soy Sauce Chow Mein/Fun

$13.50

牛肉 Beef

$15.95

雞肉

$15.95

鮮蝦

$16.95

肉絲炒面 Shredded Pork Chow Mein

$14.95

豉椒牛肉Beef/Chicken Chow Fun w/ Black Bean Sauce

$15.95

鼓椒雞

$15.95

滑蛋牛肉炒/Chicken and Egg Chow Fun

$15.95

滑蛋雞

$15.95

滑蛋蝦炒 Shrimp and Egg Chow Fun

$15.95

雪菜肉絲 Snow Cabbage/ Spicy Pickled Veggie and Shredded Pork Vermicelli

$14.95

榨菜肉絲

$15.95

星洲炒米 Singapore Style Vermicelli

$15.95

特色炒米 House Spiced Fried Vermicelli

$15.95

原味泰式海鮮炒 Thai Style Seafood Vermicelli/Fun

$15.95

叉燒炒 BBQ Pork Chow Mein/Fun

$14.95

牛腩炒 Beef Stew Chow Mein/Fun

$15.95

海鮮炒面 Seafood Chow Mein

$15.95

招牌炒

$15.95

招牌炒公仔面 House Special Pan Fried Instant Noodle (Chicken, Shrimp, BBQ Pork)招牌炒公仔面

$15.95

鹹魚雞絲鴛鴦炒米 Salty Fish Shredded Chicken Double Vermicelli

$15.95

避風塘海鮮炒米 Wok Fried Harbor Style Seafood Vermicelli

$15.95

黑椒牛肉炒烏冬 Sizzling Beef Udon w/ Black Pepper

$15.95

黑椒海鮮炒烏冬 Sizzling Seafood Udon w/ Black Pepper

$15.95

泰式魚松炒米 Thai Style Fish Cake Fried Vermeil/Fun

$15.95

乾燒伊面 Braised E-Fu Noodle

$15.50

蟹肉燴伊面 Crab Meat E-Fu Noodle

$21.50

素菜炒

$13.95

Fried Rice 炒飯

生炒牛肉飯Beef Fried Rice

$14.95

叉燒煎蛋飯 BBQ Pork & Pan Fried Egg over Rice

$15.50

叉燒炒飯 BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$14.95

揚州炒飯 Yeung Chow Fried Rice

$14.95

招牌炒飯 House Special Fried Rice

$14.95

瑤柱蛋白海鮮炒飯 Dried Scallop w/ Egg White & Seafood Fried Rice

$15.95

芥蘭粒臘味炒飯 Chinese Broccoli & Preserved Sausage Rice

$14.95

鹹魚雞粒炒飯 Salty Fish Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

原味沙姜雞飯 Ginger Chicken w/ Rice

$14.95

泰式醬海鮮炒飯 Thai Style Seafood Fried Rice

$14.95

海鮮炒飯 Seafood Fried Rice

$15.50

XO海鮮炒飯 XO Sauce Seafood Fried Rice

$15.95

少爺炒飯 XO Sauce Seafood & BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$15.95

原味生炒糯米飯 Stir-Fried Sticky Rice

$19.50

鴛鴦炒飯

$15.95

Rice Plate 燴飯

柱候牛腩燴飯 Beef Stew on Rice

$15.95

時菜牛肉 Beef/Chicken w/ Season Vegetables on Ric

$15.95

時菜雞燴飯

$15.95

番茄牛肉燴飯 Tomato Beef on Rice

$15.95

粟米肉粒燴飯 Diced Pork w. Cream Corn Sauce on Rice

$15.95

招牌燴飯 (雞, 蝦, 叉燒) House Special Sauce on Rice (Chicken, Shrimp, BBQ Pork)

$15.50

滑蛋牛燴飯 Beef and Egg on Rice

$15.95

滑蛋蝦仁燴飯 Shrimp and Egg on Rice

$15.95

海鮮燴飯 Assorted Seafood w/ Sauce on Rice

$15.95

福建燴飯 Hokkien Fried Rice

$16.95

原味肉碎飯

$15.95

辣味肉碎飯

$15.95

鴛鴦炒飯

$18.95

豬排燴飯

$15.95

煎蛋免治牛肉飯

$15.95

SIDE ORDER

煎蛋

$2.00

煎雙蛋

$3.00

細白飯

$2.00

淨皮蛋

$3.00

小薯條

$4.95

免餐具

特價午餐飲品

熱檸檬茶

$2.50

凍檸檬茶

$2.50

熱奶茶

$2.50

凍奶茶

$2.50

熱咖啡

$2.50

凍咖啡

$2.50

熱鴛鴦

$2.50

凍鴛鴦

$2.50

熱中國茶

$2.50

熱檸檬水

$2.50

凍檸檬水

$2.50

熱水

冰水

齋啡

$2.50

凍齋啡

$2.50

小朋友水

Drinks

熱中國名茶 Chinese Tea

$3.50

檸檬茶

$3.95+

港式奶茶 H.K. Style Milk Tea

$3.95+

港式鴛鴦 H.K. Style Coffee & Milk Tea

$3.95+

香濃咖啡 H.K. Style Coffee

$3.95+

檸檬咖啡 Coffee w/ Lemon

$3.95+

齋啡

$3.95

凍齋啡

$4.50

檸檬蜜糖 Honey Water w/ Lemon

$4.95+

water with lemon 檸檬水

$3.95+

熱檸樂加薑 Coke w/ Ginger & Lemon

$4.95

檸檬可樂 Coke or 7UP w/ Lemo

$3.50

咸檸檬七喜 Coke w/ Salted Lemon

$4.95

咸檸檬蜜糖 Honey Water w/ Salted Lemon

$4.95+

菊花蜜

$5.95

百香果檸檬茶 Lemon Tea w/ Passion Fruit Flavor

$4.95

柚子蜜 Citron Honey

$4.50+

金桔檸檬蜜糖 Kumquat Lemon w/ Honey

$4.95+

阿華田 Ovaltine

$4.50+

好立克 Horlick

$5.50+

朱古力 Neesquik Chocolate

$4.50+

可樂

$2.50

7 up

$2.50

減肥可樂

$2.50

黑牛 Coke w/ Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream 黑牛

$5.50

白牛

$5.50

白雪公主 7UP w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.50

Cappuccino 義大利咖啡

$4.95+

西班牙咖啡 Spanish Coffee

$5.95

Milk 鮮奶

$3.95+

Hot Milk with Egg 熱鮮奶窩蛋

$4.95

Orange Juice 橙汁

$4.50

Iced Ribena with Lemon 凍檸賓

$6.50

冰水

熱水

小朋友水

冰點 ICE

紅豆冰

$5.50

涼粉冰

$5.50

鴛鴦冰

$5.50

菠蘿冰

$5.50

荔枝冰

$5.50

龍眼冰

$5.50

雪糕

$2.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We welcome all to come indulge in a culinary experience truly unique to Hong Kong. Try our congee, noodle and rice dishes, milk tea and special entrees!

Location

2325 S. Garfield Ave., Monterey Park, CA 91754

Directions

