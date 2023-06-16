A map showing the location of Delicious Food Corner Rowland Heights 18908 Gale AvenueView gallery

Delicious Food Corner Rowland Heights 18908 Gale Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

18908 Gale Avenue

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

APPLETIZERS 港式小食/烘焙/方包

Appetizers 港式小食

沙爹牛肉 Satay Beef

$9.95

沙爹雞柳 Satay CHICKEN

$8.95

沙爹魷魚酥 Satay Squid Crisp

$10.95

椒盐鲜魷魚 Salt and Pepper Squid Crisp

$13.95

椒盐雞中翼 Salt and Pepper Chicken Wing

$12.95

蒜香鸡翅 Garlic Chicken Wings

$12.95

椒盐双拼 Salt and pepper combination

$13.95

港式咖喱鱼蛋 Curry fish ball

$7.95

炸春卷 Fried Spring Rolls

$7.95

香草炸薯條 Herb French Fries

$4.95

SMALL SPAM RICE MACARONI IN SOUP 小火腿通心粉

$5.95

烘焙类

芝士熱狗 Cheese Hot Dog

$7.95

芝士猪扒菠萝包配薯条

$11.95

芝士鸡扒菠萝包配薯条

$11.95

培根蛋菠蘿包配薯条

$11.95

港式菠蘿油

$5.95

雪糕菠蘿包

$5.95

真系有菠蘿的菠蘿包

$5.95

奶油猪仔包

$5.95

奶酱猪仔包

$5.95

香草蒜蓉包

$5.95

香草奶油豬仔包

$6.95

港式猪扒包配薯条

$11.95

港式鱼柳包配薯条

$11.95

港式鸡扒包配薯条

$11.95

方包系列

蝦多士

$7.95Out of stock

公司三文治配薯条

$11.95

滑蛋虾治

$6.95

咸牛蛋治

$6.95

火腿蛋治

$6.95

午餐肉蛋治

$6.95

净蛋治

$6.95

培根蛋治

$6.95

西多士

$7.95

花生酱西多士

$7.95

一口西多士

$7.95Out of stock

奶油油多士

$4.95

奶漿多士

$4.95

果醬多士

$4.95

花生醬多士

$4.95

奶油厚多士

$5.95

奶酱厚多士

$5.95

甜品

香蕉船

$7.95

雜果船

$7.95

雪糕新地

$6.95

STEAMED RICE FLOUR ROLL 爽滑腸粉

Steamed Rice Flour Roll 腸粉

Chinese Donut 油條

Chinese Donut 油條

$3.50
Steamed Plain Flour Roll 齋腸

Steamed Plain Flour Roll 齋腸

$4.50
Steamed Flour Rolls w/ Dried Shrimp 蝦米腸

Steamed Flour Rolls w/ Dried Shrimp 蝦米腸

$4.95
Steamed House Special Flour Roll (L) 大混丈腸粉

Steamed House Special Flour Roll (L) 大混丈腸粉

$6.50
STEAMED FLOUR ROLL W/ DRIED SHRIMP(LARGE) 蝦米大混醬

STEAMED FLOUR ROLL W/ DRIED SHRIMP(LARGE) 蝦米大混醬

$7.95
Steamed Flour Roll w/ Chinese Donut 炸兩

Steamed Flour Roll w/ Chinese Donut 炸兩

$6.95
Steamed Beef Flour Roll 牛肉腸粉

Steamed Beef Flour Roll 牛肉腸粉

$6.95
Steamed BBQ Pork Flour Roll 叉燒腸粉

Steamed BBQ Pork Flour Roll 叉燒腸粉

$6.95
Steamed Shrimp Flour Roll 鮮蝦腸粉

Steamed Shrimp Flour Roll 鮮蝦腸粉

$6.95

西式餐譜（午餐/晚餐）

特色咖喱

Curry Sliced Beef 咖喱牛肉 (Deep Copy)

$13.95

Curry Chicken 咖喱雞 (Deep Copy)

$13.95

Curry Beef Stew 咖喱牛腩 (Deep Copy)

$14.95

Curry Pork Chop 咖喱豬扒 (Deep Copy)

$13.95

咖喱魚蛋飯 (Deep Copy)

$13.95

Curry Seafood 咖喱海鮮 (Deep Copy)

$14.95

汤意粉/通心粉/公仔面

冬阴功海鲜

$13.95

冬阴功鸡扒

$13.95

冬阴功猪扒

$13.95

鸳鸯扒蛋

$13.95

沙爹牛肉蛋

$13.95

沙爹虾蛋

$13.95

鸡扒蛋

$13.95

猪扒蛋

$13.95

午餐肉蛋

$11.95

辣肠蛋

$11.95

火腿蛋

$11.95

肠仔蛋

$11.95

培根蛋

$11.95

海鲜

$11.95

焗饭类

红汁芝士鸳鸯扒焗饭

$14.95

白汁芝士鸳鸯扒焗饭

$14.95

黑椒芝士鸳鸯扒焗饭

$14.95

红汁芝士焗饭

$14.95

白汁芝士焗饭

$14.95

黑椒芝士焗饭

$14.95

焗芝士牛肉焗

$14.95

芝士海鲜焗

$14.95

扒类

香煎鸡扒

$14.95

吉列猪扒

$14.95Out of stock

香煎猪扒

$14.95

香煎鸳鸯扒

$14.95

香煎肉眼扒

$18.95

原味大什扒

$24.95Out of stock

炒意粉

黑椒牛肉炒意粉

$14.95

番茄牛肉炒意粉

$14.95

奶油蘑菇汁海鲜炒意粉

$14.95

鸡柳炒意粉

$14.95

培根炒意粉

$14.95

海鲜炒意粉

$14.95

鲜虾炒意粉

$14.95

特色饮品

冰沙系列

芒果冰沙

$4.95

火龙果冰沙

$4.95

香橙冰沙

$4.95

红豆冰沙

$4.95

菠萝椰奶冰沙

$4.95

柠檬冰沙

$4.95

多多系列

柠檬多多

$4.95

芒果多多

$4.95

香蕉多多

$4.95

火龙果多多

$4.95

柚子多多

$4.95

香橙多多

$4.95

刨冰系列

鸳鸯冰

$4.95

杂果冰

$4.95

菠萝冰

$4.95

红豆冰

$4.95

凉粉冰

$4.95

龙眼冰

$4.95

荔枝冰

$4.95

奶昔系列

草莓奶昔

$4.95

香蕉奶昔

$4.95

朱古力奶昔

$4.95

香草奶昔

$4.95

火龙果奶昔

$4.95

芒果奶昔

$4.95

HOT AND COLD DRINK 冷、熱飲品

冷、熱飲品 Drinks

Chinese Tea 熱中國名茶

$3.50

Lemon Tea 檸檬茶

$3.95+
H.K. Style Milk Tea 港式奶茶

H.K. Style Milk Tea 港式奶茶

$3.95+

H.K. Style Coffee & Milk Tea 港式鴛鴦

$3.95+

H.K. Style Coffee 香濃咖啡

$3.95+

Coffee w/ Lemon 檸檬咖啡

$3.95+

Black Coffee 齋啡

$3.95

Ice Black Coffee 凍齋啡

$4.50

Honey Water w/ Lemon 檸檬蜜糖

$4.95+

water with lemon 檸檬水

$3.95+

Coke w/ Ginger & Lemon 熱檸樂加薑

$4.95

Coke or 7UP w/ Lemo 檸檬可樂

$3.50
7Up w/ Salted Lemon 咸檸檬七喜

7Up w/ Salted Lemon 咸檸檬七喜

$4.95

Honey Water w/ Salted Lemon 咸檸檬蜜糖

$4.95+

Lemon Tea w/ Passion Fruit Flavor 百香果檸檬茶

$4.95

Citron Honey 柚子蜜

$4.50+

Kumquat Lemon w/ Honey 金桔檸檬蜜糖

$4.95+

Ovaltine 阿華田

$4.50+

Horlick 好立克

$5.50+

Neesquik Chocolate 朱古力

$4.50+

Coke 可樂

$2.50

7 Up

$2.50

Diet Coke 減肥可樂

$2.50

Coke w/ Chocolate Ice Cream 黑牛

$5.50
Coke w/ Vanilla Ice Cream 白牛

Coke w/ Vanilla Ice Cream 白牛

$5.50

7UP w/ Vanilla Ice Cream 白雪公主

$5.50

Cappuccino 義大利咖啡

$4.95+

Spanish Coffee 西班牙咖啡

$5.95

Milk 鮮奶

$3.95+

Hot Milk with Egg 熱鮮奶窩蛋

$4.95

Orange Juice 橙汁

$4.50

泰式奶茶

$3.95
Iced Ribena with Lemon 凍檸賓

Iced Ribena with Lemon 凍檸賓

$6.50

杂果宾治

$4.95

冰水

热水

温水

净冰

外卖烧腊

烧腊外卖

特色脆皮咸鸡（半只）

$16.95

特色脆皮咸鸡（全只）

$29.95

鼓油鸡（半只）

$16.95

鼓油鸡（全只）

$29.95

贵妃鸡（半只）

$16.95

贵妃鸡（全只）

$29.95

明炉烧鸭（半只）

$18.95

明炉烧鸭（全只）

$36.95

烧腊饭

$13.95

烧腊双拼饭

$15.95

烧腊三拼饭

$17.95

烧味双拼

$18.95

烧腊三拼

$21.95

盐焗鸡爪（盒装）

$4.99

秘制鹵水鴨（半隻）

$18.95

秘制鹵水鴨（全只）

$36.95

YOUTUB活动

菠萝油（1）（活动）

热奶茶（活动）

冻奶茶（活动）

热咖啡（活动）

冻咖啡（活动）

热柠檬茶（活动）

冻柠檬茶（活动）

热鸳鸯（活动）

冻鸳鸯（活动）

奶油多士（活动）

奶酱多士（活动）

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18908 Gale Avenue, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Baekjeong Korean BBQ - Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18900 E Gale Ave Ste A Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Burger Box - 1015 South Nogales Street
orange starNo Reviews
1015 South Nogales Street Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Junbi - Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18558 Gale Ave Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Phoenix Food Boutique - Rowland Heights (Nogales St)
orange starNo Reviews
1709 South Nogales Street Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Summerfield Tea Bar - Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
19208 Colima Rd Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry
orange starNo Reviews
1330 S. Fullerton Rd. Ste. 102 City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rowland Heights

Ajisen Ramen - Rowland Heights
orange star4.3 • 2,945
18253 Colima Road, Ste 104 Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rowland Heights
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Hacienda Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
La Puente
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
West Covina
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (58 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Whittier
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston