DeliCozy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy the difference!
Location
100 Station ave, Glendora, NJ 08029
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Cantina Restaurant - 630 Lower Landing Rd
No Reviews
630 Lower Landing Rd Blackwood, NJ 08012
View restaurant
Laughing Fox - 510 S White Horse Pike
No Reviews
510 S White Horse Pike Magnolia, NJ 08049
View restaurant
Old Rail Tavern - 101 Clements Bridge Road
No Reviews
101 Clements Bridge Road Barrington, NJ 08007
View restaurant