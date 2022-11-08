Restaurant header imageView gallery

DeliCozy

review star

No reviews yet

100 Station ave

Glendora, NJ 08029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Philly Cheesesteak
The Chicken Cheesesteak
Roast Beef Hoagie

Breakfast Platters

Pancake Platter

$9.99

French Toast Platter

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Egg Omelet

$8.99

Home Fries Platter

$7.99

Omelet Platter Plain W/cheese

$6.99

The Cozy Omelet Platter

$6.99

Scrambled Eggs

$4.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Cozy Sandwich

$8.99

Your choice of bread loaded with fresh avocado, tomato, fried Egg, bacon, crispy hash brown

The Cozy Omelet

$6.99

3 egg omelet with provolone cheese, fried onions, bacon with your choice of toast

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Egg Omelet

$5.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

The Magic Omelet

$5.99

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Egg Omelet

$8.99

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Sesame Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, Tomato & Onion

$4.00

Bagel w/ Turkey & Cheese

$5.99

Bagel w/ Avocado

$4.99

Bagel w/ Eggs & Cheese

$4.99

AM Sides

Nutella & Banana Sandwich

$3.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

$2.99

Toast

$1.25

Avocado Toast

$4.99

Grilled Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Turkey Bacon Side

$2.00

Beef Bacon Side

$2.00

Manager Specials

Cheesesteak Special

$15.00

Ribeye Cheesesteak, Fries, And Drink Special

Hoagie Special

$14.06

Signature Items

The Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Premium Sliced Rib-eye on a fresh sesame seed roll.

The Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Double Cheeseburger Platter

$10.00

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$5.99

Pastrami Ruben

$8.99

Melted gooey cheese, smokey pastrami all nested under the sweet tanginess of sauerkraut and Russian Dressing. All sandwiched between crispy brown grilled rye bread. Served with deli style pickle spear.

Corned Beef Ruben

$8.99

Melted gooey cheese, lean corn beef all nested under the sweet tanginess of sauerkraut and Russian Dressing. All sandwiched between crispy brown grilled rye bread. Served with deli style pickle spear.

Corn Beef Special

$8.99

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.99

Robust and flavorful juicy chicken breast marinated in a blend of Middle Eastern spices topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and homemade tahina sauce rolled up in pita bread

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Turkey Melt

$8.99

Grilled Roast Beef Melt

$8.99

Falafel Platter

$6.99Out of stock

Falafel Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Hoagies

The Cozy Hoagie

$6.99+

Seeded Italian roll stuffed with layers of sliced-to-order Pastrami, Turkey, Salami, Corned Beef and Swiss with your choice of toppings. Recommended with Onions and Russian Dressing

Home Style Turkey Hoagie

$6.99+

Turkey Ham Hoagie

$6.99+

Santa Fe Turkey Hoagie

$6.99+Out of stock

Black Pepper Crust Turkey Hoagie

$6.99+Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Black Forest Hoagie

$6.99+

Roast Beef Hoagie

$6.99+

Corned Beef Hoagie

$6.99+

Pastrami Hoagie

$6.99+

Beef Bologna Hoagie

$6.99+

Beef Salami Hoagie

$6.99+

Honey BBQ Chicken Hoagie

$6.99+

Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$6.99+

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$6.99+

Garden Veggie Hoagie

$6.99+

Mixed Cheese Hoagie

$6.99+

Cheese Hoagie

$6.99+

Tuna Salad Hoagie

$6.99+

Honey Roasted Turkey

$6.99+

Wings

10 Pc Wings

$9.99

25 Pcs Wings

$20.00

30 Pcs Wings

$27.99

40 Pcs Wings

$37.99

50 Pcs Wings

$40.00

100 Pcs Wings

$80.00

Salads

Homemade Soups of the Day Comes in a bowl with a side of Artisan breadsticks

The Cozy Salad

$8.99

Spring Mix Salad

$8.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Sides

Onion Rings

$4.99

Small French Fries

$3.99

Large French Fries

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Cheesesteak Fries

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$8.99

Homemade Mac 'n Cheese

$4.99

Cheese Bites

$4.99

Curly Fries

$3.99

Kids Chicken Tender Platter (2ct)

$4.99

Comes with 2 Crispy Chicken Tenders and Fries

Chicken Tenders 4ct

$4.99

Bakery

Fresh Baked Goods Provided by Local Baker (@ O' SWEET FATOOSH)

Cookies

$2.50

Brownies

$3.00

Apricot Cinnamon Coconut Crumble

$4.00

Cheesecake Bites

$4.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream Cone

$3.00

Chocolate Ice Cream Cone

$3.00

Twist Ice Cream Cone

$3.00

Vanilla Milk Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Milk Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Milk Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Black & White Milk Shake

$6.00Out of stock

Sundae

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks & Snacks

Bottled Drink

$2.00

Please Write the Type of DRINK you like in Special Requests

Water Bottle

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Cold Lemon Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Coffee

$2.10

Specialty Tea Blend- COLD

$2.00Out of stock

Big Bag Chips

$4.99

Medium Bag Chips

$3.00

Herrs Chips

$2.49

Candy Bar

$1.49

Gum Pack

$1.49

Soda Can

$1.00

Deli by lb

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$11.99

Dietz & Watson® Roast Beef. Handcrafted seasoned roast beef with extra lean. Coated with seasonings & caramel color. Contains no MSG added. This high quality product is free from gluten. 12g of Protein (2oz)

Corned Beef

$11.99

Corned Beef Brisket. This fully cooked extra lean brisket has no MSG added.

Pastrami

$11.99

Beef Bologna

$7.99

Beef Salami

$8.99

Homestyle Turkey

$11.99

Lite Turkey

$11.99Out of stock

Turkey Ham

$9.99

Santa Fe Turkey

$11.99Out of stock

Smoked Black Forest Turkey

$9.99Out of stock

Turkey Bacon

$9.99

Black Pepper Crust Turkey

$11.99Out of stock

Honey BBQ Chicken

$9.99

Bufallo Chicken

$9.99

Cheese by lb

American White

$5.99

American Yellow

$5.99

Cooper Sharp

$7.99

Provolone

$6.99

Muenster

$6.99

Swiss

$6.99

Mozzarella

$6.99

Buffalo Cheese

$6.99

Pepper Jack

$6.99

Colby

$6.99

DIY Picnic Packages

Grab-and-go box of fresh rolls of bread, sliced deli meat, cheese, and sandwich toppings all individually packaged to be assembled at your convenience

Honey Roasted Turkey DIY

$28.99+

Grab-and-go box of fresh rolls of bread, sliced deli meat, cheese, and sandwich toppings all individually packaged to be assembled at your convenience

Roast Beef DIY

$28.99+

Grab-and-go box of fresh rolls of bread, sliced deli meat, cheese, and sandwich toppings all individually packaged to be assembled at your convenience

Corned Beef DIY

$28.99+

Grab-and-go box of fresh rolls of bread, sliced deli meat, cheese, and sandwich toppings all individually packaged to be assembled at your convenience

Kosher Meats DIY

$28.99+

Grab-and-go box of fresh rolls of bread, sliced deli meat, cheese, and sandwich toppings all individually packaged to be assembled at your convenience

Santa Fe Turkey DIY

$28.99+

Grab-and-go box of fresh rolls of bread, sliced deli meat, cheese, and sandwich toppings all individually packaged to be assembled at your convenience

BBQ Chicken DIY

$28.99+

Grab-and-go box of fresh rolls of bread, sliced deli meat, cheese, and sandwich toppings all individually packaged to be assembled at your convenience

Buffalo Chicken DIY

$28.99+

Grab-and-go box of fresh rolls of bread, sliced deli meat, cheese, and sandwich toppings all individually packaged to be assembled at your convenience

Catering

Hoagie Tray

$49.99

Wrap Trays

$50.00

Cookie Tray

$15.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the difference!

Website

Location

100 Station ave, Glendora, NJ 08029

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Cantina Restaurant - 630 Lower Landing Rd
orange starNo Reviews
630 Lower Landing Rd Blackwood, NJ 08012
View restaurantnext
Del Buono's Bakery - Bellmawr
orange starNo Reviews
42 East Browning Road Bellmawr, NJ 08031
View restaurantnext
Ellie's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 266
519 N Warwick Rd Somerdale, NJ 08083
View restaurantnext
Laughing Fox - 510 S White Horse Pike
orange starNo Reviews
510 S White Horse Pike Magnolia, NJ 08049
View restaurantnext
Old Rail Tavern - 101 Clements Bridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
101 Clements Bridge Road Barrington, NJ 08007
View restaurantnext
Rochester’s Barbecue & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
130 N White Horse Pike Lawnside, NJ 08045
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Glendora
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston