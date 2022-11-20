Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market Delilah's Hawaiian Poke Market

review star

No reviews yet

1801 L St, Suite 50

Sacramento, CA 95811

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

OG Sashimi
Loaded Bowl
Cali Shrimp

Tuna

1/2 lb

$12.95

1 lb

$24.95

Salmon

1/2 lb

$12.95

1 lb

$24.95

Shrimp

1/2 lb

$7.95

1 lb

$14.95

Family Packs

(No Substitutions)

Musubi Pack (12 pc)

$36.95

(NO SUBSTITUTION) -4 Spam Musubi -4 Spam Tamago -4 Tempura Shrimp

Poke Pack

$43.95

(NO SUBSTITUTION) -4 Poke Flavors (1/4 each) -16 oz Sushi Rice -2 Spam Musubi -Seaweed Salad, Wonton Chips -2 Hawaiian Drinks

Hawaiian Pack

$49.99

(NO SUBSTITUTION) -8 pc BBQ Chicken Skewers -5 pc BBQ Short Ribs -Furikake Chicken -Large Hot Rice (8 scoops) -Large Mac Salad (8 scoops)

Seafood Pack

$69.99

(NO SUBSTITUTION) -10 pc Gralic Shrimp -10 pc Panko Fried Shrimp - Half Pound Traditional Ahi -5 pc BBQ Shor Ribs -Bulgogi Beef -Large Hot Rice (8 scoops) -Large Mac Salad (8 scoops)

Poke Bowls

Classic Bowl

$15.95

2 flavors + 1 side over sushi rice

Loaded Bowl

$18.95

2 flavors + 3 sides over sushi rice

Market Side

Seaweed Salad

$4.50

California Krab Salad

$4.50

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Edamame

$4.50

Wonton Chips

$4.50

Lomi Lomi Salmon

$4.50Out of stock

Macaroni Salad

$4.50

Kimchi Cabbage

$4.50

Appetizers

Tempura Shrimp

$7.95

6PC tempura shrimp served w/ teriyaki sauce

DG Gyozas

$6.95

8PC chicken gyozas deep fried served w/ teriyaki

Chicken Karage

$7.95

Japanese popcorn chicken served w/ spicy mayo

BBQ Chicken Skewers

$10.95

Charbroiled chicken skewers topped with teriyaki sauce, seasame seeds

Tokyo Fries

$8.95

Cripsy fries topped with masago, togarashi, furikake, crushed red chili, green onions, sesame chili oil and habanero oil

Spicy Tuna Bombers

$9.95

(6pc) Deep fried jalapeno poppers topped with spicy tuna mix, teriyaki sauce, habanero aioli, masago, furikake, green onions

California Nachos

$10.95

Classic wonton chips topped with ahi poke, green onions, surimi krab, avocado, topped with furikake, teriyaki sauce soy based

Garlic Shrimp

$13.95

Sweet & 10 PC D.F shrimp (shell on) sauteed in garlic butter spicy

Volcano Nachos

$10.95

Wonton chips topped with spicy minced tuna, green onions, serrano, masago, topped with furikake, sriracha, spicy mayo

Bulgogi Fries

$11.95

Cripsy fries topped with shredded jack and cheddar, spicy mayo, serrano peppers, red, white, and green onions, masago, bulgogi beef, sunny side up egg

Jalapeno Mozzarella Sticks

$14.95

(8 pc) deep fried and served w/ habanero aioli

Sushi Burritos

The Plantivore

$14.50

Fried tofu, avocado, wakame, spring mix, radish sprouts, cucumbers, green onions. white onions, unagi sauce

Hei-Hei Chicken

$14.50

D.F. chicken, avocado, cucumbers, green onions. serrano, cabbagem habanero aioli

Cali Shrimp

$14.50

Tempura shrimp, surimi krab, avocado, cucumbers, cabbage, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

OG Sashimi

$14.95

Tuna, salmon, tempura shrimp, avocado, spring mix, radish sprouts, green onions, cucumbers, serrano, masago, wonton chips, wasabi-lime aioli and habanero sauce

Mister Crabs

$14.95

Tempura soft shell crab, surimi krab, avocado. spring mix, radish sprouts, green onions, cucumber, masago, wonton chips, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce

Ouuu-nagi

$14.95

Ungai, tempura shrimp, tomago, surimi krab, avocado, spring mix, cucumbers, green onions, masago, tomago, wonton chips, unagi sauce, spicy mayo

Spicy Shmack'n Tuna

$14.95

Tuna, fried jalapeno mozzarella, avocado, spring mix, green onions, cucumbers, serrano, masago, wonton strips, habenor sriracha aioli

Zestay Salmon

$14.95

Salmon, tempura shrimp, avocado, spring mix, radish sprouts, tomago, wonton chips, cucumbers, white onions, green onions, sweet chili sauce, wasabi lime aioli

Grilled Salmon Burrito

$14.95

Grilled Salmon, avocado, spring mix, radish sprouts, tomago, green onions, cucumbers, masago, wonton chips, shmack aioli, unagi sauce

Drinks

Hawaiian Drinks

$2.25

Coke

$1.95

7up

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Unsweet Green Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.75

Musubi

Spam Musubi

$3.50

Tempura Shrimp Musubi

$4.25

Spam Tamago

$3.75

Spam Tamgo Unagi

$4.25

Spam Tamago Unagi Avocado

$4.50

Spam Tamago Bacon

$4.25

Spam Tamago Bacon Avocado

$4.50

Loaded Musubi

$5.25

Egg over easy, spring mix, serrano peppers, habanero aioli

Deep Fried Musubi

$5.25

Deep fried musubi topped with masago, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, furikake, green onions

Plate Lunches

Spam Moco

$11.95

4 pc spam, 2 sunny side eggs over gravy

Loco Moco

$12.95

2 wagyu patties, 2 sunny side eggs over gravy

Furikake Chicken

$12.95

Chicken karaage topped with furikake, habanero aioli, unagi saice, crushed red chili, green onions

Teriyake Chicken

$14.95

4 pc charbroiled chicken skewers

Kalbi Short Rib

$14.95

3 pc bone in charbroiled short rib

Shmack'n Shrimp

$15.95

8 pc D.F. shrimp (shell on) sauteed in garlic butter

Crispy Shrimp Plate

$12.95

(8pc) panko fried shrimp w/ habaenor aioli

Hawaiian Burgers

Hamburger

$8.50

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Bacon Cheeseburger Avocado

$9.95

BBQ Chicken Burger

$8.50

BBQ Chicken Avocado

$9.95

Specialty Bowls

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$15.95

Spicy minced tuna mixed with green onions, avocado, seaweed salad, radish sprouts, cucumber salad

Stir Fry Poke Bowl

$15.95

Stir fry ahi tuna poke topped w/ cucumber sa;ad, masago, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, furrikake seasonings and green onions, radish sprouts, seaweed salad

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$15.95

Grilled salmon topped w/ cucumbers salad, masago, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, furikake seasonings and green onions, radish sprouts, seaweed salad

Taco Rice Bowl

$14.95

Pan fried beef topped with spring mix, jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, serrano pepers, mac salad

Bulgogi Bowl

$14.95

Pan fried Korean beef w/ bulgogi sauce, cucumber salad, sunny side up egg

Unagi Don

$21.95

Unagi, 2 pc tempura shrimp, tomgo, radish sprouts, masago, seaweed sald, serrano peppers, surimi crab

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1801 L St, Suite 50, Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Banh Cuon Tay Ho Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
6840 65th st ste 125 Sacramento, CA 95828
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston