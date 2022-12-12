Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Scratch Kitchen Denver - Garfield

214 Reviews

$$

2299 Pearl St

Boulder, CO 80302

Soups

Roasted Tomato Soup

Carrot Coconut Ginger Soup

Mushroom-Onion Soup

Potato Chowder Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Pork Green Chili

Beef Chili

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kin & Co

BBQ Grilled Chicken Plate

$13.99

Classic Crispy Chicken Plate

$11.99

Miso Salmon Plate

$18.99
Kin Plate Special

$11.99

Don’t let us get in your way. Customize your own plate with a choice of any of our delicious proteins paired with two of our homestyle sides.

5 Piece Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Scratch made tenders paired with your choice of our signature sauces.

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99

A deconstruction of the classic chicken pot pie with a savory filling made from scratch and paired with a puff pastry.

Custom Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Rotini and house cheese blend outfitted to your heart’s content.

Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl

$7.99

Custom Grilled Cheese + Tomato Bisque

$9.99

Biscuit 4-Pack with Honey Butter

$5.99
Cheddar Biscuit

$1.99

Scratch made dough that is dropped like its hot. This biscuit will melt in your mouth with a buttery finish.

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.49

This classic mashed potatoes and gravy is elevated a bit with roasted garlic and a slight hit of tang. It is sure to hit the spot.

Side Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$4.99

Crispy on the outside and tender in the center.

Sugar Snap Peas & Carrots

$3.99

The veggie side you remember modernized with roasting and just the right amount of brown butter.

Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts

$5.99

Gluten Free Chicken Noodle Soup Cup

$4.99

Custom Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Pesto Grilled Chicken Mac & Cheese

$13.99

BBQ Carnitas Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Kin Plate Special

$11.99

Build Your Own Burger Combo

$14.99

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.49

Highline

Bacon Avocado Burger

$12.99

Build Your Own Burger

$9.49

Highline Burger

$9.99

Portobello Burger

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich (deli wrap)

$9.99

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich (deli wrap)

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (deli wrap)

$10.99

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Boneless Chicken Wings

$14.99

Cauliflower Wings

$14.99

5 Piece Chicken Wings

$7.99

Bacon Potato Salad

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.99

Tater Tots

$4.49

Celery and Carrots

$3.39

Side Roasted Cauliflower

$3.99

2 Piece Tenders

$10.99

3 Piece Tenders

$12.99

Bacon Avocado Burger Combo

$17.49

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.49

Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo

$14.99

Highline Burger Combo

$14.99

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich Combo

$15.99

Portobello Burger Combo

$14.99

3 Piece Chicken Tenders Combo

$12.99

5 Piece Chicken Wings Combo

$11.99

10 Piece Chicken Wings Combo

$17.99

2 Chix

$10.99

3 Chix

$12.99

4 Chix

$14.99

Chix Sandwich

$14.99

Burger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Bacon Burger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Actual Veggies Burger

$9.99

Tomato Avocado Veggie Burger

$9.99

Portobello Burger

$11.99

Build Your Own Vegetarian Burger

$7.99

Vegan Actual Veggies Burger

$10.99

Vegan Tomato Avocado Veggie Burger

$10.99

Build Your Own Vegan Burger

$8.99

Casera

Taco 3P Baja Fish

$9.99

Burrito

$8.99

Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Casera Salad

$11.99

Enchiladas

$10.99

Chips & Guac

$3.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.49

Side Black Beans

$3.99

Street Corn

$4.99

Pick 3 Taco

$8.99

Taco 3P Baja Fish

$9.99

Taco 3P Chix Tinga

$8.99

Taco 3P Carnitas

$9.99

Taco 3P Grilled Chix

$8.99

Taco 3P Potato Bean

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Casera Salad

$11.99

Carnitas Casera Salad

$11.99

Fish Taco Casera Salad

$13.99

Sweet Potato Black Bean Casera Salad

$10.99

Build Your Own Casera Salad

$8.99

Build Your Own Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Greenlight

Asian Salad

$12.99

Flavors from the far east, featuring a bed of cabbage, nutty almonds, mandarin oranges, fresh veggies, grilled chicken, and miso sesame dressing.

Build Your Own Salad

$8.99
Caesar Salad

$8.99

Traditional Caesar, featuring crisp romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing and anchovies.

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Perfect mix of wholesome and indulgent, featuring bacon, avocado, blue cheese, egg, tomato, grilled chicken, and croutons on a bed of greens.

Greek Salad

$11.99

Flavors of the Med, featuring marinated artichoke, roasted red peppers, feta, olives, and crispy chickpeas with lemon oregano vinaigrette.

Southwest Salad

$13.99

Southwestern flare, featuring creamy avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, grilled chicken, and tortilla strips with cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad

$11.99

Avocado Ranch Salad

$9.99
Boulder Bowl

$12.99

Lots of healthy goodness, featuring kale, edamame, carrots, grilled chicken, and toasted chickpeas on our brown rice quinoa blend topped with balsamic vinaigrette.

Buddha Bowl

$12.99

Zen captured in a bowl, featuring avocado, edamame, marinated beets, chickpeas, and tofu on our brown rice quinoa blend with our signature miso sesame dressing.

Build Your Own Bowl

$7.49
Cave Dweller Bowl

$14.99

A paleo nod to our ancestors, featuring kale, spiced sweet potatoes, marinated beets, and a nutty medley on cauliflower rice with apple cider vinaigrette.

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$13.99

A Western take on an Eastern classic, featuring crispy chicken, crunchy cabbage, snap peas, and roasted mushrooms on our brown rice quinoa blend and topped with our tangy teriyaki.

Mediterranean Chickpea Bowl

$12.99

Flavors of the Med in bowl form, featuring marinated artichokes, olives, grilled chicken, and feta on our brown rice quinoa blend with our lemon oregano vinaigrette.

Miso Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Balsamic Quinoa Kale Bowl

$9.99

Miso Mushroom Beets Bowl

$12.99

Harvest Bowl

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Cobb

$14.99

This salad is a perfect mix of wholesome and indulgent, including organic mixed greens, crispy chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, chopped egg, organic tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, and ranch dressing.

Crispy Chicken Southwest

$13.99

This salad features authentic southwest flavors, including organic mixed greens, crispy chicken, avocado, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, radishes, tortilla strips, and cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Crispy Chicken Bacon Caesar

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Greek

$15.99

Build Your Own Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken Greek Salad

$13.99

Salmon Greek Salad

$19.99

Greek Salmon Chickpea Bowl

$18.99

Honey Sriracha Salmon Salad

$15.99

Asian Chopped Salad

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Tiger Bowl

$13.99

Grilled Tofu Tiger Bowl

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl

$11.99

Honey Sriracha Chicken Bowl

$11.99

Honey Sriracha Tofu Bowl

$10.99

Goddess Bowl

$10.99

Goddess Cobb Salad

$12.99

Goddess Salad

$9.99

Goddess Grain Bowl

$8.99

Sweet Potato Goddess Bowl

$9.99

Goddess Greens and Beets Bowl

$11.99

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.99

Club House

BLT

$8.99

A classic BLT served on sourdough with mayo and a pickle.

Carved Turkey and Provolone

$11.49

A turkey sandwich for everyday, this sandwich features roasted turkey breast paired with provolone and is served with a pickle.

Cheesesteak

$12.49

Our cheesesteak features flash charred ribeye, provolone, sauteed onions and mushrooms on a classic hoagie and is served with a pickle.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.49

Our chicken parm features breaded chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, and marinara on a classic hoagie and is served with a pickle.

Custom Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Toasty outside, gooey inside. This grilled cheese features our cheese blend on sourdough and is served with a pickle.

Meatball Grinder

$12.49

Our take on a classic, this sandwich features house-made gluten-free meatballs topped with marinara and cheese on a classic hoagie and is served with a pickle.

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$11.99

Southwest Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Caprese Sandwich

$10.99

Bacon Crispy Chicken Ranch Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Hand Cut Fries

$3.99

Roasted Beets with Goat Cheese

$3.99
Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Traditional Caesar, featuring crisp romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing and anchovies.

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Side Mixed Berries

$4.99
Side Simple Greens Salad

$3.99

Simple, fresh and crisp, this salad has mixed baby greens topped with cucumbers, cherry tomato and balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Bacon Caesar Salad

$4.99

Pickle Spear

$0.99

Side Caprese Salad

$5.99

Chicken Noodle Soup Cup

$4.99

Roasted Tomato Bisque Cup

$4.99
Boulder Canyon - Kettle Chips

$1.99
Boulder Canyon - Malt Vinegar & Sea Salt

$1.99

Good Crisp - Sour Cream & Onion

$2.49

1.6 oz

Kettle - Backyard Barbeque

$1.99
Kettle - Jalapeno

$1.99
Kettle - Salt and Pepper

$1.99

Bacon Cheddar Chicken Cutlet

$14.49

Balsamic Chicken Cutlet

$13.49

Chicken Caesar Cutlet

$12.49

Chicken Caprese Cutlet

$14.49

Vegetarian Mushroom Cheesesteak

$11.49

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.49

Chicken Italian Cutlet

$13.49

Gina's Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.49

Chicken Italian Cutlet (Gina's)

$12.99

Little Fish

Side Organic Edamame

$4.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Sushi House Salad

$4.00

California Roll

$9.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Tofu Tempura Roll

$6.00

Spicy Sweet Potato Roll

$5.00

Super Veggie Roll

$6.00

A La Mode

Coconut Chia Pudding

$5.99

Vegan Chocolate Pudding

$6.99

Chocolate Brownie

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$2.99

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Berries and Cream

$6.99

Sweet Treat - 4 Pack

$8.99

Sweet Treat - 6 Pack

$12.49

Snickerdoodle

$2.99

Side Mixed Berries

$4.99

Whipped Cream

$0.99
Talenti - Gelato Caramel Cookie Crunch

$6.99

1 Pint

Talenti - Gelato Vanilla Bean

$6.99

1 Pint

Talenti - Coffee Chocolate Chip

$6.99

1 Pint

Coolhaus - Chocolate Molten Cake Ice Cream

$7.49

Coolhaus - Street Cart Churro Dough Ice Cream

$7.49
Gelato Boy - Dairy Free Gelato Cookies And Cream

$9.49

1 Pint

Gelato Boy - Dairy Free Chocolate Chunk

$9.49

1 Pint

Gelato Boy - Gelato Salted Caramel

$8.49

1 Pint

Gelato Boy - Mint Chip

$8.49

1 Pint

Ben & Jerry's - Half Baked

$6.99

Ben & Jerry's - Cherry Garcia

$6.99

Ben & Jerry's - Americone dream

$6.99

Ben & Jerry's - Phish food

$6.99

Ben & Jerry's - Tonight Dough

$6.99

Green Tea Mochi - 6-Pack

$7.99

Mango Mochi - 6-Pack

$7.99

Strawberry Mochi - 6-Pack

$7.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Sea Salt Cheesecake

$5.99

New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.99

Takeaway

Gin and Tonic

$9.99

Elderflower Gin and Tonic

$9.99

Manhattan

$12.99

Old Fashioned

$11.99

Vodka Lemonade

$6.99

Lychee Martini

$10.99

Margarita

$9.99

Pineapple-Jalapeño Margarita

$10.99

By the Can

Mix and Match 4-Pack

$9.99

Six Pack

José Palacios Pétalos

$19.99

Bernebaleva Camino de Navaherreros

$17.99

Aerena Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.99

Zuccardi Serie Q Malbec

$19.99

Domaine de Pallus Chinon Messanges Rouge

$19.99

Elio Perrone Barbera d'Alba Tasmorcan

$18.99

Domaine Talmard Mâcon-Chardonnay

$17.99

Domaine Saint Roch Touraine SB

$15.99

Elk Cove Willamette Valley Pinot Gris

$17.99

Masciarelli Trebbiano d'Abruzzo

$12.99

Juvé & Camps NV Brut Cava

$17.99

Peyrassol La Croix de Peyrassol

$15.99

SK Beverages

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$3.99

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Blue Bottle Coffee - Cold Brew

$5.99

8oz

Stumptown Coffee - Nitro Cold Brew

$5.99

10.3oz

La Colombe - Vanilla Draft Latte

$5.99

9 oz

Teatulia - Iced Black Tea

$2.99

Teatulia - Iced Green Tea

$2.99

Teatulia - Iced Peach Tea

$2.99
Coke

$2.99

20 oz

Diet Coke

$2.99

20 oz

Mexican Coke

$2.99

12 oz

Mexican Sprite

$2.99

12 oz

Reed's Premium Ginger Brew

$2.99

12 oz

Virgil's Root Beer

$2.99

12 oz

Izze - Clementine

$2.99

12 oz

Boylan - Black Cherry

$2.99

Boylan - Vanilla Crème Soda

$2.99