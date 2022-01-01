A map showing the location of Delizioso Bakery + KitchenView gallery
Caterers
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

$$

205 Witherspoon Street

Princeton, NJ 08542

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

AVOCADO TOAST W/BRUSCHETTA
The Colm...Crispy Chicken w\bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato...ranch dressing
MAMMA MIA

BREAD

BREADSTICKS BAG

$4.75Out of stock

ITALIAN

$3.25Out of stock

KAISER ROLLS

$0.75

OLIVE

$3.95Out of stock

Twist

$3.95

Prosciutto

$6.50Out of stock

Foccia Bread

$5.95Out of stock

Irish Soda

$10.00Out of stock

Egg Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Round Italian

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Riceballs

$5.95Out of stock

BUNS

COCONUT BUN

$2.25

CINNAMON BUNS WITH CREAM CHEESE

$3.25

Strawberry Bun

$3.95Out of stock

Cinnamon Cream Cheese Coconut Bun

$3.75

Cinnamon Buns Plain

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Cross Buns

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun Glazed

$3.00

COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHUNK

$3.25

HALF POUND

PEANUT BUTTER CHUNK

$3.25

HALF POUND

BUTTER COOKIES BAG

$7.25Out of stock

Small

$1.00

Large Cookie

$3.25

Oat Meal

$3.25

Black And White

$4.25

Gluten Free Large

$3.75

Gluten Free Cookies Small

$4.95

Easter Cookies

$1.75Out of stock

Halloween Cookies

$4.00

Vegan Chocolate Chunk

$3.75Out of stock

Breast Awareness

$5.00

Vegan Almond

$3.75

COUNTER TREATS

APPLE CRUMB CAKE

$4.25Out of stock

APPLE TURNOVER

$3.75

Cheese Bear Claw

$3.75

Almond Bear Claw

$3.75

Blueberry Biscuits

$3.50Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Bacon&Ched Biscuit

$3.50Out of stock

Cranberry Biscuit

$3.50

Raisin Biscuit

$3.50

CRUMB CAKE

$3.75

LINZER TART

$3.75

CinnamonTwist

$3.75Out of stock

Torte

$5.50Out of stock

Walnut Brownie

$4.50

Peanut Butter Brownie

$4.50

Fudge Brownie

$4.50

Walnut Ring

$10.00Out of stock

Quiche Muffin

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$5.75Out of stock

Apricot Hamantaschen

$3.75Out of stock

German Apple Strudle

$4.25

Cherry Cheese Strudle

$4.25Out of stock

Blueberry Cheese German Strudle

$4.25

Quiche Slice

$5.95

Quiche/whole

$35.00Out of stock

Pretzels

$2.50Out of stock

Coconut Macaroons

$3.25

Raspberry Hamanteschan

$3.75Out of stock

Prune Hamanteschan

$3.75Out of stock

Triple Berry Pound Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Easter Brownies

$4.25Out of stock

Pizza Rustica

$15.00Out of stock

1\2 Pizza Rustica

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Bear Claw

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Crumb

$4.25Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$3.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf

$14.00

Pumpkin Slice

$4.00

Zucchini Loaf

$14.00Out of stock

Zucchini Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Bananna Slice

$4.00

Marble Loaf

$14.00Out of stock

Marble Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Loaf

$14.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppy Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Pecan Ring

$10.00Out of stock

Cherry Pie Pockets

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Pocket

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pocket

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.95

Bananna Loaf

$14.00

Guava Turnover

$3.75

CROISSANTS

ALMOND

$4.75

CHOCOLATE

$4.25

NUTELLA

$4.75

NUTELLA & BERRIES

$5.25Out of stock

PLAIN

$2.75Out of stock

Custard Cream

$4.75Out of stock

Spinach And Feta croissant

$4.25

Multygrain

$3.25Out of stock

Berries & Cream

$4.75

Leek and Parm

$4.25

Mini Croissants

$1.50Out of stock

Tomato And Olive

$4.25Out of stock

Spinach Pie

$4.25Out of stock

CUPCAKES

Small Vanilla Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Small Chocolate Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Easter Cupcakes

$4.25Out of stock

Halloween Cupcakes

$3.50

DONUT

BOSTON CREAM

$2.25

CHOCOLATE FROSTING

$2.25

CINNAMON SUGAR

$2.25

CRULLER

$2.25Out of stock

GLAZED

$2.25

JELLY

$2.25

OREO TOPPED

$2.25Out of stock

Vanilla Frosting

$2.25Out of stock

Specialty Donut

$5.75Out of stock

Chocolate Cake Donut

$2.25Out of stock

Red Velvet

$2.25Out of stock

Mini Donut

$1.25Out of stock

Apple Cider Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Donut

$3.00

Bars

Pecan

$3.95

Magic

$3.95

Crunch Apricot

$3.95

Crunch Raspberry

$3.95

Toffee

$3.95

MUFFINS

Apple Walnut

$3.25

Blueberry

$3.25

Lemon Poppy Seed

$3.25

Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Corn

$3.25Out of stock

Cranberry

$3.75

Mini Muffins

$1.75Out of stock

Peach Strawberry

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry

$3.25Out of stock

Banana Nut

$3.25Out of stock

Pumpkin

$4.00

Double Chocolate Chip

$4.00Out of stock

PASTRY

CANNOLI

$4.25

Chocolate Cream Puff

$4.25

ECLAIR

$4.25

FRUIT TARTS

$5.75

Raspberry Cheese cake

$4.75Out of stock

Sfogiatelle

$2.25

Vanilla Lobster tail

$5.25Out of stock

Mini Cannoli

$2.50

Mini Creme Puffs

$2.25Out of stock

5" Cheese Cake with Fruit

$10.95Out of stock

Mini mini cream puff

$1.25Out of stock

Flourless chocolate cake

$5.95

Tiramisu

$4.95

Key Lime

$3.95

Lemon Bar

$3.95

St. Joseph

$4.50Out of stock

Marble Cheese Cake

$5.95Out of stock

7 Layer Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Whoopi Pie

$4.75

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Fruit Strip

$4.25

Lemon Meringue

$3.95Out of stock

Raspberry Decandence

$4.25

Vanilla Cream Puff

$4.25

Chocolate Lobster Tail

$5.25

Chocolate Cheese Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Napoleon

$5.25

Oreo Cake Parfaits

$4.95Out of stock

Strawberry Cake Parfait

$4.95Out of stock

Oreo Cake Parfait

$4.95Out of stock

Pineapple Upside Down Mini

$5.95Out of stock

Pina Colada Cheesecake

$5.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$5.95Out of stock

Pumpkm Mousse Tart

$5.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Mini Cannoli

$3.00

Pumpkin Square

$4.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.75

German Chocolate Muffin

$4.75

Danishes

Lemon Blueberry

$3.75Out of stock

Cherry

$3.75

Custard Strawberry/Blueberry

$4.00

Cheese

$3.75

Apple Cheese

$3.75Out of stock

Cherry Cheese

$3.75Out of stock

Pecan

$3.75

Apple

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon

$3.75Out of stock

Blueberry

$3.75Out of stock

Coconut Custard

$3.75Out of stock

Almond

$3.75Out of stock

Custard

$3.75

CAKE DONUTS

Chocolate Cake Donut

$2.75Out of stock

Pies

8" Fruit Pie

$27.00

10" Pumpkin Pie

$35.00

9" Coconut

$30.00Out of stock

8" Pecan Pie

$35.00Out of stock

5'' Apple Pie

$12.00

Small Fruit Pie

$25.00Out of stock

7" Fruit Pie. Cherry Apple Blueberry

$15.00Out of stock

5" Pumpkin Pie

$12.00

5" Peach Pie

$12.00Out of stock

5" Pumpkin Pie With Mousse

$15.00Out of stock

7" Apple Pie

$15.00Out of stock

5" Cherry Pie

$12.00

5" Pecan Pie

$14.00

CAKES

King Cake 10"

$15.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter 7"

$35.00

Ricotta Cheese Cake 8"

$35.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheese Cake 8"

$35.00Out of stock

Strawberry Short Cake 7"

$40.00

7 inch vanilla cake with butter cream

$30.00

Babka

$12.00Out of stock

German Chocolate Mini

$12.00Out of stock

Stawberry Shorcake Mini

$12.00Out of stock

Carrot Mini

$12.00Out of stock

Lemon Coconut Mini

$12.00Out of stock

Black And White Mini

$12.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake W/fruit 7"

$40.00Out of stock

Strawberry Short Cake 7"

$40.00Out of stock

Blackout Cake 7"

$30.00Out of stock

Lemon Coconut 7"

$35.00Out of stock

Canolli Mini

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00Out of stock

7" Blackout

$35.00Out of stock

7" Choc Cake With Cannoli

$35.00

Apple Bundt Cake

$15.00Out of stock

7" Flourless Choc Cake

$35.00Out of stock

1\2 Sheet

$125.00Out of stock

1\4

$60.00Out of stock

10 Strawberry Short Cake

$60.00Out of stock

5" Espresso Cake

$18.00Out of stock

8" Vanilla Cake W\choc Chips Butter Cream Outside

$35.00Out of stock

Black Forest

$35.00Out of stock

10" RED VELVET

$60.00Out of stock

Tacos

Comes with salsa and sourcream

3 Shrimp Taco

$17.95

3 Grilled Chicken Tacos

$14.95

El Pastor ( Pork) Taco

$12.95

Quesadilla. Chicken Or Cheese

$12.95

BAGELS

EVERYTHING

$1.25Out of stock

PLAIN

$1.25Out of stock

Bagel All The Way (Bagel cream cheese lox red onion and capers)

$13.95

BREAKFAST

2 EGGS ANY STYLE

$10.95

ANY STYLE EGGS EITH TOAST AND FRIES

AVOCADO TOAST W/BRUSCHETTA

$12.95

WITH ANY STYLE EGGS

FRENCH TOAST

$12.95

SET OF 3 (NUTELLA, CANNOLI, PLAIN)

PANCAKES

$12.95

SET OF 3 (NUTELLA, CANNOLI, PLAIN)

POTATOE & EGGS

$12.95

POTATO, MOZZARELLA SCRAMBLED EGGS

SIGNATURE DELIZIOSO OMELETTE

$12.95

PROSCIUTTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, & ROASTED PEPPERS

VEGGIE BREAKFAST TACO

$12.95

MIXED VEGGIES

Graham Cracker Crusted French Toast Berry

$15.95

Churro French Toast

$15.95

Apple Pie French Toast

$15.95

Egg & Cheese Sandwich (Add Your Choice Of Meat)

$5.95

Pancake Wrap (Eggs, Cheese, Your Choice Of Meat Wrapped In A Pancake)

$15.95

Green Omelette (Spinach, Broccoli Rabe, Mozz)

$13.95

Bagel All The Way (Bagel cream cheese lox red onion and capers)

$13.95

The Isa...Eggs W\pepper Jack, Hashbrowns, Avocado, lettuce and tomato

$14.95

The Luis...Egg Burrito...onion, pepper jack cheese, salsa, avacodo.... choice Of Meat

$14.95

Breakfast Wrap (Eggs, Potatoes, Bacon, Onion & Cheddar)

$14.95

Eggs, potatoes, bacon, onion and cheddar.

Egg Wrap ( Spinach, Avocado And Your Choice Of Meat) Wrapped In Egg

$12.95

Berry Pancakes

$13.95

Coco'loco Pancakes (Chocolate Chip And Coconut)

$13.95

Chocolaty Pancakes

$13.95

The LuLu Croissant Breakfast..eggs, cheddar, tomato, avocado, arugula

$12.95

ilyssa Omelet (Fresh Turkey, Avocado, Mushrooms, Tomatoes And Cheddar)

$15.95

Western Omlette...ham, pepper, onions

$13.95

Spansh Omlette...ham, pepper, Onions With Red Sauce

$13.95

Egg omelette with spinach, chicken and cheese.

$15.95

Omelette egg w/ peppers potato onions

$12.95

Omelette Eggs w/ spinach feta and avocado

$14.95

Omelette Eggs w/ peppers & meltez mozz

$12.95

Omlette W/ Bacon, Tomato And Cheddar

$14.95

Hungry Man. Eggs Bacon Sausage Pancakes Or French Toast

$14.95

Ham And Cheese Omelet

$14.95

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

$8.95

COMES WITH DESSERT TREAT AND WATER BOTTLE

MAC N CHEESE BITES

$8.95

COMES WITH DESSERT TREAT AND WATER BOTTLE

PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY

$8.95

COMES WITH DESSERT TREAT AND WATER BOTTLE

ROMAN PIZZA PERSONAL PIE

$10.95

COMES WITH DESSERT TREAT AND WATER BOTTLE

FRENCH TOAST AND FRUIT

$8.95

PANCAKES AND FRUIT

$8.95

EGGS WITH BACON /POTATOES

$8.95

Quesadilla. Chicken Or Cheese

$12.95

OPEN FACED SANDWICHES

BLUEBERRY, BASIL, GOAT CHEESE

$10.95

BLUEBERRY, BASIL, GOAT CHEESE W/SALAD

ITALIAN TUNA

$10.95

ITALIAN TUNA W/SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN STYLE

$10.95

MEDITERRANEAN STYLE W/SALAD

PROSCIUTTO, RICOTTA & MOZZARELLA

$10.95

PROSCIUTTO, RICOTTA & MOZZARELLA W/ SALAD

SPINACH, MOZZARELLA & RICOTTA

$10.95

SPINACH, MOZZARELLA & RICOTTA W/ SALAD

Italian tuna w/ bruschetta

$10.95

ROMAN PIZZA

Margherita

Sfincione

Lemon Zest

Vodka

$6.95

SALAD

ARUGULA

$12.95

RED ONIONS, GRAPE TOMATOES, CHOPPED PROSCIUTTO, BLACK OLIVES BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

CHICKPEA

$12.95

MEDITERRANEAN STYLE

CHOPPED

$12.95

PROVOLONE, PROSCIUTTO, SLICED OLIVES, CROUTONS

MIXED GREENS

$12.95

CUCUMBERS, GRAPE TOMATOES, SICILIAN OLIVES, LEMON DRESSING

String Bean Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Avacodo Salad

$14.95

Strawberry Salad

$14.95

SANDWICHES

MAMMA MIA

$14.95

ARUGULA, ROASTED PEPPERS, BASIL PESTO, PROSCIUTTO ANY BREAD W/FRENCH FRIES

ROASTLICOUS

$14.95

BROCCOLI RABE AND FRESH MOZZARELLA W/FRENCH FRIES

THE SMASH

$14.95

BACON, CHEESE & GUACAMOLE SPREAD W/FRENCH FRIES

TURKEY BLISS

$14.95

ARTICHOKES, MOZZARELLA, BASIL & ROASTED PEPPER SPREAD W/ FRENCH FRIES

Italian Cuban

$14.95

Tuna or Egg Sandwiches

$10.95

Chicken Franchaise W/ Fresh Mozz

$14.95

Ham & Brie Sandwich

$12.95

Turkey & Brie Sandwhich

$12.95

Meatball Parm Hero

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken Parm

$14.95Out of stock

Eggplant parmesan

$14.95

The Kennedy...Roast Pork. Mozz On Garlic Bread

$15.95

The Colm...Crispy Chicken w\bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato...ranch dressing

$14.95

The Brooklyn...Steak Sandwich w/onions, mushroom & provolone

$15.95Out of stock

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese, Mozz, American And provolone

$12.95

Egg Salad w/ Lettuce tomato and onion

$10.95

Chicken Salad W/ Lettuce, Tomato And Onion

$10.95

Grilled zucchini w/ eggplant, red pepper & melted mozzarella

$14.95

Soup w/Sandwich or Salad

$12.95

BLT

$8.95

Quesadilla. Chicken Or Cheese

$12.95

SIDES

BACON

$5.95

BROCCOLI RABE

$5.95

FRENCH FRIES

$5.95

REGULAR OR SWEET POTATO FRIES

ROASTED PEPPERS

$5.95

SPINACH

$5.95

HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

Sausage

$5.95

Ham

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Mixed Berries

$6.95

Avocado

$3.00

Home Fries

$5.95

Soup...chicken Mish Mosh With Veggies, Barley, Lentils & Beans

Bowl

$8.95

Soup Pint

$8.95

Soup Quart

$15.95

Specials of the Day

Slice of Pizza with 6 Hot or Honey Barbecue wing

$14.95

Quesadilla. Chicken Or Cheese

$12.95

Grilled ham steak with your choice of egg with potatoe wedges and toast

$16.95

Soup w/Sandwich or Salad

$12.95

Corned Beef

$14.95Out of stock

Wraps

Julia Wrap

$14.95

Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella. Includes either fries or sweet potato fries.

Eric Wrap

$14.95

Roasted turkey, bacon, mozzarella, baby spinach and aioli. Includes either fries or sweet potato fries.

Carly Wrap

$14.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado and cheddar. Includes either fries or sweet potato fries.

Ilyssa Wrap

$14.95

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and feta. Includes either fries or sweet potato fries.

Blanca's Wrap ( Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozz And Vodka Sauce)

$14.95

Lynne's Wrap ( Fried Eggplant, Roasted Peppers And Fresh Mozz)

$14.95

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$14.95

Jason Fiesta Wrap (Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Pico De Gallo, Guac W/ Side Of Sour Cream)

$14.95

FRIDGE

Parfait

$6.95

Cannoli Dip

$6.95Out of stock

Chickpea salad

$5.75Out of stock

Tuna Salad

$6.95Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Egg Salad

$4.95

House Salad

$4.00

Chicken Salad

$6.95

Mixed Bean Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Fruit Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Tortellini

$6.95Out of stock

String Bean Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Rice Ball Mini

$5.95Out of stock

Bake Ziti

$6.95Out of stock

Eggplant Rollatini

$10.95Out of stock

Tres Leche

$4.95

BAKERY

Biscotti Cookies

$5.75Out of stock

Breadsticks

$4.95Out of stock

Vanilla Cookies

$5.75Out of stock

7-layer cookies

$8.75

Pignoli cookies

$7.50Out of stock

Granola Nuts

$3.99Out of stock

Bag of Pretzel

$6.00Out of stock

assorted cookies Small

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Biscotti

$5.75Out of stock

Sesame Cookies

$5.95Out of stock

Easter Egg

$2.00Out of stock

Rugelach

$6.25

Panettone

$30.00Out of stock

pound cake (loaf)

$12.00

Coconut bites

$4.50Out of stock

Kieflys

$6.25

Cookies with jelly

$5.25

Gluten Free Small Cookies

$3.95

Apples

$0.50

Banana

$0.75

Chips

$0.75

Wedding Cookies

$5.75Out of stock

Easter Bunnies

$3.00Out of stock

Emojii

$2.75Out of stock

Cookie Sets

$4.00Out of stock

Cookie Sets

$5.00Out of stock

Large Assorted Cookies

$8.00Out of stock

DRINKS WITH BENEFITS

BULLET PROOF COFFEE

$4.75

12 OZ

BULLET PROOF LATTE

$4.75

12 OZ

MATCHA

$4.00

12 OZ

TURMERIC LATTE

$4.00

12 OZ

DRIP COFFEE

REGULAR COFFEE 12oz

$2.50

12 OZ

REGULAR COFFEE 16oz

$3.00

16 OZ

REGULAR COFFEE 20ozs

$3.75

DECAF 12oz

$2.50

12 OZ

DECAF 16oz

$3.00

16 OZ

DECAF 20oz

$3.75

RED EYE (DRIP & ESPRESSO) 12oz

$3.50

12 OZ

RED EYE (DRIP & ESPRESSO) 16oz

$4.00

16 OZ

BLACK EYE (DRIP & DOUBLE ESPRESSO) 12oz

$3.50

12 OZ

BLACK EYE (DRIP & DOUBLE ESPRESSO) 16oz

$4.00

16 OZ

Small Coffee Refill

$1.00

Large Coffee Refill

$1.50

ESPRESSO

CORTADO

$3.50

8 OZ

DOUBLE EXPRESO

$3.00

4 OZ

ESPRESSO

$2.50

MACCHIATO

$3.50

4 OZ

SMALL CAPPUCINO 12oz

$3.50

LARGE CAPUCCINO 16 Oz

$4.50

20oz Capp

$5.50

ICED COFFEE

COLD BREW 16oz

$4.00

16 OZ

COLD BREW 20oz

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino 16oz

$4.50

16 OZ

Iced Cappuccino 20oz

$5.50

ICED TEA 16oz

$3.25

16 OZ

ICE TEA 20oz

$3.75

Flavored Iced Cappuccino 16oz

$4.95

16 OZ

Flavored Iced Cappuccino 20oz

$5.95

Smoothie

$4.50Out of stock

Lemonade 16oz

$3.25

Lemonade 20oz

$3.75

LATTE

LATTE 12oz

$4.00

12 0Z

LATTE 16oz

$4.50

16 OZ

MOCHA 12oz

$4.25

12 OZ

MOCHA 16oz

$4.75

16 OZ

FLAVORED LATTE 12oz

$4.25

12 OZ

FLAVORED LATTE 16oz

$4.75

16 OZ

AMERICANO 12oz

$3.00

12 OZ

AMERICANO 16oz

$3.50

16 OZ

20oz latte

$5.25

TEA & CHOCOLATE

HOT TEA 12oz

$2.00

12 OZ

HOT TEA 16oz

$2.25

16 OZ

HOT CHOCOLATE 12oz

$3.50

12 OZ

HOT CHOCOLATE 16oz

$4.25

CHAI 12oz

$3.75

12 OZ

CHAI 16oz

$4.25

16 OZ

DIRTY CHAI 12oz

$4.75

12 OZ

DIRTY CHAI 16oz

$5.25

16 OZ

Milk

$1.00

DRINK FRIDGE

Arizona

$2.00

Manhattan Special

Out of stock

Seltzer

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Orange Juice Tropicana

$2.00

Sanpellegrino

$2.00

Small Water

$1.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Hanks Soda Black Cherry

$2.00

Hanks Soda Vanilla Cream

$2.00

Hanks Soda Orange Cream

$2.00

Hanks Soda Root Beer

$2.00

Flavored Sanpellegrino

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Ice

$2.00

DENOMINATIONS

CERTIFICATE FOR $10

$10.00

CERTIFICATE FOR $25

$25.00

CERTIFICATE FOR $50

$50.00

CERTIFICATE FOR $100

$100.00

Options

Baked Ziti

Ravioli

Stuffed Shells

Lasagana

Penne Vodka

Linguini W/Clams

$50.00

Spaghetti Galic/Oil

$35.00

MeatBalls in Sauce

$65.00

Sausage & Peppers

$65.00

Chicken Parm

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Francese

Hawaiian Ham

Broccoli Rabe W/Garlic & Oil

Grilled Vegetables

Broccoli Oreganata

$50.00

Sauteed Spinach

$50.00

Roasted Potatos

$50.00

Rise Balls

$50.00

Potato Croquettes

$40.00

Executive Breakfast per person

$12.95

Bakery Platter/Fruit

$10.95

Contienetal Breakfast

$11.95

Eggplant Parm or Rollatini

$65.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

205 Witherspoon Street, Princeton, NJ 08542

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Jammin' Crepes
orange star4.5 • 1,193
20 Nassau St Princeton, NJ 08542
View restaurantnext
Junbi - Princeton
orange starNo Reviews
27 witherspoon st princeton, NJ 08542
View restaurantnext
Small World Coffee - Nassau
orange star4.2 • 649
254 Nassau St. Princeton, NJ 08542
View restaurantnext
CafeMerica
orange starNo Reviews
21 BelleMead-Griggstown Rd Montgomery, NJ 08844
View restaurantnext
Lakeside Cafe & Liquors - Breakfast Lunch and Dinner & Drinks
orange starNo Reviews
129 North Route 31 Pennington, NJ 08534
View restaurantnext
Hat Tricks Café
orange starNo Reviews
426 Case Blvd Flemington, NJ 08822
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Princeton

Lan Ramen
orange star4.5 • 1,508
4 Hulfish Street Princeton, NJ 08542
View restaurantnext
KBG Korean BBQ & Grill - Princeton
orange star4.6 • 1,376
180 NASSAU ST Princeton, NJ 08542
View restaurantnext
Surf Taco - Princeton - Princeton
orange star4.2 • 1,243
301 N Harrison St Princeton, NJ 08540
View restaurantnext
Jammin' Crepes
orange star4.5 • 1,193
20 Nassau St Princeton, NJ 08542
View restaurantnext
Small World Coffee - Witherspoon
orange star4.2 • 649
14 Witherspoon St Princeton, NJ 08540
View restaurantnext
Small World Coffee - Nassau
orange star4.2 • 649
254 Nassau St. Princeton, NJ 08542
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Princeton
Plainsboro
review star
No reviews yet
Kendall Park
review star
Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
Pennington
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hillsborough
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Hightstown
review star
No reviews yet
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
review star
No reviews yet
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston