Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen
205 Witherspoon Street
Princeton, NJ 08542
BREAD
BUNS
COOKIES
CHOCOLATE CHUNK
HALF POUND
PEANUT BUTTER CHUNK
HALF POUND
BUTTER COOKIES BAG
Small
Large Cookie
Oat Meal
Black And White
Gluten Free Large
Gluten Free Cookies Small
Easter Cookies
Halloween Cookies
Vegan Chocolate Chunk
Breast Awareness
Vegan Almond
COUNTER TREATS
APPLE CRUMB CAKE
APPLE TURNOVER
Cheese Bear Claw
Almond Bear Claw
Blueberry Biscuits
Bread Pudding
Bacon&Ched Biscuit
Cranberry Biscuit
Raisin Biscuit
CRUMB CAKE
LINZER TART
CinnamonTwist
Torte
Walnut Brownie
Peanut Butter Brownie
Fudge Brownie
Walnut Ring
Quiche Muffin
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Apricot Hamantaschen
German Apple Strudle
Cherry Cheese Strudle
Blueberry Cheese German Strudle
Quiche Slice
Quiche/whole
Pretzels
Coconut Macaroons
Raspberry Hamanteschan
Prune Hamanteschan
Triple Berry Pound Slice
Easter Brownies
Pizza Rustica
1\2 Pizza Rustica
Chocolate Bear Claw
Blueberry Crumb
Peach Cobbler
Pumpkin Loaf
Pumpkin Slice
Zucchini Loaf
Zucchini Slice
Bananna Slice
Marble Loaf
Marble Slice
Lemon Poppy Loaf
Lemon Poppy Slice
Pecan Ring
Cherry Pie Pockets
Apple Pocket
Blueberry Pocket
Gluten Free Brownie
Bananna Loaf
Guava Turnover
CROISSANTS
ALMOND
CHOCOLATE
NUTELLA
NUTELLA & BERRIES
PLAIN
Custard Cream
Spinach And Feta croissant
Multygrain
Berries & Cream
Leek and Parm
Mini Croissants
Tomato And Olive
Spinach Pie
CUPCAKES
DONUT
BOSTON CREAM
CHOCOLATE FROSTING
CINNAMON SUGAR
CRULLER
GLAZED
JELLY
OREO TOPPED
Vanilla Frosting
Specialty Donut
Chocolate Cake Donut
Red Velvet
Mini Donut
Apple Cider Donut
Pumpkin Donut
MUFFINS
PASTRY
CANNOLI
Chocolate Cream Puff
ECLAIR
FRUIT TARTS
Raspberry Cheese cake
Sfogiatelle
Vanilla Lobster tail
Mini Cannoli
Mini Creme Puffs
5" Cheese Cake with Fruit
Mini mini cream puff
Flourless chocolate cake
Tiramisu
Key Lime
Lemon Bar
St. Joseph
Marble Cheese Cake
7 Layer Cake
Whoopi Pie
Carrot Cake
Fruit Strip
Lemon Meringue
Raspberry Decandence
Vanilla Cream Puff
Chocolate Lobster Tail
Chocolate Cheese Cake
Napoleon
Oreo Cake Parfaits
Strawberry Cake Parfait
Oreo Cake Parfait
Pineapple Upside Down Mini
Pina Colada Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Pumpkm Mousse Tart
Pumpkin Mini Cannoli
Pumpkin Square
Pumpkin Cheesecake
German Chocolate Muffin
Danishes
CAKE DONUTS
Pies
8" Fruit Pie
10" Pumpkin Pie
9" Coconut
8" Pecan Pie
5'' Apple Pie
Small Fruit Pie
7" Fruit Pie. Cherry Apple Blueberry
5" Pumpkin Pie
5" Peach Pie
5" Pumpkin Pie With Mousse
7" Apple Pie
5" Cherry Pie
5" Pecan Pie
CAKES
King Cake 10"
Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter 7"
Ricotta Cheese Cake 8"
Oreo Cheese Cake 8"
Strawberry Short Cake 7"
7 inch vanilla cake with butter cream
Babka
German Chocolate Mini
Stawberry Shorcake Mini
Carrot Mini
Lemon Coconut Mini
Black And White Mini
Cheese Cake W/fruit 7"
Strawberry Short Cake 7"
Blackout Cake 7"
Lemon Coconut 7"
Canolli Mini
Chocolate Mousse Cake
7" Blackout
7" Choc Cake With Cannoli
Apple Bundt Cake
7" Flourless Choc Cake
1\2 Sheet
1\4
10 Strawberry Short Cake
5" Espresso Cake
8" Vanilla Cake W\choc Chips Butter Cream Outside
Black Forest
10" RED VELVET
Tacos
BAGELS
BREAKFAST
2 EGGS ANY STYLE
ANY STYLE EGGS EITH TOAST AND FRIES
AVOCADO TOAST W/BRUSCHETTA
WITH ANY STYLE EGGS
FRENCH TOAST
SET OF 3 (NUTELLA, CANNOLI, PLAIN)
PANCAKES
SET OF 3 (NUTELLA, CANNOLI, PLAIN)
POTATOE & EGGS
POTATO, MOZZARELLA SCRAMBLED EGGS
SIGNATURE DELIZIOSO OMELETTE
PROSCIUTTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, & ROASTED PEPPERS
VEGGIE BREAKFAST TACO
MIXED VEGGIES
Graham Cracker Crusted French Toast Berry
Churro French Toast
Apple Pie French Toast
Egg & Cheese Sandwich (Add Your Choice Of Meat)
Pancake Wrap (Eggs, Cheese, Your Choice Of Meat Wrapped In A Pancake)
Green Omelette (Spinach, Broccoli Rabe, Mozz)
Bagel All The Way (Bagel cream cheese lox red onion and capers)
The Isa...Eggs W\pepper Jack, Hashbrowns, Avocado, lettuce and tomato
The Luis...Egg Burrito...onion, pepper jack cheese, salsa, avacodo.... choice Of Meat
Breakfast Wrap (Eggs, Potatoes, Bacon, Onion & Cheddar)
Eggs, potatoes, bacon, onion and cheddar.
Egg Wrap ( Spinach, Avocado And Your Choice Of Meat) Wrapped In Egg
Berry Pancakes
Coco'loco Pancakes (Chocolate Chip And Coconut)
Chocolaty Pancakes
The LuLu Croissant Breakfast..eggs, cheddar, tomato, avocado, arugula
ilyssa Omelet (Fresh Turkey, Avocado, Mushrooms, Tomatoes And Cheddar)
Western Omlette...ham, pepper, onions
Spansh Omlette...ham, pepper, Onions With Red Sauce
Egg omelette with spinach, chicken and cheese.
Omelette egg w/ peppers potato onions
Omelette Eggs w/ spinach feta and avocado
Omelette Eggs w/ peppers & meltez mozz
Omlette W/ Bacon, Tomato And Cheddar
Hungry Man. Eggs Bacon Sausage Pancakes Or French Toast
Ham And Cheese Omelet
KIDS MENU
CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES
COMES WITH DESSERT TREAT AND WATER BOTTLE
MAC N CHEESE BITES
COMES WITH DESSERT TREAT AND WATER BOTTLE
PEANUT BUTTER & JELLY
COMES WITH DESSERT TREAT AND WATER BOTTLE
ROMAN PIZZA PERSONAL PIE
COMES WITH DESSERT TREAT AND WATER BOTTLE
FRENCH TOAST AND FRUIT
PANCAKES AND FRUIT
EGGS WITH BACON /POTATOES
Quesadilla. Chicken Or Cheese
OPEN FACED SANDWICHES
BLUEBERRY, BASIL, GOAT CHEESE
BLUEBERRY, BASIL, GOAT CHEESE W/SALAD
ITALIAN TUNA
ITALIAN TUNA W/SALAD
MEDITERRANEAN STYLE
MEDITERRANEAN STYLE W/SALAD
PROSCIUTTO, RICOTTA & MOZZARELLA
PROSCIUTTO, RICOTTA & MOZZARELLA W/ SALAD
SPINACH, MOZZARELLA & RICOTTA
SPINACH, MOZZARELLA & RICOTTA W/ SALAD
Italian tuna w/ bruschetta
ROMAN PIZZA
SALAD
ARUGULA
RED ONIONS, GRAPE TOMATOES, CHOPPED PROSCIUTTO, BLACK OLIVES BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
CHICKPEA
MEDITERRANEAN STYLE
CHOPPED
PROVOLONE, PROSCIUTTO, SLICED OLIVES, CROUTONS
MIXED GREENS
CUCUMBERS, GRAPE TOMATOES, SICILIAN OLIVES, LEMON DRESSING
String Bean Salad
Caesar Salad
Avacodo Salad
Strawberry Salad
SANDWICHES
MAMMA MIA
ARUGULA, ROASTED PEPPERS, BASIL PESTO, PROSCIUTTO ANY BREAD W/FRENCH FRIES
ROASTLICOUS
BROCCOLI RABE AND FRESH MOZZARELLA W/FRENCH FRIES
THE SMASH
BACON, CHEESE & GUACAMOLE SPREAD W/FRENCH FRIES
TURKEY BLISS
ARTICHOKES, MOZZARELLA, BASIL & ROASTED PEPPER SPREAD W/ FRENCH FRIES
Italian Cuban
Tuna or Egg Sandwiches
Chicken Franchaise W/ Fresh Mozz
Ham & Brie Sandwich
Turkey & Brie Sandwhich
Meatball Parm Hero
Chicken Parm
Eggplant parmesan
The Kennedy...Roast Pork. Mozz On Garlic Bread
The Colm...Crispy Chicken w\bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato...ranch dressing
The Brooklyn...Steak Sandwich w/onions, mushroom & provolone
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese, Mozz, American And provolone
Egg Salad w/ Lettuce tomato and onion
Chicken Salad W/ Lettuce, Tomato And Onion
Grilled zucchini w/ eggplant, red pepper & melted mozzarella
Soup w/Sandwich or Salad
BLT
Quesadilla. Chicken Or Cheese
SIDES
Soup...chicken Mish Mosh With Veggies, Barley, Lentils & Beans
Specials of the Day
Wraps
Julia Wrap
Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella. Includes either fries or sweet potato fries.
Eric Wrap
Roasted turkey, bacon, mozzarella, baby spinach and aioli. Includes either fries or sweet potato fries.
Carly Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado and cheddar. Includes either fries or sweet potato fries.
Ilyssa Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and feta. Includes either fries or sweet potato fries.
Blanca's Wrap ( Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozz And Vodka Sauce)
Lynne's Wrap ( Fried Eggplant, Roasted Peppers And Fresh Mozz)
Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Jason Fiesta Wrap (Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Pico De Gallo, Guac W/ Side Of Sour Cream)
FRIDGE
Parfait
Cannoli Dip
Chickpea salad
Tuna Salad
Pasta Salad
Egg Salad
House Salad
Chicken Salad
Mixed Bean Salad
Fruit Salad
Tortellini
String Bean Salad
Rice Ball Mini
Bake Ziti
Eggplant Rollatini
Tres Leche
BAKERY
Biscotti Cookies
Breadsticks
Vanilla Cookies
7-layer cookies
Pignoli cookies
Granola Nuts
Bag of Pretzel
assorted cookies Small
Chocolate Chip Biscotti
Sesame Cookies
Easter Egg
Rugelach
Panettone
pound cake (loaf)
Coconut bites
Kieflys
Cookies with jelly
Gluten Free Small Cookies
Apples
Banana
Chips
Wedding Cookies
Easter Bunnies
Emojii
Cookie Sets
Large Assorted Cookies
DRINKS WITH BENEFITS
DRIP COFFEE
REGULAR COFFEE 12oz
12 OZ
REGULAR COFFEE 16oz
16 OZ
REGULAR COFFEE 20ozs
DECAF 12oz
12 OZ
DECAF 16oz
16 OZ
DECAF 20oz
RED EYE (DRIP & ESPRESSO) 12oz
12 OZ
RED EYE (DRIP & ESPRESSO) 16oz
16 OZ
BLACK EYE (DRIP & DOUBLE ESPRESSO) 12oz
12 OZ
BLACK EYE (DRIP & DOUBLE ESPRESSO) 16oz
16 OZ
Small Coffee Refill
Large Coffee Refill
ESPRESSO
ICED COFFEE
LATTE
TEA & CHOCOLATE
DRINK FRIDGE
Options
Baked Ziti
Ravioli
Stuffed Shells
Lasagana
Penne Vodka
Linguini W/Clams
Spaghetti Galic/Oil
MeatBalls in Sauce
Sausage & Peppers
Chicken Parm
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Francese
Hawaiian Ham
Broccoli Rabe W/Garlic & Oil
Grilled Vegetables
Broccoli Oreganata
Sauteed Spinach
Roasted Potatos
Rise Balls
Potato Croquettes
Executive Breakfast per person
Bakery Platter/Fruit
Contienetal Breakfast
Eggplant Parm or Rollatini
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
205 Witherspoon Street, Princeton, NJ 08542
