Delizioso Italian Grill

1985 Brookside Road
Macgunie, PA 18062
Food Menu
Appetizer
Mozzarella Sticks
Strips of Bread Mozzarella Fried Served with Marinara
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Sweet Italian Sausage, Garlic,OIl
Prosciutto Wrapped Scallops
Sauteed Spinach, Balsamic Reduction
Arancini (2)
Risotto, Beef, Peas, Parmigiano Reggiano, Sauce
Loaded Pierogies (4)
Onions, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese
Plain Pierogies (4)
Shrimp Cocktail
Cocktail Sauce
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms Stuffed With Our Own Special Mixture Of Crab And Seasoning
Mussels Marinara
Calms. Fresh Garlic, Marinara
Clams Marinara
Calms. Fresh Garlic, Marinara
Portobello Caps
Portobello Caps, Shrimp, Scallops, Fresh Spinach, Onions in a Marsala Cream
Fried Calamari
Served With Marinara
Hot Antipasto
Clams,Shrimp,Mussels, Calamari, Spicy Marinara
Bruschetta
Tomato, Garlic, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Basil
Wings
Sweet Red Chili, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, Garlic Honey BBQ Sauce, Classic Buffalo, Hot
Garlic Bread
Extra Charge for Cheese
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese
Extra Charge for Cheese
Garlic Knots
Fried Vegetables
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Zucchini, Served With Marinara
Eggplant Tower
Breaded Stacked Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Sauce
Chef's Kiss Crab Cake (2)
Shrimp, Scallops, Fresh Herbs, Fresh Diced Tomatoes, Pink Sherry Wine Sauce Served Over a Bed of Spinach
Delizioso Mozzarella
Breaded Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Marinara, served on a bed of spinach
Chicken Tenders
Strips of Bread Mozzarella Fried Served with Marinara
Boneless Wings
Sweet Red Chili, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, Garlic Honey BBQ Sauce, Classic Buffalo, Hot
Salad
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Hearts, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Chopped Romaine Hearts, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives
Love at First Bite Salad
Chopped Romaine Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Mozzarella, Oranges, Tomatoes, Basil
Caprese Avocado Salad
Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Oranges,Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil,Balsamic
Italian Cranberry Salad
Baby Arugula, Apples, Cranberries, Bacon, Walnuts, Honey, Raspberry Dressing
Chef Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Ham, Salami, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves.
Gorgonzola Salad
Gorgonzola cheese Over Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Sun- Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers
Antipasto Salad
Mixed Greens, Chopped Romaine Hearts, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives
Cold Hoagies
Italian Hoagie
Ham, Salami, Provolone Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, EVOO & vinegar
Ham & Provolone Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, EVOO & vinegar
Ham, Capricola, Prosciutto, Provolone Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, EVOO & vinegar
Turkey & Provolone Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, EVOO & vinegar
Tuna Fish & Provolone Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, EVOO & vinegar
Grilled Chicken Caesar Hoagie
Served with lettuce, tomato, Caesar Dressing
Wraps
Tuscan Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken,Lettuce,Tomato,Black Olives,Provolone Cheese,House Dressing
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap
Grilled Chicken,Lettuce, Tomato, Caesar Dressing,Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce,Tomato,Onions,Black Olives,Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Provolone Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken,Lettuce,Tomato,,Buffalo Sauce,Blue Cheese,Provolone Cheese
Tuna Fish Wrap
Lettuce,Tomato,Provolone
Hot Sandwiches
Veal Parmigiana Sandwich
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Sausage Parmigiana Sandwich
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served on a Brioche Bun
Cheesesteak Sandwich
Sauce, Onions
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
Sauce, Onions
The Godfather Sandwich
Chicken,Sauteed Spinach, Garlic,Provolone Cheese
Steak Pizzaiola Sandwich
Sauce, Onions, Topped With Melted Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich
Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese
The Sicilian Sandwich
Prosciutto, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers,Extra Virgin Olive Oi, Provolone Cheese
Sausage & Peppers
Sausage,Green Peppers, Onions, Sauce
California Chicken Cheesesteak
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo
California Cheesesteak
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo
Sides
Gourmet Pizza
Pizza-Small 12"
Build your Own Pizza
Amore Roma-Small 12"
Pepperoni,Sausage,Mushrooms,Black Olives,Basil,Sauce, Cheese
Bruschetta-Small 12"
Fresh Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Basil,Garlic, Cheese
Meatlovers-Small 12"
Pepperoni,Sausage,Bacon,Ham,Meatball, Cheese, Sauce
Chicken Pesto-Small 12"
Grilled Chicken,Pesto Sauce,Olive Oil, Cheese
Chicken Alla Vodka-Small 12"
Grilled Chicken, Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken-Small 12"
Grilled Chicken,BBQ Sauce, Cheese
Calabrese-Small 12"
Bacon, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Cheese,Sauce
Supreme-Small 12"
Sausage, Meatball, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Bacon, Cheese, Sauce
Romano-Small 12"
Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives,Garlic,Basil,Cheese,Sauce
Veggie Supreme-Small 12"
Broccoli,Onions, Green Peppers, Eggplant, Mushrooms,Basil,Cheese,Sauce
Hawiian -Small 12"
Pineapple,Ham,Cheese,Sauce
Buffalo Chicken-Small 12"
Grilled Chicken,Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
German-Small 12"
Steak Meat, Lettuce,Tomatoes,Onions, Hot Banana Peppers, Cheese, Olive OIl,Vinegar, Oregano, Cheese
A Frutti Di Mare-Small 12"
Calamari, Clams, Shrimp, Marinara Sauce,Cheese
Stuffed Double Crust Pizza-Small 12"
Upside Down Style-Small 12"
Quattro Stagione -Small 12"
Sausage, Meatball, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Bacon, Cheese, Sauce
Philly Cheesesteak-Small 12"
Steak Meat, Sauteed Onions,Green Peppers, Sauce, Cheese
Grandma Pizza-Small 12"
Thin layer of dough stretched into a Sicilian pan and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, crushed tomatoes, fresh roasted garlic, olive oil, basil and oregano, baked until bottom is crispy
White Pizza-Small 12"
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella,Cheese, Parmesan Cheese
White Supreme-Small 12"
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese,Fresh Tomatoes,Spinach,Broccoli,Garlic,Basil
Old Fashion Tomato Pie-Small 12"
Tomato Sauce, Shaved and Grated Parmesan Cheese
Margherita-Small 12"
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Marinara Sauce
Chicago Style Deep Dish-Small 12"
Cheese on the Bottom, Sauce on the Top with Italian Seasonings
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch 12"
Sicilian-Small 12"
Upside Down Sicilian-Small 12"
Special Sicilian-Small 12"
Pizza-Medium 16"
Amore Roma- Mudium 16"
Pepperoni,Sausage,Mushrooms,Black Olives,Basil,Sauce, Cheese
Bruschetta-Medium 16"
Fresh Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Basil,Garlic, Cheese
Meatlovers-Medium 16"
Pepperoni,Sausage,Bacon,Ham,Meatball, Cheese,Sauce
Chicken Pesto-Medium 16"
Grilled Chicken,Pesto Sauce,Olive Oil, Cheese
Chicken Alla Vodka-Medium 16"
Grilled Chicken, Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken-Medium 16"
Grilled Chicken,BBQ Sauce, Cheese
Calabrese-Medium 16"
Bacon, SunDried Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Cheese,Sauce
Supreme-Medium 16"
Sausage, Meatball, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Bacon, Cheese, Sauce
Romano-Medium 16"
Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives,Garlic,Basil,Cheese,Sauce
Veggie Supreme- Medium 16"
Broccoli,Onions, Green Peppers, Eggplant, Mushrooms,Basil,Cheese,Sauce
Hawiian-Medium 16"
Pineapple,Ham,Cheese,Sauce
Buffalo Chicken- Medium 16"
Grilled Chicken,Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
German-Medium 16"
Steak Meat, Lettuce,Tomatoes,Onions, Hot Banana Peppers, Cheese, Olive OIl, Vinegar, Oregano, Cheese
A Frutti Di Mare- Medium 16"
Calamari, Clams, Shrimp, Marinara Sauce,Cheese
Stuffed Double Crust Pizza-Medium 16"
Upside Down Style-Medum 16"
Quattro Stagione-Medium 16"
Bacon, SunDried Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Cheese,Sauce
Philly Cheesesteak-Medium 16"
Steak Meat,Sauteed Onions,Green Peppers, Sauce, Cheese
Grandma Pizza-Large 16"
Thin layer of dough stretched into a Sicilian pan and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, crushed tomatoes, fresh roasted garlic, olive oil, basil and oregano, baked until bottom is crispy
White Pizza-Medium 16"
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese
White Supreme-Medium 16"
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese,Fresh Tomatoes,Spinach,Broccoli,Garlic,Basil
Old Fashion Tomato Pie-Medium 16"
Tomato Sauce, Shaved and Grated Parmesan Cheese
Margherita-Medium 16"
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Marinara Sauce
Chicago Style Deep Dish-Large 16"
Cheese on the Bottom, Sauce on the Top with Italian Seasonings
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch 16"
Sicilian-Medium 16"
Upside Down Sicilian-Medium 16"
Special Sicilian Pizza-Medium 16"
Pizza-Large 18"
Amore Roma-Large 18"
Pepperoni,Sausage,Mushrooms,Black Olives,Basil,Sauce, Cheese
Bruschetta-Large 18"
Fresh Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Basil,Garlic, Cheese
Meatlovers-Large 18"
Pepperoni,Sausage,Bacon,Ham,Meatball, Cheese,Sauce
Chicken Pesto-Large 18"
Grilled Chicken,Pesto Sauce,Olive Oil, Cheese
Chicken Alla Vodka-Large 18"
Grilled Chicken, Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken-Large 18"
Grilled Chicken,BBQ Sauce, Cheese
Calabrese-Large 18"
Bacon, SunDried Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Cheese,Sauce
Supreme-Large 18"
Sausage, Meatball, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Bacon, Cheese, Sauce
Romano-Large 18"
Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives,Garlic,Basil,Cheese,Sauce
Veggie Supreme-Large 18"
Broccoli,Onions, Green Peppers, Eggplant, Mushrooms,Basil,Cheese,Sauce
Hawiian-Large 18"
Pineapple,Ham,Cheese,Sauce
Buffalo Chicken -Large 18"
Grilled Chicken,Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
German-Large 18"
Steak Meat, Lettuce,Tomatoes,Onions, Hot Banana Peppers, Cheese, Olive OIl, Vinegar, Oregano, Cheese
A Frutti Di Mare- Large 18"
Calamari, Clams, Shrimp, Marinara Sauce,Cheese
Stuffed Double Crust Pizza-Large 18"
Upside Down Style-Large 18"
Quattro Stagione-Large 18"
Bacon, SunDried Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Cheese,Sauce
Philly Cheesesteak -Large 18"
Steak Meat,Sauteed Onions,Green Peppers, Sauce, Cheese
White Pizza-Large 18"
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese
White Supreme-Large 18"
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese,Fresh Tomatoes,Spinach,Broccoli,Garlic,Basil
Old Fashion Tomato Pie-Large 18"
Tomato Sauce, Shaved and Grated Parmesan Cheese
Margherita-Large 18"
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Marinara Sauce
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch 18"
Sicilian-large 18"
Upside Down Sicilian-large 18"
Special Sicilian-large 18"
Pizza Slice
Delizioso Rolls
Delizioso Stromboli
Sauteed Veggie-Small Stromboli
Broccoli, Spinach,Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sauce, Mozzarella
Sauteed Veggie-Medium Stromboli
Broccoli, Spinach,Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sauce, Mozzarella
Sauteed Veggie-Large Stromboli
Broccoli, Spinach,Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sauce, Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Steak-Small Stromboli
Buffalo Sauce,Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Steak-Medium Stromboli
Buffalo Sauce,Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Steak-Large Stromboli
Buffalo Sauce,Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Regular-Small Stromboli
Pepperoni,Meatball,Sausage,Green Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Mozzarella Cheese,Sauce
Regular-Medium Stromboli
Pepperoni,Meatball,Sausage,Green Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Mozzarella Cheese,Sauce
Regular-Large Stromboli
Pepperoni,Meatball,Sausage,Green Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Mozzarella Cheese,Sauce
Italian-Small Stromboli
Ham,Salami,Capicola,Green Peppers,Onions, Mozzarella Cheese,Sauce
Italian -Medium Stromboli
Ham,Salami,Capicola,Green Peppers,Onions, Mozzarella Cheese,Sauce
Italian-Large Stromboli
Ham,Salami,Capicola,Green Peppers,Onions, Mozzarella Cheese,Sauce
Chicken Steak-Small Stromboli
Onions,Sauce,Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Steak-Medium Stromboli
Onions,Sauce,Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Sreak-Large Stromboli
Steak-Small Stromboli
Steak-Medium Stromboil
Steak-Large Stromboli
Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Marsala
Mixed Mushrooms, Onions
Chicken Piccata
Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Capers, White Wine, Lemon, Butter
Chicken Capricciosa
Dressed Arugula, Tomato Bruschetta,Basil,Onions, Balsamic Glaze, Shaved Parmigiana
Chicken Fantasy
Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Onions Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pink Wine Cream Sauce
Chicken Florentine
Onions, Mushrooms, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Light Marsala Cream
Chicken Francese
Egg Dipped, Lemon, Butter, White Wine
Chicken Scaparello
Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Potatoes, Onions, White Wine
Chicken Delizioso
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Ham, Provolone, Marsala Wine
Veal
Veal Parmigiana
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Veal Marsala
Mixed Mushrooms, Onions
Veal Piccata
Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Capers, White Wine, Lemon, Butter
Veal Capricciosa
Dressed Arugula, Tomato Bruschetta,Basil,Onions, Balsamic Glaze, Shaved Parmigiana
Veal Fantasy
Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Onions Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pink Wine Cream Sauce
Veal Florentine
Onions, Mushrooms, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Light Marsala Cream
Veal Francese
Egg Dipped, Lemon, Butter, White Wine
Veal Scaparello
Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Potatoes, Onions, White Wine
Veal Delizioso
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Ham, Provolone, Marsala Wine
Veal Sinatra
Veal Pizziaolo
Shrimp
Shirmp Parmigiana
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Shrimp Marsala
Mixed Mushrooms, Onions
Shrimp Piccatta
Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Capers, White Wine, Lemon, Butter
Shrimp Capricciosa
Dressed Arugula, Tomato Bruschetta,Basil,Onions, Balsamic Glaze, Shaved Parmigiana
Shrimp Fantasy
Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Onions Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pink Wine Cream Sauce
Shrimp Florentine
Onions, Mushrooms, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Light Marsala Cream
Shirmp Francese
Egg Dipped, Lemon, Butter, White Wine
Shrimp Scaparello
Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Potatoes, Onions, White Wine
Shrimp Delizioso
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Ham, Provolone, Marsala Wine
Seafood
Linguini With White Clam Sauce
Linguini With Red Clam Sauce
Calamari Marinara
Seafood Delizioso
Mussels, Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Marinara Over Fettuccini
Angel Hair Gorgonzola
Lobster Tail, Crab Meat, Scallops, Shrimp, Onions, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce.
Linguini Alla Toscana
Scallops,Shrimps,Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms,Garlic, Onions, Marsala Marinara Sauce
Four Cheese Sacchetti
Scallops, Shrimp,Mixed Mushrooms,Sherry Wine Cream Sauce
Seafood Scampi
Lobster Tail, Crabmeat, Fresh Shrimp, Scallops in a lemon butter wine sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp in a lemon butter wine sauce
Fresh Pasta Cavatelli
Scallops, Shrimp,Mixed Mushrooms,Sherry Wine Cream Sauce
Delizioso Penne
Pastas
Nonna's Sunday Sauce Pasta
Plum Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Basil
Italian Classic Pasta-Sausage & Peppers
Italian Classic Pasta- Meatballs
Garlic & Oil Pasta
Carbonara Pasta
Bolognese Pasta
Pomodoro Pasta
Pesto Pasta
Meat Sauce Pasta
Extra Charge for Broccoli
Alfredo Pasta
Penne Alla Vodka Pasta
Fra Diavolo Pasta
Alfredo Pasta W/ Broccoli
Primavera Pasta W/ Garlic White Wine
Primavera Pasta W/ Marinara
Primavera Pasta W/ Pink Sauce
Primavera Pasta W/ Cream Sauce
Plain Tomato Sauce
Baked
Chef's Speciality Dinners
Children's Menu
Desserts
NA Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr.Pepper
Sprite
Barq's Root Beer
Minute Maid Lemonade
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Fuze Raspberry Iced Tea
Gold Peak Sweet Iced Tea
Gold Peak Unsweet Iced Tea
Decaf Coffee
Regular Coffee
Cozy Cappucino
Bottled Water
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
16oz Bottled Drink
2 Liter Bottled Drink
Espresso
Hot Tea
Club Soda
Arnold Palmer
Ginger Ale
Orange Soda
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
