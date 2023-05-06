Restaurant header imageView gallery

Delizioso Italian Grill

No reviews yet

1985 Brookside Road

Macgunie, PA 18062

Food Menu

Appetizer

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Strips of Bread Mozzarella Fried Served with Marinara

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$12.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Garlic,OIl

Prosciutto Wrapped Scallops

$15.00

Sauteed Spinach, Balsamic Reduction

Arancini (2)

$6.00

Risotto, Beef, Peas, Parmigiano Reggiano, Sauce

Loaded Pierogies (4)

$10.00

Onions, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese

Plain Pierogies (4)

$5.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Cocktail Sauce

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Mushrooms Stuffed With Our Own Special Mixture Of Crab And Seasoning

Mussels Marinara

$13.00

Calms. Fresh Garlic, Marinara

Clams Marinara

$13.00

Calms. Fresh Garlic, Marinara

Portobello Caps

$15.00

Portobello Caps, Shrimp, Scallops, Fresh Spinach, Onions in a Marsala Cream

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Served With Marinara

Hot Antipasto

$17.00

Clams,Shrimp,Mussels, Calamari, Spicy Marinara

Bruschetta

$9.00

Tomato, Garlic, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Basil

Wings

$12.00+

Sweet Red Chili, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, Garlic Honey BBQ Sauce, Classic Buffalo, Hot

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Extra Charge for Cheese

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$6.00

Extra Charge for Cheese

Garlic Knots

$4.00

Fried Vegetables

$10.00

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Cauliflower, Zucchini, Served With Marinara

Eggplant Tower

$10.00

Breaded Stacked Eggplant, Ricotta Cheese, Sauce

Chef's Kiss Crab Cake (2)

$17.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Fresh Herbs, Fresh Diced Tomatoes, Pink Sherry Wine Sauce Served Over a Bed of Spinach

Delizioso Mozzarella

$9.00

Breaded Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Marinara, served on a bed of spinach

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Strips of Bread Mozzarella Fried Served with Marinara

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Sweet Red Chili, Garlic Parm, Mango Habanero, Garlic Honey BBQ Sauce, Classic Buffalo, Hot

Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped Romaine Hearts, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Chopped Romaine Hearts, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives

Love at First Bite Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Mozzarella, Oranges, Tomatoes, Basil

Caprese Avocado Salad

$13.00

Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Oranges,Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil,Balsamic

Italian Cranberry Salad

$14.00

Baby Arugula, Apples, Cranberries, Bacon, Walnuts, Honey, Raspberry Dressing

Chef Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Ham, Salami, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves.

Gorgonzola Salad

$11.00

Gorgonzola cheese Over Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Sun- Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Chopped Romaine Hearts, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives

Cold Hoagies

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, EVOO & vinegar

Italian Hoagie

Ham, Salami, Provolone Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, EVOO & vinegar

Ham & Provolone Hoagie

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, EVOO & vinegar

Ham, Capricola, Prosciutto, Provolone Hoagie

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, EVOO & vinegar

Turkey & Provolone Hoagie

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, EVOO & vinegar

Tuna Fish & Provolone Hoagie

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, EVOO & vinegar

Grilled Chicken Caesar Hoagie

Served with lettuce, tomato, Caesar Dressing

Wraps

Tuscan Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken,Lettuce,Tomato,Black Olives,Provolone Cheese,House Dressing

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken,Lettuce, Tomato, Caesar Dressing,Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Lettuce,Tomato,Onions,Black Olives,Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Provolone Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken,Lettuce,Tomato,,Buffalo Sauce,Blue Cheese,Provolone Cheese

Tuna Fish Wrap

$11.00

Lettuce,Tomato,Provolone

Clubs

BLT Club

$11.00

Turkey Club

$11.00

Tuna Club

$11.00

Ham & Provolone Club

$11.00

Hot Sandwiches

Veal Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00+

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00+

Sausage Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00+

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00+

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Served on a Brioche Bun

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$12.00+

Sauce, Onions

Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$12.00+

Sauce, Onions

The Godfather Sandwich

$12.00+

Chicken,Sauteed Spinach, Garlic,Provolone Cheese

Steak Pizzaiola Sandwich

$12.00+

Sauce, Onions, Topped With Melted Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich

$12.00+

Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese

The Sicilian Sandwich

$12.00+

Prosciutto, Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers,Extra Virgin Olive Oi, Provolone Cheese

Sausage & Peppers

$12.00+

Sausage,Green Peppers, Onions, Sauce

California Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo

California Cheesesteak

$12.00+

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo

Burgers

California Cheeseburger

$14.00

California Hamburger

$14.00

Mexican Burger

$15.00

Sides

Spinach Sauteed With Fresh Garlic & Oil

$6.00

Broccoli Sauteed with Fresh Garlic & Oil

$5.00

Meatballs (3)

$5.00

Sausage (3)

$5.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Extra Charge for Cheddar or Mozzarella Cheese

French Fries

$5.00

Gourmet Pizza

Pizza-Small 12"

$12.00

Build your Own Pizza

Amore Roma-Small 12"

$15.00

Pepperoni,Sausage,Mushrooms,Black Olives,Basil,Sauce, Cheese

Bruschetta-Small 12"

$15.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Basil,Garlic, Cheese

Meatlovers-Small 12"

$15.00

Pepperoni,Sausage,Bacon,Ham,Meatball, Cheese, Sauce

Chicken Pesto-Small 12"

$17.00

Grilled Chicken,Pesto Sauce,Olive Oil, Cheese

Chicken Alla Vodka-Small 12"

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken-Small 12"

$17.00

Grilled Chicken,BBQ Sauce, Cheese

Calabrese-Small 12"

$16.00

Bacon, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Cheese,Sauce

Supreme-Small 12"

$16.00

Sausage, Meatball, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Bacon, Cheese, Sauce

Romano-Small 12"

$15.00

Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives,Garlic,Basil,Cheese,Sauce

Veggie Supreme-Small 12"

$16.00

Broccoli,Onions, Green Peppers, Eggplant, Mushrooms,Basil,Cheese,Sauce

Hawiian -Small 12"

$16.00

Pineapple,Ham,Cheese,Sauce

Buffalo Chicken-Small 12"

$17.00

Grilled Chicken,Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

German-Small 12"

$18.00

Steak Meat, Lettuce,Tomatoes,Onions, Hot Banana Peppers, Cheese, Olive OIl,Vinegar, Oregano, Cheese

A Frutti Di Mare-Small 12"

$22.00

Calamari, Clams, Shrimp, Marinara Sauce,Cheese

Stuffed Double Crust Pizza-Small 12"

$21.00

Upside Down Style-Small 12"

$12.00

Quattro Stagione -Small 12"

$16.00

Sausage, Meatball, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Bacon, Cheese, Sauce

Philly Cheesesteak-Small 12"

$18.00

Steak Meat, Sauteed Onions,Green Peppers, Sauce, Cheese

Grandma Pizza-Small 12"

$17.00

Thin layer of dough stretched into a Sicilian pan and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, crushed tomatoes, fresh roasted garlic, olive oil, basil and oregano, baked until bottom is crispy

White Pizza-Small 12"

$13.00

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella,Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

White Supreme-Small 12"

$15.00

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese,Fresh Tomatoes,Spinach,Broccoli,Garlic,Basil

Old Fashion Tomato Pie-Small 12"

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, Shaved and Grated Parmesan Cheese

Margherita-Small 12"

$12.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Marinara Sauce

Chicago Style Deep Dish-Small 12"

$15.00

Cheese on the Bottom, Sauce on the Top with Italian Seasonings

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch 12"

$17.00

Sicilian-Small 12"

$15.00

Upside Down Sicilian-Small 12"

$15.00

Special Sicilian-Small 12"

$15.00

Pizza-Medium 16"

$14.00

Amore Roma- Mudium 16"

$17.00

Pepperoni,Sausage,Mushrooms,Black Olives,Basil,Sauce, Cheese

Bruschetta-Medium 16"

$17.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Basil,Garlic, Cheese

Meatlovers-Medium 16"

$17.00

Pepperoni,Sausage,Bacon,Ham,Meatball, Cheese,Sauce

Chicken Pesto-Medium 16"

$19.00

Grilled Chicken,Pesto Sauce,Olive Oil, Cheese

Chicken Alla Vodka-Medium 16"

$23.00

Grilled Chicken, Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken-Medium 16"

$19.00

Grilled Chicken,BBQ Sauce, Cheese

Calabrese-Medium 16"

$18.00

Bacon, SunDried Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Cheese,Sauce

Supreme-Medium 16"

$18.00

Sausage, Meatball, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Bacon, Cheese, Sauce

Romano-Medium 16"

$17.00

Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives,Garlic,Basil,Cheese,Sauce

Veggie Supreme- Medium 16"

$18.00

Broccoli,Onions, Green Peppers, Eggplant, Mushrooms,Basil,Cheese,Sauce

Hawiian-Medium 16"

$18.00

Pineapple,Ham,Cheese,Sauce

Buffalo Chicken- Medium 16"

$19.00

Grilled Chicken,Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

German-Medium 16"

$21.00

Steak Meat, Lettuce,Tomatoes,Onions, Hot Banana Peppers, Cheese, Olive OIl, Vinegar, Oregano, Cheese

A Frutti Di Mare- Medium 16"

$25.00

Calamari, Clams, Shrimp, Marinara Sauce,Cheese

Stuffed Double Crust Pizza-Medium 16"

$24.00

Upside Down Style-Medum 16"

$14.00

Quattro Stagione-Medium 16"

$18.00

Bacon, SunDried Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Cheese,Sauce

Philly Cheesesteak-Medium 16"

$21.00

Steak Meat,Sauteed Onions,Green Peppers, Sauce, Cheese

Grandma Pizza-Large 16"

$25.00

Thin layer of dough stretched into a Sicilian pan and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, crushed tomatoes, fresh roasted garlic, olive oil, basil and oregano, baked until bottom is crispy

White Pizza-Medium 16"

$15.00

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

White Supreme-Medium 16"

$18.00

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese,Fresh Tomatoes,Spinach,Broccoli,Garlic,Basil

Old Fashion Tomato Pie-Medium 16"

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Shaved and Grated Parmesan Cheese

Margherita-Medium 16"

$14.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Marinara Sauce

Chicago Style Deep Dish-Large 16"

$17.00

Cheese on the Bottom, Sauce on the Top with Italian Seasonings

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch 16"

$19.00

Sicilian-Medium 16"

$17.00

Upside Down Sicilian-Medium 16"

$17.00

Special Sicilian Pizza-Medium 16"

$16.00

Pizza-Large 18"

$17.00

Amore Roma-Large 18"

$21.00

Pepperoni,Sausage,Mushrooms,Black Olives,Basil,Sauce, Cheese

Bruschetta-Large 18"

$21.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Basil,Garlic, Cheese

Meatlovers-Large 18"

$21.00

Pepperoni,Sausage,Bacon,Ham,Meatball, Cheese,Sauce

Chicken Pesto-Large 18"

$25.00

Grilled Chicken,Pesto Sauce,Olive Oil, Cheese

Chicken Alla Vodka-Large 18"

$26.00

Grilled Chicken, Vodka Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

BBQ Chicken-Large 18"

$25.00

Grilled Chicken,BBQ Sauce, Cheese

Calabrese-Large 18"

$22.00

Bacon, SunDried Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Cheese,Sauce

Supreme-Large 18"

$22.00

Sausage, Meatball, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Bacon, Cheese, Sauce

Romano-Large 18"

$21.00

Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black Olives,Garlic,Basil,Cheese,Sauce

Veggie Supreme-Large 18"

$22.00

Broccoli,Onions, Green Peppers, Eggplant, Mushrooms,Basil,Cheese,Sauce

Hawiian-Large 18"

$22.00

Pineapple,Ham,Cheese,Sauce

Buffalo Chicken -Large 18"

$25.00

Grilled Chicken,Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

German-Large 18"

$24.00

Steak Meat, Lettuce,Tomatoes,Onions, Hot Banana Peppers, Cheese, Olive OIl, Vinegar, Oregano, Cheese

A Frutti Di Mare- Large 18"

$29.00

Calamari, Clams, Shrimp, Marinara Sauce,Cheese

Stuffed Double Crust Pizza-Large 18"

$28.00

Upside Down Style-Large 18"

$17.00

Quattro Stagione-Large 18"

$22.00

Bacon, SunDried Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, Cheese,Sauce

Philly Cheesesteak -Large 18"

$24.00

Steak Meat,Sauteed Onions,Green Peppers, Sauce, Cheese

White Pizza-Large 18"

$18.00

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

White Supreme-Large 18"

$25.00

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese,Fresh Tomatoes,Spinach,Broccoli,Garlic,Basil

Old Fashion Tomato Pie-Large 18"

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Shaved and Grated Parmesan Cheese

Margherita-Large 18"

$17.00

Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Marinara Sauce

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch 18"

$25.00

Sicilian-large 18"

$21.00

Upside Down Sicilian-large 18"

$21.00

Special Sicilian-large 18"

$22.00

Pizza Slice

$2.25

Delizioso Rolls

Sauteed Spinach Roll

$10.00

Sauteed Garlic,Mozzarella Cheese

Sauteed Broccoli Roll

$10.00

Sauteed Garlic,Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni Roll

$9.00

Pepperoni,Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage Roll

$9.00

Sausage,Mozzarella Cheese

Calzone Roll

$9.00

Ham, Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese

Delizioso Stromboli

Sauteed Veggie-Small Stromboli

$12.00

Broccoli, Spinach,Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sauce, Mozzarella

Sauteed Veggie-Medium Stromboli

$16.00

Broccoli, Spinach,Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sauce, Mozzarella

Sauteed Veggie-Large Stromboli

$21.00

Broccoli, Spinach,Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Sauce, Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Steak-Small Stromboli

$12.00

Buffalo Sauce,Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Steak-Medium Stromboli

$16.00

Buffalo Sauce,Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Steak-Large Stromboli

$21.00

Buffalo Sauce,Blue Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Regular-Small Stromboli

$12.00

Pepperoni,Meatball,Sausage,Green Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Mozzarella Cheese,Sauce

Regular-Medium Stromboli

$16.00

Pepperoni,Meatball,Sausage,Green Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Mozzarella Cheese,Sauce

Regular-Large Stromboli

$21.00

Pepperoni,Meatball,Sausage,Green Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Mozzarella Cheese,Sauce

Italian-Small Stromboli

$12.00

Ham,Salami,Capicola,Green Peppers,Onions, Mozzarella Cheese,Sauce

Italian -Medium Stromboli

$16.00

Ham,Salami,Capicola,Green Peppers,Onions, Mozzarella Cheese,Sauce

Italian-Large Stromboli

$21.00

Ham,Salami,Capicola,Green Peppers,Onions, Mozzarella Cheese,Sauce

Chicken Steak-Small Stromboli

$12.00

Onions,Sauce,Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Steak-Medium Stromboli

$16.00

Onions,Sauce,Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Sreak-Large Stromboli

$21.00

Steak-Small Stromboli

$12.00

Steak-Medium Stromboil

$16.00

Steak-Large Stromboli

$21.00

Chicken

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Mixed Mushrooms, Onions

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Capers, White Wine, Lemon, Butter

Chicken Capricciosa

$24.00

Dressed Arugula, Tomato Bruschetta,Basil,Onions, Balsamic Glaze, Shaved Parmigiana

Chicken Fantasy

$24.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Onions Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pink Wine Cream Sauce

Chicken Florentine

$24.00

Onions, Mushrooms, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Light Marsala Cream

Chicken Francese

$24.00

Egg Dipped, Lemon, Butter, White Wine

Chicken Scaparello

$24.00

Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Potatoes, Onions, White Wine

Chicken Delizioso

$24.00

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Ham, Provolone, Marsala Wine

Veal

Veal Parmigiana

$27.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Veal Marsala

$27.00

Mixed Mushrooms, Onions

Veal Piccata

$27.00

Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Capers, White Wine, Lemon, Butter

Veal Capricciosa

$27.00

Dressed Arugula, Tomato Bruschetta,Basil,Onions, Balsamic Glaze, Shaved Parmigiana

Veal Fantasy

$27.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Onions Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pink Wine Cream Sauce

Veal Florentine

$27.00

Onions, Mushrooms, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Light Marsala Cream

Veal Francese

$27.00

Egg Dipped, Lemon, Butter, White Wine

Veal Scaparello

$27.00

Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Potatoes, Onions, White Wine

Veal Delizioso

$27.00

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Ham, Provolone, Marsala Wine

Veal Sinatra

$27.00

Veal Pizziaolo

$27.00

Shrimp

Shirmp Parmigiana

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Shrimp Marsala

$25.00

Mixed Mushrooms, Onions

Shrimp Piccatta

$25.00

Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Capers, White Wine, Lemon, Butter

Shrimp Capricciosa

$25.00

Dressed Arugula, Tomato Bruschetta,Basil,Onions, Balsamic Glaze, Shaved Parmigiana

Shrimp Fantasy

$25.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Onions Sun Dried Tomatoes, Pink Wine Cream Sauce

Shrimp Florentine

$25.00

Onions, Mushrooms, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Light Marsala Cream

Shirmp Francese

$25.00

Egg Dipped, Lemon, Butter, White Wine

Shrimp Scaparello

$25.00

Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Potatoes, Onions, White Wine

Shrimp Delizioso

$25.00

Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Ham, Provolone, Marsala Wine

Seafood

Linguini With White Clam Sauce

$25.00

Linguini With Red Clam Sauce

$25.00

Calamari Marinara

$25.00

Seafood Delizioso

$26.00

Mussels, Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Marinara Over Fettuccini

Angel Hair Gorgonzola

$37.00

Lobster Tail, Crab Meat, Scallops, Shrimp, Onions, Gorgonzola Cream Sauce.

Linguini Alla Toscana

$28.00

Scallops,Shrimps,Sun Dried Tomatoes, Mushrooms,Garlic, Onions, Marsala Marinara Sauce

Four Cheese Sacchetti

$27.00

Scallops, Shrimp,Mixed Mushrooms,Sherry Wine Cream Sauce

Seafood Scampi

$38.00

Lobster Tail, Crabmeat, Fresh Shrimp, Scallops in a lemon butter wine sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Shrimp in a lemon butter wine sauce

Fresh Pasta Cavatelli

$27.00

Scallops, Shrimp,Mixed Mushrooms,Sherry Wine Cream Sauce

Delizioso Penne

$27.00

Pastas

Nonna's Sunday Sauce Pasta

$16.00

Plum Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Basil

Italian Classic Pasta-Sausage & Peppers

$17.00

Italian Classic Pasta- Meatballs

$17.00

Garlic & Oil Pasta

$18.00

Carbonara Pasta

$20.00

Bolognese Pasta

$21.00

Pomodoro Pasta

$20.00

Pesto Pasta

$20.00

Meat Sauce Pasta

$18.00

Extra Charge for Broccoli

Alfredo Pasta

$20.00

Penne Alla Vodka Pasta

$21.00

Fra Diavolo Pasta

$19.00

Alfredo Pasta W/ Broccoli

$24.00

Primavera Pasta W/ Garlic White Wine

$24.00

Primavera Pasta W/ Marinara

$24.00

Primavera Pasta W/ Pink Sauce

$24.00

Primavera Pasta W/ Cream Sauce

$24.00

Plain Tomato Sauce

$17.00

Baked

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Rollatini

$20.00

Eggplant Wrap Around Ricotta, Parmigiana Style

Baked Ziti

$20.00

Ricotta Manicotti

$20.00

Meat Lasagna

$21.00

Ricotta Stuffed Shells

$20.00

Chef's Speciality Dinners

Stuffed Shells Florentine

$21.00

Blacken Chicken

$25.00

Lobster Ravioli

$29.00

Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Chicken Alla Vodka

$27.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$27.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$35.00

Rack of Lamb Chops

$40.00

Flounder Francese

$28.00

Chicken Roberto

$27.00

Salmon Filet Alla Oscar

$30.00

Fresh Pasta Cavatelli

$26.00

Children's Menu

Butter Pasta Child

$10.00

Tomato Sauce Child

$10.00

Meat Sauce Child

$11.00

Grilled Cheese Child

$9.00

Served with Fries

Chicken Quesadilla Child

$10.00

Served with Fries

Kids Burger Child

$8.00

Served with Fries

Chicken Fingers & Fries Child

$10.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Mini Cannoli

$2.50

Tiramisu

$6.00

Italian Rainbow Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.00

Ricotta Pistachio Cake

$6.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Belgian Chocolate Moose Cake

$6.00

Soup

Italian Wedding

$6.00+

Lobster Bisque

$6.00+

Specials

2 Large Pizza Special

$30.00

Pizza,Salad,Wings,Garlic Knots Special

$32.00

NA Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.00

Fuze Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Regular Coffee

$2.75

Cozy Cappucino

$5.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Red Bull

$2.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.50

16oz Bottled Drink

$1.70

2 Liter Bottled Drink

$3.75

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie, PA 18062

Directions

