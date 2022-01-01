Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Chicken
Sandwiches

Della J's Delectables

1,623 Reviews

$$

7692 Richmond Hwy

Alexandria, VA 22306

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Fish Entrees
Jumbo Fried Chicken Wings
Hush Puppies

Teas / Lemonade / Soft Drinks

Della J's Sweet Tea

$3.50

Our brewed in-house specialty with a hint of lemon!

1/2 Sweet & 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Our brewed in-house unsweet tea

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Our brewed in-house sweet tea and lemonade

Unsweet Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Our brewed in-house unsweet tea and lemonade

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Perrier

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Della’s SPECIALS

Penne pasta in a vodka cream sauce with grilled shrimp and salmon medallions
SPECIAL: Meatloaf with Gravy

SPECIAL: Meatloaf with Gravy

$18.95

Homemade meatloaf with gravy, choice of two sides.

SPECIAL: Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Spicy chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, topped with remoulade and coleslaw. Served with fries, corn, or coleslaw, or upgrade to a premium side.

SPECIAL: Reuben Sandwich

$13.95

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing. Choice of hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw.

SPECIAL: Fried Mushrooms

$9.95

Deep fried fresh mushrooms with buffalo sauce, drizzled with balsamic glaze, topped with blue cheese crumbles and served with Ranch dip

SPECIAL: Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$14.95

STARTERS

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.95

Roasted fresh Brussel Sprouts tossed gently with pecans & bacon, topped with caesar dressing and Romano cheese

Boom Boom Cauliflower

Boom Boom Cauliflower

$9.95

Deep fried fresh cauliflower with buffalo sauce, drizzled with balsamic glaze, topped with blue cheese crumbles and served with Ranch dip

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.95

Hand breaded green tomatoes, golden fried, served with our chef's special sauce

Wingettes

Wingettes

$10.75

Choice of Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Chili

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$8.95Out of stock

Topped with melted cheddar cheese & bacon

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Served with Marinara sauce

Fried Okra Bites

Fried Okra Bites

$7.95

Fresh fried Okra bites with Panko bread crumbs served with a side of homemade remoulade sauce.

Panko Mac & Cheese Balls

$8.25

Mac & Cheese balls rolled in Panko bread crumbs and deep fried to perfection.

Taquitos - Chicken

$9.95

Hand rolled chicken taquitos with black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, and cilantro. Served with homemade pico de gallo and sour cream.

SOUP / SALADS

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Soup selection varies daily. Call (571.371.8495) for today's offering.

Moroccan Stew

$9.95

Vegetarian Delight! Zucchini, Butternut Squash, Chickpeas, Potatoes, Cilantro, Raisins, a host of Moroccan seasonings, and of course, Couscous

Della's House Salad

$7.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cranberries, apples, croutons

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed in a Creamy Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard-boiled eggs, croutons

Peppercorn Salad

$13.50

Iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, yellow squash, tossed with pepper corn dressing

Beet Salad

$14.00

Artisian lettuce, beets, corn, squash, tomatoes, tortilla strips, dates, tossed with russian dressing

SANDWICHES / SUBS

Chicken Biscuit

Chicken Biscuit

$11.95

Bell & Evans boneless breast (deep fried or pan fried) on a buttermilk biscuit with honey. Choice of hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw.

Fish Fillet Sandwich

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$11.45+

Choice of Whiting (may contain small bones), Tilapia, Flounder or Catfish with lettuce & tomato on a Brioche Bun. Choice of hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw.

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$17.45

Deep fried jumbo shrimp with lettuce, tomato & homemade remoulade sauce on a sub roll. Choice of hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.95

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake on a Brioche Bun with lettuce, tomato. Choice of hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Pulled smoked BBQ chicken on a Brioche Bun. Choice of hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.25

Pulled smoked BBQ pork on a Brioche Bun with a garnish of coleslaw. Choice of hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw.

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.95+

Bell & Evans boneless breast (fried or grilled), Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, sautéed onions on a Brioche Bun. Choice of hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw.

Smokehouse Loaded Burger

$16.50

1/2 lb Black Angus Burger with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, BBQ sauce and topped with homemade onion straws. Choice of hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Homemade meatballs (beef/veal/pork), provolone cheese and Marinara sauce on a sub roll. Choice of hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw.

Roasted Turkey Decker Club

$13.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white or wheat toast. Choice of hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw.

Steak & Cheese Sub

Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.45

Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions & mayo on a sub roll. Choice of hand-cut fries, corn, or coleslaw.

Italian Veggie Sandwich

$13.45

Brie cheese, baked squash, Artisan lettuce, fig spread, miso cream on a crispy grilled pane turano Italian bread

ENTREES

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$17.95+

Succulent smoked BBQ chicken, choice of 1/4 white meat, 1/4 dark meat or 1/2 chicken. Choice of two sides.

Jumbo Fried Chicken Wings

Jumbo Fried Chicken Wings

$14.95+

Choice of 4, 3 or 2 Jumbo Chicken Wings, Choice of two sides.

Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

Home style waffle with fried chicken strips, syrup (no sides)

Homestyle Waffle (ala carte)

$9.00
Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$24.45

Jumbo shrimp marinated in garlic, cilantro, and olive oil. Grilled, deep fried or pan fried. Choice of any two 4 oz sides.

Coconut Panko Jumbo Shrimp

$26.95

Jumbo shrimp tossed in coconut & panko. Choice of two sides.

Fried Fish Entrees

Fried Fish Entrees

$16.95+

Choice of Whiting, Tilapia, Flounder or Catfish. Choice of two sides.

Lee's Seafood Platter

$35.95+

Combo of one fried fish fillet (Whiting, Tilapa, Flounder, Catfish), two jumbo shrimp (grilled or fried) and one jumbo lump crab cake

Chicken Breasts

$17.95+

Bell & Evans boneless breasts, deep fried or grilled. Choice of two sides.

Fried Chicken Strips Entree

$17.45

Three fried chicken strips. Choice of two sides.

Salmon stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

Salmon stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crab Meat

$35.00

Hand cut baked fillet stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat with a lemon butter sauce. Choice of two sides.

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$24.95

Hand cut salmon fillet with a lemon butter sauce. Choice of two sides.

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$38.00

Two jumbo lump crab cakes. Choice of two sides.

Baby Back Ribs with Pecan Rub

Baby Back Ribs with Pecan Rub

$21.95+

Slowly smoked, tender baby backs with a homemade pecan rub and BBQ sauce. Full or half order. Choice of two sides.

Pork Chops with Gravy

Pork Chops with Gravy

$23.95

Pork Chops with gravy, choice of deep fried or grilled. Choice of two sides.

Rib Eye Steak

Rib Eye Steak

$39.99

16 oz Rib Eye (USDA Choice - Hand Cut), boneless, tender, grilled to perfection, topped with a wine demi-glace sauce and sautéed onions. Choice of two sides.

NY Strip Steak

NY Strip Steak

$31.95

12 oz boneless, NY Strip (USDA Choice - Hand Cut) grilled to perfection, topped with a wine demi-glace sauce and sautéed onions. Choice of two sides.

Jambalaya Pasta

$22.95

Jambalaya Pasta with shrimp, chicken & andouille sausage in a spicy sauce and garlic toast (no sides)

Cajun Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.45

Fettuccine pasta in a creamy cajun alfredo sauce, broccoli, tomato, mushrooms, romano cheese and garlic toast (no sides)

Cavatelli Pasta with Cream Sauce

$18.45

Vegetarian Delight! Cavatelli pasta in a cream sauce with squash, corn, broccoli, tomato, mascarpone and romano cheese, and garlic toast (no sides)

Fish & Grits

Fish & Grits

$12.00+

Fried fish fillet (choice of Whiting, Tilapia, Flounder or Catfish) atop a bowl of grits, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, and spring onions.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$17.75

Three jumbo shrimp atop a bowl of grits, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, spring onions and tomato butter sauce.

Coconut Panko Shrimp & Grits

$19.50

Three jumbo coconut panko shrimp atop a bowl of grits, topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, and spring onions.

Grits Bowl

$8.00

Bowl of grits, topped with cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, and spring onions.

Red Velvet Waffle & Chicken

Red Velvet Waffle & Chicken

$18.00

(FRI - SUN ONLY) Red Velvet Waffle with Cream Cheese Glaze and chicken strips (no sides)

Red Velvet Waffle

Red Velvet Waffle

$11.00

(FRI - SUN ONLY) Red Velvet Waffle with Cream Cheese Glaze

ENTREE ALA CARTE ITEMS

One Jumbo Wing (ala carte)

$3.75

Three Jumbo Wings (ala carte)

$11.25

One Jumbo Shrimp (ala carte)

$3.25

Three Jumbo Shrimp (ala carte)

$9.75

One Jumbo Coconut Panko Shrimp (ala carte)

$3.50

Three Jumbo Coconut Panko Shrimp (ala carte)

$10.50

Catfish Filet (ala carte)

$8.50

Flounder Filet (ala carte)

$7.00

Tilapia Filet (ala carte)

$6.00

Whiting Filet (ala carte)

$4.00

Ribs (Half Order) (ala carte)

$18.00

Half order of smoked Baby Back Ribs with pecan rub

Ribs (Full Order) (ala carte)

$29.00

Full order of smoked Baby Back Ribs with pecan rub

One Chicken Strip (ala carte)

$3.50

Chicken Breast (ala carte)

$6.00

Grilled Cheese (ala carte)

$4.00

Grilled Salmon Filet (ala carte)

$12.50

Pork Chop (ala carte)

$9.00

SIDES (ALA CARTE)

Collards

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Cabbage

$5.00

Mash Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Mash Potato & Gravy

$4.00

Mash Potato, Gravy on Side

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Rice & Gravy

$4.00

Rice, Gravy on Side

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Veggie of the Day

$5.00

Veggie selection varies daily. Please call for today's offering (703.866.8058).

Baked Beans

$4.00

Vegetarian baked beans.

Coleslaw

$4.00

Corn

$4.00

Black Bean Salad

$5.00

KID'S MEALS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Choice of hand-cut fries, mac and cheese or corn.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.75

Choice of hand-cut fries, mac and cheese or corn.

Kids Spaghetti & Marinara

$7.00

Add a homemade meatball or two.

Kids Grilled Hamburger

$7.50

Choice of hand-cut fries, mac & cheese or corn.

Kids Jumbo Wing

$7.00

Choice of hand-cut fries, mac and cheese or corn.

CORNBREAD / BREAD

Hush Puppies

$6.75

Sweet corn hush puppies

Cornbread Piece

$1.45

One piece of homemade corn bread with corn kernels

Cornbread Basket

Cornbread Basket

$5.75

Four pieces of homemade corn bread with corn kernels

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.35

Buttermilk Biscuit Basket

$5.25

Four buttermilk biscuits

Bread (2 slices)

$1.50

White or Wheat Bread (2 slices)

Toast (2 slices)

$1.50

White or Wheat Toast (2 slices)

PLASTIC WARE / NAPKINS

PLASTIC WARE / NAPKINS

Individual Desserts

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$7.50Out of stock

Homemade Peach Cobbler

Sweet Potato Pie - Slice

Sweet Potato Pie - Slice

$6.50

Jerry's oh soooo good sweet potato pie

Bread Pudding ala Mode

Bread Pudding ala Mode

$7.50Out of stock

Homemade bread pudding, choice of bourbon sauce or caramel and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Ghirardelli Brownie ala Mode

Ghirardelli Brownie ala Mode

$6.50

Warm Ghirardelli brownie with chocolate sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.50

Cake - Red Velvet

$6.50Out of stock

Cake - Cream Cheese Pound

$6.50Out of stock

Cake - Sweet Potato Pound

$6.50Out of stock

Cake - Marble Pound

$6.50Out of stock

Cake - Key Lime

$6.50Out of stock

Homemade Key Lime Cake with Key Lime Frosting

Cake - Hummingbird

$6.50Out of stock

A Southern DELECTABLE. ALLERGY NOTE: Contains Pecans

Cake - Lemon Pound

$6.50Out of stock

Cake - Chocolate

$6.50Out of stock

Cake - Carrot

$6.50Out of stock

ALLERGY NOTE: Contains Walnuts

Cake - Pound Cake with Coconut Frosting

$6.50Out of stock

Ice Cream w/Choc Sauce

$2.50+

Vanilla ice cream (1 or 2 scoops) drizzled with chocolate sauce

Speciality Drinks

Della J's Old Fashioned

$14.00

Makers Mark, Bitters, Brown Sugar Syrup

Devyn's Delight

$10.00

Paul Mason Peach, Amaretto, Sour Mix, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice

Lynda's Rasp Lemon Drop

$10.00

Stoli Razberri, Sour Mix, Splash of Sprite

Eddie's BB Delight Margatini

$11.00

Tequila, Triple Sec, Black Raspberry Liqueur, Margarita Mix, Splash of OJ & Lime Juice

Jerry's Punch

$10.00

Sailor Jerry's Spiced Rum, Pineapple Juice, Splash of Sprite & Grenadine

Oh My Lydia!

$14.50

Patron Silver, Cointreau, Peach Schnapps, Pomegranate Juice, Orange Juice

Sangria

$12.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$9.00

Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka, Peach Schnapps & Lemonade

Nearest & Dearest

$17.50+

Uncle Nearest Whiskey, St. Germain, Amaretto, Pineapple Juice, Simple Syrup & Splash of Lime

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Home Cooking Simply Fresh "The name, Della J's Delectables, was inspired by my mother, Della, who along with my father, Lee, provided the inspiration for everything I do. I added my own modern twist to some of my mother’s favorite recipes and included a few new favorites, thus Della J’s was created." Jerry, Proprietor

Website

Location

7692 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306

Directions

Gallery
Della J's Delectables image
Della J's Delectables image
Della J's Delectables image
Della J's Delectables image

