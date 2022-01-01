Southern
Chicken
Sandwiches
Della J's Delectables
1,623 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Southern Home Cooking Simply Fresh "The name, Della J's Delectables, was inspired by my mother, Della, who along with my father, Lee, provided the inspiration for everything I do. I added my own modern twist to some of my mother’s favorite recipes and included a few new favorites, thus Della J’s was created." Jerry, Proprietor
Location
7692 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - National Harbor
No Reviews
156 national plaza National Harbor, MD 20745
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurant