Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

831 13th St

Paso Robles, CA 93446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Girl Crush
Straight Up Now Tell Me
Della's Salad

Della’s G&Ts

Della's Gin & Tonic's

Brains

$15.00

Anchor Distillery Junipero gin, Mediterranean tonic, sage, juniper

Brawn

$15.00

Old World Spirits Rusty Blade gin, aromatic tonic, rosemary smoke, grapefruit, paprika

Beauty

$15.00

Krobar Americana Butterfly gin, citrus tonic, orange, rosewater

Bewitchery

$15.00

Tin City Distillery gin, elderflower tonic, butterfly tea cube, garden herbs

Cocktails

Briar Patch

$14.00

Vodka, raspberry, vanilla, rosemary smoke, citrus, soda

Cali Paloma

$14.00

Blanco tequila, sage smoke, grapefruit, soda

Dinner for One

$22.00

Everything I Imagined

$23.00

Farmstand Negroni

$14.00

Gin, rhubarb, strawberry Campari, vermouth

Late For Brunch

$14.00

Pineapple-infused vodka, mint, blueberry, sparkling wine

Less is More

$42.00

Trip to Trinidad

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Beer

7%ABV, 16oz Can

Kolsch

$6.00

4.8% ABV, 16oz Can

BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Strawberry Daze

$6.00Out of stock

5% ABV, 12oz Can

Liquid Gravity West Coast IPA

$7.00

7%ABV, 16oz Can

Mind Haze

$12.00

8.3% ABV, 16oz

805 Cerveza

$8.00

4.8% ABV, 16oz Can

Mission Ranch House Perry

$13.00

O'Doul's

$6.00

NA Beverages

Panna

$6.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Roy Rogers

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

O'Doul's

$6.00

Spirit Forwards

Honey I'm Home

$18.00

Dirty Dancing

$18.00

Date Night in Italy

$19.00

47 Ways to Live

$26.00

Share

Roasted Beets

$16.00

Whipped gorgonzola, shaved hazelnut, mustard seed

Della's Salad

$15.00

romaine, charcuterie, pepperoncini, olives, parmesan, italian vin

Fried Artichokes

$15.00

Meyer lemon aioli, gremolata

Fried Calamari

$15.00

pickled peppers, garlic butter, spicy marinara

Hummus

$17.00

cannellini bean "hummus", olive tapenade, lemon, flatbread

Meatballs

$17.00

marinara, burrata, chili flake

Sauteed Mushrooms

$18.00

Chicken jus, sherry vinegar, scallion, sourdough toast

Oak-Roasted Prawns

$20.00

Peperonata, sweet corn polenta

Tomato Panzanella

$15.00

Side Toast

$4.00

Flat Bread

$6.00

wood-fired pizza crust, 8 slices

Hummus (Side)

$8.00

5 oz cannellini bean hummus

Stracchino

$19.00Out of stock

fresh cheese, soppressata, toast, confit garlic

Pizza

Straight Up Now Tell Me

$17.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Girl Crush

$18.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, jalapeno, hot honey

Day Trip to Denver

$18.00

smoked mushroom, taleggio, parmigiano, aioli 

Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

burrata, garlic, milled black peppercorn

Smoke Show

$21.00

smoked shortrib, pickled pineapple, roasted jalapeno

Carte Blanche

$19.00

Buffalo mozzarella, basil, Castelvetrano olives, parmesan, garlic, Calabrian chili

Kid Cheese

$15.00

Kid Pepperoni

$16.00

Entrees

Bolognese

$27.00

oak-roasted beef & pork tomato sugo, parmesan, Etto pappardelle

Chicken Parm

$32.00

baked Etto rigatoni, spicy marinara, mozzarella

New York Strip

$38.00

seared New York, peppercorn, cipollini onion, scallion

Kid Pasta

$12.00

Flatiron

$34.00Out of stock

Crust Dippers

Ranch

$1.00

Whipped Salted Butter

$1.00

Chili Crisp

$1.00

Hot Honey

$1.00

Spicy Marinara

$1.00

Parmesan

$1.00

Lemon Aioli

$1.00

Chile Flakes

Soft Serve

Della's Sundae

$12.00

housemade vanilla soft serve, chocolate sauce, Luxardo cherries, salted peanuts

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A wood-fired pizza & gin joint in beautiful downtown Paso Robles.

Location

831 13th St, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Directions

Gallery
Della's Woodfired Pizza & Cocktails image

Similar restaurants in your area

Paso Robles Wine Merchant
orange star5.0 • 18
1803 Spring St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
PAPPY McGREGOR'S Gastro Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1122 Pine Street Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,863
835 13th St. Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Thomas Hill Organics - Downtown Paso Robles
orange starNo Reviews
1313 Park Street Pasa Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lew's
orange starNo Reviews
1108 Pine Street Paso Robles, CA 03446
View restaurantnext
Fish Gaucho
orange star4.2 • 2,319
1244 Park St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Paso Robles

Fish Gaucho
orange star4.2 • 2,319
1244 Park St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,863
835 13th St. Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Rustic Fire Paso Robles
orange star4.3 • 1,706
1145 24th St,Ste D Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Paso Terra - 1032 Pine Street
orange star4.5 • 526
1032 Pine Street Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Rock 'N' Robles
orange star4.3 • 262
2140 Heritage Loop Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
TASTE! Craft Eatery - Paso Robles
orange star4.0 • 255
810 11th St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Paso Robles
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston