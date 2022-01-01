Restaurant header imageView gallery

Della Terra

review star

No reviews yet

213 North Street

Saco, ME 04072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

NY Cheese
Old Fashioned
Trenton

A little bit of love goes a pretty long way

a little bit of love goes a pretty long way

$1.00

this is the truest of all things in life

Traditional Pies

NY Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

16" round NY style pizza pie

Margherita

$21.00

16" round pie with pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO

Trenton

$20.00

16" pie with pomodoro sauce over cheese, fresh basil, parmesan, EVOO

White

$19.00Out of stock

16" round pie with ricotta, garlic oil, cheese, oregano, parmesan

Marinara

$16.00Out of stock

16" pie with marinara sauce, toasted breadcrumbs, EVOO

Specialty Pies

Chicken Parm

$26.00+Out of stock

16" NY pie with grandma sauce, cheese, breaded chicken, fresh basil

Andrea's Special

$27.00+Out of stock

16" NY pie with breaded chicken, cheese, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic drizzle

Rainbow

$25.00+Out of stock

16" NY pie with cheese and stripes of grandma sauce, vodka sauce, and pesto, topped with parmesan cheese

Square Pies

Sicilian

$25.00Out of stock

16" square Sicilian crust with Sicilian sauce, cheese, EVOO, parmesan

L&B

$26.00Out of stock

16" square Sicilian crust with Pomodoro sauce over cheese, EVOO, parmesan

Type II

$26.00Out of stock

16" square Sicilian crust with stripes of Sicilian sauce over cheese, EVOO, oregano, parmesan

Grandma

$30.00Out of stock

16" thin crust square pie with stripes of Grandma sauce and pesto over cheese, EVOO, parmesan, oregano

Grandma Margherita

$32.00Out of stock

16" thin crust square pie with pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, sliced pomodoro, basil, EVOO, parmesan

Gluten Free

NY Cheese

$14.00

10" gluten free pizza

Old Fashioned

$15.00

10" gluten free crust with pomodoro sauce over cheese, fresh basil, parmesan, EVOO

Margherita

$16.00Out of stock

10" gluten free crust with pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO

White

$16.00

10" gluten free crust with ricotta, garlic oil, cheese, oregano, parmesan

Marinara

$12.00Out of stock

10" gluten free crust with marinara sauce, toasted breadcrumbs, EVOO

Salads

House Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Mesclun, roasted beets, shredded carrots, pomegranate seeds, raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine, croutons, parmasan, casear dressing

Caprese

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic

Baked Specialties

Calzone

$15.00Out of stock

Ricotta, shredded mozzarella, parmasan

Stromboli Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, peppers, onions

Garlic Knots (10 per order w/SOS)

$8.00Out of stock

Bread Knots with garlic, oil, oregeno, crushed red pepper, salt, parm

Extras

Side ranch

$1.00

Side sriracha

$1.00

Side parmasan

$1.00

Side sauce

$1.00

Side honey

$1.00Out of stock

Side pesto

$1.00Out of stock

Side vodka sauce

$1.00

Side crushed red pepper

$0.25

Side hot honey

$1.00Out of stock

Table Talk

Lemon

$1.50Out of stock

Blueberry

Stroopwafels

Caramel

$2.25Out of stock

Fit Crunch

Peanut Butter

$3.00Out of stock

Little Debbie's

Zebra Cakes

$1.00

Cake made from Zebra's, a wonderful treat!

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$1.00

Oats, cream, sugar

JJ's Bakery

Lemon Pie

$1.00

Soft Drinks

2L Coke

$3.75

Coke Can

$1.00

2L Coke Zero

$3.75

1.5L Coke Zero

$2.50

Coke Zero Can

$1.00

1.5L Sprite Zero

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite Zero Can

$1.00

Coke Starlight Can

$1.00

Seltza Wourder

Can Polar Lemon

$1.00

Stickers

3" Round Sticker

$2.00Out of stock

1.5" Round Sticker

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small pizzeria pulled from New Jersey and gently placed in Saco Maine

Website

Location

213 North Street, Saco, ME 04072

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Salty Moose
orange starNo Reviews
420 Elm Street Biddeford, ME 04005
View restaurantnext
BHIVE
orange starNo Reviews
852 Roosevelt Trail Naples, ME 04055
View restaurantnext
Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC - 400 Congress Street
orange starNo Reviews
400 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Sidecar - Whisky, Wine, and Tapas Bar
orange starNo Reviews
7 Railroad Avenue Gorham, ME 04038
View restaurantnext
Wessie's den - 963 Main St Ste 1
orange starNo Reviews
212 Brown Street Westbrook, ME 04092
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saco

Amato's - Saco
orange star4.5 • 2,338
469 Main Street Saco, ME 04072
View restaurantnext
Golden Rooster Restaurant - 236 Main Street Saco, ME 04072
orange star4.3 • 692
236 Main St Saco, ME 04072
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saco
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
South Portland
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Kennebunk
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Wells
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston