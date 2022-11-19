Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dells Distillery

review star

No reviews yet

206 Broadway

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Beef Nachos

$11.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.98

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Chicken Nachos

$11.99

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Gouda Mac Bites

$10.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Pork Nachos

$11.99

Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Shrimp

$13.99

Mini Tacos

$8.99

Broc Cheddar Bites

$10.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Burger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.99

Blackbean Burger

$11.99

Breakfast Burger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Chicken Burger

$11.99

Distillery Burger

$11.99

Hamburger

$9.99

Lonestar Burger

$11.99

Spicy Queso Burger

$11.99

Wisconsin Burger

$11.99

Salads

Chix Bacon Ranch Salad

$11.99

Chix Distillery Salad

$11.99

Distillery Salad

$8.99

Pork Distillery Salad

$11.99

Shrimp Distillery Salad

$12.99

Sandwiches

City Slicker

$12.99

Cowboy Sandwich

$12.99

Philly Sandwich

$12.99

Beef Torta Sandwich

$12.99

Chix Torta Sandwich

$12.99

Pork Torta Sandwich

$12.99

Whiskey Beef

$13.99

Whiskey Chix

$13.99

Whiskey Pork

$13.99

Chix Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chix Strips

$6.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Tots

BLT Tots

$12.99

Buff Chix Tots

$12.99

Cajun Shrimp Tots

$14.99

Cheeseburger Tots

$12.99

Mac and Cheese Tots

$11.99

Meatball Tots

$12.99

Philly Tots

$13.99

Pizza Tots

$12.99

Reuben Tots

$12.99

S'more Tots

$6.99

Beef Torta Tots

$13.99

Chix Torta Tots

$12.99

Pork Torta Tots

$12.99

Beef Totcho

$12.99

Chix Totcho

$12.99

Pork Totcho

$12.99

As App

Sides

Applesauce

$2.99

Cowboy Caviar

$3.99

Extra Sauce

$0.49

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Loaded Tots

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Slaw

$3.99

Soup

$3.99

Tots

$3.99

Extra side jalapeños

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Working distillery with a 1920s Western theme, gourmet burgers & specialty tater tots.

Location

206 Broadway, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX
orange star4.4 • 1,058
732 OAK ST Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Latte Stone Brewing Company - 514 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
514 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
MACS Wisconsin Dells - 208 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
208 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Asgard Axe & Tap
orange starNo Reviews
714 Oak Street Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Monk's Bar and Grill - Wisconsin Dells
orange starNo Reviews
220 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
River Walk Pub - 911 River Road
orange starNo Reviews
911 River Road Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells

The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX
orange star4.4 • 1,058
732 OAK ST Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Spring Brook Resort - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.3 • 612
242 LAKE SHORE DR Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.0 • 508
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Ravina Bay Bar and Grill - Ravina Bay
orange star4.0 • 150
231 E Durkee St Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
The Sand Trap Bar and Grill
orange star4.8 • 76
S797 Christmas Mountain Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wisconsin Dells
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston